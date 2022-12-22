Thursday Night Football Best Bets: NFL Picks and Player Props for New York Jets vs. Jacksonville Jaguars

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL Picks: New York Jets vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Expert Bets and Player Props for NFL Week 16

Thursday Night Football brings a matchup between two AFC teams who are still in the mix for a Wild Card spot when the New York Jets host the Jacksonville Jaguars. Let's dive into the betting market and highlight some wagers to consider.

Last article record: 2-1 (+0.78 units)

Season record: 20-25 (-8.46 units)

New York Jets vs. Jacksonville Jaguars Spread, Moneyline, and Total

Jets: Spread -2.5 (-110), Moneyline -130

Jaguars: Spread +2.5 (-110), Moneyline +110

Game Total: 37 points

Thursday Night Football - Jets vs. Jaguars Best Bets and Player Props

Garrett Wilson Over 55.5 Receiving Yards (-130 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Despite Zach Wilson having to take over for Mike White (ribs) last week, Garrett Wilson still finished with four receptions for 98 yards against the Lions. That marked the sixth time over the last seven games that Wilson has finished with at least 78 receiving yards. One of the keys to his success is that he was targeted at least seven times in all six of those games.

White still isn't ready to return and the weather for this game is projected to be ugly, but that's not a reason to shy away from this over. Wilson still produced well without White last week and is going to remain the Jets' top pass-catching option. This is also a great matchup for him since the Jaguars have allowed the fourth-most passing yards per game in the league. When the Jets do try to throw the ball, look for Wilson to be their preferred target.

Zach Wilson Under 30.5 Pass Attempts (-115 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Wilson had one of his best games of the season last week, throwing for 317 yards, two touchdowns and one interception against the Lions. It was the second time that he threw for at least 300 yards in a game this season and his second game with multiple touchdown passes. He only completed 51.4 percent of his 35 pass attempts, though.

Wilson attempting more than 30 passes last week was rare. Of the eight games that he has played in this season, Wilson had fewer than 30 pass attempts in five of them. Actually, he didn't have more than 26 pass attempts in any of those five games. The Jets might try to limit his pass attempts because of the poor weather conditions, so take the under here.

Travis Etienne Over 16.5 Rush Attempts (-140 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Etienne played a critical role during the Jaguars' upset win over the Cowboys last week, turning 19 carries into 103 yards. He also caught two of three targets for an additional 24 yards. It was his fourth 100-yard rushing performance of the season, and the first time that he accomplished that feat since Week 9 against the Raiders.

Etienne has been busy for the Jaguars, rushing at least 17 times in four of their last seven games. With JaMychal Hasty as his primary backup, he doesn't have much competition for carries. Over the last three games, Hasty has a total of five carries. In what could be a run-heavy game in bad weather, look for Etienne to reach this over.

Thursday Night Football Betting Picks - Jets vs. Jaguars

