Thursday Night Football Best Bets: NFL Picks and Player Props for Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL Picks: Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers Expert Bets and Player Props for NFL Week 15

The NFL kicks off Week 15 with a Thursday Night Football matchup between the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks, Let's try to start the betting week off on the right foot with the following wagers to consider.

Last article record: 1-2 (-1.17 units)

Season record: 18-24 (-9.24 units)

Seattle Seahawks vs. San Francisco 49ers Spread, Moneyline, and Total

Seahawks: Spread +3.5 (-125), Moneyline +145

49ers: Spread -3.5 (+105), Moneyline -170

Game Total: 43.5 points

Thursday Night Football - Seahawks vs. 49ers Best Bets and Player Props

Christian McCaffrey Over 78.5 Rushing Yards (-113 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

With the 49ers down to Brock Purdy at quarterback, they would be wise to lean on McCaffrey down the stretch. He stood out last week against the Buccaneers, rushing 14 times for 119 yards and a touchdown. Had the score not been so one-sided, he may have finished with an even better stat line since he didn't play much late in the game. It was his highest rushing total of the season and his third game with at least 100 rushing yards.

The Seahawks have had a difficult time slowing down running backs, allowing an average of 160.5 rushing yards per game this season. Last week, they allowed a combined 148 rushing yards to the duo of D'Onta Foreman and Chuba Hubbard. Look for the more dangerous McCaffrey to blow past this total.

Brandon Aiyuk Over 51.5 Receiving Yards (-125 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Aiyuk only saw three targets against the Buccaneers last week with the 49ers not needing to throw the ball much in the second half. Still, he finished with 57 receiving yards. He has recorded at least 52 receiving yards in eight of 13 games this season, including a 63-yard performance against the Seahawks in Week 2.

The big reason to like the over for Aiyuk is that Deebo Samuel (knee) is out. When Samuel sat out Week 8 against the Rams, Aiyuk caught six passes for 81 yards and a touchdown. With added targets likely coming his way, he could be presented with an excellent opportunity to reach the over.

Kenneth Walker III Under 48.5 Rushing Yards (-113 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Walker will make his return after sitting out Week 14 with an ankle injury. The fact that he was completely removed from the injury report is an encouraging sign that he won't be faced with a limited workload. He'll be trying to break out of a funk that has seen him rush for fewer than 40 yards in three straight games.

This is not a good matchup for Walker to try and get back on track. The 49ers like to run a lot and control the ball on offense, which might not leave him with a ton of carries. Also, the 49ers have allowed the fewest rushing yards per game in the league. Don't be surprised if Walker provides another muted stat line.

Thursday Night Football Betting Picks - Seahawks vs. 49ers

