Thursday Night Football Best Bets: NFL Picks and Player Props for Tennessee Titans vs. Dallas Cowboys

NFL Picks: Tennessee Titans vs. Dallas Cowboys Expert Bets and Player Props for NFL Week 17

Thursday Night Football brings a potentially lopsided matchup between the Dallas Cowboys and the injury-riddled Tennessee Titans. It also brings our first betting opportunity for Week 17, so let's highlight some wagers that could prove to be profitable.

Last article record: 2-1 (+0.52 units)

Season record: 24-27 (-7.36 units)

Tennessee Titans vs. Dallas Cowboys Spread, Moneyline, and Total

Cowboys: Spread -12 (-110), -645 Moneyline

Titans: Spread +12 (-110), +480 Moneyline

Game Total: 39.5 points

Thursday Night Football - Titans vs. Cowboys Best Bets and Player Props

CeeDee Lamb Over 71.5 Receiving Yards (-115 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

The Eagles have allowed the fewest passing yards per game in the league, which set Lamb up with a difficult matchup last week. He didn't exactly get shut down by them in Week 6, but he produced a modest 68 yards on five receptions. Cooper Rush started that game, which may have contributed to Lamb's limited production.

With Dak Prescott under center for their Week 16 rematch, Lamb lit up the Eagles for 10 receptions, 120 yards and two touchdowns. It marked his second straight game with at least 120 receiving yards and the fifth time over the last seven games that he finished with at least 71 receiving yards. The Titans have allowed the second-most passing yards per game in the league, giving Lamb a favorable opportunity to reach the over.

Dak Prescott Under 30.5 Pass Attempts (-122 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

While Lamb has a good opportunity to reach the over on his receiving prop, that doesn't mean that the Cowboys will need to throw a lot to get him there. This game has blowout written all over it with key players being rested on both sides of the ball by the Titans. Regardless of the outcome of this game, the Titans can make the playoffs with a win over the Jaguars in Week 18, so they want to give their stars a chance to get some added rest.

With regards to this total, Prescott has already thrown 30 or fewer passes in seven of 10 games this season. The Titans should not only struggle to score with Derrick Henry expected to rest, but they should also give up plenty of points early with key defensive players including Jeffery Simmons (ankle) and Bud Dupree (pectoral) having already been ruled out. If the Cowboys are up big by the time the second half rolls around, they could run a lot to close things out.

Thursday Night Football Betting Picks - Titans vs. Cowboys

