Thursday Night Football Picks: NFL Best Bets and Player Props for Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo Bills

NFL Picks: Thursday Night Football Best Bets and Player Props for Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo Bills

The NFL kicks off the regular season Thursday with an exciting battle between the Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills. As we turn our attention away from the futures market, there are plenty of wagers to consider for the opening game. Let's narrow down the field and highlight three of them that are worth considering.

Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo Bills Betting Spread, Moneyline Odds and Total (via the DraftKings Sportsbook)

Bills: Spread -2 (-110), -130 Moneyline

Rams: Spread +2 (-110), +110 Moneyline

Game Total: 51.5 points

Los Angeles Rams vs. Buffalo Bills Best Bets

Allen Robinson over 4.5 receptions (-162 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

2021 was a season to forget for Robinson. He was part of an anemic Bears offense that was one of the worst in the league. He also was limited to 12 games because of injuries, leaving him with a final line of 38 receptions for 410 yards and one touchdown. Prior to that, he was coming off of back-to-back seasons in which he had at least 98 receptions, 1,147 receiving yards and six touchdowns.

No longer trapped in Chicago, Robinson finds himself in a much better situation. First and foremost, he has a massive upgrade at quarterback in Matthew Stafford. Second, he'll be playing alongside Cooper Kupp, which means opposing defenses won't be able to put most of their focus on slowing him down as they did during his time with the Bears. The odds on this prop aren't great, but with the expectation that Robinson sees plenty of work in his debut, it still has the makings of a winning wager.

Cooper Kupp most receiving yards (+100 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Kupp is coming off of a season for the ages. The Rams looked his way early and often, leading him to catch 145 of 191 targets. He made his catches count, too, piling up 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. He quickly developed a great relationship with Stafford, and the duo should continue to be deadly in their second season together.

With Kupp racking up so many targets, he posted at least 100 receiving yards in 11 of 17 games. Robinson could eat into his targets some, but Kupp is clearly still the top option on the Rams. Helping his cause for having the most receiving yards in this game is that Bills' star cornerback Tre'Davious White (knee) won't play. Kupp's biggest competition for most receiving yards is Stefon Diggs, but he'll have his hands full with cornerback Jalen Ramsey. At plus odds, this wager is worth the risk.

Gabe Davis anytime TD scorer (+155 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 0.5 units

Big things are expected from Davis this season since he has been vaulted into the number two receiver spot behind Stefon Diggs. He flashed his massive upside last season, including in the Divisional Round of the playoffs against the Chiefs when he caught eight passes for 201 yards and four touchdowns. He also scored a touchdown in the Wild Card round against the Patriots.

Despite his limited role as the Bills' third wide receiver during the regular season, Davis still caught six touchdowns. Over his final seven games (including the playoffs), he received a total of 15 red zone targets. That came on the heels of him having seven touchdowns in 2020. The Rams might be focusing most of their efforts on slowing down Diggs in this game, which could open up Davis with an opportunity to reach the end zone.

