Thursday Night Football Picks: NFL Best Bets and Player Props for Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Baltimore Ravens

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Baltimore Ravens Betting Odds, Picks, and Player Props for Thursday Night Football

We have the potential for a fun Thursday Night Football game with the Buccaneers hosting the Ravens. Injuries will play a part in this game, especially on the Buccaneers' side. Let's highlight three options to consider as we try to make sense of the betting market.

Last article record: 2-1 (+0.33 units)

Season record: 10-11 (-3.32 units)

Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. Baltimore Ravens Spread, Moneyline, and Total

Buccaneers: Spread -2 (-110), Moneyline -125

Ravens: Spread +2 (-110), Moneyline +105

Game Total: 46 points

Thursday Night Football - Buccaneers vs. Ravens Best Bets and Player Props

Mark Andrews Anytime Touchdown Scorer (+145 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Talk about an odd stat line from Andrews last week against the Browns. He was only targeted two times in the game and he failed to catch either of them. He did receive one carry for four yards and one of his two targets came inside the red zone, but overall, there wasn't anything to get excited about.

As disappointing as Andrews was, don't read too much into one bad stat line. He's been targeted at least 10 times in a game four times this season, and he has five games with at least five receptions. He's also been busy inside the red zone, which he's turned into five touchdowns. The Buccaneers' secondary will be without Antoine Winfield (concussion), Logan Ryan (foot), Carlton Davis (hip) and Sean Murphy-Bunting (quadriceps), so I like taking a chance at these odds for Andrews to find his way into the end zone again.

Justin Tucker Over 1.5 Field Goals Made (-145 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

The Ravens' offense was humming along to start the season, which resulted in Tucker converting 12 extra point attempts over their first three games. With them being so prolific in the touchdown department, Tucker made just one field goal in all three of those games.

The Ravens' offense hasn't been as potent of late, which has helped Tucker attempt at least two field goals in each of the last four games. He's one of the best kickers in the league, and was able to make at least two field goals in all four of those games. Tucker has crazy range, so look for him to hit the over here.

Lavonte David Over 7.5 Tackles + Assists (-120 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Simply put, David is a tackling machine. He's reached at least 100 combined tackles + assists eight times in his career, and he had 97 combined last season despite only playing in 12 games. He's even had three seasons in which he had at least 100 solo tackles.

Regarding this total, David has only reached eight combined in a game twice this season. However, he did have seven in two others, and has never finished with fewer than five combined. The Ravens have a run-heavy offense, and David rarely comes off the field, so he could rack up tackles in bunches in this matchup.

Thursday Night Football Betting Picks - Buccaneers vs. Ravens

