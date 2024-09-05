Thursday Night Football Picks: Chiefs vs Ravens Odds and Best Bets

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Chiefs vs Ravens Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for Thursday Night Football, Week 1

The NFL will begin the 2024 regular season with a star-studded Thursday Night Football matchup between the Chiefs and Ravens. Let's dig into the betting market and highlight some of the top options to consider.

Chiefs vs. Ravens Betting Odds for Thursday Night Football

Chiefs: Spread -3 (-102), -155 Moneyline

Ravens: Spread +3 (-118), +130 Moneyline

Game Total: 46.5 points

These two teams faced off for the AFC Championship last season. That game was played in Baltimore, but the Chiefs still emerged with the win, beating the Ravens by a score of 17-10.

Chiefs vs. Ravens Betting Picks This Week

Isiah Pacheco was the leader of the Chiefs' backfield last season, turning 205 carries into 935 yards and seven touchdowns. After averaging 4.9 yards per carry during his rookie season, he averaged 4.6 yards per carry last year. He finished with over 200 carries despite missing three games because of injury.

Of the 14 games that Pacheco played during the regular season, he reached at least 15 carries in nine of them. He totaled at least 15 rushing attempts in all four playoff games, including 24 carries in the game against the Ravens. With his top backups being Samaje Perine and undrafted rookie Carson Steele, Pacheco should be busy right out of the gate.

Chiefs vs. Ravens Best Bet

Isiah Pacheco over 14.5 rush attempts (-115 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

As his rookie season moved along, Rashee Rice became more of a focal point within the Chiefs' offense. Across his final six games of the regular season, he averaged 9.3 targets, 7.2 receptions and 86.3 receiving yards per game. He had at least six receptions in five of those six games.

Rice went on to catch at least six passes in three of four playoff games. Against the Ravens, he caught eight of nine targets for 46 yards. The Chiefs improved their depth at wide receiver during the offseason by signing Marquise Brown and drafting Xavier Worthy, but Brown has been ruled out for this game with a shoulder injury. That should leave Rice with enough opportunities to reach at least six receptions again.

Chiefs vs. Ravens Best Bet

Rashee Rice over 5.5 receptions (-125 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

The Ravens are going to look very different at running back this season. J.K. Dobbins and Gus Edwards are now on the Chargers. Taking over as their top option will be Derrick Henry, who had spent his entire career with the Titans. He has posted at least 10 rushing touchdowns in each of the last six seasons and he has finished with at least 280 rushing attempts in four of the last five seasons.

The one downside with Henry is that he's not much of a weapon in the passing game. He has never finished with more than 33 receptions in a season. Justice Hill should have more of an impact in that department. Hill had seven games during the regular season last year in which he finished with at least 10 receiving yards, then he produced at least 11 receiving yards in both playoff games. Against the Chiefs, he caught four of seven targets for 34 yards. With his receiving yards prop set at 8.5 yards for this matchup, over is the way to go.

Chiefs vs. Ravens Best Bet:

Justice Hill over 8.5 receiving yards (-110 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Chiefs vs. Ravens Prediction

The Chiefs were just 5-4 at home last season, which is odd for them. The previous two seasons, they were a combined 14-3 at home. Including the playoffs, Lamar Jackson is 1-4 against the Chiefs for his career. Look for the Chiefs to start off the season with a win at home.