Thursday Night Football, Week 14 NFL Betting Picks: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. New England Patriots, Dec. 7

Steelers vs. Patriots Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for Thursday Night Football, Week 14

Week 14 gets underway Thursday with what could be an ugly game when the Steelers host the Patriots. Let's dig into the matchup and highlight some wagers that could prove to be profitable.

Steelers vs. Patriots Betting Odds for Thursday Night Football

Steelers: Spread -6 (-108), -265 Moneyline

Patriots: Spread +6 (-112), +215 Moneyline

Game Total: 30 points

The low total for this game is a result of problems at quarterback for both teams. The Patriots will roll with Bailey Zappe at the position, while Mitch Trubisky will start for the Steelers with Kenny Pickett (ankle) sidelined.

Steelers vs. Patriots Betting Picks This Week

The Patriots are a mess on offense. Mac Jones has been so bad that he was benched. Zappe came on in relief of him to start the second half against the Giants in Week 12, but he finished the game with just 54 passing yards and an interception. Last week, he threw for 141 yards and no touchdowns in a start against a Chargers team that has one of the worst defenses in the league.

The Patriots' first drive last week resulted in a punt after a three-and-out drive that netted just five yards. They have punted on their opening drive in six of their 12 games this season. Five of those were three-and-outs. Given their current situation at quarterback and this game being on the road, expect the result to be another punt to conclude the Patriots' first drive.

Steelers vs. Patriots Best Bet: Patriots First Drive Result: Punt (-165 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Given their issues at quarterback, the Patriots want to run the ball. Two weeks ago, Rhamondre Stevenson and Ezekiel Elliott combined for 30 carries against the Giants. Last week, they combined for 26 versus the Chargers.

The big news for the Patriots was that Stevenson left last week's game against the Chargers with an ankle injury. That resulted in Elliott finishing the game with 17 carries. Stevenson won't play this week, setting up Elliott for a leading role. With how much the Patriots want to keep the ball out of Zappe's hands, look for Elliott to go over his rushing attempts prop.

Steelers vs. Patriots Best Bet: Ezekiel Elliott over 15.5 rushing attempts (-130 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

It's difficult to envision many points being scored in this game. The Patriots and their opponents have combined for 17 or fewer points in three straight games. The Steelers have scored 16 or fewer points in each of their last three games. In this battle between Zappe and Trubisky, take the under.

Steelers vs. Patriots Best Bet: Under 30.5 points (-118 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Steelers vs. Patriots Prediction

This should be ugly. This was going to be an uphill battle to find offense even if Pickett and Stevenson were healthy for their respective teams. The Steelers are in a great spot to win at home, but taking them on the moneyline comes with too much juice. Asking them to cover the spread is also worrisome with Trubisky at the helm. Sticking with just taking the under for game total might be the best way to go.