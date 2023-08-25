Training Camp Notes: Aug. 24

This article is part of our Training Camp Notes series.
Two weeks. The countdown is now just 14 days till we get meaningful, a.k.a. regular season, NFL action. Accordingly, the tide of football news continues to rise. Let's dive in.
Injury Notes
- Jerry Jeudy injured his hamstring Thursday, needing assistance to limp off the field before getting carted to the locker room. He'll undergo an MRI, but even if it's a mild, Grade-1 strain, it puts his status in doubt for Week 1. It's also important to remember these injuries can easily be aggravated when a player returns too soon, so the team will probably error on the side of caution. Courtland Sutton already looked like a potential bargain with an ADP higher than 96 but does so even more now. Marvin Mims stands to become the No. 2 receiving option in Denver while Jeudy is out. He is currently free in drafts with an ADP of 192.
- Sticking with "Broncos Corner" for another moment, offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi said Thursday that Javonte Williams might be eased back into a full workload as the season progresses. This was expected, given that it hasn't even been a full year since the 23-year-old initially tore his ACL. Samaje Perine should therefore have increased value in the early portion of the season at least.
- Cooper Kupp told reporters after Thursday's practice that he's "on track" for Week 1. He tore his hamstring Aug. 1 but has been back at practice this week.
- Chase Claypool began training camp on the PUP list, returned only
- Chase Claypool began training camp on the PUP list, returned only to injure his hamstring Aug. 12 and remains out. Nevertheless, Bears coach Matt Eberflus expressed confidence that the Notre Dame product would be ready Week 1. He's slated to start in the slot alongside DJ Moore and Darnell Mooney, so he has his work cut out for him to earn targets in Chicago's offense.
- Rashid Shaheed (groin) returned to Saints practice Thursday for the first time since Aug. 5. He, too, is third on the receiver depth chart behind two talented guys in Chris Olave and Michael Thomas, but the second-year player flashed some intriguing play-making ability down the stretch last season. Thomas hasn't exactly been the most healthy fellow over the last three campaigns, playing just 10 games over that span, but he is reportedly looking "like his old self" in camp.
- Aaron Rodgers brought Allen Lazard along for his ride with the Jets, and the receiver is accordingly an interesting late-round option in drafts. Although he suffered an AC joint injury Thursday, it is not expected to sideline him into the regular season, according to coach Robert Saleh.
Job Battles
- Josh Downs is reportedly the favorite to start in the slot for Indianapolis. The third-round rookie out of North Carolina is still a distant third option in the Colts' passing game behind Michael Pittman and Alec Pierce, however, and with fellow rookie Anthony Richardson under center, Downs has an uphill battle to fantasy relevance outside of deeper leagues.
- Trent Sherfield has drawn his offensive coordinator's praise in Buffalo and seems to have locked up a roster spot at the very least, and it's quite possible he'll serve as the third receiver behind Stefon Diggs and Gabe Davis.