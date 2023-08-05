Training Camp Notes: Aug. 5

This article is part of our Training Camp Notes series.

After a big day of news Friday, there was significantly less that came across the wire Saturday. Nevertheless, we'll hit the highlights, which unfortunately were dominated by bad news.

Injuries

We'll start with the one piece of positive news, which is that Garrett Wilson is expected to fully participate in the Jets' joint practices next week against the Panthers. He'll have missed around exactly one week with the ankle issue at that point, but as long as he gets some reps in with Aaron Rodgers prior to the regular season this likely won't amount to a big deal.

Now to the bad news. De'Von Achane is considered day-to-day after suffering an undisclosed injury recently. It's unclear how long he'll be sidelined, but it offers a reminder that his size will likely leave him particularly vulnerable to injury. On the other hand, his speed is spectacular and still makes him an intriguing target in the middle rounds of the draft.

When we talk about injuries to the Saints WR corps, the first name to come to mind would almost certainly be Michael Thomas. However, it was Rashid Shaheed and Tre'Quan Smith that exited early Saturday, both due to groin issues. For Smith, head coach Dennis Allen suggested the issue was minor. Simultaneously, he declined to give a timeline for his return. Shaheed's absence is more noteworthy because he suffered a similar injury during minicamp. Each has the potential to be the Saints' third receiver, so their timeline to return will be important.

The Colts tight end corps is another crowded and ambiguous situation. Mo Alie-Cox was out with a foot injury Saturday and was spotted on the sideline with a boot. Meanwhile, Jelani Woods has been sidelined with a hamstring issue since early in camp. That leaves Kylen Granson as the only currently healthy tight end.

Job Battles