Training Camp Notes: Aug. 7

We are just a few days away from the first full slate of preseason action. While we wait, there is plenty of training camp news to analyze.

Injury Notes

Second-year WR Tyquan Thornton has missed preseason time with an undisclosed injury. Fortunately, he saw extensive reps at Patriots' practice on Sunday. Although he did little as a rookie, the 2022 second-round pick, much can be blamed on a dysfunctional offense run by Matt Patricia and Joe Judge. With Bill O'Brien running the offense, don't be surprised if the team utilizes Thornton's speed to help expand the offense. Thornton's undrafted in most fantasy leagues, but could be a consideration as a late pick in deep drafts.

After missing time with a foot issue, Luke Schoonmaker was removed from the active/non-football injury list on Monday. The fact that he was selected in the second round proves the Cowboys were high on him. However, with many TEs needing time to develop along with the time Schoonmaker has missed, he could struggle to move past Jake Ferguson and Peyton Hendershot on the depth chart anytime soon.

Job Battles