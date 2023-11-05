Waiver Wire ‘Early Watch’ for Week 10

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.
This article will come out every Sunday night. It's not expected to be a deep dive. Instead, we'll explore players who had atypical workload and/or opportunity during the Sunday games. We won't be paying attention to whether these players will be available in most leagues. The hope is that you become aware of the short-term usage change. If you're looking for detailed waiver wire coverage, we'll have two weekly articles to set you up. On Tuesday, Kevin Payne will publish the weekly pickups. Then on Wednesday, Dan Marcus will provide you with deep dives.
Quarterbacks
- If C.J. Stroud was dropped in leagues after throwing for fewer than 200 yards in his last two games, five TD passes and 470 yards later, he's right back in the weekly fantasy starter equation.
- After Jaren Hall suffered a concussion, Joshua Dobbs stepped in with less than a week to learn the Minnesota offense. He accounted for three TDs and 66 rushing yards against a solid Atlanta defense. He's in a much better spot than he was in Arizona, and his rushing potential gives him a solid scoring floor.
- Although not a big-upside player, Baker Mayfield has two TD passes in tougher recent matchups against Buffalo and Houston. He's in the QB streamer discussion.
Running Backs
- Keaton Mitchell rushed nine times for 137 yards and a TD. Some of that production came when the game was out of hand. He also looked very good when he had carries while the game was in question. The Ravens need explosiveness, and Mitchell could see an increased role.
- Keaton Mitchell rushed nine times for 137 yards and a TD. Some of that production came when the game was out of hand. He also looked very good when he had carries while the game was in question. The Ravens need explosiveness, and Mitchell could see an increased role.
- Antonio Gibson has five catches in two straight games. His PPR value is as high as it's been this season.
- Miles Sanders came in when the Panthers were getting blown out. That said, he looked like he had a renewed sense of purpose, turning his nine touches into 61 yards.
Wide Receivers
- Odell Beckham was targeted seven times, resulting in 56 yards and a TD. However, his scoring play came when Lamar Jackson was done for the day and Tyler Huntley was at QB. Regardless, this performance could jumpstart Beckham.
- There's no guarantee he retains work when Robert Woods (foot) returns from injury, but Noah Brown has at least 57 yards and five targets in each of the last two games. He appears to be more explosive than Woods.
- With Kendrick Bourne (knee) out for the season, JuJu Smith-Schuster caught six of seven targets for 51 yards. He may be needed as a full-time player going forward.
Tight Ends
- Cade Otton has 22 targets over the last two games, and he's averaging 47 yards during that span. His PPR value is on the rise.
- In his second week back from injury, Juwan Johnson was targeted five times and scored a TD. With all of the good receiving options on the Saints, Johnson may be a TD-dependent streamer at TE.