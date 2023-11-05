Waiver Wire ‘Early Watch’ for Week 10

This article is part of our NFL Waiver Wire series.

This article will come out every Sunday night. It's not expected to be a deep dive. Instead, we'll explore players who had atypical workload and/or opportunity during the Sunday games. We won't be paying attention to whether these players will be available in most leagues. The hope is that you become aware of the short-term usage change. If you're looking for detailed waiver wire coverage, we'll have two weekly articles to set you up. On Tuesday, Kevin Payne will publish the weekly pickups. Then on Wednesday, Dan Marcus will provide you with deep dives. Quarterbacks If C.J. Stroud was dropped in leagues after throwing for fewer than 200 yards in his last two games, five TD passes and 470 yards later, he's right back in the weekly fantasy starter equation.

After Jaren Hall suffered a concussion, Joshua Dobbs stepped in with less than a week to learn the Minnesota offense. He accounted for three TDs and 66 rushing yards against a solid Atlanta defense. He's in a much better spot than he was in Arizona, and his rushing potential gives him a solid scoring floor.

Although not a big-upside player, Baker Mayfield has two TD passes in tougher recent matchups against Buffalo and Houston. He's in the QB streamer discussion. Running Backs Keaton Mitchell rushed nine times for 137 yards and a TD. Some of that production came when the game was out of hand. He also looked very good when he had carries while the game was in question.