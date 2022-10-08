Week 5 NFL DFS: 10 Players Under 10 Percent

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

This week I'll continue to highlight players that we expect to be rostered by less than 10 percent of the competition that make for great targets in large GPP contests to gain leverage on the field. 12 games are on tap for the featured main slates on DraftKings and FanDuel, with tomorrow's action starting in London at 9:30 a.m. EST between the Giants and Packers.

Quarterbacks

Kirk Cousins, Minnesota vs. CHI ($6,300 DK, $7,100 FD)

The Vikings have been airing it out this season with Cousins attempting 39 passes per game, but he's been held back by only six total touchdowns through four games. Statistically, the Bears have been decent defensively, but they've also faced the likes of Daniel Jones, Davis Mills and Trey Lance. Meanwhile, the Packers had little issues through the air against them but ran the ball 38 times compared to 25 passes.

Teddy Bridgewater, Miami at NYJ ($5,400 DK, $6,400 FD)

If you're looking to spend down at QB this week, Bridgewater makes for a great target as he gets the start for Tua Tagovailoa after filling in last week with 193 yards and a touchdown in a little over two quarters of action. This is an excellent matchup against a Jets team that ranks 29th in DVOA pass defense.

Running Backs

Derrick Henry, Tennessee at WAS ($8,200 DK, $8,900 FD)

Washington is giving up nearly 27 points per game – fourth worst in the league, and paying up for backs is a good way to gain leverage as DFS players are much more willing to spend up at the other positions. Henry has seen at least 20 carries in 3-of-4 games and has also caught eight passes in the last two games.

Austin Ekeler, LA Chargers at CLE ($7,800 DK, $9,000 FD)

The Chargers/Browns matchup has the third highest over/under on the slate and is a good game to pivot off the Eagles/Cardinals and Bengals/Ravens which should have a lot of players that are highly rostered. Ekeler finally got going last week with 109 yards and three touchdowns, and I think the Chargers have to lean on him with Sony Michel and Joshua Kelley being ineffective behind him.

Devin Singletary, Buffalo vs. PIT ($6,100 DK, $6,000 FD)

Singletary has emerged in the Bills' backfield, taking 88 percent of the offensive snaps last week while Zack Moss saw just six and James Cook only played two. After finding the end zone seven times on the ground last season, he's yet to do it this year and is due for some positive regression in that regard.

Wide Receivers

CeeDee Lamb, Dallas at LAR ($7,000 DK, $7,200 FD)

The Rams have been getting torched by opposing No. 1 receivers thus far, allowing 115 yards and a long touchdown to Deebo Samuel last week, 14 catches to Marquise Brown the week before as well as 20+ fantasy point games to Drake London and Stefon Diggs. Lamb is coming off his best game of the season, and there's little reason to think he'll be slowed down this week.

Brandin Cooks, Houston at JAX ($6,100 DK, $6,800 FD)

Cooks continues to produce on a weekly basis with at least seven targets in every game and an 18-point game last week, but he hasn't had a 100-yard game yet. Could this be the week? Two of his four 100-yard games last season came against Jacksonville, including a 7-102-2 line against them in Week 15.

DJ Moore, Carolina vs. SF ($5,200 DK, $5,900 FD)

Moore has yet to have a breakthrough game this season, but he's on the verge after seeing a season-high 11 targets last week. His salary has also dropped down to a range where he's a lot more enticing, and he's also been on the field for at least 96 percent of snaps in all four games.

Tight Ends

Pat Freiermuth, Pittsburgh at BUF ($4,100 DK, $5,800 FD)

Pittsburgh made a quarterback change to Kenny Pickett in the second half last week where Freiermuth caught 3-of-4 targets. The tight end is usually a nice security blanket for a rookie QB, so he should get a slight boost in targets after already seeing 30 through four weeks. He could pay off nicely as most people will avoid anyone playing the Bills.

Evan Engram, Jacksonville vs. HOU ($3,100 DK, $4,900 FD)

Engram is easy to overlook after having just two catches over the last two weeks, but last week was played in rainy conditions and the Jaguars offense struggled as a whole. He had 11 receptions the first two weeks and a home matchup against the lowly Texans is a great opportunity to get back on track.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.