Weekly Rankings: Super Bowl Value Meter

Welcome to the Super Bowl Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.
For rankings to cover the duration of the playoffs, please see Jim Coventry's playoff rankings.
Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:
- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.
These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Brock Purdy?"
These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.
When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.
I welcome debate on the rankings in the comments. Please keep it friendly.
Quarterbacks
|1.
|*Patrick Mahomes KC vs. SF
Note: It's noteworthy to me that Mahomes's attempts props are lower
Quarterbacks
|1.
|*Patrick Mahomes KC vs. SF
Note: It's noteworthy to me that Mahomes's attempts props are lower than Purdy's, when I think Purdy has the tougher matchup.
|2.
|Brock Purdy SF at KC
Running Backs
|1.
|Christian McCaffrey SF at KC
|2.
|Isiah Pacheco KC vs. SF
|3.
|Elijah Mitchell SF at KC
|4.
|*Jerick McKinnon KC vs. SF
Note: McKinnon was activated from the IR on Saturday and could be a wildcard for the Chiefs.
|5.
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC vs. SF
|6.
|Jordan Mason SF at KC
|7.
|La'Mical Perine KC vs. SF
Wide Receivers
|1.
|Deebo Samuel SF at KC
|2.
|Rashee Rice KC vs. SF
|3.
|Brandon Aiyuk SF at KC
|4.
|*Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC vs. SF
Note: MVS has come up with big plays the last two games against the Ravens and Bills. Perhaps they'll turn to him for a deep shot again on Sunday?
|5.
|Jauan Jennings SF at KC
|6.
|Justin Watson KC vs. SF
|7.
|Chris Conley SF at KC
|8.
|Richie James KC vs. SF
|9.
|Skyy Moore KC vs. SF
Tight Ends
|1.
|*Travis Kelce KC vs. SF
Note: The betting volume on Kelce props is through the roof. Naturally, I don't have much of him one way or another.
|2.
|George Kittle SF at KC
|3.
|Blake Bell KC vs. SF
Flex (RB/WR/TE)
|1.
|Christian McCaffrey SF at KC
|2.
|*Travis Kelce KC vs. SF
|3.
|Isiah Pacheco KC vs. SF
|4.
|Deebo Samuel SF at KC
|5.
|George Kittle SF at KC
|6.
|Rashee Rice KC vs. SF
|7.
|Brandon Aiyuk SF at KC
|8.
|*Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC vs. SF
|9.
|*Jerick McKinnon KC vs. SF
|10.
|Elijah Mitchell SF at KC
|11.
|Jauan Jennings SF at KC
|12.
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC vs. SF
|13.
|Justin Watson KC vs. SF
|14.
|Chris Conley SF at KC
|15.
|Skyy Moore KC vs. SF
Kickers
|1.
|*Harrison Butker KC vs. SF
Note: There are a lot of kickoff-related props on Butker, as he's among the league leaders in the category.
|2.
|Jake Moody SF at KC
Defenses
|1.
|*Kansas City Chiefs vs. SF
Note: Charles Omenihu is out with a torn ACL.
|2.
|San Francisco 49ers at KC