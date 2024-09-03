Weekly Rankings: Week 1 Value Meter

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.
Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.
Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:
- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.
These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"
These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.
Each week after Week 1, the first set of rankings will be posted late on Tuesday night. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.
When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.
I welcome debate on the rankings in the comments. Please keep it
Quarterbacks
|1.
|Josh Allen BUF vs. ARI
|2.
|Patrick Mahomes KC vs. BAL
|3.
|Lamar Jackson BAL at KC
|4.
|Jalen Hurts PHI vs. GB
|5.
|C.J. Stroud HOU at IND
|6.
|Anthony Richardson IND vs. HOU
|7.
|Kyler Murray ARZ at BUF
|8.
|*Joe Burrow CIN vs. NE
Note: Will Burrow have Ja'Marr Chase on the field on Sunday? Chase did not practice Monday.
|9.
|Jordan Love GB at PHI
|10.
|Dak Prescott DAL at CLE
|11.
|Tua Tagovailoa MIA vs. JAX
|12.
|Jared Goff DET vs. LAR
|13.
|Caleb Williams CHI vs. TEN
|14.
|Baker Mayfield TB vs. WAS
|15.
|Trevor Lawrence JAC at MIA
|16.
|Jayden Daniels WAS at TB
|17.
|Matthew Stafford LA at DET
|18.
|*Brock Purdy SF vs. NYJ
Note: Will Trent Williams be there to protect Purdy against the Jets on Monday night? Will DirecTV subscribers like myself be able to watch the game? Only time will tell.
|19.
|*Justin Herbert LAC vs. LV
Note: Herbert missed the preseason with a plantar fascia injury, but is expected to play Sunday against the Raiders.
|20.
|*Geno Smith SEA vs. DEN
Note: The Seahawks were playing at a faster pace in the preseason - that could bode well for fantasy purposes for Smith.
|21.
|Will Levis TEN at CHI
|22.
|*Deshaun Watson CLE vs. DAL
Note: Tough spot for Watson and those who drafted him - he required days off in training camp due to his shoulder and didn't play in the preseason, plus he faces a pretty good defense in Dallas.
|23.
|*Sam Darnold MIN at NYG
Note: Darnold is the clear starter for the season with J.J. McCarthy out for the year.
|24.
|Derek Carr NO vs. CAR
|25.
|Aaron Rodgers NYJ at SF
|26.
|*Kirk Cousins ATL vs. PIT
Note: I think Cousins could be a good fit with the Falcons, but we're basically going to have to trust his Achilles' tendon has fully healed sight unseen, facing the Steelers' pass rush.
|27.
|Daniel Jones NYG vs. MIN
|28.
|*Jacoby Brissett NE at CIN
Note: Brissett was named the Week 1 starter ahead of Drake Maye.
|29.
|*Bryce Young CAR at NO
Note: Young saw limited action in the Panthers' preseason finale, though he looked good in Dave Canales' offense.
|30.
|Bo Nix DEN at SEA
|31.
|*Russell Wilson PIT at ATL
Note: Wilson was named the starter ahead of Justin Fields to begin the season.
|32.
|Gardner Minshew LV at LAC
Running Backs
|1.
|Christian McCaffrey SF vs. NYJ
|2.
|Breece Hall NYJ at SF
|3.
|Bijan Robinson ATL vs. PIT
|4.
|Saquon Barkley PHI vs. GB
|5.
|Jonathan Taylor IND vs. HOU
|6.
|Travis Etienne JAC at MIA
|7.
|*Kyren Williams LA at DET
Note: Williams is expected to return punts in addition to his running back duties. Does that mean he'll get a few more snaps off in favor of Blake Corum?
|8.
|Derrick Henry BAL at KC
|9.
|Isiah Pacheco KC vs. BAL
|10.
|De'Von Achane MIA vs. JAX
|11.
|Josh Jacobs GB at PHI
|12.
|*Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. LAR
Note: Gibbs (hamstring) should be ready to go for Week 1, according to coach Dan Campbell.
|13.
|Rachaad White TB vs. WAS
|14.
|Joe Mixon HOU at IND
|15.
|Alvin Kamara NO vs. CAR
|16.
|James Cook BUF vs. ARI
|17.
|Aaron Jones MIN at NYG
|18.
|Kenneth Walker SEA vs. DEN
|19.
|David Montgomery DET vs. LAR
|20.
|James Conner ARZ at BUF
|21.
|*Najee Harris PIT at ATL
Note: I have a gap between Harris and Warren that widened a little bit due to Warren's hamstring injury in the preseason.
|22.
|*Jerome Ford CLE vs. DAL
Note: Ford will get at least four games as the Browns' starter, with Nick Chubb on the PUP list. D'Onta Foreman and Pierre Strong will be the backups.
|23.
|Rhamondre Stevenson NE at CIN
|24.
|D'Andre Swift CHI vs. TEN
|25.
|Devin Singletary NYG vs. MIN
|26.
|Javonte Williams DEN at SEA
|27.
|*Tony Pollard TEN at CHI
Note: Pollard and Tyjae Spears are in a timeshare, but Pollard got the early snaps when both played in the preseason.
|28.
|Raheem Mostert MIA vs. JAX
|29.
|Zamir White LV at LAC
|30.
|Zack Moss CIN vs. NE
|31.
|Chase Brown CIN vs. NE
|32.
|Tyjae Spears TEN at CHI
|33.
|Brian Robinson WAS at TB
|34.
|*Chuba Hubbard CAR at NO
Note: Hubbard will be the starter early on for the Panthers with Jonathan Brooks on the NFI list for the first four games (at least).
|35.
|*Jaylen Warren PIT at ATL
Note: Warren injured his hamstring in the preseason, but was able to practice Monday and said that he'll be able to play against Atlanta.
|36.
|Austin Ekeler WAS at TB
|37.
|J.K. Dobbins LAC vs. LV
|38.
|*Rico Dowdle DAL at CLE
Note: Dowdle was told he'd get less work on special teams, with the implication being that he'd play more on offense. Dalvin Cook won't likely factor in this week - the Cowboys are easing him in from the practice squad.
|39.
|Blake Corum LA at DET
|40.
|Jaleel McLaughlin DEN at SEA
|41.
|Ezekiel Elliott DAL at CLE
|42.
|Gus Edwards LAC vs. LV
|43.
|*Jordan Mason SF vs. NYJ
Note: Mason is the clear backup to CMC now that Elijah Mitchell is out for the season. Rookie Isaac Guerendo is dealing with a groin injury.
|44.
|Antonio Gibson NE at CIN
|45.
|Trey Benson ARZ at BUF
|46.
|Ty Chandler MIN at NYG
|47.
|Zach Charbonnet SEA vs. DEN
|48.
|Tyler Allgeier ATL vs. PIT
|49.
|Ray Davis BUF vs. ARI
|50.
|*Samaje Perine KC vs. BAL
Note: Perine should be active right away after getting cut by the Broncos and signed by the Chiefs. Carson Steele will also be in the mix as the backup to Isiah Pacheco.
|51.
|*Emanuel Wilson GB at PHI
Note: Wilson could be the backup behind Josh Jacobs for Friday's game with AJ Dillon out for the season and Marshawn Lloyd (hamstring) just starting to practice.
|52.
|Bucky Irving TB vs. WAS
|53.
|Khalil Herbert CHI vs. TEN
|54.
|*Justice Hill BAL at KC
Note: Hill will be the backup to Derrick Henry early on.
|55.
|*Jamaal Williams NO vs. CAR
Note: Williams is the clear backup to Kamara with Kendre Miller on IR to begin the season.
|56.
|Kimani Vidal LAC vs. LV
|57.
|Dameon Pierce HOU at IND
|58.
|Alexander Mattison LV at LAC
|59.
|Tyrone Tracy NYG vs. MIN
|60.
|Tank Bigsby JAC at MIA
|61.
|Jaylen Wright MIA vs. JAX
|62.
|Braelon Allen NYJ at SF
|63.
|Will Shipley PHI vs. GB
|64.
|Roschon Johnson CHI vs. TEN
|65.
|Isaac Guerendo SF vs. NYJ
|66.
|*MarShawn Lloyd GB at PHI
Note: Lloyd (hamstring) had been out since Aug. 10 but returned to practice Sunday. He still might be limited for Friday's game against the Eagles.
|67.
|*Jonathon Brooks CAR at NO
Note: Brooks (knee) will miss at least the first four weeks due to his recovery from his torn ACL.
|68.
|*Nick Chubb CLE vs. DAL
Note: Chubb (knee ligaments) will begin the year on the PUP list and miss at least the first four games.
Wide Receivers
|1.
|*Tyreek Hill MIA vs. JAX
Note: Hill (thumb) declared himself '100 percent' healthy on Monday.
|2.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. LAR
|3.
|*CeeDee Lamb DAL at CLE
Note: Lamb is officially on the Commissioner's Exempt List after ending his holdout, but he's expected to play Sunday.
|4.
|Justin Jefferson MIN at NYG
|5.
|A.J. Brown PHI vs. GB
|6.
|*Puka Nacua LA at DET
Note: Nacua (bursa sac) was back to fully practicing last week.
|7.
|Garrett Wilson NYJ at SF
|8.
|Chris Olave NO vs. CAR
|9.
|Drake London ATL vs. PIT
|10.
|Mike Evans TB vs. WAS
|11.
|Nico Collins HOU at IND
|12.
|Cooper Kupp LA at DET
|13.
|Marvin Harrison ARZ at BUF
|14.
|DJ Moore CHI vs. TEN
|15.
|Tee Higgins CIN vs. NE
|16.
|Davante Adams LV at LAC
|17.
|*Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. JAX
Note: Waddle (undisclosed) fully practiced Monday after wearing a no-contact jersey and being limited last week.
|18.
|Deebo Samuel SF vs. NYJ
|19.
|DK Metcalf SEA vs. DEN
|20.
|DeVonta Smith PHI vs. GB
|21.
|Stefon Diggs HOU at IND
|22.
|Amari Cooper CLE vs. DAL
|23.
|*Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. NYJ
Note: Aiyuk finally came to terms with the Niners last week - will he be at full capacity on Monday night?
|24.
|*Rashee Rice KC vs. BAL
Note: Rice was a late riser in drafts after it became more likely and apparent that a suspension for his legal case doesn't seem immediately forthcoming.
|25.
|Chris Godwin TB vs. WAS
|26.
|Michael Pittman IND vs. HOU
|27.
|Tank Dell HOU at IND
|28.
|Malik Nabers NYG vs. MIN
|29.
|Christian Kirk JAC at MIA
|30.
|Zay Flowers BAL at KC
|31.
|George Pickens PIT at ATL
|32.
|Calvin Ridley TEN at CHI
|33.
|Terry McLaurin WAS at TB
|34.
|Jayden Reed GB at PHI
|35.
|Courtland Sutton DEN at SEA
|36.
|*Keenan Allen CHI vs. TEN
Note: Allen was slowed in practice last week with a sore foot, but he's expected to be fine for Sunday.
|37.
|Joshua Palmer LAC vs. LV
|38.
|Xavier Worthy KC vs. BAL
|39.
|Diontae Johnson CAR at NO
|40.
|Khalil Shakir BUF vs. ARI
|41.
|Rome Odunze CHI vs. TEN
|42.
|Christian Watson GB at PHI
|43.
|*Jordan Addison MIN at NYG
Note: Addison (ankle) looked limited at Monday's practice - we'll await an official designation Wednesday.
|44.
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA vs. DEN
|45.
|Keon Coleman BUF vs. ARI
|46.
|*DeAndre Hopkins TEN at CHI
Note: Hopkins strained his knee early in training camp but is expected to be ready for Week 1.
|47.
|Jameson Williams DET vs. LAR
|48.
|*Tyler Lockett SEA vs. DEN
Note: Lockett (leg) has been out of practice since Aug. 14, but intends to play in Week 1.
|49.
|Brian Thomas JAC at MIA
|50.
|Dontayvion Wicks GB at PHI
|51.
|Ladd McConkey LAC vs. LV
|52.
|Romeo Doubs GB at PHI
|53.
|Jerry Jeudy CLE vs. DAL
|54.
|Gabe Davis JAC at MIA
|55.
|Adam Thielen CAR at NO
|56.
|DeMario Douglas NE at CIN
|57.
|Jakobi Meyers LV at LAC
|58.
|*Rashid Shaheed NO vs. CAR
Note: Shaheed (foot) returned to full practice this week.
|59.
|Ja'Lynn Polk NE at CIN
|60.
|Demarcus Robinson LA at DET
|61.
|Michael Wilson ARZ at BUF
|62.
|Roman Wilson PIT at ATL
|63.
|Darnell Mooney ATL vs. PIT
|64.
|Xavier Legette CAR at NO
|65.
|Adonai Mitchell IND vs. HOU
|66.
|Jalen McMillan TB vs. WAS
|67.
|Wan'Dale Robinson NYG vs. MIN
|68.
|*Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. NE
Note: Chase (contract dispute) didn't practice Monday and the Bengals are still taking it 'day-by-day' for Sunday's game against the Pats.
|69.
|*Brandin Cooks DAL at CLE
Note: Cooks (knee) was not fully practicing last week.
|70.
|*Mike Williams NYJ at SF
Note: Williams (knee) took awhile to come off the PUP list, but expects to be available for the Monday night game against the Niners.
|71.
|*Curtis Samuel BUF vs. ARI
Note: Samuel (turf toe) was practicing in limited capacity last week.
|72.
|*Josh Downs IND vs. HOU
Note: Downs is progressing well from his high ankle sprain, but is still iffy for Week 1 against the Texans.
|73.
|*Marquise Brown KC vs. BAL
Note: Brown (shoulder) didn't practice Monday and isn't expected to play Thursday night.
Tight Ends
|1.
|Travis Kelce KC vs. BAL
|2.
|*Sam LaPorta DET vs. LAR
Note: LaPorta suffered a hamstring injury early in camp, but coach Dan Campbell said that the hamstring is not a concern for Week 1.
|3.
|*Mark Andrews BAL at KC
Note: Andrews was involved in a car accident on Aug. 14, but returned to practice last week and was cleared to play on Thursday night.
|4.
|Trey McBride ARZ at BUF
|5.
|Kyle Pitts ATL vs. PIT
|6.
|Dalton Kincaid BUF vs. ARI
|7.
|George Kittle SF vs. NYJ
|8.
|Evan Engram JAC at MIA
|9.
|Jake Ferguson DAL at CLE
|10.
|David Njoku CLE vs. DAL
|11.
|*Brock Bowers LV at LAC
Note: Bowers has been managing a foot injury, but coach Antonio Pierce is confident that Bowers will be available for Week 1.
|12.
|*Dallas Goedert PHI vs. GB
Note: Goedert (oblique) returned to practice Sunday after missing about two weeks with the injury.
|13.
|Dalton Schultz HOU at IND
|14.
|Pat Freiermuth PIT at ATL
|15.
|Hunter Henry NE at CIN
|16.
|Cole Kmet CHI vs. TEN
|17.
|Luke Musgrave GB at PHI
|18.
|Cade Otton TB vs. WAS
|19.
|Taysom Hill NO vs. CAR
|20.
|Tyler Conklin NYJ at SF
|21.
|Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN at CHI
|22.
|Ben Sinnott WAS at TB
|23.
|Theo Johnson NYG vs. MIN
|24.
|Isaiah Likely BAL at KC
|25.
|Jonnu Smith MIA vs. JAX
|26.
|*Colby Parkinson LA at DET
Note: Parkinson is the Rams' likely starter with Tyler Higbee (knee) beginning on the PUP list.
|27.
|*Noah Fant SEA vs. DEN
Note: Fant (foot) has been out of practice since Aug. 6, though he was present for warmups on Monday.
|28.
|Tucker Kraft GB at PHI
|29.
|Juwan Johnson NO vs. CAR
|30.
|Ja'Tavion Sanders CAR at NO
|31.
|Zach Ertz WAS at TB
|32.
|Greg Dulcich DEN at SEA
|33.
|Hayden Hurst LAC vs. LV
|34.
|Kylen Granson IND vs. HOU
|35.
|Dawson Knox BUF vs. ARI
|36.
|*T.J. Hockenson MIN at NYG
Note: Hockenson is beginning the season on the PUP list, and he might be out longer than the four-game minimum.
Flex (RB/WR/TE)
|1.
|Christian McCaffrey SF vs. NYJ
|2.
|*Tyreek Hill MIA vs. JAX
Note: Hill (thumb) declared himself '100 percent' healthy on Monday.
|3.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. LAR
|4.
|*CeeDee Lamb DAL at CLE
Note: Lamb is officially on the Commissioner's Exempt List after ending his holdout, but he's expected to play Sunday.
|5.
|Justin Jefferson MIN at NYG
|6.
|Breece Hall NYJ at SF
|7.
|Bijan Robinson ATL vs. PIT
|8.
|Saquon Barkley PHI vs. GB
|9.
|A.J. Brown PHI vs. GB
|10.
|*Puka Nacua LA at DET
Note: Nacua (bursa sac) was back to fully practicing last week.
|11.
|Jonathan Taylor IND vs. HOU
|12.
|Travis Etienne JAC at MIA
|13.
|*Kyren Williams LA at DET
Note: Williams is expected to return punts in addition to his running back duties. Does that mean he'll get a few more snaps off in favor of Blake Corum?
|14.
|Derrick Henry BAL at KC
|15.
|Garrett Wilson NYJ at SF
|16.
|Chris Olave NO vs. CAR
|17.
|Drake London ATL vs. PIT
|18.
|Mike Evans TB vs. WAS
|19.
|Nico Collins HOU at IND
|20.
|Cooper Kupp LA at DET
|21.
|Marvin Harrison ARZ at BUF
|22.
|Travis Kelce KC vs. BAL
|23.
|*Sam LaPorta DET vs. LAR
Note: LaPorta suffered a hamstring injury early in camp, but coach Dan Campbell said that the hamstring is not a concern for Week 1.
|24.
|Isiah Pacheco KC vs. BAL
|25.
|De'Von Achane MIA vs. JAX
|26.
|Josh Jacobs GB at PHI
|27.
|DJ Moore CHI vs. TEN
|28.
|Tee Higgins CIN vs. NE
|29.
|Davante Adams LV at LAC
|30.
|*Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. LAR
Note: Gibbs (hamstring) should be ready to go for Week 1, according to coach Dan Campbell.
|31.
|Rachaad White TB vs. WAS
|32.
|Joe Mixon HOU at IND
|33.
|*Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. JAX
Note: Waddle (undisclosed) fully practiced Monday after wearing a no-contact jersey and being limited last week.
|34.
|Deebo Samuel SF vs. NYJ
|35.
|DK Metcalf SEA vs. DEN
|36.
|DeVonta Smith PHI vs. GB
|37.
|Stefon Diggs HOU at IND
|38.
|*Mark Andrews BAL at KC
Note: Andrews was involved in a car accident on Aug. 14, but returned to practice last week and was cleared to play on Thursday night.
|39.
|Trey McBride ARZ at BUF
|40.
|Alvin Kamara NO vs. CAR
|41.
|James Cook BUF vs. ARI
|42.
|Aaron Jones MIN at NYG
|43.
|Kenneth Walker SEA vs. DEN
|44.
|Amari Cooper CLE vs. DAL
|45.
|*Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. NYJ
Note: Aiyuk finally came to terms with the Niners last week - will he be at full capacity on Monday night?
|46.
|*Rashee Rice KC vs. BAL
Note: Rice was a late riser in drafts after it became more likely and apparent that a suspension for his legal case doesn't seem immediately forthcoming.
|47.
|Chris Godwin TB vs. WAS
|48.
|Michael Pittman IND vs. HOU
|49.
|Tank Dell HOU at IND
|50.
|Malik Nabers NYG vs. MIN
|51.
|David Montgomery DET vs. LAR
|52.
|James Conner ARZ at BUF
|53.
|*Najee Harris PIT at ATL
Note: I have a gap between Harris and Warren that widened a little bit due to Warren's hamstring injury in the preseason.
|54.
|Kyle Pitts ATL vs. PIT
|55.
|Dalton Kincaid BUF vs. ARI
|56.
|*Jerome Ford CLE vs. DAL
Note: Ford will get at least four games as the Browns' starter, with Nick Chubb on the PUP list. D'Onta Foreman and Pierre Strong will be the backups.
|57.
|Rhamondre Stevenson NE at CIN
|58.
|Christian Kirk JAC at MIA
|59.
|Zay Flowers BAL at KC
|60.
|George Pickens PIT at ATL
|61.
|Calvin Ridley TEN at CHI
|62.
|Terry McLaurin WAS at TB
|63.
|Jayden Reed GB at PHI
|64.
|George Kittle SF vs. NYJ
|65.
|Evan Engram JAC at MIA
|66.
|D'Andre Swift CHI vs. TEN
|67.
|Devin Singletary NYG vs. MIN
|68.
|Javonte Williams DEN at SEA
|69.
|*Tony Pollard TEN at CHI
Note: Pollard and Tyjae Spears are in a timeshare, but Pollard got the early snaps when both played in the preseason.
|70.
|Raheem Mostert MIA vs. JAX
|71.
|Zamir White LV at LAC
|72.
|Courtland Sutton DEN at SEA
|73.
|*Keenan Allen CHI vs. TEN
Note: Allen was slowed in practice last week with a sore foot, but he's expected to be fine for Sunday.
|74.
|Joshua Palmer LAC vs. LV
|75.
|Xavier Worthy KC vs. BAL
|76.
|Diontae Johnson CAR at NO
|77.
|Khalil Shakir BUF vs. ARI
|78.
|Zack Moss CIN vs. NE
|79.
|Chase Brown CIN vs. NE
|80.
|Tyjae Spears TEN at CHI
|81.
|Jake Ferguson DAL at CLE
|82.
|Brian Robinson WAS at TB
|83.
|*Chuba Hubbard CAR at NO
Note: Hubbard will be the starter early on for the Panthers with Jonathan Brooks on the NFI list for the first four games (at least).
|84.
|*Jaylen Warren PIT at ATL
Note: Warren injured his hamstring in the preseason, but was able to practice Monday and said that he'll be able to play against Atlanta.
|85.
|Austin Ekeler WAS at TB
|86.
|J.K. Dobbins LAC vs. LV
|87.
|Rome Odunze CHI vs. TEN
|88.
|Christian Watson GB at PHI
|89.
|*Jordan Addison MIN at NYG
Note: Addison (ankle) looked limited at Monday's practice - we'll await an official designation Wednesday.
|90.
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA vs. DEN
Kickers
|1.
|Brandon Aubrey DAL at CLE
|2.
|Justin Tucker BAL at KC
|3.
|Harrison Butker KC vs. BAL
|4.
|Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU at IND
|5.
|*Evan McPherson CIN vs. NE
Note: McPherson has a little job security after signing a three-year extension.
|6.
|*Cameron Dicker LAC vs. LV
Note: Dicker the Kicker is Much Richer - he just signed a four-year extension.
|7.
|Jake Moody SF vs. NYJ
|8.
|Jake Elliott PHI vs. GB
|9.
|Younghoe Koo ATL vs. PIT
|10.
|Greg Zuerlein NYJ at SF
|11.
|*Dustin Hopkins CLE vs. DAL
Note: Hopkins (undisclosed) did not practice Monday but is expected to be ok.
|12.
|Tyler Bass BUF vs. ARI
|13.
|Jason Sanders MIA vs. JAX
|14.
|Chase McLaughlin TB vs. WAS
|15.
|Daniel Carlson LV at LAC
|16.
|Matt Prater ARZ at BUF
|17.
|Cairo Santos CHI vs. TEN
|18.
|Cam Little JAC at MIA
|19.
|*Joshua Karty LA at DET
Note: Sometimes rookies with big legs become Brandon Aubrey, sometimes they become Chad Ryland. I'm wary of rating Karty and Bates too high until we see them come through in a pressure situation.
|20.
|Jake Bates DET vs. LAR
|21.
|*Brayden Narveson GB at PHI
Note: Narveson is the Packers' kicker, but has tenuous job security, having just been claimed off waivers from the Titans.
|22.
|Jason Myers SEA vs. DEN
|23.
|Blake Grupe NO vs. CAR
|24.
|Will Reichard MIN at NYG
|25.
|Chris Boswell PIT at ATL
|26.
|Graham Gano NYG vs. MIN
|27.
|Nick Folk TEN at CHI
|28.
|Wil Lutz DEN at SEA
|29.
|*Cade York WAS at TB
Note: York was traded from the Browns to the Commanders this summer for a conditional seventh-round pick.
|30.
|*Joey Slye NE at CIN
Note: Slye beat out Chad Ryland for the Pats' starting job.
|31.
|*Eddy Pineiro CAR at NO
Note: Pineiro is dealing with hamstring soreness, but the Panthers didn't bring in another kicker.
|32.
|*Matt Gay IND vs. HOU
Note: Gay is dealing with a leg injury and is uncertain for Week 1. Spencer Shrader is on the Colts' practice squad just in case.
Defenses
|1.
|*Cincinnati Bengals vs. NE
Note: Draws the Pats in Week 1, and then after the Chiefs in Week 2, get another favorable matchup against the Commanders in Week 3.
|2.
|*Seattle Seahawks vs. DEN
Note: The Seahawks were not a good unit last year, but they get a home game against a rookie quarterback in Week 1 followed by the Pats on the road in Week 2.
|3.
|Atlanta Falcons vs. PIT
|4.
|San Francisco 49ers vs. NYJ
|5.
|Chicago Bears vs. TEN
|6.
|*New Orleans Saints vs. CAR
Note: While I have some doubts about the Saints and while the Panthers almost have to be better offensively than they were last season, I still love the matchup for streaming purposes.
|7.
|Buffalo Bills vs. ARI
|8.
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. WAS
|9.
|Minnesota Vikings at NYG
|10.
|*New York Jets at SF
Note: Haason Reddick and the Jets still appear far apart.
|11.
|Dallas Cowboys at CLE
|12.
|Los Angeles Chargers vs. LV
|13.
|Detroit Lions vs. LAR
|14.
|New York Giants vs. MIN
|15.
|Pittsburgh Steelers at ATL
|16.
|Kansas City Chiefs vs. BAL
|17.
|Cleveland Browns vs. DAL
|18.
|Baltimore Ravens at KC
|19.
|Indianapolis Colts vs. HOU
|20.
|*Denver Broncos at SEA
Note: This game against the Rams will be a good test of the Lions' revamped secondary.
|21.
|Las Vegas Raiders at LAC
|22.
|Philadelphia Eagles vs. GB
|23.
|Houston Texans at IND
|24.
|New England Patriots at CIN
|25.
|Miami Dolphins vs. JAX
|26.
|Green Bay Packers at PHI
|27.
|Tennessee Titans at CHI
|28.
|Carolina Panthers at NO
|29.
|Jacksonville Jaguars at MIA
|30.
|Los Angeles Rams at DET
|31.
|Washington Commanders at TB
|32.
|Arizona Cardinals at BUF