Weekly Rankings: Week 1 Value Meter

Weekly Rankings: Week 1 Value Meter

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
Updated on September 3, 2024 4:28AM EST

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.

Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.

Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:

- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.

These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"

These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.

Each week after Week 1, the first set of rankings will be posted late on Tuesday night. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.

When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.

I welcome debate on the rankings in the comments. Please keep it friendly.

Quarterbacks

1.Josh Allen BUF vs. ARI
2.Patrick Mahomes KC vs. BAL
3.Lamar Jackson BAL at KC
4.Jalen Hurts PHI vs. GB
5.C.J. Stroud HOU at IND
6.Anthony Richardson IND vs. HOU
7.Kyler Murray ARZ at BUF
8.*Joe Burrow CIN vs. NE
Note: Will Burrow have Ja'Marr Chase on the field on Sunday? Chase did not practice Monday.
9.Jordan Love GB at PHI
10.Dak Prescott DAL at CLE
11.Tua Tagovailoa MIA vs. JAX
12.Jared Goff DET vs. LAR
13.Caleb Williams CHI vs. TEN
14.Baker Mayfield TB vs. WAS
15.Trevor Lawrence JAC at MIA
16.Jayden Daniels WAS at TB
17.Matthew Stafford LA at DET
18.*Brock Purdy SF vs. NYJ
Note: Will Trent Williams be there to protect Purdy against the Jets on Monday night? Will DirecTV subscribers like myself be able to watch the game? Only time will tell.
19.*Justin Herbert LAC vs. LV
Note: Herbert missed the preseason with a plantar fascia injury, but is expected to play Sunday against the Raiders.
20.*Geno Smith SEA vs. DEN
Note: The Seahawks were playing at a faster pace in the preseason - that could bode well for fantasy purposes for Smith.
21.Will Levis TEN at CHI
22.*Deshaun Watson CLE vs. DAL
Note: Tough spot for Watson and those who drafted him - he required days off in training camp due to his shoulder and didn't play in the preseason, plus he faces a pretty good defense in Dallas.
23.*Sam Darnold MIN at NYG
Note: Darnold is the clear starter for the season with J.J. McCarthy out for the year.
24.Derek Carr NO vs. CAR
25.Aaron Rodgers NYJ at SF
26.*Kirk Cousins ATL vs. PIT
Note: I think Cousins could be a good fit with the Falcons, but we're basically going to have to trust his Achilles' tendon has fully healed sight unseen, facing the Steelers' pass rush.
27.Daniel Jones NYG vs. MIN
28.*Jacoby Brissett NE at CIN
Note: Brissett was named the Week 1 starter ahead of Drake Maye.
29.*Bryce Young CAR at NO
Note: Young saw limited action in the Panthers' preseason finale, though he looked good in Dave Canales' offense.
30.Bo Nix DEN at SEA
31.*Russell Wilson PIT at ATL
Note: Wilson was named the starter ahead of Justin Fields to begin the season.
32.Gardner Minshew LV at LAC

Running Backs

1.Christian McCaffrey SF vs. NYJ
2.Breece Hall NYJ at SF
3.Bijan Robinson ATL vs. PIT
4.Saquon Barkley PHI vs. GB
5.Jonathan Taylor IND vs. HOU
6.Travis Etienne JAC at MIA
7.*Kyren Williams LA at DET
Note: Williams is expected to return punts in addition to his running back duties. Does that mean he'll get a few more snaps off in favor of Blake Corum?
8.Derrick Henry BAL at KC
9.Isiah Pacheco KC vs. BAL
10.De'Von Achane MIA vs. JAX
11.Josh Jacobs GB at PHI
12.*Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. LAR
Note: Gibbs (hamstring) should be ready to go for Week 1, according to coach Dan Campbell.
13.Rachaad White TB vs. WAS
14.Joe Mixon HOU at IND
15.Alvin Kamara NO vs. CAR
16.James Cook BUF vs. ARI
17.Aaron Jones MIN at NYG
18.Kenneth Walker SEA vs. DEN
19.David Montgomery DET vs. LAR
20.James Conner ARZ at BUF
21.*Najee Harris PIT at ATL
Note: I have a gap between Harris and Warren that widened a little bit due to Warren's hamstring injury in the preseason.
22.*Jerome Ford CLE vs. DAL
Note: Ford will get at least four games as the Browns' starter, with Nick Chubb on the PUP list. D'Onta Foreman and Pierre Strong will be the backups.
23.Rhamondre Stevenson NE at CIN
24.D'Andre Swift CHI vs. TEN
25.Devin Singletary NYG vs. MIN
26.Javonte Williams DEN at SEA
27.*Tony Pollard TEN at CHI
Note: Pollard and Tyjae Spears are in a timeshare, but Pollard got the early snaps when both played in the preseason.
28.Raheem Mostert MIA vs. JAX
29.Zamir White LV at LAC
30.Zack Moss CIN vs. NE
31.Chase Brown CIN vs. NE
32.Tyjae Spears TEN at CHI
33.Brian Robinson WAS at TB
34.*Chuba Hubbard CAR at NO
Note: Hubbard will be the starter early on for the Panthers with Jonathan Brooks on the NFI list for the first four games (at least).
35.*Jaylen Warren PIT at ATL
Note: Warren injured his hamstring in the preseason, but was able to practice Monday and said that he'll be able to play against Atlanta.
36.Austin Ekeler WAS at TB
37.J.K. Dobbins LAC vs. LV
38.*Rico Dowdle DAL at CLE
Note: Dowdle was told he'd get less work on special teams, with the implication being that he'd play more on offense. Dalvin Cook won't likely factor in this week - the Cowboys are easing him in from the practice squad.
39.Blake Corum LA at DET
40.Jaleel McLaughlin DEN at SEA
41.Ezekiel Elliott DAL at CLE
42.Gus Edwards LAC vs. LV
43.*Jordan Mason SF vs. NYJ
Note: Mason is the clear backup to CMC now that Elijah Mitchell is out for the season. Rookie Isaac Guerendo is dealing with a groin injury.
44.Antonio Gibson NE at CIN
45.Trey Benson ARZ at BUF
46.Ty Chandler MIN at NYG
47.Zach Charbonnet SEA vs. DEN
48.Tyler Allgeier ATL vs. PIT
49.Ray Davis BUF vs. ARI
50.*Samaje Perine KC vs. BAL
Note: Perine should be active right away after getting cut by the Broncos and signed by the Chiefs. Carson Steele will also be in the mix as the backup to Isiah Pacheco.
51.*Emanuel Wilson GB at PHI
Note: Wilson could be the backup behind Josh Jacobs for Friday's game with AJ Dillon out for the season and Marshawn Lloyd (hamstring) just starting to practice.
52.Bucky Irving TB vs. WAS
53.Khalil Herbert CHI vs. TEN
54.*Justice Hill BAL at KC
Note: Hill will be the backup to Derrick Henry early on.
55.*Jamaal Williams NO vs. CAR
Note: Williams is the clear backup to Kamara with Kendre Miller on IR to begin the season.
56.Kimani Vidal LAC vs. LV
57.Dameon Pierce HOU at IND
58.Alexander Mattison LV at LAC
59.Tyrone Tracy NYG vs. MIN
60.Tank Bigsby JAC at MIA
61.Jaylen Wright MIA vs. JAX
62.Braelon Allen NYJ at SF
63.Will Shipley PHI vs. GB
64.Roschon Johnson CHI vs. TEN
65.Isaac Guerendo SF vs. NYJ
66.*MarShawn Lloyd GB at PHI
Note: Lloyd (hamstring) had been out since Aug. 10 but returned to practice Sunday. He still might be limited for Friday's game against the Eagles.
67.*Jonathon Brooks CAR at NO
Note: Brooks (knee) will miss at least the first four weeks due to his recovery from his torn ACL.
68.*Nick Chubb CLE vs. DAL
Note: Chubb (knee ligaments) will begin the year on the PUP list and miss at least the first four games.

Wide Receivers

1.*Tyreek Hill MIA vs. JAX
Note: Hill (thumb) declared himself '100 percent' healthy on Monday.
2.Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. LAR
3.*CeeDee Lamb DAL at CLE
Note: Lamb is officially on the Commissioner's Exempt List after ending his holdout, but he's expected to play Sunday.
4.Justin Jefferson MIN at NYG
5.A.J. Brown PHI vs. GB
6.*Puka Nacua LA at DET
Note: Nacua (bursa sac) was back to fully practicing last week.
7.Garrett Wilson NYJ at SF
8.Chris Olave NO vs. CAR
9.Drake London ATL vs. PIT
10.Mike Evans TB vs. WAS
11.Nico Collins HOU at IND
12.Cooper Kupp LA at DET
13.Marvin Harrison ARZ at BUF
14.DJ Moore CHI vs. TEN
15.Tee Higgins CIN vs. NE
16.Davante Adams LV at LAC
17.*Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. JAX
Note: Waddle (undisclosed) fully practiced Monday after wearing a no-contact jersey and being limited last week.
18.Deebo Samuel SF vs. NYJ
19.DK Metcalf SEA vs. DEN
20.DeVonta Smith PHI vs. GB
21.Stefon Diggs HOU at IND
22.Amari Cooper CLE vs. DAL
23.*Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. NYJ
Note: Aiyuk finally came to terms with the Niners last week - will he be at full capacity on Monday night?
24.*Rashee Rice KC vs. BAL
Note: Rice was a late riser in drafts after it became more likely and apparent that a suspension for his legal case doesn't seem immediately forthcoming.
25.Chris Godwin TB vs. WAS
26.Michael Pittman IND vs. HOU
27.Tank Dell HOU at IND
28.Malik Nabers NYG vs. MIN
29.Christian Kirk JAC at MIA
30.Zay Flowers BAL at KC
31.George Pickens PIT at ATL
32.Calvin Ridley TEN at CHI
33.Terry McLaurin WAS at TB
34.Jayden Reed GB at PHI
35.Courtland Sutton DEN at SEA
36.*Keenan Allen CHI vs. TEN
Note: Allen was slowed in practice last week with a sore foot, but he's expected to be fine for Sunday.
37.Joshua Palmer LAC vs. LV
38.Xavier Worthy KC vs. BAL
39.Diontae Johnson CAR at NO
40.Khalil Shakir BUF vs. ARI
41.Rome Odunze CHI vs. TEN
42.Christian Watson GB at PHI
43.*Jordan Addison MIN at NYG
Note: Addison (ankle) looked limited at Monday's practice - we'll await an official designation Wednesday.
44.Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA vs. DEN
45.Keon Coleman BUF vs. ARI
46.*DeAndre Hopkins TEN at CHI
Note: Hopkins strained his knee early in training camp but is expected to be ready for Week 1.
47.Jameson Williams DET vs. LAR
48.*Tyler Lockett SEA vs. DEN
Note: Lockett (leg) has been out of practice since Aug. 14, but intends to play in Week 1.
49.Brian Thomas JAC at MIA
50.Dontayvion Wicks GB at PHI
51.Ladd McConkey LAC vs. LV
52.Romeo Doubs GB at PHI
53.Jerry Jeudy CLE vs. DAL
54.Gabe Davis JAC at MIA
55.Adam Thielen CAR at NO
56.DeMario Douglas NE at CIN
57.Jakobi Meyers LV at LAC
58.*Rashid Shaheed NO vs. CAR
Note: Shaheed (foot) returned to full practice this week.
59.Ja'Lynn Polk NE at CIN
60.Demarcus Robinson LA at DET
61.Michael Wilson ARZ at BUF
62.Roman Wilson PIT at ATL
63.Darnell Mooney ATL vs. PIT
64.Xavier Legette CAR at NO
65.Adonai Mitchell IND vs. HOU
66.Jalen McMillan TB vs. WAS
67.Wan'Dale Robinson NYG vs. MIN
68.*Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. NE
Note: Chase (contract dispute) didn't practice Monday and the Bengals are still taking it 'day-by-day' for Sunday's game against the Pats.
69.*Brandin Cooks DAL at CLE
Note: Cooks (knee) was not fully practicing last week.
70.*Mike Williams NYJ at SF
Note: Williams (knee) took awhile to come off the PUP list, but expects to be available for the Monday night game against the Niners.
71.*Curtis Samuel BUF vs. ARI
Note: Samuel (turf toe) was practicing in limited capacity last week.
72.*Josh Downs IND vs. HOU
Note: Downs is progressing well from his high ankle sprain, but is still iffy for Week 1 against the Texans.
73.*Marquise Brown KC vs. BAL
Note: Brown (shoulder) didn't practice Monday and isn't expected to play Thursday night.

Tight Ends

1.Travis Kelce KC vs. BAL
2.*Sam LaPorta DET vs. LAR
Note: LaPorta suffered a hamstring injury early in camp, but coach Dan Campbell said that the hamstring is not a concern for Week 1.
3.*Mark Andrews BAL at KC
Note: Andrews was involved in a car accident on Aug. 14, but returned to practice last week and was cleared to play on Thursday night.
4.Trey McBride ARZ at BUF
5.Kyle Pitts ATL vs. PIT
6.Dalton Kincaid BUF vs. ARI
7.George Kittle SF vs. NYJ
8.Evan Engram JAC at MIA
9.Jake Ferguson DAL at CLE
10.David Njoku CLE vs. DAL
11.*Brock Bowers LV at LAC
Note: Bowers has been managing a foot injury, but coach Antonio Pierce is confident that Bowers will be available for Week 1.
12.*Dallas Goedert PHI vs. GB
Note: Goedert (oblique) returned to practice Sunday after missing about two weeks with the injury.
13.Dalton Schultz HOU at IND
14.Pat Freiermuth PIT at ATL
15.Hunter Henry NE at CIN
16.Cole Kmet CHI vs. TEN
17.Luke Musgrave GB at PHI
18.Cade Otton TB vs. WAS
19.Taysom Hill NO vs. CAR
20.Tyler Conklin NYJ at SF
21.Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN at CHI
22.Ben Sinnott WAS at TB
23.Theo Johnson NYG vs. MIN
24.Isaiah Likely BAL at KC
25.Jonnu Smith MIA vs. JAX
26.*Colby Parkinson LA at DET
Note: Parkinson is the Rams' likely starter with Tyler Higbee (knee) beginning on the PUP list.
27.*Noah Fant SEA vs. DEN
Note: Fant (foot) has been out of practice since Aug. 6, though he was present for warmups on Monday.
28.Tucker Kraft GB at PHI
29.Juwan Johnson NO vs. CAR
30.Ja'Tavion Sanders CAR at NO
31.Zach Ertz WAS at TB
32.Greg Dulcich DEN at SEA
33.Hayden Hurst LAC vs. LV
34.Kylen Granson IND vs. HOU
35.Dawson Knox BUF vs. ARI
36.*T.J. Hockenson MIN at NYG
Note: Hockenson is beginning the season on the PUP list, and he might be out longer than the four-game minimum.

Flex (RB/WR/TE)

1.Christian McCaffrey SF vs. NYJ
2.*Tyreek Hill MIA vs. JAX
Note: Hill (thumb) declared himself '100 percent' healthy on Monday.
3.Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. LAR
4.*CeeDee Lamb DAL at CLE
Note: Lamb is officially on the Commissioner's Exempt List after ending his holdout, but he's expected to play Sunday.
5.Justin Jefferson MIN at NYG
6.Breece Hall NYJ at SF
7.Bijan Robinson ATL vs. PIT
8.Saquon Barkley PHI vs. GB
9.A.J. Brown PHI vs. GB
10.*Puka Nacua LA at DET
Note: Nacua (bursa sac) was back to fully practicing last week.
11.Jonathan Taylor IND vs. HOU
12.Travis Etienne JAC at MIA
13.*Kyren Williams LA at DET
Note: Williams is expected to return punts in addition to his running back duties. Does that mean he'll get a few more snaps off in favor of Blake Corum?
14.Derrick Henry BAL at KC
15.Garrett Wilson NYJ at SF
16.Chris Olave NO vs. CAR
17.Drake London ATL vs. PIT
18.Mike Evans TB vs. WAS
19.Nico Collins HOU at IND
20.Cooper Kupp LA at DET
21.Marvin Harrison ARZ at BUF
22.Travis Kelce KC vs. BAL
23.*Sam LaPorta DET vs. LAR
Note: LaPorta suffered a hamstring injury early in camp, but coach Dan Campbell said that the hamstring is not a concern for Week 1.
24.Isiah Pacheco KC vs. BAL
25.De'Von Achane MIA vs. JAX
26.Josh Jacobs GB at PHI
27.DJ Moore CHI vs. TEN
28.Tee Higgins CIN vs. NE
29.Davante Adams LV at LAC
30.*Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. LAR
Note: Gibbs (hamstring) should be ready to go for Week 1, according to coach Dan Campbell.
31.Rachaad White TB vs. WAS
32.Joe Mixon HOU at IND
33.*Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. JAX
Note: Waddle (undisclosed) fully practiced Monday after wearing a no-contact jersey and being limited last week.
34.Deebo Samuel SF vs. NYJ
35.DK Metcalf SEA vs. DEN
36.DeVonta Smith PHI vs. GB
37.Stefon Diggs HOU at IND
38.*Mark Andrews BAL at KC
Note: Andrews was involved in a car accident on Aug. 14, but returned to practice last week and was cleared to play on Thursday night.
39.Trey McBride ARZ at BUF
40.Alvin Kamara NO vs. CAR
41.James Cook BUF vs. ARI
42.Aaron Jones MIN at NYG
43.Kenneth Walker SEA vs. DEN
44.Amari Cooper CLE vs. DAL
45.*Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. NYJ
Note: Aiyuk finally came to terms with the Niners last week - will he be at full capacity on Monday night?
46.*Rashee Rice KC vs. BAL
Note: Rice was a late riser in drafts after it became more likely and apparent that a suspension for his legal case doesn't seem immediately forthcoming.
47.Chris Godwin TB vs. WAS
48.Michael Pittman IND vs. HOU
49.Tank Dell HOU at IND
50.Malik Nabers NYG vs. MIN
51.David Montgomery DET vs. LAR
52.James Conner ARZ at BUF
53.*Najee Harris PIT at ATL
Note: I have a gap between Harris and Warren that widened a little bit due to Warren's hamstring injury in the preseason.
54.Kyle Pitts ATL vs. PIT
55.Dalton Kincaid BUF vs. ARI
56.*Jerome Ford CLE vs. DAL
Note: Ford will get at least four games as the Browns' starter, with Nick Chubb on the PUP list. D'Onta Foreman and Pierre Strong will be the backups.
57.Rhamondre Stevenson NE at CIN
58.Christian Kirk JAC at MIA
59.Zay Flowers BAL at KC
60.George Pickens PIT at ATL
61.Calvin Ridley TEN at CHI
62.Terry McLaurin WAS at TB
63.Jayden Reed GB at PHI
64.George Kittle SF vs. NYJ
65.Evan Engram JAC at MIA
66.D'Andre Swift CHI vs. TEN
67.Devin Singletary NYG vs. MIN
68.Javonte Williams DEN at SEA
69.*Tony Pollard TEN at CHI
Note: Pollard and Tyjae Spears are in a timeshare, but Pollard got the early snaps when both played in the preseason.
70.Raheem Mostert MIA vs. JAX
71.Zamir White LV at LAC
72.Courtland Sutton DEN at SEA
73.*Keenan Allen CHI vs. TEN
Note: Allen was slowed in practice last week with a sore foot, but he's expected to be fine for Sunday.
74.Joshua Palmer LAC vs. LV
75.Xavier Worthy KC vs. BAL
76.Diontae Johnson CAR at NO
77.Khalil Shakir BUF vs. ARI
78.Zack Moss CIN vs. NE
79.Chase Brown CIN vs. NE
80.Tyjae Spears TEN at CHI
81.Jake Ferguson DAL at CLE
82.Brian Robinson WAS at TB
83.*Chuba Hubbard CAR at NO
Note: Hubbard will be the starter early on for the Panthers with Jonathan Brooks on the NFI list for the first four games (at least).
84.*Jaylen Warren PIT at ATL
Note: Warren injured his hamstring in the preseason, but was able to practice Monday and said that he'll be able to play against Atlanta.
85.Austin Ekeler WAS at TB
86.J.K. Dobbins LAC vs. LV
87.Rome Odunze CHI vs. TEN
88.Christian Watson GB at PHI
89.*Jordan Addison MIN at NYG
Note: Addison (ankle) looked limited at Monday's practice - we'll await an official designation Wednesday.
90.Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA vs. DEN

Kickers

1.Brandon Aubrey DAL at CLE
2.Justin Tucker BAL at KC
3.Harrison Butker KC vs. BAL
4.Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU at IND
5.*Evan McPherson CIN vs. NE
Note: McPherson has a little job security after signing a three-year extension.
6.*Cameron Dicker LAC vs. LV
Note: Dicker the Kicker is Much Richer - he just signed a four-year extension.
7.Jake Moody SF vs. NYJ
8.Jake Elliott PHI vs. GB
9.Younghoe Koo ATL vs. PIT
10.Greg Zuerlein NYJ at SF
11.*Dustin Hopkins CLE vs. DAL
Note: Hopkins (undisclosed) did not practice Monday but is expected to be ok.
12.Tyler Bass BUF vs. ARI
13.Jason Sanders MIA vs. JAX
14.Chase McLaughlin TB vs. WAS
15.Daniel Carlson LV at LAC
16.Matt Prater ARZ at BUF
17.Cairo Santos CHI vs. TEN
18.Cam Little JAC at MIA
19.*Joshua Karty LA at DET
Note: Sometimes rookies with big legs become Brandon Aubrey, sometimes they become Chad Ryland. I'm wary of rating Karty and Bates too high until we see them come through in a pressure situation.
20.Jake Bates DET vs. LAR
21.*Brayden Narveson GB at PHI
Note: Narveson is the Packers' kicker, but has tenuous job security, having just been claimed off waivers from the Titans.
22.Jason Myers SEA vs. DEN
23.Blake Grupe NO vs. CAR
24.Will Reichard MIN at NYG
25.Chris Boswell PIT at ATL
26.Graham Gano NYG vs. MIN
27.Nick Folk TEN at CHI
28.Wil Lutz DEN at SEA
29.*Cade York WAS at TB
Note: York was traded from the Browns to the Commanders this summer for a conditional seventh-round pick.
30.*Joey Slye NE at CIN
Note: Slye beat out Chad Ryland for the Pats' starting job.
31.*Eddy Pineiro CAR at NO
Note: Pineiro is dealing with hamstring soreness, but the Panthers didn't bring in another kicker.
32.*Matt Gay IND vs. HOU
Note: Gay is dealing with a leg injury and is uncertain for Week 1. Spencer Shrader is on the Colts' practice squad just in case.

Defenses

1.*Cincinnati Bengals vs. NE
Note: Draws the Pats in Week 1, and then after the Chiefs in Week 2, get another favorable matchup against the Commanders in Week 3.
2.*Seattle Seahawks vs. DEN
Note: The Seahawks were not a good unit last year, but they get a home game against a rookie quarterback in Week 1 followed by the Pats on the road in Week 2.
3.Atlanta Falcons vs. PIT
4.San Francisco 49ers vs. NYJ
5.Chicago Bears vs. TEN
6.*New Orleans Saints vs. CAR
Note: While I have some doubts about the Saints and while the Panthers almost have to be better offensively than they were last season, I still love the matchup for streaming purposes.
7.Buffalo Bills vs. ARI
8.Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. WAS
9.Minnesota Vikings at NYG
10.*New York Jets at SF
Note: Haason Reddick and the Jets still appear far apart.
11.Dallas Cowboys at CLE
12.Los Angeles Chargers vs. LV
13.Detroit Lions vs. LAR
14.New York Giants vs. MIN
15.Pittsburgh Steelers at ATL
16.Kansas City Chiefs vs. BAL
17.Cleveland Browns vs. DAL
18.Baltimore Ravens at KC
19.Indianapolis Colts vs. HOU
20.*Denver Broncos at SEA
Note: This game against the Rams will be a good test of the Lions' revamped secondary.
21.Las Vegas Raiders at LAC
22.Philadelphia Eagles vs. GB
23.Houston Texans at IND
24.New England Patriots at CIN
25.Miami Dolphins vs. JAX
26.Green Bay Packers at PHI
27.Tennessee Titans at CHI
28.Carolina Panthers at NO
29.Jacksonville Jaguars at MIA
30.Los Angeles Rams at DET
31.Washington Commanders at TB
32.Arizona Cardinals at BUF
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
