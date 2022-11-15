Fantasy Football
Weekly Rankings: Week 11 Value Meter

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
November 15, 2022

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.

Four Teams on Bye - JAX, MIA, SEA, TB

Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.

Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:

- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.

These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Eli Manning?"

These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.

Starting after Week 1, the rankings for the subsequent week will first post on Tuesday nights. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.

When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.

Quarterbacks

1.Patrick Mahomes

Quarterbacks

1.Patrick Mahomes KC at LAC
2.Justin Fields CHI at ATL
3.*Jalen Hurts PHI at IND
Note: Hurts is running less frequently and with less efficiency than earlier in the season. He'll now be without Dallas Goedert for the near future.
4.*Josh Allen BUF vs. CLE
Note: Allen didn't have any passing plays stricken from the gameplan last week due to his elbow, though the Bills did call fewer designed runs. Also, an early snowstorm is predicted for this weekend - snow doesn't always kill a passing game. Heavy winds, on the other hand, might. Stay tuned.
5.Lamar Jackson BAL vs. CAR
6.Kirk Cousins MIN vs. DAL
7.Dak Prescott DAL at MIN
8.Joe Burrow CIN at PIT
9.*Justin Herbert LAC vs. KC
Note: Herbert took a crushing hit right before halftime last week and had to be checked for a concussion, but he passed that test.
10.Daniel Jones NYG vs. DET
11.Jimmy Garoppolo SF at ARI
12.Russell Wilson DEN vs. LV
13.*Taylor Heinicke WAS at HOU
Note: It's possible that Heinicke could cede the starting job to Carson Wentz despite Monday night's road win over the Eagles.
14.*Aaron Rodgers GB vs. TEN
Note: Rodgers (thumb) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report, and was limited on Tuesday.
15.Marcus Mariota ATL vs. CHI
16.Jared Goff DET at NYG
17.*Ryan Tannehill TEN at GB
Note: Tannehill (ankle) practiced fully Tuesday after playing on Sunday against the Broncos. He'll likely play Thursday against the Packers.
18.*Matt Ryan IND vs. PHI
Note: It wasn't quite Steve Bono running for 76 yards (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yhxWVKasqdU), but Ryan's 38-yard run against the Raiders was really something else last week.
19.*Davis Mills HOU vs. WAS
Note: Coach Love Smith said that Mills won't get benched right now, but the question is starting to get asked.
20.*Andy Dalton NO vs. LAR
Note: Dalton struggled badly again last week, this time against the Steelers. It looks as if he'll still start again this week against the Rams.
21.Kenny Pickett PIT vs. CIN
22.*Jacoby Brissett CLE at BUF
Note: Brissett has two more weeks to start, with Deshaun Watson eligible to return in Week 13. Watson is starting to practice now.
23.*Colt McCoy ARZ vs. SF
Note: McCoy picked up a lower-body injury during the win over the Rams, but remained in the game and afterward McCoy downplayed it.
24.*John Wolford LA at NO
Note: Wolford committed two turnovers in the loss to the Cardinals. Teammate Matthew Stafford remains in the concussion protocol to start this week.
25.*Derek Carr LV at DEN
Note: Carr had a teary press conference after the loss to the Colts and accused some of his teammates of giving less than full effort.
26.Mac Jones NE vs. NYJ
27.*Baker Mayfield CAR at BAL
Note: Mayfield will start with PJ Walker (ankle) out.
28.Zach Wilson NYJ at NE
29.*Kyler Murray ARZ vs. SF
Note: Murray (hamstring) sat out the win over the Rams and is listed as day-to-day to begin this week. The Cardinals won't practice until Thursday, with their game coming on Monday night in Mexico City.
30.*Matthew Stafford LA at NO
Note: Stafford remains in the concussion protocol after sitting out last week's loss the Cardinals. Whoever the QB is will have to press on without Cooper Kupp.
31.*Carson Wentz WAS at HOU
Note: It's possible that Wentz (finger) could return this week and start.
32.*PJ Walker CAR at BAL
Note: Walker suffered a high-ankle sprain in the win over the Falcons on Thursday night and will be out. Baker Mayfield will start instead.
33.Tua Tagovailoa MIA at
34.Geno Smith SEA at
35.Tom Brady TB at
36.Trevor Lawrence JAC at

Running Backs

1.Saquon Barkley NYG vs. DET
2.Christian McCaffrey SF at ARI
3.Nick Chubb CLE at BUF
4.Derrick Henry TEN at GB
5.Dalvin Cook MIN vs. DAL
6.Jonathan Taylor IND vs. PHI
7.Austin Ekeler LAC vs. KC
8.*Aaron Jones GB vs. TEN
Note: Jones (shin) has been limited in practice so far this week, but that didn't seem to be a problem last week against the Cowboys.
9.Joe Mixon CIN at PIT
10.Tony Pollard DAL at MIN
11.Josh Jacobs LV at DEN
12.Alvin Kamara NO vs. LAR
13.Dameon Pierce HOU vs. WAS
14.David Montgomery CHI at ATL
15.Jamaal Williams DET at NYG
16.Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. NYJ
17.*James Conner ARZ vs. SF
Note: Conner had massive usage in the win over the Rams, prompting Eno Benjamin to complain about his lack of playing time. Now Benjamin is gone, so Keaontay Ingram will be the backup.
18.*Isiah Pacheco KC at LAC
Note: Pacheco is taking over the primary ball-carrying duties for the Chiefs, with CEH seeing only four offensive snaps.
19.D'Onta Foreman CAR at BAL
20.Cordarrelle Patterson ATL vs. CHI
21.*Brian Robinson WAS at HOU
Note: Robinson had a whopping 26 carries against the Eagles, and now gets Houston's pliable run defense.
22.Miles Sanders PHI at IND
23.*Antonio Gibson WAS at HOU
Note: Gibson had his left ankled rolled upon late in the first half Monday night, but returned to action in the second half.
24.Devin Singletary BUF vs. CLE
25.*Najee Harris PIT vs. CIN
Note: Harris is dealing with knee discomfort following his best game in terms of yardage this season.
26.Kenyan Drake BAL vs. CAR
27.Michael Carter NYJ at NE
28.*Jaylen Warren PIT vs. CIN
Note: Warren was very effective as Najee Harris's backup against the Saints, and now Harris is dealing with knee discomfort.
29.*D'Andre Swift DET at NYG
Note: The Lions did increase Swift's workload as promised - all the way up to 18 snaps. Ugh ...
30.AJ Dillon GB vs. TEN
31.*Melvin Gordon DEN vs. LV
Note: Gordon got the start and had the most yards among the Broncos' three backs, though Latavius Murray had more carries.
32.*Elijah Mitchell SF at ARI
Note: Mitchell served as the 'closer' for the Niners, picking up 18 carries for 89 yards.
33.Tyler Allgeier ATL vs. CHI
34.James Robinson NYJ at NE
35.Kareem Hunt CLE at BUF
36.*Latavius Murray DEN vs. LV
Note: Murray had the most carries (nine) of the Broncos' three backs, though Melvin Gordon got the start.
37.*Jerick McKinnon KC at LAC
Note: McKinnon is the pass-catching back for KC now, Pacheco is the primary runner, and CEH is out of the mix.
38.Darrell Henderson LA at NO
39.*Rex Burkhead HOU vs. WAS
Note: Burkhead could eventually lose snaps to Eno Benjamin, though that likely won't occur this week.
40.Justice Hill BAL vs. CAR
41.Alexander Mattison MIN vs. DAL
42.Chuba Hubbard CAR at BAL
43.Boston Scott PHI at IND
44.Cam Akers LA at NO
45.Malik Davis DAL at MIN
46.*Keaontay Ingram ARZ vs. SF
Note: Ingram becomes the Cardinals' No. 2 back with Eno Benjamin waived.
47.*Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC at LAC
Note: Only four offensive snaps this week. I'd rather not cut him if I had him, but I could sign off if you don't have any other cuts and need someone to start this week.
48.Kenneth Gainwell PHI at IND
49.Dontrell Hilliard TEN at GB
50.Caleb Huntley ATL vs. CHI
51.*Nyheim Hines BUF vs. CLE
Note: I thought that Hines was supposed to be a good fit in Buffalo? He's barely been used so far.
52.Raheem Blackshear CAR at BAL
53.*Trestan Ebner CHI at ATL
Note: Ebner will be David Montgomery's backup while Khalil Herbert (hip) is out.
54.*Kyren Williams LA at NO
Note: Williams had one carry in his season debut, but had three catches for 30 yards.
55.*Eno Benjamin HOU vs. WAS
Note: Benjamin was waived by the Cardinals after complaining about his playing time, then claimed by the Texans.
56.*Chase Edmonds DEN vs. LV
Note: Edmonds is the third of three options in the Broncos backfield right now.
57.Isaiah Spiller LAC vs. KC
58.James Cook BUF vs. CLE
59.Samaje Perine CIN at PIT
60.Zack Moss IND vs. PHI
61.Dwayne Washington NO vs. LAR
62.*Ezekiel Elliott DAL at MIN
Note: Once again, I'll move Elliott back up in the rankings once it's clear that he'll play. Chances are he'll fall somewhere between 25-35, as I don't believe that he should take over the primary duties from Tony Pollard.
63.Gus Edwards BAL vs. CAR
64.Damien Harris NE vs. NYJ
65.Deon Jackson IND vs. PHI
66.*J.D. McKissic WAS at HOU
67.*Khalil Herbert CHI at ATL
Note: Herbert (hip) was placed on IR by the Bears on Tuesday. The Bears still have their bye in Week 14, so he won't play until at least Week 16.
68.Kenneth Walker SEA at
69.Travis Etienne JAC at
70.Jeff Wilson MIA at
71.Raheem Mostert MIA at
72.Rachaad White TB at
73.Leonard Fournette TB at
74.JaMycal Hasty JAC at

Wide Receivers

1.Justin Jefferson MIN vs. DAL
2.Stefon Diggs BUF vs. CLE
3.DeAndre Hopkins ARZ vs. SF
4.CeeDee Lamb DAL at MIN
5.*Davante Adams LV at DEN
Note: Adams continues to draw a massive target share, but he'll also draw Patrick Surtain this week.
6.Terry McLaurin WAS at HOU
7.Tee Higgins CIN at PIT
8.*Allen Lazard GB vs. TEN
Note: Lazard (shoulder) has been limited so far for the Packers as they prepare for Thursday's game.
9.Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at NYG
10.Gabe Davis BUF vs. CLE
11.Chris Olave NO vs. LAR
12.Deebo Samuel SF at ARI
13.*A.J. Brown PHI at IND
Note: Keep an eye out for injury updates on Brown, who briefly left Monday night's game and got his foot re-taped.
14.Courtland Sutton DEN vs. LV
15.Garrett Wilson NYJ at NE
16.Amari Cooper CLE at BUF
17.Michael Pittman IND vs. PHI
18.Brandon Aiyuk SF at ARI
19.Tyler Boyd CIN at PIT
20.Rondale Moore ARZ vs. SF
21.Darnell Mooney CHI at ATL
22.Diontae Johnson PIT vs. CIN
23.Parris Campbell IND vs. PHI
24.Joshua Palmer LAC vs. KC
25.Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC at LAC
26.*DeVonta Smith PHI at IND
Note: Smith briefly left with a hand injury but later returned.
27.*Christian Watson GB vs. TEN
Note: Watson (ankle) was a full participant Tuesday after being limited on Monday.
28.Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE at BUF
29.DJ Moore CAR at BAL
30.George Pickens PIT vs. CIN
31.Adam Thielen MIN vs. DAL
32.Kadarius Toney KC at LAC
33.Darius Slayton NYG vs. DET
34.Jakobi Meyers NE vs. NYJ
35.*Allen Robinson LA at NO
Note: Perhaps more targets with Cooper Kupp out?
36.Terrace Marshall CAR at BAL
37.DeAndre Carter LAC vs. KC
38.Curtis Samuel WAS at HOU
39.Nico Collins HOU vs. WAS
40.Jarvis Landry NO vs. LAR
41.Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN at GB
42.Drake London ATL vs. CHI
43.*Treylon Burks TEN at GB
Note: Burks had three catches on six targets in his return from the IR.
44.Van Jefferson LA at NO
45.Devin Duvernay BAL vs. CAR
46.Isaiah McKenzie BUF vs. CLE
47.Brandin Cooks HOU vs. WAS
48.Quez Watkins PHI at IND
49.Chase Claypool CHI at ATL
50.Jahan Dotson WAS at HOU
51.Wan'Dale Robinson NYG vs. DET
52.Mack Hollins LV at DEN
53.Nelson Agholor NE vs. NYJ
54.Noah Brown DAL at MIN
55.Denzel Mims NYJ at NE
56.Sammy Watkins GB vs. TEN
57.Robert Woods TEN at GB
58.Michael Gallup DAL at MIN
59.K.J. Osborn MIN vs. DAL
60.Samori Toure GB vs. TEN
61.Alec Pierce IND vs. PHI
62.Chris Moore HOU vs. WAS
63.Tyquan Thornton NE vs. NYJ
64.Demarcus Robinson BAL vs. CAR
65.Dyami Brown WAS at HOU
66.Tre'Quan Smith NO vs. LAR
67.Kalif Raymond DET at NYG
68.Khalil Shakir BUF vs. CLE
69.Ray-Ray McCloud SF at ARI
70.Ben Skowronek LA at NO
71.Greg Dortch ARZ vs. SF
72.KJ Hamler DEN vs. LV
73.Josh Reynolds DET at NYG
74.*Keenan Allen LAC vs. KC
Note: As with Mike Williams, Allen is expected to return to practice this week. We'll wait and see before bumping him up.
75.Mecole Hardman KC at LAC
76.JuJu Smith-Schuster KC at LAC
77.*Mike Williams LAC vs. KC
Note: Williams (ankle) is scheduled to return to practice this week.
78.*Corey Davis NYJ at NE
Note: Davis (knee) is still day-to-day coming out of the bye week.
79.*DeVante Parker NE vs. NYJ
Note: Parker (knee) has returned to practice coming out of the bye.
80.*Jerry Jeudy DEN vs. LV
Note: Jeudy left Week 10's loss early with an ankle injury, but his injury has been determined to be 'mild.' As always, we'll await the practice reports before moving him back up.
81.*Randall Cobb GB vs. TEN
Note: Cobb (ankle) might return this week - he has been designated to return from IR.
82.*Marquise Brown ARZ vs. SF
Note: Brown (foot) could return after the Cardinals' bye.
83.*Cooper Kupp LA at NO
Note: Kupp needs surgery for his high-ankle sprain and was placed on IR by the Rams. He'll be out 4-to-8 weeks.
84.Tyreek Hill MIA at
85.Jaylen Waddle MIA at
86.Mike Evans TB at
87.DK Metcalf SEA at
88.Chris Godwin TB at
89.Christian Kirk JAC at
90.Tyler Lockett SEA at
91.Zay Jones JAC at
92.Julio Jones TB at
93.Marvin Jones JAC at
94.Marquise Goodwin SEA at

Tight Ends

1.Travis Kelce KC at LAC
2.T.J. Hockenson MIN vs. DAL
3.Dalton Schultz DAL at MIN
4.*Cole Kmet CHI at ATL
Note: Sure, Kmet has been 'touchdown lucky' the last three weeks after being extremely unlucky last year. But he's really talented, he's been unlocked by Justin Fields between the 20's as well, and Atlanta is vulnerable.
5.*George Kittle SF at ARI
Note: Kittle had only two targets in the win over the Chargers, as the Niners ran and ran and ran some more.
6.Tyler Higbee LA at NO
7.*Pat Freiermuth PIT vs. CIN
Note: Freiermuth led the Steelers in targets, albeit with just seven.
8.Juwan Johnson NO vs. LAR
9.Kyle Pitts ATL vs. CHI
10.*Foster Moreau LV at DEN
Note: Moreau scored his first TD of the year in the loss to the Colts, but also had a bad drop.
11.*Greg Dulcich DEN vs. LV
Note: Dulcich had just one catch on four targets in the loss to the Titans, despite Russell Wilson throwing over 40 passes in the game.
12.Isaiah Likely BAL vs. CAR
13.Hayden Hurst CIN at PIT
14.Tyler Conklin NYJ at NE
15.Dawson Knox BUF vs. CLE
16.Harrison Bryant CLE at BUF
17.*Trey McBride ARZ vs. SF
Note: McBride could be asked to step up following Zach Ertz's season-ending knee injury. He'll share snaps with Stephen Anderson.
18.Hunter Henry NE vs. NYJ
19.Taysom Hill NO vs. LAR
20.Tommy Tremble CAR at BAL
21.Robert Tonyan GB vs. TEN
22.Austin Hooper TEN at GB
23.Logan Thomas WAS at HOU
24.*Grant Calcaterra PHI at IND
Note: Calcaterra just one target so far this year, but he could be in line to step up his production with Dallas Goedert out.
25.James Mitchell DET at NYG
26.Brock Wright DET at NYG
27.*Mark Andrews BAL vs. CAR
Note: Ravens coach John Harbaugh expressed optimism that Andrews (knee/shoulder) will return Sunday. I'll move him up accordingly when he practices.
28.*Gerald Everett LAC vs. KC
Note: Everett (groin) is day-to-day after getting hurt Sunday night.
29.David Njoku CLE at BUF
30.*Dallas Goedert PHI at IND
Note: Goedert is out indefinitely with a shoulder injury suffered on Monday night.
31.Darren Waller LV at DEN
32.*Zach Ertz ARZ vs. SF
Note: Ertz (knee) is likely out for the season, though he is seeking a second opinion.
33.Jonnu Smith NE vs. NYJ
34.Noah Fant SEA at
35.Evan Engram JAC at
36.Cameron Brate TB at
37.Cade Otton TB at
38.Mike Gesicki MIA at
39.Will Dissly SEA at

Flex (RB/WR/TE)

1.Justin Jefferson MIN vs. DAL
2.Saquon Barkley NYG vs. DET
3.Christian McCaffrey SF at ARI
4.Nick Chubb CLE at BUF
5.Derrick Henry TEN at GB
6.Travis Kelce KC at LAC
7.Dalvin Cook MIN vs. DAL
8.Stefon Diggs BUF vs. CLE
9.DeAndre Hopkins ARZ vs. SF
10.Jonathan Taylor IND vs. PHI
11.CeeDee Lamb DAL at MIN
12.Austin Ekeler LAC vs. KC
13.*Davante Adams LV at DEN
Note: Adams continues to draw a massive target share, but he'll also draw Patrick Surtain this week.
14.Terry McLaurin WAS at HOU
15.Tee Higgins CIN at PIT
16.*Aaron Jones GB vs. TEN
Note: Jones (shin) has been limited in practice so far this week, but that didn't seem to be a problem last week against the Cowboys.
17.Joe Mixon CIN at PIT
18.Tony Pollard DAL at MIN
19.Josh Jacobs LV at DEN
20.*Allen Lazard GB vs. TEN
Note: Lazard (shoulder) has been limited so far for the Packers as they prepare for Thursday's game.
21.Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at NYG
22.Dameon Pierce HOU vs. WAS
23.David Montgomery CHI at ATL
24.Gabe Davis BUF vs. CLE
25.Jamaal Williams DET at NYG
26.Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. NYJ
27.*James Conner ARZ vs. SF
Note: Conner had massive usage in the win over the Rams, prompting Eno Benjamin to complain about his lack of playing time. Now Benjamin is gone, so Keaontay Ingram will be the backup.
28.Alvin Kamara NO vs. LAR
29.Chris Olave NO vs. LAR
30.Deebo Samuel SF at ARI
31.*Isiah Pacheco KC at LAC
Note: Pacheco is taking over the primary ball-carrying duties for the Chiefs, with CEH seeing only four offensive snaps.
32.D'Onta Foreman CAR at BAL
33.Cordarrelle Patterson ATL vs. CHI
34.*Brian Robinson WAS at HOU
Note: Robinson had a whopping 26 carries against the Eagles, and now gets Houston's pliable run defense.
35.*A.J. Brown PHI at IND
Note: Keep an eye out for injury updates on Brown, who briefly left Monday night's game and got his foot re-taped.
36.Courtland Sutton DEN vs. LV
37.Garrett Wilson NYJ at NE
38.Amari Cooper CLE at BUF
39.Michael Pittman IND vs. PHI
40.Brandon Aiyuk SF at ARI
41.Tyler Boyd CIN at PIT
42.Rondale Moore ARZ vs. SF
43.Darnell Mooney CHI at ATL
44.Miles Sanders PHI at IND
45.*Antonio Gibson WAS at HOU
Note: Gibson had his left ankled rolled upon late in the first half Monday night, but returned to action in the second half.
46.Devin Singletary BUF vs. CLE
47.*Najee Harris PIT vs. CIN
Note: Harris is dealing with knee discomfort following his best game in terms of yardage this season.
48.Kenyan Drake BAL vs. CAR
49.T.J. Hockenson MIN vs. DAL
50.Dalton Schultz DAL at MIN
51.Diontae Johnson PIT vs. CIN
52.Parris Campbell IND vs. PHI
53.Joshua Palmer LAC vs. KC
54.Michael Carter NYJ at NE
55.Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC at LAC
56.*DeVonta Smith PHI at IND
Note: Smith briefly left with a hand injury but later returned.
57.*Christian Watson GB vs. TEN
Note: Watson (ankle) was a full participant Tuesday after being limited on Monday.
58.Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE at BUF
59.DJ Moore CAR at BAL
60.George Pickens PIT vs. CIN
61.*Jaylen Warren PIT vs. CIN
Note: Warren was very effective as Najee Harris's backup against the Saints, and now Harris is dealing with knee discomfort.
62.*D'Andre Swift DET at NYG
Note: The Lions did increase Swift's workload as promised - all the way up to 18 snaps. Ugh ...
63.AJ Dillon GB vs. TEN
64.*Cole Kmet CHI at ATL
Note: Sure, Kmet has been 'touchdown lucky' the last three weeks after being extremely unlucky last year. But he's really talented, he's been unlocked by Justin Fields between the 20's as well, and Atlanta is vulnerable.
65.Adam Thielen MIN vs. DAL
66.Kadarius Toney KC at LAC
67.*Melvin Gordon DEN vs. LV
Note: Gordon got the start and had the most yards among the Broncos' three backs, though Latavius Murray had more carries.
68.*Elijah Mitchell SF at ARI
Note: Mitchell served as the 'closer' for the Niners, picking up 18 carries for 89 yards.
69.Tyler Allgeier ATL vs. CHI
70.Tyler Higbee LA at NO
71.James Robinson NYJ at NE
72.Darius Slayton NYG vs. DET
73.Jakobi Meyers NE vs. NYJ
74.*Allen Robinson LA at NO
Note: Perhaps more targets with Cooper Kupp out?
75.Kareem Hunt CLE at BUF
76.Terrace Marshall CAR at BAL
77.DeAndre Carter LAC vs. KC
78.Curtis Samuel WAS at HOU
79.*Pat Freiermuth PIT vs. CIN
Note: Freiermuth led the Steelers in targets, albeit with just seven.
80.*Latavius Murray DEN vs. LV
Note: Murray had the most carries (nine) of the Broncos' three backs, though Melvin Gordon got the start.
81.*Jerick McKinnon KC at LAC
Note: McKinnon is the pass-catching back for KC now, Pacheco is the primary runner, and CEH is out of the mix.
82.Darrell Henderson LA at NO

Kickers

1.Justin Tucker BAL vs. CAR
2.Graham Gano NYG vs. DET
3.Nick Folk NE vs. NYJ
4.Evan McPherson CIN at PIT
5.*Tyler Bass BUF vs. CLE
Note: Bass was perfect in the mist last week, this week he might draw copious amounts of snow. I'll adjust accordingly as the week progresses.
6.Brett Maher DAL at MIN
7.Robbie Gould SF at ARI
8.Harrison Butker KC at LAC
9.*Daniel Carlson LV at DEN
Note: Remember when the Raiders were a FG-attempt machine? Neither does Carlson at this point.
10.*Matt Prater ARZ vs. SF
Note: The Cardinals waived Tristan Vizcaino after Week 10, indicating that Prater (finally) will be ready to go this week.
11.*Cairo Santos CHI at ATL
Note: Santos had a costly missed extra point and also had a kickoff go out-of-bounds.
12.Greg Joseph MIN vs. DAL
13.*Joey Slye WAS at HOU
Note: Slye had a monster game Monday night, including a 58-yarder at the end of the first half.
14.Chase McLaughlin IND vs. PHI
15.Michael Badgley DET at NYG
16.Greg Zuerlein NYJ at NE
17.Mason Crosby GB vs. TEN
18.Matt Gay LA at NO
19.Younghoe Koo ATL vs. CHI
20.Wil Lutz NO vs. LAR
21.Brandon McManus DEN vs. LV
22.Cade York CLE at BUF
23.*Matthew Wright PIT vs. CIN
Note: Wright missed two of four kicks, but he'll kick again this week in place of the injured Chris Boswell, who is on IR.
24.Jake Elliott PHI at IND
25.Eddy Pineiro CAR at BAL
26.Cameron Dicker at
27.Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU vs. WAS
28.*Dustin Hopkins LAC vs. KC
Note: Hopkins (hamstring) is still another week away it appears.
29.*Randy Bullock TEN at GB
Note: Bullock has sat out practice so far with a calf injury. Josh Lambo is on their practice squad just in case.
30.Jason Myers SEA at
31.Ryan Succop TB at
32.Jason Sanders MIA at
33.Riley Patterson JAC at

Defenses

1.Baltimore Ravens vs. CAR
2.Buffalo Bills vs. CLE
3.New England Patriots vs. NYJ
4.*Washington Commanders at HOU
Note: The Commanders get to follow up their ... command performance on Monday night with a matchup against the Texans.
5.San Francisco 49ers at ARI
6.*Cincinnati Bengals at PIT
Note: There's a chance that DJ Reader (knee) could return this week, which would go a long way towards shutting down the Steelers' run game.
7.New York Giants vs. DET
8.New York Jets at NE
9.Philadelphia Eagles at IND
10.Los Angeles Rams at NO
11.Denver Broncos vs. LV
12.Tennessee Titans at GB
13.New Orleans Saints vs. LAR
14.Pittsburgh Steelers vs. CIN
15.Green Bay Packers vs. TEN
16.Kansas City Chiefs at LAC
17.Dallas Cowboys at MIN
18.Arizona Cardinals vs. SF
19.Minnesota Vikings vs. DAL
20.Las Vegas Raiders at DEN
21.Atlanta Falcons vs. CHI
22.Carolina Panthers at BAL
23.Houston Texans vs. WAS
24.Detroit Lions at NYG
25.Cleveland Browns at BUF
26.Indianapolis Colts vs. PHI
27.Los Angeles Chargers vs. KC
28.Chicago Bears at ATL
