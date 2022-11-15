Weekly Rankings: Week 11 Value Meter

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.
Four Teams on Bye - JAX, MIA, SEA, TB
Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.
Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:
- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.
These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Eli Manning?"
These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.
Starting after Week 1, the rankings for the subsequent week will first post on Tuesday nights. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.
When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.
Quarterbacks
|1.
|Patrick Mahomes
Quarterbacks
|1.
|Patrick Mahomes KC at LAC
|2.
|Justin Fields CHI at ATL
|3.
|*Jalen Hurts PHI at IND
Note: Hurts is running less frequently and with less efficiency than earlier in the season. He'll now be without Dallas Goedert for the near future.
|4.
|*Josh Allen BUF vs. CLE
Note: Allen didn't have any passing plays stricken from the gameplan last week due to his elbow, though the Bills did call fewer designed runs. Also, an early snowstorm is predicted for this weekend - snow doesn't always kill a passing game. Heavy winds, on the other hand, might. Stay tuned.
|5.
|Lamar Jackson BAL vs. CAR
|6.
|Kirk Cousins MIN vs. DAL
|7.
|Dak Prescott DAL at MIN
|8.
|Joe Burrow CIN at PIT
|9.
|*Justin Herbert LAC vs. KC
Note: Herbert took a crushing hit right before halftime last week and had to be checked for a concussion, but he passed that test.
|10.
|Daniel Jones NYG vs. DET
|11.
|Jimmy Garoppolo SF at ARI
|12.
|Russell Wilson DEN vs. LV
|13.
|*Taylor Heinicke WAS at HOU
Note: It's possible that Heinicke could cede the starting job to Carson Wentz despite Monday night's road win over the Eagles.
|14.
|*Aaron Rodgers GB vs. TEN
Note: Rodgers (thumb) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated injury report, and was limited on Tuesday.
|15.
|Marcus Mariota ATL vs. CHI
|16.
|Jared Goff DET at NYG
|17.
|*Ryan Tannehill TEN at GB
Note: Tannehill (ankle) practiced fully Tuesday after playing on Sunday against the Broncos. He'll likely play Thursday against the Packers.
|18.
|*Matt Ryan IND vs. PHI
Note: It wasn't quite Steve Bono running for 76 yards (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yhxWVKasqdU), but Ryan's 38-yard run against the Raiders was really something else last week.
|19.
|*Davis Mills HOU vs. WAS
Note: Coach Love Smith said that Mills won't get benched right now, but the question is starting to get asked.
|20.
|*Andy Dalton NO vs. LAR
Note: Dalton struggled badly again last week, this time against the Steelers. It looks as if he'll still start again this week against the Rams.
|21.
|Kenny Pickett PIT vs. CIN
|22.
|*Jacoby Brissett CLE at BUF
Note: Brissett has two more weeks to start, with Deshaun Watson eligible to return in Week 13. Watson is starting to practice now.
|23.
|*Colt McCoy ARZ vs. SF
Note: McCoy picked up a lower-body injury during the win over the Rams, but remained in the game and afterward McCoy downplayed it.
|24.
|*John Wolford LA at NO
Note: Wolford committed two turnovers in the loss to the Cardinals. Teammate Matthew Stafford remains in the concussion protocol to start this week.
|25.
|*Derek Carr LV at DEN
Note: Carr had a teary press conference after the loss to the Colts and accused some of his teammates of giving less than full effort.
|26.
|Mac Jones NE vs. NYJ
|27.
|*Baker Mayfield CAR at BAL
Note: Mayfield will start with PJ Walker (ankle) out.
|28.
|Zach Wilson NYJ at NE
|29.
|*Kyler Murray ARZ vs. SF
Note: Murray (hamstring) sat out the win over the Rams and is listed as day-to-day to begin this week. The Cardinals won't practice until Thursday, with their game coming on Monday night in Mexico City.
|30.
|*Matthew Stafford LA at NO
Note: Stafford remains in the concussion protocol after sitting out last week's loss the Cardinals. Whoever the QB is will have to press on without Cooper Kupp.
|31.
|*Carson Wentz WAS at HOU
Note: It's possible that Wentz (finger) could return this week and start.
|32.
|*PJ Walker CAR at BAL
Note: Walker suffered a high-ankle sprain in the win over the Falcons on Thursday night and will be out. Baker Mayfield will start instead.
|33.
|Tua Tagovailoa MIA at
|34.
|Geno Smith SEA at
|35.
|Tom Brady TB at
|36.
|Trevor Lawrence JAC at
Running Backs
|1.
|Saquon Barkley NYG vs. DET
|2.
|Christian McCaffrey SF at ARI
|3.
|Nick Chubb CLE at BUF
|4.
|Derrick Henry TEN at GB
|5.
|Dalvin Cook MIN vs. DAL
|6.
|Jonathan Taylor IND vs. PHI
|7.
|Austin Ekeler LAC vs. KC
|8.
|*Aaron Jones GB vs. TEN
Note: Jones (shin) has been limited in practice so far this week, but that didn't seem to be a problem last week against the Cowboys.
|9.
|Joe Mixon CIN at PIT
|10.
|Tony Pollard DAL at MIN
|11.
|Josh Jacobs LV at DEN
|12.
|Alvin Kamara NO vs. LAR
|13.
|Dameon Pierce HOU vs. WAS
|14.
|David Montgomery CHI at ATL
|15.
|Jamaal Williams DET at NYG
|16.
|Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. NYJ
|17.
|*James Conner ARZ vs. SF
Note: Conner had massive usage in the win over the Rams, prompting Eno Benjamin to complain about his lack of playing time. Now Benjamin is gone, so Keaontay Ingram will be the backup.
|18.
|*Isiah Pacheco KC at LAC
Note: Pacheco is taking over the primary ball-carrying duties for the Chiefs, with CEH seeing only four offensive snaps.
|19.
|D'Onta Foreman CAR at BAL
|20.
|Cordarrelle Patterson ATL vs. CHI
|21.
|*Brian Robinson WAS at HOU
Note: Robinson had a whopping 26 carries against the Eagles, and now gets Houston's pliable run defense.
|22.
|Miles Sanders PHI at IND
|23.
|*Antonio Gibson WAS at HOU
Note: Gibson had his left ankled rolled upon late in the first half Monday night, but returned to action in the second half.
|24.
|Devin Singletary BUF vs. CLE
|25.
|*Najee Harris PIT vs. CIN
Note: Harris is dealing with knee discomfort following his best game in terms of yardage this season.
|26.
|Kenyan Drake BAL vs. CAR
|27.
|Michael Carter NYJ at NE
|28.
|*Jaylen Warren PIT vs. CIN
Note: Warren was very effective as Najee Harris's backup against the Saints, and now Harris is dealing with knee discomfort.
|29.
|*D'Andre Swift DET at NYG
Note: The Lions did increase Swift's workload as promised - all the way up to 18 snaps. Ugh ...
|30.
|AJ Dillon GB vs. TEN
|31.
|*Melvin Gordon DEN vs. LV
Note: Gordon got the start and had the most yards among the Broncos' three backs, though Latavius Murray had more carries.
|32.
|*Elijah Mitchell SF at ARI
Note: Mitchell served as the 'closer' for the Niners, picking up 18 carries for 89 yards.
|33.
|Tyler Allgeier ATL vs. CHI
|34.
|James Robinson NYJ at NE
|35.
|Kareem Hunt CLE at BUF
|36.
|*Latavius Murray DEN vs. LV
Note: Murray had the most carries (nine) of the Broncos' three backs, though Melvin Gordon got the start.
|37.
|*Jerick McKinnon KC at LAC
Note: McKinnon is the pass-catching back for KC now, Pacheco is the primary runner, and CEH is out of the mix.
|38.
|Darrell Henderson LA at NO
|39.
|*Rex Burkhead HOU vs. WAS
Note: Burkhead could eventually lose snaps to Eno Benjamin, though that likely won't occur this week.
|40.
|Justice Hill BAL vs. CAR
|41.
|Alexander Mattison MIN vs. DAL
|42.
|Chuba Hubbard CAR at BAL
|43.
|Boston Scott PHI at IND
|44.
|Cam Akers LA at NO
|45.
|Malik Davis DAL at MIN
|46.
|*Keaontay Ingram ARZ vs. SF
Note: Ingram becomes the Cardinals' No. 2 back with Eno Benjamin waived.
|47.
|*Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC at LAC
Note: Only four offensive snaps this week. I'd rather not cut him if I had him, but I could sign off if you don't have any other cuts and need someone to start this week.
|48.
|Kenneth Gainwell PHI at IND
|49.
|Dontrell Hilliard TEN at GB
|50.
|Caleb Huntley ATL vs. CHI
|51.
|*Nyheim Hines BUF vs. CLE
Note: I thought that Hines was supposed to be a good fit in Buffalo? He's barely been used so far.
|52.
|Raheem Blackshear CAR at BAL
|53.
|*Trestan Ebner CHI at ATL
Note: Ebner will be David Montgomery's backup while Khalil Herbert (hip) is out.
|54.
|*Kyren Williams LA at NO
Note: Williams had one carry in his season debut, but had three catches for 30 yards.
|55.
|*Eno Benjamin HOU vs. WAS
Note: Benjamin was waived by the Cardinals after complaining about his playing time, then claimed by the Texans.
|56.
|*Chase Edmonds DEN vs. LV
Note: Edmonds is the third of three options in the Broncos backfield right now.
|57.
|Isaiah Spiller LAC vs. KC
|58.
|James Cook BUF vs. CLE
|59.
|Samaje Perine CIN at PIT
|60.
|Zack Moss IND vs. PHI
|61.
|Dwayne Washington NO vs. LAR
|62.
|*Ezekiel Elliott DAL at MIN
Note: Once again, I'll move Elliott back up in the rankings once it's clear that he'll play. Chances are he'll fall somewhere between 25-35, as I don't believe that he should take over the primary duties from Tony Pollard.
|63.
|Gus Edwards BAL vs. CAR
|64.
|Damien Harris NE vs. NYJ
|65.
|Deon Jackson IND vs. PHI
|66.
|*J.D. McKissic WAS at HOU
|67.
|*Khalil Herbert CHI at ATL
Note: Herbert (hip) was placed on IR by the Bears on Tuesday. The Bears still have their bye in Week 14, so he won't play until at least Week 16.
|68.
|Kenneth Walker SEA at
|69.
|Travis Etienne JAC at
|70.
|Jeff Wilson MIA at
|71.
|Raheem Mostert MIA at
|72.
|Rachaad White TB at
|73.
|Leonard Fournette TB at
|74.
|JaMycal Hasty JAC at
Wide Receivers
|1.
|Justin Jefferson MIN vs. DAL
|2.
|Stefon Diggs BUF vs. CLE
|3.
|DeAndre Hopkins ARZ vs. SF
|4.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL at MIN
|5.
|*Davante Adams LV at DEN
Note: Adams continues to draw a massive target share, but he'll also draw Patrick Surtain this week.
|6.
|Terry McLaurin WAS at HOU
|7.
|Tee Higgins CIN at PIT
|8.
|*Allen Lazard GB vs. TEN
Note: Lazard (shoulder) has been limited so far for the Packers as they prepare for Thursday's game.
|9.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at NYG
|10.
|Gabe Davis BUF vs. CLE
|11.
|Chris Olave NO vs. LAR
|12.
|Deebo Samuel SF at ARI
|13.
|*A.J. Brown PHI at IND
Note: Keep an eye out for injury updates on Brown, who briefly left Monday night's game and got his foot re-taped.
|14.
|Courtland Sutton DEN vs. LV
|15.
|Garrett Wilson NYJ at NE
|16.
|Amari Cooper CLE at BUF
|17.
|Michael Pittman IND vs. PHI
|18.
|Brandon Aiyuk SF at ARI
|19.
|Tyler Boyd CIN at PIT
|20.
|Rondale Moore ARZ vs. SF
|21.
|Darnell Mooney CHI at ATL
|22.
|Diontae Johnson PIT vs. CIN
|23.
|Parris Campbell IND vs. PHI
|24.
|Joshua Palmer LAC vs. KC
|25.
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC at LAC
|26.
|*DeVonta Smith PHI at IND
Note: Smith briefly left with a hand injury but later returned.
|27.
|*Christian Watson GB vs. TEN
Note: Watson (ankle) was a full participant Tuesday after being limited on Monday.
|28.
|Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE at BUF
|29.
|DJ Moore CAR at BAL
|30.
|George Pickens PIT vs. CIN
|31.
|Adam Thielen MIN vs. DAL
|32.
|Kadarius Toney KC at LAC
|33.
|Darius Slayton NYG vs. DET
|34.
|Jakobi Meyers NE vs. NYJ
|35.
|*Allen Robinson LA at NO
Note: Perhaps more targets with Cooper Kupp out?
|36.
|Terrace Marshall CAR at BAL
|37.
|DeAndre Carter LAC vs. KC
|38.
|Curtis Samuel WAS at HOU
|39.
|Nico Collins HOU vs. WAS
|40.
|Jarvis Landry NO vs. LAR
|41.
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN at GB
|42.
|Drake London ATL vs. CHI
|43.
|*Treylon Burks TEN at GB
Note: Burks had three catches on six targets in his return from the IR.
|44.
|Van Jefferson LA at NO
|45.
|Devin Duvernay BAL vs. CAR
|46.
|Isaiah McKenzie BUF vs. CLE
|47.
|Brandin Cooks HOU vs. WAS
|48.
|Quez Watkins PHI at IND
|49.
|Chase Claypool CHI at ATL
|50.
|Jahan Dotson WAS at HOU
|51.
|Wan'Dale Robinson NYG vs. DET
|52.
|Mack Hollins LV at DEN
|53.
|Nelson Agholor NE vs. NYJ
|54.
|Noah Brown DAL at MIN
|55.
|Denzel Mims NYJ at NE
|56.
|Sammy Watkins GB vs. TEN
|57.
|Robert Woods TEN at GB
|58.
|Michael Gallup DAL at MIN
|59.
|K.J. Osborn MIN vs. DAL
|60.
|Samori Toure GB vs. TEN
|61.
|Alec Pierce IND vs. PHI
|62.
|Chris Moore HOU vs. WAS
|63.
|Tyquan Thornton NE vs. NYJ
|64.
|Demarcus Robinson BAL vs. CAR
|65.
|Dyami Brown WAS at HOU
|66.
|Tre'Quan Smith NO vs. LAR
|67.
|Kalif Raymond DET at NYG
|68.
|Khalil Shakir BUF vs. CLE
|69.
|Ray-Ray McCloud SF at ARI
|70.
|Ben Skowronek LA at NO
|71.
|Greg Dortch ARZ vs. SF
|72.
|KJ Hamler DEN vs. LV
|73.
|Josh Reynolds DET at NYG
|74.
|*Keenan Allen LAC vs. KC
Note: As with Mike Williams, Allen is expected to return to practice this week. We'll wait and see before bumping him up.
|75.
|Mecole Hardman KC at LAC
|76.
|JuJu Smith-Schuster KC at LAC
|77.
|*Mike Williams LAC vs. KC
Note: Williams (ankle) is scheduled to return to practice this week.
|78.
|*Corey Davis NYJ at NE
Note: Davis (knee) is still day-to-day coming out of the bye week.
|79.
|*DeVante Parker NE vs. NYJ
Note: Parker (knee) has returned to practice coming out of the bye.
|80.
|*Jerry Jeudy DEN vs. LV
Note: Jeudy left Week 10's loss early with an ankle injury, but his injury has been determined to be 'mild.' As always, we'll await the practice reports before moving him back up.
|81.
|*Randall Cobb GB vs. TEN
Note: Cobb (ankle) might return this week - he has been designated to return from IR.
|82.
|*Marquise Brown ARZ vs. SF
Note: Brown (foot) could return after the Cardinals' bye.
|83.
|*Cooper Kupp LA at NO
Note: Kupp needs surgery for his high-ankle sprain and was placed on IR by the Rams. He'll be out 4-to-8 weeks.
|84.
|Tyreek Hill MIA at
|85.
|Jaylen Waddle MIA at
|86.
|Mike Evans TB at
|87.
|DK Metcalf SEA at
|88.
|Chris Godwin TB at
|89.
|Christian Kirk JAC at
|90.
|Tyler Lockett SEA at
|91.
|Zay Jones JAC at
|92.
|Julio Jones TB at
|93.
|Marvin Jones JAC at
|94.
|Marquise Goodwin SEA at
Tight Ends
|1.
|Travis Kelce KC at LAC
|2.
|T.J. Hockenson MIN vs. DAL
|3.
|Dalton Schultz DAL at MIN
|4.
|*Cole Kmet CHI at ATL
Note: Sure, Kmet has been 'touchdown lucky' the last three weeks after being extremely unlucky last year. But he's really talented, he's been unlocked by Justin Fields between the 20's as well, and Atlanta is vulnerable.
|5.
|*George Kittle SF at ARI
Note: Kittle had only two targets in the win over the Chargers, as the Niners ran and ran and ran some more.
|6.
|Tyler Higbee LA at NO
|7.
|*Pat Freiermuth PIT vs. CIN
Note: Freiermuth led the Steelers in targets, albeit with just seven.
|8.
|Juwan Johnson NO vs. LAR
|9.
|Kyle Pitts ATL vs. CHI
|10.
|*Foster Moreau LV at DEN
Note: Moreau scored his first TD of the year in the loss to the Colts, but also had a bad drop.
|11.
|*Greg Dulcich DEN vs. LV
Note: Dulcich had just one catch on four targets in the loss to the Titans, despite Russell Wilson throwing over 40 passes in the game.
|12.
|Isaiah Likely BAL vs. CAR
|13.
|Hayden Hurst CIN at PIT
|14.
|Tyler Conklin NYJ at NE
|15.
|Dawson Knox BUF vs. CLE
|16.
|Harrison Bryant CLE at BUF
|17.
|*Trey McBride ARZ vs. SF
Note: McBride could be asked to step up following Zach Ertz's season-ending knee injury. He'll share snaps with Stephen Anderson.
|18.
|Hunter Henry NE vs. NYJ
|19.
|Taysom Hill NO vs. LAR
|20.
|Tommy Tremble CAR at BAL
|21.
|Robert Tonyan GB vs. TEN
|22.
|Austin Hooper TEN at GB
|23.
|Logan Thomas WAS at HOU
|24.
|*Grant Calcaterra PHI at IND
Note: Calcaterra just one target so far this year, but he could be in line to step up his production with Dallas Goedert out.
|25.
|James Mitchell DET at NYG
|26.
|Brock Wright DET at NYG
|27.
|*Mark Andrews BAL vs. CAR
Note: Ravens coach John Harbaugh expressed optimism that Andrews (knee/shoulder) will return Sunday. I'll move him up accordingly when he practices.
|28.
|*Gerald Everett LAC vs. KC
Note: Everett (groin) is day-to-day after getting hurt Sunday night.
|29.
|David Njoku CLE at BUF
|30.
|*Dallas Goedert PHI at IND
Note: Goedert is out indefinitely with a shoulder injury suffered on Monday night.
|31.
|Darren Waller LV at DEN
|32.
|*Zach Ertz ARZ vs. SF
Note: Ertz (knee) is likely out for the season, though he is seeking a second opinion.
|33.
|Jonnu Smith NE vs. NYJ
|34.
|Noah Fant SEA at
|35.
|Evan Engram JAC at
|36.
|Cameron Brate TB at
|37.
|Cade Otton TB at
|38.
|Mike Gesicki MIA at
|39.
|Will Dissly SEA at
Flex (RB/WR/TE)
|1.
|Justin Jefferson MIN vs. DAL
|2.
|Saquon Barkley NYG vs. DET
|3.
|Christian McCaffrey SF at ARI
|4.
|Nick Chubb CLE at BUF
|5.
|Derrick Henry TEN at GB
|6.
|Travis Kelce KC at LAC
|7.
|Dalvin Cook MIN vs. DAL
|8.
|Stefon Diggs BUF vs. CLE
|9.
|DeAndre Hopkins ARZ vs. SF
|10.
|Jonathan Taylor IND vs. PHI
|11.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL at MIN
|12.
|Austin Ekeler LAC vs. KC
|13.
|*Davante Adams LV at DEN
Note: Adams continues to draw a massive target share, but he'll also draw Patrick Surtain this week.
|14.
|Terry McLaurin WAS at HOU
|15.
|Tee Higgins CIN at PIT
|16.
|*Aaron Jones GB vs. TEN
Note: Jones (shin) has been limited in practice so far this week, but that didn't seem to be a problem last week against the Cowboys.
|17.
|Joe Mixon CIN at PIT
|18.
|Tony Pollard DAL at MIN
|19.
|Josh Jacobs LV at DEN
|20.
|*Allen Lazard GB vs. TEN
Note: Lazard (shoulder) has been limited so far for the Packers as they prepare for Thursday's game.
|21.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at NYG
|22.
|Dameon Pierce HOU vs. WAS
|23.
|David Montgomery CHI at ATL
|24.
|Gabe Davis BUF vs. CLE
|25.
|Jamaal Williams DET at NYG
|26.
|Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. NYJ
|27.
|*James Conner ARZ vs. SF
Note: Conner had massive usage in the win over the Rams, prompting Eno Benjamin to complain about his lack of playing time. Now Benjamin is gone, so Keaontay Ingram will be the backup.
|28.
|Alvin Kamara NO vs. LAR
|29.
|Chris Olave NO vs. LAR
|30.
|Deebo Samuel SF at ARI
|31.
|*Isiah Pacheco KC at LAC
Note: Pacheco is taking over the primary ball-carrying duties for the Chiefs, with CEH seeing only four offensive snaps.
|32.
|D'Onta Foreman CAR at BAL
|33.
|Cordarrelle Patterson ATL vs. CHI
|34.
|*Brian Robinson WAS at HOU
Note: Robinson had a whopping 26 carries against the Eagles, and now gets Houston's pliable run defense.
|35.
|*A.J. Brown PHI at IND
Note: Keep an eye out for injury updates on Brown, who briefly left Monday night's game and got his foot re-taped.
|36.
|Courtland Sutton DEN vs. LV
|37.
|Garrett Wilson NYJ at NE
|38.
|Amari Cooper CLE at BUF
|39.
|Michael Pittman IND vs. PHI
|40.
|Brandon Aiyuk SF at ARI
|41.
|Tyler Boyd CIN at PIT
|42.
|Rondale Moore ARZ vs. SF
|43.
|Darnell Mooney CHI at ATL
|44.
|Miles Sanders PHI at IND
|45.
|*Antonio Gibson WAS at HOU
Note: Gibson had his left ankled rolled upon late in the first half Monday night, but returned to action in the second half.
|46.
|Devin Singletary BUF vs. CLE
|47.
|*Najee Harris PIT vs. CIN
Note: Harris is dealing with knee discomfort following his best game in terms of yardage this season.
|48.
|Kenyan Drake BAL vs. CAR
|49.
|T.J. Hockenson MIN vs. DAL
|50.
|Dalton Schultz DAL at MIN
|51.
|Diontae Johnson PIT vs. CIN
|52.
|Parris Campbell IND vs. PHI
|53.
|Joshua Palmer LAC vs. KC
|54.
|Michael Carter NYJ at NE
|55.
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC at LAC
|56.
|*DeVonta Smith PHI at IND
Note: Smith briefly left with a hand injury but later returned.
|57.
|*Christian Watson GB vs. TEN
Note: Watson (ankle) was a full participant Tuesday after being limited on Monday.
|58.
|Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE at BUF
|59.
|DJ Moore CAR at BAL
|60.
|George Pickens PIT vs. CIN
|61.
|*Jaylen Warren PIT vs. CIN
Note: Warren was very effective as Najee Harris's backup against the Saints, and now Harris is dealing with knee discomfort.
|62.
|*D'Andre Swift DET at NYG
Note: The Lions did increase Swift's workload as promised - all the way up to 18 snaps. Ugh ...
|63.
|AJ Dillon GB vs. TEN
|64.
|*Cole Kmet CHI at ATL
Note: Sure, Kmet has been 'touchdown lucky' the last three weeks after being extremely unlucky last year. But he's really talented, he's been unlocked by Justin Fields between the 20's as well, and Atlanta is vulnerable.
|65.
|Adam Thielen MIN vs. DAL
|66.
|Kadarius Toney KC at LAC
|67.
|*Melvin Gordon DEN vs. LV
Note: Gordon got the start and had the most yards among the Broncos' three backs, though Latavius Murray had more carries.
|68.
|*Elijah Mitchell SF at ARI
Note: Mitchell served as the 'closer' for the Niners, picking up 18 carries for 89 yards.
|69.
|Tyler Allgeier ATL vs. CHI
|70.
|Tyler Higbee LA at NO
|71.
|James Robinson NYJ at NE
|72.
|Darius Slayton NYG vs. DET
|73.
|Jakobi Meyers NE vs. NYJ
|74.
|*Allen Robinson LA at NO
Note: Perhaps more targets with Cooper Kupp out?
|75.
|Kareem Hunt CLE at BUF
|76.
|Terrace Marshall CAR at BAL
|77.
|DeAndre Carter LAC vs. KC
|78.
|Curtis Samuel WAS at HOU
|79.
|*Pat Freiermuth PIT vs. CIN
Note: Freiermuth led the Steelers in targets, albeit with just seven.
|80.
|*Latavius Murray DEN vs. LV
Note: Murray had the most carries (nine) of the Broncos' three backs, though Melvin Gordon got the start.
|81.
|*Jerick McKinnon KC at LAC
Note: McKinnon is the pass-catching back for KC now, Pacheco is the primary runner, and CEH is out of the mix.
|82.
|Darrell Henderson LA at NO
Kickers
|1.
|Justin Tucker BAL vs. CAR
|2.
|Graham Gano NYG vs. DET
|3.
|Nick Folk NE vs. NYJ
|4.
|Evan McPherson CIN at PIT
|5.
|*Tyler Bass BUF vs. CLE
Note: Bass was perfect in the mist last week, this week he might draw copious amounts of snow. I'll adjust accordingly as the week progresses.
|6.
|Brett Maher DAL at MIN
|7.
|Robbie Gould SF at ARI
|8.
|Harrison Butker KC at LAC
|9.
|*Daniel Carlson LV at DEN
Note: Remember when the Raiders were a FG-attempt machine? Neither does Carlson at this point.
|10.
|*Matt Prater ARZ vs. SF
Note: The Cardinals waived Tristan Vizcaino after Week 10, indicating that Prater (finally) will be ready to go this week.
|11.
|*Cairo Santos CHI at ATL
Note: Santos had a costly missed extra point and also had a kickoff go out-of-bounds.
|12.
|Greg Joseph MIN vs. DAL
|13.
|*Joey Slye WAS at HOU
Note: Slye had a monster game Monday night, including a 58-yarder at the end of the first half.
|14.
|Chase McLaughlin IND vs. PHI
|15.
|Michael Badgley DET at NYG
|16.
|Greg Zuerlein NYJ at NE
|17.
|Mason Crosby GB vs. TEN
|18.
|Matt Gay LA at NO
|19.
|Younghoe Koo ATL vs. CHI
|20.
|Wil Lutz NO vs. LAR
|21.
|Brandon McManus DEN vs. LV
|22.
|Cade York CLE at BUF
|23.
|*Matthew Wright PIT vs. CIN
Note: Wright missed two of four kicks, but he'll kick again this week in place of the injured Chris Boswell, who is on IR.
|24.
|Jake Elliott PHI at IND
|25.
|Eddy Pineiro CAR at BAL
|26.
|Cameron Dicker at
|27.
|Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU vs. WAS
|28.
|*Dustin Hopkins LAC vs. KC
Note: Hopkins (hamstring) is still another week away it appears.
|29.
|*Randy Bullock TEN at GB
Note: Bullock has sat out practice so far with a calf injury. Josh Lambo is on their practice squad just in case.
|30.
|Jason Myers SEA at
|31.
|Ryan Succop TB at
|32.
|Jason Sanders MIA at
|33.
|Riley Patterson JAC at
Defenses
|1.
|Baltimore Ravens vs. CAR
|2.
|Buffalo Bills vs. CLE
|3.
|New England Patriots vs. NYJ
|4.
|*Washington Commanders at HOU
Note: The Commanders get to follow up their ... command performance on Monday night with a matchup against the Texans.
|5.
|San Francisco 49ers at ARI
|6.
|*Cincinnati Bengals at PIT
Note: There's a chance that DJ Reader (knee) could return this week, which would go a long way towards shutting down the Steelers' run game.
|7.
|New York Giants vs. DET
|8.
|New York Jets at NE
|9.
|Philadelphia Eagles at IND
|10.
|Los Angeles Rams at NO
|11.
|Denver Broncos vs. LV
|12.
|Tennessee Titans at GB
|13.
|New Orleans Saints vs. LAR
|14.
|Pittsburgh Steelers vs. CIN
|15.
|Green Bay Packers vs. TEN
|16.
|Kansas City Chiefs at LAC
|17.
|Dallas Cowboys at MIN
|18.
|Arizona Cardinals vs. SF
|19.
|Minnesota Vikings vs. DAL
|20.
|Las Vegas Raiders at DEN
|21.
|Atlanta Falcons vs. CHI
|22.
|Carolina Panthers at BAL
|23.
|Houston Texans vs. WAS
|24.
|Detroit Lions at NYG
|25.
|Cleveland Browns at BUF
|26.
|Indianapolis Colts vs. PHI
|27.
|Los Angeles Chargers vs. KC
|28.
|Chicago Bears at ATL