Weekly Rankings: Week 17 Value Meter

Championship Week! Good luck in your finals!
Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.
Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:
- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.
These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Eli Manning?"
These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.
Starting after Week 1, the rankings for the subsequent week will first post on Tuesday nights. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.
When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.
Quarterbacks
|1.
Patrick Mahomes KC vs. DEN
|1.
|Patrick Mahomes KC vs. DEN
|2.
|Josh Allen BUF at CIN
|3.
|*Joe Burrow CIN vs. BUF
Note: Burrow won't have RT La'el Collins, who is out with a torn ACL and MCL.
|4.
|Dak Prescott DAL at TEN
|5.
|Kirk Cousins MIN at GB
|6.
|*Justin Fields CHI at DET
Note: Fields is still playing through a shoulder injury and then had his foot stepped upon, but he won't be shut down for the final two games.
|7.
|Jared Goff DET vs. CHI
|8.
|*Gardner Minshew PHI vs. NO
Note: Jalen Hurts is going to push to come back this week, but Minshew at least paid the fantasy bills last week against Dallas and would be able to do so again this week if he were to start.
|9.
|Justin Herbert LAC vs. LAR
|10.
|Aaron Rodgers GB vs. MIN
|11.
|*Brock Purdy SF at LV
Note: Purdy draws another plus matchup this week against the Raiders on the road.
|12.
|Trevor Lawrence JAC at HOU
|13.
|Derek Carr LV vs. SF
|14.
|*Teddy Bridgewater MIA at NE
Note: Bridgewater will get the majority of first-team reps in practice this week, with Tua Tagovailoa entering the concussion protocol again.
|15.
|*Mike White NYJ at SEA
Note: White (ribs) has been cleared to play and will start, with Joe Flacco backing him up and Zach Wilson reverting back to the third QB role.
|16.
|Geno Smith SEA vs. NYJ
|17.
|Daniel Jones NYG vs. IND
|18.
|Mac Jones NE vs. MIA
|19.
|Tom Brady TB vs. CAR
|20.
|*Deshaun Watson CLE at WAS
Note: Watson's rushing touchdown salvaged an otherwise miserable fantasy game. This is a decent matchup against the Commanders coming up this week.
|21.
|*Carson Wentz WAS vs. CLE
Note: Wentz replaced Taylor Heinicke in the loss to the Niners and threw a touchdown pass late. The Commanders will decide which quarterback starts later this week.
|22.
|Baker Mayfield LA at LAC
|23.
|*Sam Darnold CAR at TB
Note: Darnold has been solid if not spectacular since taking back over. This upcoming game against the Bucs on the road isn't a great matchup, but it's an interesting must-win game for the Panthers to stay alive.
|24.
|Kenny Pickett PIT at BAL
|25.
|*Russell Wilson DEN at KC
Note: Wilson was somehow worse on Christmas Day than he's been all year, which was already so bad.
|26.
|*Nick Foles IND at NYG
Note: Foles will start again this week against the Giants despite the debacle against the Chargers on Monday night.
|27.
|Andy Dalton NO at PHI
|28.
|Davis Mills HOU vs. JAX
|29.
|Tyler Huntley BAL vs. PIT
|30.
|Desmond Ridder ATL vs. ARI
|31.
|*Trace McSorley ARZ at ATL
Note: The Cardinals hope that Colt McCoy (concussion) can return this week; if so, he and not McSorley will start.
|32.
|*Malik Willis TEN vs. DAL
Note: Willis had a predictably ugly outing last week, throwing for only 99 yards and no touchdowns, with two interceptions in 23 attempts.
|33.
|*Jalen Hurts PHI vs. NO
Note: Hurts (shoulder) is going to push to play in Week 17, but it's not a given that he can come back.
|34.
|Jeff Driskel HOU vs. JAX
|35.
|*Taylor Heinicke WAS vs. CLE
Note: Heinicke was replaced late in the loss to the Niners by Carson Wentz, and might get benched in favor of Wentz this week.
|36.
|*Colt McCoy ARZ at ATL
Note: The Cardinals are hopeful that McCoy will be cleared from the concussion protocol in time to start on Sunday in Atlanta.
|37.
|*Tua Tagovailoa MIA at NE
Note: Tagovailoa went back into the concussion protocol on Monday after playing the full game Sunday morning.
|38.
|Lamar Jackson BAL vs. PIT
|39.
|*Ryan Tannehill TEN vs. DAL
Note: Tannehill (ankle) is supposed to be out for the rest of the regular season due to his 'tightrope' procedure last week, but the Titans haven't ruled him out for Week 18 yet.
|40.
|*Zach Wilson NYJ at SEA
Note: Wilson has been demoted to third quarterback this week, with Mike White starting.
|41.
|Brett Rypien DEN at KC
Running Backs
|1.
|Christian McCaffrey SF at LV
|2.
|Saquon Barkley NYG vs. IND
|3.
|Dalvin Cook MIN at GB
|4.
|Austin Ekeler LAC vs. LAR
|5.
|*Miles Sanders PHI vs. NO
Note: Sanders lost a killer fumble late in the loss to the Cowboys.
|6.
|*Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. MIA
Note: Stevenson also lost a killer fumble, plus had a bad drop.
|7.
|Nick Chubb CLE at WAS
|8.
|*Derrick Henry TEN vs. DAL
Note: Henry (hip) missed practice Monday and turned in a limited practice Tuesday. He's a threat not to play this week because the Titans' playoff status won't be changed this week - everything comes down to the Week 18 game against the Jaguars.
|9.
|*Aaron Jones GB vs. MIN
Note: Jones said that his ankle was rolled up on in the first play of the second half, which contributed to his meager output.
|10.
|David Montgomery CHI at DET
|11.
|Travis Etienne JAC at HOU
|12.
|*Ezekiel Elliott DAL at TEN
Note: On one hand, Elliott should get more work than normal this week. On the other hand, it's against Tennessee, who remains stout against the run.
|13.
|Joe Mixon CIN vs. BUF
|14.
|*Josh Jacobs LV vs. SF
Note: Awful matchup this week.
|15.
|Alvin Kamara NO at PHI
|16.
|Brian Robinson WAS vs. CLE
|17.
|James Conner ARZ at ATL
|18.
|*Tyler Allgeier ATL vs. ARI
Note: Allgeier has surpassed Cordarrelle Patterson in terms of carries and snaps.
|19.
|Najee Harris PIT at BAL
|20.
|*Leonard Fournette TB vs. CAR
Note: Fournette posted and then deleted a tweet saying that he's been playing through plantar fasciitis.
|21.
|Cam Akers LA at LAC
|22.
|*Kenneth Walker SEA vs. NYJ
Note: I was concerned that Walker (ankle) would be limited against the Chiefs - in fact, not only was he not limited, but he carried a heavier-than-usual workload, with 26 carries.
|23.
|Devin Singletary BUF at CIN
|24.
|*D'Andre Swift DET vs. CHI
Note: Swift had a baffling five touches in the loss to the Panthers.
|25.
|AJ Dillon GB vs. MIN
|26.
|Rachaad White TB vs. CAR
|27.
|*J.K. Dobbins BAL vs. PIT
Note: Dobbins surprisingly disappeared in the second half, ceding most of his snaps to Gus Edwards.
|28.
|Isiah Pacheco KC vs. DEN
|29.
|*Tony Pollard DAL at TEN
Note: Pollard (thigh) was a non-participant in Tuesday's light workout after being expected to practice initially.
|30.
|D'Onta Foreman CAR at TB
|31.
|*Zack Moss IND at NYG
Note: Moss was the clear leader in the Colts' backfield.
|32.
|*Jeff Wilson MIA at NE
Note: Wilson (hip) played less than Raheem Mostert, but still managed to score from short distance.
|33.
|Gus Edwards BAL vs. PIT
|34.
|*Zonovan Knight NYJ at SEA
Note: Knight has a good matchup, but diminishing returns as of late.
|35.
|Raheem Mostert MIA at NE
|36.
|Chuba Hubbard CAR at TB
|37.
|Jerick McKinnon KC vs. DEN
|38.
|*James Cook BUF at CIN
Note: Cook is coming off of a career-best 99 rush yards with a touchdown.
|39.
|*Latavius Murray DEN at KC
Note: Murray is now sharing work with both Marlon Mack and Chase Edmonds, who returned last week.
|40.
|Cordarrelle Patterson ATL vs. ARI
|41.
|Marlon Mack DEN at KC
|42.
|Kareem Hunt CLE at WAS
|43.
|Samaje Perine CIN vs. BUF
|44.
|Khalil Herbert CHI at DET
|45.
|Michael Carter NYJ at SEA
|46.
|*Antonio Gibson WAS vs. CLE
Note: Gibson is dealing with a mystery sprain (coach Ron Rivera refused to name which body part).
|47.
|*Hassan Haskins TEN vs. DAL
Note: Haskins saw a good amount of work on passing downs and would be the pivot if Derrick Henry is held out.
|48.
|JaMycal Hasty JAC at HOU
|49.
|*Deon Jackson IND at NYG
Note: Jackson barely played despite trailing most of the game.
|50.
|*Jordan Mason SF at LV
Note: Mason (hamstring) was limited to special teams duties last week, but should regain his role as the Niners' No. 2 back this week.
|51.
|Dare Ogunbowale HOU vs. JAX
|52.
|Rex Burkhead HOU vs. JAX
|53.
|Kyren Williams LA at LAC
|54.
|Kenneth Gainwell PHI vs. NO
|55.
|DeeJay Dallas SEA vs. NYJ
|56.
|Matt Breida NYG vs. IND
|57.
|Jaylen Warren PIT at BAL
|58.
|Alexander Mattison MIN at GB
|59.
|*Tyrion Davis-Price SF at LV
Note: Davis-Price saw work as the Niners' second back when Jordan Mason aggravated a hamstring injury last week. Mason is expected to be back in full capacity this week.
|60.
|Boston Scott PHI vs. NO
|61.
|Kevin Harris NE vs. MIA
|62.
|*Justin Jackson DET vs. CHI
Note: Could get more work if Jamaal Williams (leg) can't go.
|63.
|Joshua Kelley LAC vs. LAR
|64.
|*Jamaal Williams DET vs. CHI
Note: Williams left with an apparent left leg injury in the loss to Carolina and missed the fourth quarter.
|65.
|*Travis Homer SEA vs. NYJ
Note: Homer injured his ankle in the loss to the Chiefs.
|66.
|*Damien Harris NE vs. MIA
Note: Harris (thigh) last played in Week 12 - Thanksgiving night.
Wide Receivers
|1.
|Justin Jefferson MIN at GB
|2.
|Tyreek Hill MIA at NE
|3.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL at TEN
|4.
|A.J. Brown PHI vs. NO
|5.
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. BUF
|6.
|*Keenan Allen LAC vs. LAR
Note: Allen narrowly missed a touchdown tiptoeing down the sideline. He still managed 11 catches for 104 yards.
|7.
|Stefon Diggs BUF at CIN
|8.
|Davante Adams LV vs. SF
|9.
|Jaylen Waddle MIA at NE
|10.
|Terry McLaurin WAS vs. CLE
|11.
|DeVonta Smith PHI vs. NO
|12.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. CHI
|13.
|Mike Williams LAC vs. LAR
|14.
|Tee Higgins CIN vs. BUF
|15.
|DK Metcalf SEA vs. NYJ
|16.
|Chris Godwin TB vs. CAR
|17.
|Brandon Aiyuk SF at LV
|18.
|Garrett Wilson NYJ at SEA
|19.
|DeAndre Hopkins ARZ at ATL
|20.
|Michael Pittman IND at NYG
|21.
|Christian Kirk JAC at HOU
|22.
|DJ Moore CAR at TB
|23.
|Marquise Brown ARZ at ATL
|24.
|Jerry Jeudy DEN at KC
|25.
|Michael Gallup DAL at TEN
|26.
|JuJu Smith-Schuster KC vs. DEN
|27.
|Drake London ATL vs. ARI
|28.
|George Pickens PIT at BAL
|29.
|Mike Evans TB vs. CAR
|30.
|Jahan Dotson WAS vs. CLE
|31.
|Zay Jones JAC at HOU
|32.
|Darius Slayton NYG vs. IND
|33.
|Diontae Johnson PIT at BAL
|34.
|Elijah Moore NYJ at SEA
|35.
|Amari Cooper CLE at WAS
|36.
|Allen Lazard GB vs. MIN
|37.
|Gabe Davis BUF at CIN
|38.
|DJ Chark DET vs. CHI
|39.
|*Parris Campbell IND at NYG
Note: The Colts' top wideouts were shutdown as a result of Nick Foles's struggles and the Colts' poor offensive line.
|40.
|Romeo Doubs GB vs. MIN
|41.
|Russell Gage TB vs. CAR
|42.
|Courtland Sutton DEN at KC
|43.
|Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE at WAS
|44.
|K.J. Osborn MIN at GB
|45.
|Adam Thielen MIN at GB
|46.
|Richie James NYG vs. IND
|47.
|Joshua Palmer LAC vs. LAR
|48.
|Tyler Boyd CIN vs. BUF
|49.
|Noah Brown DAL at TEN
|50.
|Isaiah Hodgins NYG vs. IND
|51.
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC vs. DEN
|52.
|Rashid Shaheed NO at PHI
|53.
|Curtis Samuel WAS vs. CLE
|54.
|Brandin Cooks HOU vs. JAX
|55.
|Greg Dortch ARZ at ATL
|56.
|Chris Moore HOU vs. JAX
|57.
|Jakobi Meyers NE vs. MIA
|58.
|Kendrick Bourne NE vs. MIA
|59.
|Demarcus Robinson BAL vs. PIT
|60.
|Van Jefferson LA at LAC
|61.
|Hunter Renfrow LV vs. SF
|62.
|Corey Davis NYJ at SEA
|63.
|Mack Hollins LV vs. SF
|64.
|Jauan Jennings SF at LV
|65.
|Terrace Marshall CAR at TB
|66.
|Kadarius Toney KC vs. DEN
|67.
|Isaiah McKenzie BUF at CIN
|68.
|Nelson Agholor NE vs. MIA
|69.
|Julio Jones TB vs. CAR
|70.
|Robert Woods TEN vs. DAL
|71.
|Josh Reynolds DET vs. CHI
|72.
|Marvin Jones JAC at HOU
|73.
|Randall Cobb GB vs. MIN
|74.
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN vs. DAL
|75.
|Quez Watkins PHI vs. NO
|76.
|Tutu Atwell LA at LAC
|77.
|Chris Olave NO at PHI
|78.
|DeVante Parker NE vs. MIA
|79.
|Chase Claypool CHI at DET
|80.
|*Deebo Samuel SF at LV
Note: Deebo (knee/ankle) has a chance to return to practice this week. I'm skeptical that he plays, but we'll let the practice reports tell the story.
|81.
|Treylon Burks TEN vs. DAL
|82.
|*Tyler Lockett SEA vs. NYJ
Note: Lockett (hand) is 'TBD' for this week. I don't love the matchup even if he plays.
|83.
|Rondale Moore ARZ at ATL
|84.
|*Christian Watson GB vs. MIN
Note: Watson (hip) is considered day-to-day after missing the second half on Sunday.
|85.
|*Marquise Goodwin SEA vs. NYJ
Note: Goodwin aggravated a wrist injury and was shut out in the loss to the Chiefs.
|86.
|Mecole Hardman KC vs. DEN
Tight Ends
|1.
|Travis Kelce KC vs. DEN
|2.
|T.J. Hockenson MIN at GB
|3.
|*George Kittle SF at LV
Note: Kittle has been unlocked by Brock Purdy of all quarterbacks.
|4.
|Evan Engram JAC at HOU
|5.
|*Mark Andrews BAL vs. PIT
Note: Between the Ravens' QB woes and Andrews's injuries, his production has been crushed over the last three games.
|6.
|Dalton Schultz DAL at TEN
|7.
|Dallas Goedert PHI vs. NO
|8.
|Darren Waller LV vs. SF
|9.
|*Tyler Higbee LA at LAC
Note: Higbee appears to have made a connection with Baker Mayfield, with touchdowns in consecutive weeks after not scoring all season before that.
|10.
|Pat Freiermuth PIT at BAL
|11.
|*Noah Fant SEA vs. NYJ
Note: Teammate Will Dissly (knee) has hit the IR.
|12.
|David Njoku CLE at WAS
|13.
|Dawson Knox BUF at CIN
|14.
|Taysom Hill NO at PHI
|15.
|Tyler Conklin NYJ at SEA
|16.
|Juwan Johnson NO at PHI
|17.
|Cole Kmet CHI at DET
|18.
|*Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN vs. DAL
Note: Okonkwo's momentum was stalled by Malik Willis replacing the injured Ryan Tannehill.
|19.
|*Logan Thomas WAS vs. CLE
Note: Thomas had eight targets in the loss to the Niners.
|20.
|Cade Otton TB vs. CAR
|21.
|Jelani Woods IND at NYG
|22.
|Austin Hooper TEN vs. DAL
|23.
|Shane Zylstra DET vs. CHI
|24.
|*Gerald Everett LAC vs. LAR
Note: Everett wasn't even targeted once in the win over the Colts.
|25.
|Robert Tonyan GB vs. MIN
|26.
|Jordan Akins HOU vs. JAX
|27.
|Trey McBride ARZ at ATL
|28.
|C.J. Uzomah NYJ at SEA
|29.
|Mitchell Wilcox CIN vs. BUF
|30.
|Tommy Tremble CAR at TB
|31.
|Brock Wright DET vs. CHI
|32.
|Mike Gesicki MIA at NE
|33.
|Daniel Bellinger NYG vs. IND
|34.
|*Cameron Brate TB vs. CAR
Note: Brate only played eight snaps Sunday night against Arizona.
|35.
|*Hunter Henry NE vs. MIA
Note: Henry is day-to-day with a knee injury, but has a chance to play on Sunday.
|36.
|*Greg Dulcich DEN at KC
Note: Dulcich left Sunday's loss to the Rams with a hamstring injury.
|37.
|*Hayden Hurst CIN vs. BUF
Note: Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is 'very optimistic' that Hurst (calf) will be available Monday night.
Flex (RB/WR/TE)
|1.
|Justin Jefferson MIN at GB
|2.
|Christian McCaffrey SF at LV
|3.
|Saquon Barkley NYG vs. IND
|4.
|Dalvin Cook MIN at GB
|5.
|Austin Ekeler LAC vs. LAR
|6.
|Travis Kelce KC vs. DEN
|7.
|Tyreek Hill MIA at NE
|8.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL at TEN
|9.
|A.J. Brown PHI vs. NO
|10.
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. BUF
|11.
|*Miles Sanders PHI vs. NO
Note: Sanders lost a killer fumble late in the loss to the Cowboys.
|12.
|*Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. MIA
Note: Stevenson also lost a killer fumble, plus had a bad drop.
|13.
|Nick Chubb CLE at WAS
|14.
|*Keenan Allen LAC vs. LAR
Note: Allen narrowly missed a touchdown tiptoeing down the sideline. He still managed 11 catches for 104 yards.
|15.
|Stefon Diggs BUF at CIN
|16.
|Davante Adams LV vs. SF
|17.
|Jaylen Waddle MIA at NE
|18.
|T.J. Hockenson MIN at GB
|19.
|*Derrick Henry TEN vs. DAL
Note: Henry (hip) missed practice Monday and turned in a limited practice Tuesday. He's a threat not to play this week because the Titans' playoff status won't be changed this week - everything comes down to the Week 18 game against the Jaguars.
|20.
|*Aaron Jones GB vs. MIN
Note: Jones said that his ankle was rolled up on in the first play of the second half, which contributed to his meager output.
|21.
|David Montgomery CHI at DET
|22.
|Terry McLaurin WAS vs. CLE
|23.
|DeVonta Smith PHI vs. NO
|24.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. CHI
|25.
|*George Kittle SF at LV
Note: Kittle has been unlocked by Brock Purdy of all quarterbacks.
|26.
|Mike Williams LAC vs. LAR
|27.
|Tee Higgins CIN vs. BUF
|28.
|Travis Etienne JAC at HOU
|29.
|*Ezekiel Elliott DAL at TEN
Note: On one hand, Elliott should get more work than normal this week. On the other hand, it's against Tennessee, who remains stout against the run.
|30.
|Joe Mixon CIN vs. BUF
|31.
|*Josh Jacobs LV vs. SF
Note: Awful matchup this week.
|32.
|Alvin Kamara NO at PHI
|33.
|Brian Robinson WAS vs. CLE
|34.
|James Conner ARZ at ATL
|35.
|*Tyler Allgeier ATL vs. ARI
Note: Allgeier has surpassed Cordarrelle Patterson in terms of carries and snaps.
|36.
|Najee Harris PIT at BAL
|37.
|*Leonard Fournette TB vs. CAR
Note: Fournette posted and then deleted a tweet saying that he's been playing through plantar fasciitis.
|38.
|DK Metcalf SEA vs. NYJ
|39.
|Chris Godwin TB vs. CAR
|40.
|Brandon Aiyuk SF at LV
|41.
|Garrett Wilson NYJ at SEA
|42.
|Evan Engram JAC at HOU
|43.
|Cam Akers LA at LAC
|44.
|*Kenneth Walker SEA vs. NYJ
Note: I was concerned that Walker (ankle) would be limited against the Chiefs - in fact, not only was he not limited, but he carried a heavier-than-usual workload, with 26 carries.
|45.
|DeAndre Hopkins ARZ at ATL
|46.
|Michael Pittman IND at NYG
|47.
|Christian Kirk JAC at HOU
|48.
|DJ Moore CAR at TB
|49.
|Marquise Brown ARZ at ATL
|50.
|Jerry Jeudy DEN at KC
|51.
|Devin Singletary BUF at CIN
|52.
|*D'Andre Swift DET vs. CHI
Note: Swift had a baffling five touches in the loss to the Panthers.
|53.
|Michael Gallup DAL at TEN
|54.
|JuJu Smith-Schuster KC vs. DEN
|55.
|Drake London ATL vs. ARI
|56.
|AJ Dillon GB vs. MIN
|57.
|Rachaad White TB vs. CAR
|58.
|*J.K. Dobbins BAL vs. PIT
Note: Dobbins surprisingly disappeared in the second half, ceding most of his snaps to Gus Edwards.
|59.
|Isiah Pacheco KC vs. DEN
|60.
|*Tony Pollard DAL at TEN
Note: Pollard (thigh) was a non-participant in Tuesday's light workout after being expected to practice initially.
|61.
|George Pickens PIT at BAL
|62.
|Mike Evans TB vs. CAR
|63.
|Jahan Dotson WAS vs. CLE
|64.
|Zay Jones JAC at HOU
|65.
|Darius Slayton NYG vs. IND
|66.
|D'Onta Foreman CAR at TB
|67.
|*Zack Moss IND at NYG
Note: Moss was the clear leader in the Colts' backfield.
|68.
|*Jeff Wilson MIA at NE
Note: Wilson (hip) played less than Raheem Mostert, but still managed to score from short distance.
|69.
|Gus Edwards BAL vs. PIT
|70.
|Diontae Johnson PIT at BAL
|71.
|Elijah Moore NYJ at SEA
|72.
|Amari Cooper CLE at WAS
|73.
|Allen Lazard GB vs. MIN
|74.
|Gabe Davis BUF at CIN
|75.
|*Mark Andrews BAL vs. PIT
Note: Between the Ravens' QB woes and Andrews's injuries, his production has been crushed over the last three games.
|76.
|Dalton Schultz DAL at TEN
|77.
|*Zonovan Knight NYJ at SEA
Note: Knight has a good matchup, but diminishing returns as of late.
|78.
|Raheem Mostert MIA at NE
|79.
|Chuba Hubbard CAR at TB
|80.
|Jerick McKinnon KC vs. DEN
|81.
|*James Cook BUF at CIN
Note: Cook is coming off of a career-best 99 rush yards with a touchdown.
|82.
|*Latavius Murray DEN at KC
Note: Murray is now sharing work with both Marlon Mack and Chase Edmonds, who returned last week.
|83.
|DJ Chark DET vs. CHI
|84.
|*Parris Campbell IND at NYG
Note: The Colts' top wideouts were shutdown as a result of Nick Foles's struggles and the Colts' poor offensive line.
|85.
|Romeo Doubs GB vs. MIN
Kickers
|1.
|Justin Tucker BAL vs. PIT
|2.
|Brett Maher DAL at TEN
|3.
|Harrison Butker KC vs. DEN
|4.
|Jason Myers SEA vs. NYJ
|5.
|*Ryan Succop TB vs. CAR
Note: Corrected a recent slump by going perfect on four attempts Sunday night.
|6.
|Robbie Gould SF at LV
|7.
|Graham Gano NYG vs. IND
|8.
|*Evan McPherson CIN vs. BUF
Note: Both McPherson and Nick Folk really struggled in the wind in Foxboro last week.
|9.
|Daniel Carlson LV vs. SF
|10.
|Cameron Dicker LAC vs. LAR
|11.
|Michael Badgley DET vs. CHI
|12.
|*Tyler Bass BUF at CIN
Note: Bass was one of many kickers affected by the weather last week - it's not perfect this week in Cincy, but it should be better than it was in Chicago.
|13.
|Joey Slye WAS vs. CLE
|14.
|Cairo Santos CHI at DET
|15.
|Riley Patterson JAC at HOU
|16.
|Matt Gay LA at LAC
|17.
|Matt Prater ARZ at ATL
|18.
|*Greg Joseph MIN at GB
Note: Made a 61-yarder as time expired for the win last week. He'll have to go back outdoors this week in Lambeau and next week in Solider Field.
|19.
|*Nick Folk NE vs. MIA
Note: Folk missed two extra points last week, which forced the Pats to try to score a touchdown instead of kicking a game-winning field goal from in close late last week - instead, they fumbled inside the 10-yard line and lost.
|20.
|Younghoe Koo ATL vs. ARI
|21.
|Greg Zuerlein NYJ at SEA
|22.
|Chris Boswell PIT at BAL
|23.
|Mason Crosby GB vs. MIN
|24.
|Jake Elliott PHI vs. NO
|25.
|Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU vs. JAX
|26.
|Jason Sanders MIA at NE
|27.
|Cade York CLE at WAS
|28.
|Wil Lutz NO at PHI
|29.
|Randy Bullock TEN vs. DAL
|30.
|Chase McLaughlin IND at NYG
|31.
|Brandon McManus DEN at KC
|32.
|Eddy Pineiro CAR at TB
Defenses
|1.
|*Philadelphia Eagles vs. NO
Note: The Eagles lost Avonte Maddox to a toe injury, but I still love the matchup against the Saints this week.
|2.
|Baltimore Ravens vs. PIT
|3.
|San Francisco 49ers at LV
|4.
|Dallas Cowboys at TEN
|5.
|New York Giants vs. IND
|6.
|Los Angeles Chargers vs. LAR
|7.
|Kansas City Chiefs vs. DEN
|8.
|Jacksonville Jaguars at HOU
|9.
|Washington Commanders vs. CLE
|10.
|New England Patriots vs. MIA
|11.
|Carolina Panthers at TB
|12.
|New York Jets at SEA
|13.
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. CAR
|14.
|Cleveland Browns at WAS
|15.
|Pittsburgh Steelers at BAL
|16.
|Detroit Lions vs. CHI
|17.
|Arizona Cardinals at ATL
|18.
|Miami Dolphins at NE
|19.
|Cincinnati Bengals vs. BUF
|20.
|Buffalo Bills at CIN
|21.
|Seattle Seahawks vs. NYJ
|22.
|Houston Texans vs. JAX
|23.
|*Atlanta Falcons vs. ARI
Note: The Falcons might get to face Trace McSorley, but ... they can't really rush the passer.
|24.
|Green Bay Packers vs. MIN
|25.
|Los Angeles Rams at LAC
|26.
|New Orleans Saints at PHI
|27.
|Denver Broncos at KC
|28.
|Indianapolis Colts at NYG
|29.
|Minnesota Vikings at GB
|30.
|Tennessee Titans vs. DAL
|31.
|Las Vegas Raiders vs. SF
|32.
|Chicago Bears at DET