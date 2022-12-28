Fantasy Football
Weekly Rankings: Week 17 Value Meter

Weekly Rankings: Week 17 Value Meter

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
December 28, 2022

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.

Championship Week! Good luck in your finals!

Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.

Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:

- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.

These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Eli Manning?"

These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.

Starting after Week 1, the rankings for the subsequent week will first post on Tuesday nights. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.

When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.

Quarterbacks

1.Patrick Mahomes KC vs.

Quarterbacks

1.Patrick Mahomes KC vs. DEN
2.Josh Allen BUF at CIN
3.*Joe Burrow CIN vs. BUF
Note: Burrow won't have RT La'el Collins, who is out with a torn ACL and MCL.
4.Dak Prescott DAL at TEN
5.Kirk Cousins MIN at GB
6.*Justin Fields CHI at DET
Note: Fields is still playing through a shoulder injury and then had his foot stepped upon, but he won't be shut down for the final two games.
7.Jared Goff DET vs. CHI
8.*Gardner Minshew PHI vs. NO
Note: Jalen Hurts is going to push to come back this week, but Minshew at least paid the fantasy bills last week against Dallas and would be able to do so again this week if he were to start.
9.Justin Herbert LAC vs. LAR
10.Aaron Rodgers GB vs. MIN
11.*Brock Purdy SF at LV
Note: Purdy draws another plus matchup this week against the Raiders on the road.
12.Trevor Lawrence JAC at HOU
13.Derek Carr LV vs. SF
14.*Teddy Bridgewater MIA at NE
Note: Bridgewater will get the majority of first-team reps in practice this week, with Tua Tagovailoa entering the concussion protocol again.
15.*Mike White NYJ at SEA
Note: White (ribs) has been cleared to play and will start, with Joe Flacco backing him up and Zach Wilson reverting back to the third QB role.
16.Geno Smith SEA vs. NYJ
17.Daniel Jones NYG vs. IND
18.Mac Jones NE vs. MIA
19.Tom Brady TB vs. CAR
20.*Deshaun Watson CLE at WAS
Note: Watson's rushing touchdown salvaged an otherwise miserable fantasy game. This is a decent matchup against the Commanders coming up this week.
21.*Carson Wentz WAS vs. CLE
Note: Wentz replaced Taylor Heinicke in the loss to the Niners and threw a touchdown pass late. The Commanders will decide which quarterback starts later this week.
22.Baker Mayfield LA at LAC
23.*Sam Darnold CAR at TB
Note: Darnold has been solid if not spectacular since taking back over. This upcoming game against the Bucs on the road isn't a great matchup, but it's an interesting must-win game for the Panthers to stay alive.
24.Kenny Pickett PIT at BAL
25.*Russell Wilson DEN at KC
Note: Wilson was somehow worse on Christmas Day than he's been all year, which was already so bad.
26.*Nick Foles IND at NYG
Note: Foles will start again this week against the Giants despite the debacle against the Chargers on Monday night.
27.Andy Dalton NO at PHI
28.Davis Mills HOU vs. JAX
29.Tyler Huntley BAL vs. PIT
30.Desmond Ridder ATL vs. ARI
31.*Trace McSorley ARZ at ATL
Note: The Cardinals hope that Colt McCoy (concussion) can return this week; if so, he and not McSorley will start.
32.*Malik Willis TEN vs. DAL
Note: Willis had a predictably ugly outing last week, throwing for only 99 yards and no touchdowns, with two interceptions in 23 attempts.
33.*Jalen Hurts PHI vs. NO
Note: Hurts (shoulder) is going to push to play in Week 17, but it's not a given that he can come back.
34.Jeff Driskel HOU vs. JAX
35.*Taylor Heinicke WAS vs. CLE
Note: Heinicke was replaced late in the loss to the Niners by Carson Wentz, and might get benched in favor of Wentz this week.
36.*Colt McCoy ARZ at ATL
Note: The Cardinals are hopeful that McCoy will be cleared from the concussion protocol in time to start on Sunday in Atlanta.
37.*Tua Tagovailoa MIA at NE
Note: Tagovailoa went back into the concussion protocol on Monday after playing the full game Sunday morning.
38.Lamar Jackson BAL vs. PIT
39.*Ryan Tannehill TEN vs. DAL
Note: Tannehill (ankle) is supposed to be out for the rest of the regular season due to his 'tightrope' procedure last week, but the Titans haven't ruled him out for Week 18 yet.
40.*Zach Wilson NYJ at SEA
Note: Wilson has been demoted to third quarterback this week, with Mike White starting.
41.Brett Rypien DEN at KC

Running Backs

1.Christian McCaffrey SF at LV
2.Saquon Barkley NYG vs. IND
3.Dalvin Cook MIN at GB
4.Austin Ekeler LAC vs. LAR
5.*Miles Sanders PHI vs. NO
Note: Sanders lost a killer fumble late in the loss to the Cowboys.
6.*Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. MIA
Note: Stevenson also lost a killer fumble, plus had a bad drop.
7.Nick Chubb CLE at WAS
8.*Derrick Henry TEN vs. DAL
Note: Henry (hip) missed practice Monday and turned in a limited practice Tuesday. He's a threat not to play this week because the Titans' playoff status won't be changed this week - everything comes down to the Week 18 game against the Jaguars.
9.*Aaron Jones GB vs. MIN
Note: Jones said that his ankle was rolled up on in the first play of the second half, which contributed to his meager output.
10.David Montgomery CHI at DET
11.Travis Etienne JAC at HOU
12.*Ezekiel Elliott DAL at TEN
Note: On one hand, Elliott should get more work than normal this week. On the other hand, it's against Tennessee, who remains stout against the run.
13.Joe Mixon CIN vs. BUF
14.*Josh Jacobs LV vs. SF
Note: Awful matchup this week.
15.Alvin Kamara NO at PHI
16.Brian Robinson WAS vs. CLE
17.James Conner ARZ at ATL
18.*Tyler Allgeier ATL vs. ARI
Note: Allgeier has surpassed Cordarrelle Patterson in terms of carries and snaps.
19.Najee Harris PIT at BAL
20.*Leonard Fournette TB vs. CAR
Note: Fournette posted and then deleted a tweet saying that he's been playing through plantar fasciitis.
21.Cam Akers LA at LAC
22.*Kenneth Walker SEA vs. NYJ
Note: I was concerned that Walker (ankle) would be limited against the Chiefs - in fact, not only was he not limited, but he carried a heavier-than-usual workload, with 26 carries.
23.Devin Singletary BUF at CIN
24.*D'Andre Swift DET vs. CHI
Note: Swift had a baffling five touches in the loss to the Panthers.
25.AJ Dillon GB vs. MIN
26.Rachaad White TB vs. CAR
27.*J.K. Dobbins BAL vs. PIT
Note: Dobbins surprisingly disappeared in the second half, ceding most of his snaps to Gus Edwards.
28.Isiah Pacheco KC vs. DEN
29.*Tony Pollard DAL at TEN
Note: Pollard (thigh) was a non-participant in Tuesday's light workout after being expected to practice initially.
30.D'Onta Foreman CAR at TB
31.*Zack Moss IND at NYG
Note: Moss was the clear leader in the Colts' backfield.
32.*Jeff Wilson MIA at NE
Note: Wilson (hip) played less than Raheem Mostert, but still managed to score from short distance.
33.Gus Edwards BAL vs. PIT
34.*Zonovan Knight NYJ at SEA
Note: Knight has a good matchup, but diminishing returns as of late.
35.Raheem Mostert MIA at NE
36.Chuba Hubbard CAR at TB
37.Jerick McKinnon KC vs. DEN
38.*James Cook BUF at CIN
Note: Cook is coming off of a career-best 99 rush yards with a touchdown.
39.*Latavius Murray DEN at KC
Note: Murray is now sharing work with both Marlon Mack and Chase Edmonds, who returned last week.
40.Cordarrelle Patterson ATL vs. ARI
41.Marlon Mack DEN at KC
42.Kareem Hunt CLE at WAS
43.Samaje Perine CIN vs. BUF
44.Khalil Herbert CHI at DET
45.Michael Carter NYJ at SEA
46.*Antonio Gibson WAS vs. CLE
Note: Gibson is dealing with a mystery sprain (coach Ron Rivera refused to name which body part).
47.*Hassan Haskins TEN vs. DAL
Note: Haskins saw a good amount of work on passing downs and would be the pivot if Derrick Henry is held out.
48.JaMycal Hasty JAC at HOU
49.*Deon Jackson IND at NYG
Note: Jackson barely played despite trailing most of the game.
50.*Jordan Mason SF at LV
Note: Mason (hamstring) was limited to special teams duties last week, but should regain his role as the Niners' No. 2 back this week.
51.Dare Ogunbowale HOU vs. JAX
52.Rex Burkhead HOU vs. JAX
53.Kyren Williams LA at LAC
54.Kenneth Gainwell PHI vs. NO
55.DeeJay Dallas SEA vs. NYJ
56.Matt Breida NYG vs. IND
57.Jaylen Warren PIT at BAL
58.Alexander Mattison MIN at GB
59.*Tyrion Davis-Price SF at LV
Note: Davis-Price saw work as the Niners' second back when Jordan Mason aggravated a hamstring injury last week. Mason is expected to be back in full capacity this week.
60.Boston Scott PHI vs. NO
61.Kevin Harris NE vs. MIA
62.*Justin Jackson DET vs. CHI
Note: Could get more work if Jamaal Williams (leg) can't go.
63.Joshua Kelley LAC vs. LAR
64.*Jamaal Williams DET vs. CHI
Note: Williams left with an apparent left leg injury in the loss to Carolina and missed the fourth quarter.
65.*Travis Homer SEA vs. NYJ
Note: Homer injured his ankle in the loss to the Chiefs.
66.*Damien Harris NE vs. MIA
Note: Harris (thigh) last played in Week 12 - Thanksgiving night.

Wide Receivers

1.Justin Jefferson MIN at GB
2.Tyreek Hill MIA at NE
3.CeeDee Lamb DAL at TEN
4.A.J. Brown PHI vs. NO
5.Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. BUF
6.*Keenan Allen LAC vs. LAR
Note: Allen narrowly missed a touchdown tiptoeing down the sideline. He still managed 11 catches for 104 yards.
7.Stefon Diggs BUF at CIN
8.Davante Adams LV vs. SF
9.Jaylen Waddle MIA at NE
10.Terry McLaurin WAS vs. CLE
11.DeVonta Smith PHI vs. NO
12.Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. CHI
13.Mike Williams LAC vs. LAR
14.Tee Higgins CIN vs. BUF
15.DK Metcalf SEA vs. NYJ
16.Chris Godwin TB vs. CAR
17.Brandon Aiyuk SF at LV
18.Garrett Wilson NYJ at SEA
19.DeAndre Hopkins ARZ at ATL
20.Michael Pittman IND at NYG
21.Christian Kirk JAC at HOU
22.DJ Moore CAR at TB
23.Marquise Brown ARZ at ATL
24.Jerry Jeudy DEN at KC
25.Michael Gallup DAL at TEN
26.JuJu Smith-Schuster KC vs. DEN
27.Drake London ATL vs. ARI
28.George Pickens PIT at BAL
29.Mike Evans TB vs. CAR
30.Jahan Dotson WAS vs. CLE
31.Zay Jones JAC at HOU
32.Darius Slayton NYG vs. IND
33.Diontae Johnson PIT at BAL
34.Elijah Moore NYJ at SEA
35.Amari Cooper CLE at WAS
36.Allen Lazard GB vs. MIN
37.Gabe Davis BUF at CIN
38.DJ Chark DET vs. CHI
39.*Parris Campbell IND at NYG
Note: The Colts' top wideouts were shutdown as a result of Nick Foles's struggles and the Colts' poor offensive line.
40.Romeo Doubs GB vs. MIN
41.Russell Gage TB vs. CAR
42.Courtland Sutton DEN at KC
43.Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE at WAS
44.K.J. Osborn MIN at GB
45.Adam Thielen MIN at GB
46.Richie James NYG vs. IND
47.Joshua Palmer LAC vs. LAR
48.Tyler Boyd CIN vs. BUF
49.Noah Brown DAL at TEN
50.Isaiah Hodgins NYG vs. IND
51.Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC vs. DEN
52.Rashid Shaheed NO at PHI
53.Curtis Samuel WAS vs. CLE
54.Brandin Cooks HOU vs. JAX
55.Greg Dortch ARZ at ATL
56.Chris Moore HOU vs. JAX
57.Jakobi Meyers NE vs. MIA
58.Kendrick Bourne NE vs. MIA
59.Demarcus Robinson BAL vs. PIT
60.Van Jefferson LA at LAC
61.Hunter Renfrow LV vs. SF
62.Corey Davis NYJ at SEA
63.Mack Hollins LV vs. SF
64.Jauan Jennings SF at LV
65.Terrace Marshall CAR at TB
66.Kadarius Toney KC vs. DEN
67.Isaiah McKenzie BUF at CIN
68.Nelson Agholor NE vs. MIA
69.Julio Jones TB vs. CAR
70.Robert Woods TEN vs. DAL
71.Josh Reynolds DET vs. CHI
72.Marvin Jones JAC at HOU
73.Randall Cobb GB vs. MIN
74.Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN vs. DAL
75.Quez Watkins PHI vs. NO
76.Tutu Atwell LA at LAC
77.Chris Olave NO at PHI
78.DeVante Parker NE vs. MIA
79.Chase Claypool CHI at DET
80.*Deebo Samuel SF at LV
Note: Deebo (knee/ankle) has a chance to return to practice this week. I'm skeptical that he plays, but we'll let the practice reports tell the story.
81.Treylon Burks TEN vs. DAL
82.*Tyler Lockett SEA vs. NYJ
Note: Lockett (hand) is 'TBD' for this week. I don't love the matchup even if he plays.
83.Rondale Moore ARZ at ATL
84.*Christian Watson GB vs. MIN
Note: Watson (hip) is considered day-to-day after missing the second half on Sunday.
85.*Marquise Goodwin SEA vs. NYJ
Note: Goodwin aggravated a wrist injury and was shut out in the loss to the Chiefs.
86.Mecole Hardman KC vs. DEN

Tight Ends

1.Travis Kelce KC vs. DEN
2.T.J. Hockenson MIN at GB
3.*George Kittle SF at LV
Note: Kittle has been unlocked by Brock Purdy of all quarterbacks.
4.Evan Engram JAC at HOU
5.*Mark Andrews BAL vs. PIT
Note: Between the Ravens' QB woes and Andrews's injuries, his production has been crushed over the last three games.
6.Dalton Schultz DAL at TEN
7.Dallas Goedert PHI vs. NO
8.Darren Waller LV vs. SF
9.*Tyler Higbee LA at LAC
Note: Higbee appears to have made a connection with Baker Mayfield, with touchdowns in consecutive weeks after not scoring all season before that.
10.Pat Freiermuth PIT at BAL
11.*Noah Fant SEA vs. NYJ
Note: Teammate Will Dissly (knee) has hit the IR.
12.David Njoku CLE at WAS
13.Dawson Knox BUF at CIN
14.Taysom Hill NO at PHI
15.Tyler Conklin NYJ at SEA
16.Juwan Johnson NO at PHI
17.Cole Kmet CHI at DET
18.*Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN vs. DAL
Note: Okonkwo's momentum was stalled by Malik Willis replacing the injured Ryan Tannehill.
19.*Logan Thomas WAS vs. CLE
Note: Thomas had eight targets in the loss to the Niners.
20.Cade Otton TB vs. CAR
21.Jelani Woods IND at NYG
22.Austin Hooper TEN vs. DAL
23.Shane Zylstra DET vs. CHI
24.*Gerald Everett LAC vs. LAR
Note: Everett wasn't even targeted once in the win over the Colts.
25.Robert Tonyan GB vs. MIN
26.Jordan Akins HOU vs. JAX
27.Trey McBride ARZ at ATL
28.C.J. Uzomah NYJ at SEA
29.Mitchell Wilcox CIN vs. BUF
30.Tommy Tremble CAR at TB
31.Brock Wright DET vs. CHI
32.Mike Gesicki MIA at NE
33.Daniel Bellinger NYG vs. IND
34.*Cameron Brate TB vs. CAR
Note: Brate only played eight snaps Sunday night against Arizona.
35.*Hunter Henry NE vs. MIA
Note: Henry is day-to-day with a knee injury, but has a chance to play on Sunday.
36.*Greg Dulcich DEN at KC
Note: Dulcich left Sunday's loss to the Rams with a hamstring injury.
37.*Hayden Hurst CIN vs. BUF
Note: Bengals head coach Zac Taylor is 'very optimistic' that Hurst (calf) will be available Monday night.

Flex (RB/WR/TE)

1.Justin Jefferson MIN at GB
2.Christian McCaffrey SF at LV
3.Saquon Barkley NYG vs. IND
4.Dalvin Cook MIN at GB
5.Austin Ekeler LAC vs. LAR
6.Travis Kelce KC vs. DEN
7.Tyreek Hill MIA at NE
8.CeeDee Lamb DAL at TEN
9.A.J. Brown PHI vs. NO
10.Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. BUF
11.*Miles Sanders PHI vs. NO
Note: Sanders lost a killer fumble late in the loss to the Cowboys.
12.*Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. MIA
Note: Stevenson also lost a killer fumble, plus had a bad drop.
13.Nick Chubb CLE at WAS
14.*Keenan Allen LAC vs. LAR
Note: Allen narrowly missed a touchdown tiptoeing down the sideline. He still managed 11 catches for 104 yards.
15.Stefon Diggs BUF at CIN
16.Davante Adams LV vs. SF
17.Jaylen Waddle MIA at NE
18.T.J. Hockenson MIN at GB
19.*Derrick Henry TEN vs. DAL
Note: Henry (hip) missed practice Monday and turned in a limited practice Tuesday. He's a threat not to play this week because the Titans' playoff status won't be changed this week - everything comes down to the Week 18 game against the Jaguars.
20.*Aaron Jones GB vs. MIN
Note: Jones said that his ankle was rolled up on in the first play of the second half, which contributed to his meager output.
21.David Montgomery CHI at DET
22.Terry McLaurin WAS vs. CLE
23.DeVonta Smith PHI vs. NO
24.Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. CHI
25.*George Kittle SF at LV
Note: Kittle has been unlocked by Brock Purdy of all quarterbacks.
26.Mike Williams LAC vs. LAR
27.Tee Higgins CIN vs. BUF
28.Travis Etienne JAC at HOU
29.*Ezekiel Elliott DAL at TEN
Note: On one hand, Elliott should get more work than normal this week. On the other hand, it's against Tennessee, who remains stout against the run.
30.Joe Mixon CIN vs. BUF
31.*Josh Jacobs LV vs. SF
Note: Awful matchup this week.
32.Alvin Kamara NO at PHI
33.Brian Robinson WAS vs. CLE
34.James Conner ARZ at ATL
35.*Tyler Allgeier ATL vs. ARI
Note: Allgeier has surpassed Cordarrelle Patterson in terms of carries and snaps.
36.Najee Harris PIT at BAL
37.*Leonard Fournette TB vs. CAR
Note: Fournette posted and then deleted a tweet saying that he's been playing through plantar fasciitis.
38.DK Metcalf SEA vs. NYJ
39.Chris Godwin TB vs. CAR
40.Brandon Aiyuk SF at LV
41.Garrett Wilson NYJ at SEA
42.Evan Engram JAC at HOU
43.Cam Akers LA at LAC
44.*Kenneth Walker SEA vs. NYJ
Note: I was concerned that Walker (ankle) would be limited against the Chiefs - in fact, not only was he not limited, but he carried a heavier-than-usual workload, with 26 carries.
45.DeAndre Hopkins ARZ at ATL
46.Michael Pittman IND at NYG
47.Christian Kirk JAC at HOU
48.DJ Moore CAR at TB
49.Marquise Brown ARZ at ATL
50.Jerry Jeudy DEN at KC
51.Devin Singletary BUF at CIN
52.*D'Andre Swift DET vs. CHI
Note: Swift had a baffling five touches in the loss to the Panthers.
53.Michael Gallup DAL at TEN
54.JuJu Smith-Schuster KC vs. DEN
55.Drake London ATL vs. ARI
56.AJ Dillon GB vs. MIN
57.Rachaad White TB vs. CAR
58.*J.K. Dobbins BAL vs. PIT
Note: Dobbins surprisingly disappeared in the second half, ceding most of his snaps to Gus Edwards.
59.Isiah Pacheco KC vs. DEN
60.*Tony Pollard DAL at TEN
Note: Pollard (thigh) was a non-participant in Tuesday's light workout after being expected to practice initially.
61.George Pickens PIT at BAL
62.Mike Evans TB vs. CAR
63.Jahan Dotson WAS vs. CLE
64.Zay Jones JAC at HOU
65.Darius Slayton NYG vs. IND
66.D'Onta Foreman CAR at TB
67.*Zack Moss IND at NYG
Note: Moss was the clear leader in the Colts' backfield.
68.*Jeff Wilson MIA at NE
Note: Wilson (hip) played less than Raheem Mostert, but still managed to score from short distance.
69.Gus Edwards BAL vs. PIT
70.Diontae Johnson PIT at BAL
71.Elijah Moore NYJ at SEA
72.Amari Cooper CLE at WAS
73.Allen Lazard GB vs. MIN
74.Gabe Davis BUF at CIN
75.*Mark Andrews BAL vs. PIT
Note: Between the Ravens' QB woes and Andrews's injuries, his production has been crushed over the last three games.
76.Dalton Schultz DAL at TEN
77.*Zonovan Knight NYJ at SEA
Note: Knight has a good matchup, but diminishing returns as of late.
78.Raheem Mostert MIA at NE
79.Chuba Hubbard CAR at TB
80.Jerick McKinnon KC vs. DEN
81.*James Cook BUF at CIN
Note: Cook is coming off of a career-best 99 rush yards with a touchdown.
82.*Latavius Murray DEN at KC
Note: Murray is now sharing work with both Marlon Mack and Chase Edmonds, who returned last week.
83.DJ Chark DET vs. CHI
84.*Parris Campbell IND at NYG
Note: The Colts' top wideouts were shutdown as a result of Nick Foles's struggles and the Colts' poor offensive line.
85.Romeo Doubs GB vs. MIN

Kickers

1.Justin Tucker BAL vs. PIT
2.Brett Maher DAL at TEN
3.Harrison Butker KC vs. DEN
4.Jason Myers SEA vs. NYJ
5.*Ryan Succop TB vs. CAR
Note: Corrected a recent slump by going perfect on four attempts Sunday night.
6.Robbie Gould SF at LV
7.Graham Gano NYG vs. IND
8.*Evan McPherson CIN vs. BUF
Note: Both McPherson and Nick Folk really struggled in the wind in Foxboro last week.
9.Daniel Carlson LV vs. SF
10.Cameron Dicker LAC vs. LAR
11.Michael Badgley DET vs. CHI
12.*Tyler Bass BUF at CIN
Note: Bass was one of many kickers affected by the weather last week - it's not perfect this week in Cincy, but it should be better than it was in Chicago.
13.Joey Slye WAS vs. CLE
14.Cairo Santos CHI at DET
15.Riley Patterson JAC at HOU
16.Matt Gay LA at LAC
17.Matt Prater ARZ at ATL
18.*Greg Joseph MIN at GB
Note: Made a 61-yarder as time expired for the win last week. He'll have to go back outdoors this week in Lambeau and next week in Solider Field.
19.*Nick Folk NE vs. MIA
Note: Folk missed two extra points last week, which forced the Pats to try to score a touchdown instead of kicking a game-winning field goal from in close late last week - instead, they fumbled inside the 10-yard line and lost.
20.Younghoe Koo ATL vs. ARI
21.Greg Zuerlein NYJ at SEA
22.Chris Boswell PIT at BAL
23.Mason Crosby GB vs. MIN
24.Jake Elliott PHI vs. NO
25.Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU vs. JAX
26.Jason Sanders MIA at NE
27.Cade York CLE at WAS
28.Wil Lutz NO at PHI
29.Randy Bullock TEN vs. DAL
30.Chase McLaughlin IND at NYG
31.Brandon McManus DEN at KC
32.Eddy Pineiro CAR at TB

Defenses

1.*Philadelphia Eagles vs. NO
Note: The Eagles lost Avonte Maddox to a toe injury, but I still love the matchup against the Saints this week.
2.Baltimore Ravens vs. PIT
3.San Francisco 49ers at LV
4.Dallas Cowboys at TEN
5.New York Giants vs. IND
6.Los Angeles Chargers vs. LAR
7.Kansas City Chiefs vs. DEN
8.Jacksonville Jaguars at HOU
9.Washington Commanders vs. CLE
10.New England Patriots vs. MIA
11.Carolina Panthers at TB
12.New York Jets at SEA
13.Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. CAR
14.Cleveland Browns at WAS
15.Pittsburgh Steelers at BAL
16.Detroit Lions vs. CHI
17.Arizona Cardinals at ATL
18.Miami Dolphins at NE
19.Cincinnati Bengals vs. BUF
20.Buffalo Bills at CIN
21.Seattle Seahawks vs. NYJ
22.Houston Texans vs. JAX
23.*Atlanta Falcons vs. ARI
Note: The Falcons might get to face Trace McSorley, but ... they can't really rush the passer.
24.Green Bay Packers vs. MIN
25.Los Angeles Rams at LAC
26.New Orleans Saints at PHI
27.Denver Broncos at KC
28.Indianapolis Colts at NYG
29.Minnesota Vikings at GB
30.Tennessee Titans vs. DAL
31.Las Vegas Raiders vs. SF
32.Chicago Bears at DET
