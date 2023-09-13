Weekly Rankings: Week 2 Value Meter

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.
Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.
Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:
- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.
These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"
These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.
Each week, the first set of rankings will be posted on Tuesday night. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.
When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.
I welcome debate on the rankings in the comments. Please keep it friendly.
Quarterbacks
|1.
|Jalen
Quarterbacks
|1.
|Jalen Hurts PHI vs. MIN
|2.
|*Josh Allen BUF vs. LV
Note: Allen had four costly turnovers in the loss to the Jets - one fumble and three interceptions. The third interception was especially bad.
|3.
|Patrick Mahomes KC at JAX
|4.
|Justin Herbert LAC at TEN
|5.
|Trevor Lawrence JAC vs. KC
|6.
|Lamar Jackson BAL at CIN
|7.
|*Jared Goff DET vs. SEA
Note: Last year this matchup was a ticket to the carnival. This year won't match up, but it should still be great for Goff, after seeing the Rams carve up Seattle's secondary last week.
|8.
|Tua Tagovailoa MIA at NE
|9.
|*Joe Burrow CIN vs. BAL
Note: Burrow had a miserable day against the Browns' front four, and the weather made it even worse. It doesn't get much easier this week at home against the Ravens.
|10.
|*Geno Smith SEA at DET
Note: Because Joe Burrow and Daniel Jones were so disastrous, it's easy to overlook how bad a game that Geno had, especially in the second half.
|11.
|*Deshaun Watson CLE at PIT
Note: Watson didn't throw especially well in the rain and wind, but his rushing touchdown before halftime was vintage Watson and essentially put the game out of reach for the flailing Bengals.
|12.
|*Justin Fields CHI at TB
Note: Hugely disappointing debut, with precious few throws downfield.
|13.
|*Anthony Richardson IND at HOU
Note: Richardson suffered a bruised knee on the last series of the game and was replaced by Gardner Minshew, but after the game he and the Colts downplayed the injury.
|14.
|Jordan Love GB at ATL
|15.
|Kirk Cousins MIN at PHI
|16.
|Brock Purdy SF at LAR
|17.
|*Daniel Jones NYG at ARI
Note: Jones was under pressure on virtually every drop back on Sunday night. It should get better this week against Arizona.
|18.
|*Mac Jones NE vs. MIA
Note: Jones threw a whopping 54 passes after the Pats fell behind 16-0 in the first quarter. He got there (316 yards, 3 touchdowns), not efficiency (5.8 yards per attempt). This doesn't seem bankable.
|19.
|*Dak Prescott DAL vs. NYJ
Note: If you only saw the score and not how the Cowboys got there, you would have thought Dak had a huge night. Alas, they barely needed him.
|20.
|Baker Mayfield TB vs. CHI
|21.
|Russell Wilson DEN vs. WAS
|22.
|Derek Carr NO at CAR
|23.
|*Matthew Stafford LA vs. SF
Note: The lack of touchdowns overshadowed how good Stafford looked, with receivers he reportedly earlier had trouble connecting with in training camp. I questioned both his health and his receivers, and for at least one week was proven wrong.
|24.
|*Ryan Tannehill TEN vs. LAC
Note: Paging Will Levis on the light blue courtesy phone. Tannehill was awful against the Saints.
|25.
|Sam Howell WAS at DEN
|26.
|*Desmond Ridder ATL vs. GB
Note: Ridder wasn't asked to do much in the Falcons' win over the Panthers. Unfortunately, this remains their formula for winning, at least against lesser opponents.
|27.
|Jimmy Garoppolo LV at BUF
|28.
|Bryce Young CAR vs. NO
|29.
|*Zach Wilson NYJ at DAL
Note: Wilson threw a horrible interception early after relieving an injured Aaron Rodgers but was better in the second half of the Jets' comeback win. Now with Rodgers out for the season, the Jets will probably look to find a veteran to pair with Wilson, but the job is his for now.
|30.
|Kenny Pickett PIT vs. CLE
|31.
|*C.J. Stroud HOU vs. IND
Note: Stroud was constantly under pressure by the Ravens, though he acquitted himself pretty well in trying to escape the pass rush.
|32.
|*Joshua Dobbs ARZ vs. NYG
Note: Dobbs averaged 4.4 yards per *completion* in the loss to the Commanders. It probably won't get that much better this week against the Giants.
|33.
|*Gardner Minshew IND at HOU
Note: Listed here just in case Anthony Richardson's knee injury is worse than initially indicated.
|34.
|*Aaron Rodgers NYJ at DAL
Note: Rodgers suffered a complete tear of his Achilles' tendon and is out for the season.
Running Backs
|1.
|Christian McCaffrey SF at LAR
|2.
|Derrick Henry TEN vs. LAC
|3.
|Nick Chubb CLE at PIT
|4.
|*Austin Ekeler LAC at TEN
Note: Ekeler is dealing with an ankle injury and his status for Wednesday's practice is uncertain. Ekeler was very productive, though it's a little concerning to see how much work that Joshua Kelley got in the game.
|5.
|Saquon Barkley NYG at ARI
|6.
|Bijan Robinson ATL vs. GB
|7.
|Tony Pollard DAL vs. NYJ
|8.
|*Aaron Jones GB at ATL
Note: Jones injured his hamstring in the third quarter of Sunday's win over the Bears and did not return, though he was seen multiple times in the fourth quarter stretching out that hamstring.
|9.
|Travis Etienne JAC vs. KC
|10.
|Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. MIA
|11.
|Kenneth Walker SEA at DET
|12.
|Joe Mixon CIN vs. BAL
|13.
|Josh Jacobs LV at BUF
|14.
|Dameon Pierce HOU vs. IND
|15.
|Najee Harris PIT vs. CLE
|16.
|Raheem Mostert MIA at NE
|17.
|*Breece Hall NYJ at DAL
Note: Hall looked good, with two big early runs. Cook got more carries, but Hall still reached double-digits.
|18.
|Javonte Williams DEN vs. WAS
|19.
|David Montgomery DET vs. SEA
|20.
|Miles Sanders CAR vs. NO
|21.
|James Conner ARZ vs. NYG
|22.
|*Kenneth Gainwell PHI vs. MIN
Note: Gainwell was the starter for the Eagles on Sunday and had a 62 percent snap share, but he's now missed the first two practices of the week with a rib injury. The Eagles play on Thursday.
|23.
|Brian Robinson WAS at DEN
|24.
|James Cook BUF vs. LV
|25.
|Alexander Mattison MIN at PHI
|26.
|*Gus Edwards BAL at CIN
Note: Edwards didn't get the goal line carries last week after JK Dobbins got hurt, but he'll be in the consideration going forward now that Dobbins is out for the season.
|27.
|*Cam Akers LA vs. SF
Note: Akers was incredibly inefficient, netting 29 yards on 22 carries. At least he got a touchdown, but Kyren Williams was the more efficient ballcarrier.
|28.
|Khalil Herbert CHI at TB
|29.
|*D'Andre Swift PHI vs. MIN
Note: Somehow going to the Eagles from the Lions was worse for Swift - he only had two touches in Week 1.
|30.
|Isiah Pacheco KC at JAX
|31.
|Jamaal Williams NO at CAR
|32.
|Tyler Allgeier ATL vs. GB
|33.
|*Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. SEA
Note: Gibbs looked great, for those fleeting moments that we saw him.
|34.
|Dalvin Cook NYJ at DAL
|35.
|Rachaad White TB vs. CHI
|36.
|AJ Dillon GB at ATL
|37.
|*Antonio Gibson WAS at DEN
Note: Gibson only had four touches and lost a fumble on his second carry.
|38.
|Jerick McKinnon KC at JAX
|39.
|Samaje Perine DEN vs. WAS
|40.
|*Tyjae Spears TEN vs. LAC
Note: Spears was on the field for 54 percent of the snaps, though that translated into only three carries and four targets. Ryan Tannehill missed him on a wide-open wheel route that would have gone for a big gain on one of those targets.
|41.
|*Deon Jackson IND at HOU
Note: Jackson lost two fumbles in the loss to the Jaguars.
|42.
|*Jaylen Warren PIT vs. CLE
Note: Warren was on the field for 40 percent of the Steelers' offensive snaps. In a closer game, that number might have been higher.
|43.
|Ezekiel Elliott NE vs. MIA
|44.
|Tank Bigsby JAC vs. KC
|45.
|*Chuba Hubbard CAR vs. NO
Note: With the exception of a fourth-down carry where he got stuffed, Hubbard looked good on his nine carries.
|46.
|*Justice Hill BAL at CIN
Note: Hill scored on two goal line carries last week, but I'm a little wary of bidding too much on him this week, even with Dobbins out. I don't think he's guaranteed all the goal line carries going forward, and think that Gus Edwards will get more carries overall.
|47.
|*Joshua Kelley LAC at TEN
Note: Kelley had 16 carries in the loss to the Dolphins and looked good while doing so.
|48.
|Damien Harris BUF vs. LV
|49.
|Kyren Williams LA vs. SF
|50.
|Jerome Ford CLE at PIT
|51.
|Elijah Mitchell SF at LAR
|52.
|D'Onta Foreman CHI at TB
|53.
|*Zach Charbonnet SEA at DET
Note: Charbonnet had only three touches and wasn't used in the passing game in the Week 1 loss.
|54.
|*Devin Singletary HOU vs. IND
Note: Singletary had fewer snaps than Mike Boone, who was the third-down back for the Texans.
|55.
|Sean Tucker TB vs. CHI
|56.
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC at JAX
|57.
|Chris Evans CIN vs. BAL
|58.
|Salvon Ahmed MIA at NE
|59.
|Roschon Johnson CHI at TB
|60.
|Zamir White LV at BUF
|61.
|Keaontay Ingram ARZ vs. NYG
|62.
|Deuce Vaughn DAL vs. NYJ
|63.
|Ty Chandler MIN at PHI
|64.
|Rico Dowdle DAL vs. NYJ
|65.
|Chase Edmonds TB vs. CHI
|66.
|Michael Carter NYJ at DAL
|67.
|*Melvin Gordon BAL at CIN
Note: The Ravens are activating Gordon from the practice squad with JK Dobbins out for the season.
|68.
|Cordarrelle Patterson ATL vs. GB
|69.
|Zack Moss IND at HOU
|70.
|De'Von Achane MIA at NE
|71.
|Kendre Miller NO at CAR
|72.
|*Rashaad Penny PHI vs. MIN
Note: Penny was a healthy scratch in Week 1, but if Kenneth Gainwell's rib injury forces him out of Thursday's game, Penny could suit up.
|73.
|*Evan Hull IND at HOU
Note: Hull injured his knee in Week 1 and has been placed on IR.
|74.
|*J.K. Dobbins BAL at CIN
Note: Dobbins has torn his Achilles' tendon and is out for the season.
Wide Receivers
|1.
|Tyreek Hill MIA at NE
|2.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. SEA
|3.
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. BAL
|4.
|A.J. Brown PHI vs. MIN
|5.
|*Justin Jefferson MIN at PHI
Note: Last year's game against the Eagles was a nightmare for the Vikings. I fear it could be similar this week.
|6.
|Stefon Diggs BUF vs. LV
|7.
|Calvin Ridley JAC vs. KC
|8.
|Chris Olave NO at CAR
|9.
|Davante Adams LV at BUF
|10.
|Keenan Allen LAC at TEN
|11.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. NYJ
|12.
|DK Metcalf SEA at DET
|13.
|*Jaylen Waddle MIA at NE
Note: I wouldn't sweat Waddle's five targets - it was just an extreme Tyreek Hill game.
|14.
|*Garrett Wilson NYJ at DAL
Note: Wilson scored an incredible touchdown to tie the game Monday night in the fourth quarter, but you have to downgrade him some from his season-long rank with Rodgers out for the season.
|15.
|Brandon Aiyuk SF at LAR
|16.
|DeVonta Smith PHI vs. MIN
|17.
|DeAndre Hopkins TEN vs. LAC
|18.
|Mike Evans TB vs. CHI
|19.
|*Tee Higgins CIN vs. BAL
Note: Higgins was shut out despite getting eight targets. Many of those targets weren't close, but Higgins also was blanketed on a couple of passes that were on the mark.
|20.
|Deebo Samuel SF at LAR
|21.
|Chris Godwin TB vs. CHI
|22.
|Amari Cooper CLE at PIT
|23.
|Michael Pittman IND at HOU
|24.
|Romeo Doubs GB at ATL
|25.
|George Pickens PIT vs. CLE
|26.
|DJ Moore CHI at TB
|27.
|Courtland Sutton DEN vs. WAS
|28.
|*Mike Williams LAC at TEN
Note: Williams briefly spent time in the medical tent but later returned.
|29.
|Zay Flowers BAL at CIN
|30.
|Puka Nacua LA vs. SF
|31.
|Drake London ATL vs. GB
|32.
|*Tyler Lockett SEA at DET
Note: Lockett briefly left while being checked for a concussion but later returned.
|33.
|Terry McLaurin WAS at DEN
|34.
|Zay Jones JAC vs. KC
|35.
|Jordan Addison MIN at PHI
|36.
|Jahan Dotson WAS at DEN
|37.
|*Kadarius Toney KC at JAX
Note: I have a gut feeling that Toney bounces back after the Thursday night disaster.
|38.
|Marquise Brown ARZ vs. NYG
|39.
|Michael Thomas NO at CAR
|40.
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA at DET
|41.
|Gabe Davis BUF vs. LV
|42.
|Christian Kirk JAC vs. KC
|43.
|Brandin Cooks DAL vs. NYJ
|44.
|Nico Collins HOU vs. IND
|45.
|Skyy Moore KC at JAX
|46.
|Rashod Bateman BAL at CIN
|47.
|Elijah Moore CLE at PIT
|48.
|Tutu Atwell LA vs. SF
|49.
|Allen Lazard NYJ at DAL
|50.
|Tyler Boyd CIN vs. BAL
|51.
|Jayden Reed GB at ATL
|52.
|Kendrick Bourne NE vs. MIA
|53.
|Curtis Samuel WAS at DEN
|54.
|Treylon Burks TEN vs. LAC
|55.
|Rashid Shaheed NO at CAR
|56.
|Marvin Mims DEN vs. WAS
|57.
|Robert Woods HOU vs. IND
|58.
|Josh Reynolds DET vs. SEA
|59.
|Quentin Johnston LAC at TEN
|60.
|Calvin Austin PIT vs. CLE
|61.
|JuJu Smith-Schuster NE vs. MIA
|62.
|Darnell Mooney CHI at TB
|63.
|Rashee Rice KC at JAX
|64.
|Van Jefferson LA vs. SF
|65.
|Odell Beckham BAL at CIN
|66.
|Adam Thielen CAR vs. NO
|67.
|Rondale Moore ARZ vs. NYG
|68.
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC at JAX
|69.
|Michael Gallup DAL vs. NYJ
|70.
|Jonathan Mingo CAR vs. NO
|71.
|Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE at PIT
|72.
|Josh Downs IND at HOU
|73.
|K.J. Osborn MIN at PHI
|74.
|Alec Pierce IND at HOU
|75.
|Jalin Hyatt NYG at ARI
|76.
|Allen Robinson PIT vs. CLE
|77.
|Isaiah Hodgins NYG at ARI
|78.
|Parris Campbell NYG at ARI
|79.
|Marvin Jones DET vs. SEA
|80.
|Terrace Marshall CAR vs. NO
|81.
|Kayshon Boutte NE vs. MIA
|82.
|Joshua Palmer LAC at TEN
|83.
|*Jakobi Meyers LV at BUF
Note: Meyers scored twice in the win over the Broncos, but now is in the concussion protocol.
|84.
|Jerry Jeudy DEN vs. WAS
|85.
|DJ Chark CAR vs. NO
|86.
|*Christian Watson GB at ATL
Note: While Watson (hamstring) is doing 'a lot better' it's too early to tell whether he'll be available for Week 2.
|87.
|DeVante Parker NE vs. MIA
|88.
|*Diontae Johnson PIT vs. CLE
Note: Johnson suffered a hamstring injury and could miss multiple weeks. At the very least, it looks like he'll miss Week 2 against the Browns.
Tight Ends
|1.
|T.J. Hockenson MIN at PHI
|2.
|Darren Waller NYG at ARI
|3.
|Evan Engram JAC vs. KC
|4.
|George Kittle SF at LAR
|5.
|Kyle Pitts ATL vs. GB
|6.
|*Dallas Goedert PHI vs. MIN
Note: Goedert only had one target in the rain in Foxboro, but coach Nick Sirianni specifically cited Goedert's lack of targets as something that would be addressed in future game plans.
|7.
|Hayden Hurst CAR vs. NO
|8.
|David Njoku CLE at PIT
|9.
|Tyler Higbee LA vs. SF
|10.
|Dalton Schultz HOU vs. IND
|11.
|Isaiah Likely BAL at CIN
|12.
|*Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN vs. LAC
Note: Had a goose egg in Week 1, but only because Tannehill overthrew him when he was wide open on a trick play.
|13.
|Juwan Johnson NO at CAR
|14.
|Cole Kmet CHI at TB
|15.
|Dalton Kincaid BUF vs. LV
|16.
|*Zach Ertz ARZ vs. NYG
Note: The good news - Ertz had six catches on 10 targets against the Commanders. The bad news - that netted only 21 yards.
|17.
|Sam LaPorta DET vs. SEA
|18.
|*Adam Trautman DEN vs. WAS
Note: Trautman's role likely increases with Greg Dulcich out multiple weeks with a hamstring injury.
|19.
|*Jake Ferguson DAL vs. NYJ
Note: Ferguson only had two catches on Sunday night, but had seven targets.
|20.
|Hunter Henry NE vs. MIA
|21.
|Logan Thomas WAS at DEN
|22.
|Gerald Everett LAC at TEN
|23.
|Irv Smith CIN vs. BAL
|24.
|Luke Musgrave GB at ATL
|25.
|Dawson Knox BUF vs. LV
|26.
|Noah Gray KC at JAX
|27.
|Michael Mayer LV at BUF
|28.
|Daniel Bellinger NYG at ARI
|29.
|Noah Fant SEA at DET
|30.
|Blake Bell KC at JAX
|31.
|Mike Gesicki NE vs. MIA
|32.
|Trey McBride ARZ vs. NYG
|33.
|Cade Otton TB vs. CHI
|34.
|Tyler Conklin NYJ at DAL
|35.
|*Pat Freiermuth PIT vs. CLE
Note: Freiermuth suffered a chest injury in the loss to the Niners, but also caught a touchdown pass. He might be limited early in the week, but the expectation is that he'll be ready to play by Monday night - once he practices again I'll put him back in the top 10.
|36.
|*Mark Andrews BAL at CIN
Note: Andrews (quad) 'looked good' when getting a check-up on Monday, but we'll wait to see how he practices before moving him up.
|37.
|*Travis Kelce KC at JAX
Note: Fox's Jay Glazer reported some optimism regarding Kelce's status on Sunday, but again, we'll await his return to the practice field before upgrading Kelce this week.
|38.
|*Greg Dulcich DEN vs. WAS
Note: Out multiple weeks with a hamstring injury.
Flex (RB/WR/TE)
|1.
|Christian McCaffrey SF at LAR
|2.
|Derrick Henry TEN vs. LAC
|3.
|Tyreek Hill MIA at NE
|4.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. SEA
|5.
|Nick Chubb CLE at PIT
|6.
|*Austin Ekeler LAC at TEN
Note: Ekeler is dealing with an ankle injury and his status for Wednesday's practice is uncertain. Ekeler was very productive, though it's a little concerning to see how much work that Joshua Kelley got in the game.
|7.
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. BAL
|8.
|A.J. Brown PHI vs. MIN
|9.
|*Justin Jefferson MIN at PHI
Note: Last year's game against the Eagles was a nightmare for the Vikings. I fear it could be similar this week.
|10.
|Saquon Barkley NYG at ARI
|11.
|Stefon Diggs BUF vs. LV
|12.
|Calvin Ridley JAC vs. KC
|13.
|Chris Olave NO at CAR
|14.
|Bijan Robinson ATL vs. GB
|15.
|Tony Pollard DAL vs. NYJ
|16.
|*Aaron Jones GB at ATL
Note: Jones injured his hamstring in the third quarter of Sunday's win over the Bears and did not return, though he was seen multiple times in the fourth quarter stretching out that hamstring.
|17.
|Davante Adams LV at BUF
|18.
|Keenan Allen LAC at TEN
|19.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. NYJ
|20.
|DK Metcalf SEA at DET
|21.
|*Jaylen Waddle MIA at NE
Note: I wouldn't sweat Waddle's five targets - it was just an extreme Tyreek Hill game.
|22.
|*Garrett Wilson NYJ at DAL
Note: Wilson scored an incredible touchdown to tie the game Monday night in the fourth quarter, but you have to downgrade him some from his season-long rank with Rodgers out for the season.
|23.
|Brandon Aiyuk SF at LAR
|24.
|DeVonta Smith PHI vs. MIN
|25.
|DeAndre Hopkins TEN vs. LAC
|26.
|Travis Etienne JAC vs. KC
|27.
|Mike Evans TB vs. CHI
|28.
|*Tee Higgins CIN vs. BAL
Note: Higgins was shut out despite getting eight targets. Many of those targets weren't close, but Higgins also was blanketed on a couple of passes that were on the mark.
|29.
|Deebo Samuel SF at LAR
|30.
|Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. MIA
|31.
|Kenneth Walker SEA at DET
|32.
|Joe Mixon CIN vs. BAL
|33.
|Josh Jacobs LV at BUF
|34.
|Chris Godwin TB vs. CHI
|35.
|Amari Cooper CLE at PIT
|36.
|Michael Pittman IND at HOU
|37.
|Dameon Pierce HOU vs. IND
|38.
|Najee Harris PIT vs. CLE
|39.
|Raheem Mostert MIA at NE
|40.
|*Breece Hall NYJ at DAL
Note: Hall looked good, with two big early runs. Cook got more carries, but Hall still reached double-digits.
|41.
|Romeo Doubs GB at ATL
|42.
|George Pickens PIT vs. CLE
|43.
|DJ Moore CHI at TB
|44.
|Courtland Sutton DEN vs. WAS
|45.
|*Mike Williams LAC at TEN
Note: Williams briefly spent time in the medical tent but later returned.
|46.
|Javonte Williams DEN vs. WAS
|47.
|David Montgomery DET vs. SEA
|48.
|Miles Sanders CAR vs. NO
|49.
|James Conner ARZ vs. NYG
|50.
|*Kenneth Gainwell PHI vs. MIN
Note: Gainwell was the starter for the Eagles on Sunday and had a 62 percent snap share, but he's now missed the first two practices of the week with a rib injury. The Eagles play on Thursday.
|51.
|Brian Robinson WAS at DEN
|52.
|James Cook BUF vs. LV
|53.
|Zay Flowers BAL at CIN
|54.
|Puka Nacua LA vs. SF
|55.
|Drake London ATL vs. GB
|56.
|T.J. Hockenson MIN at PHI
|57.
|Alexander Mattison MIN at PHI
|58.
|*Gus Edwards BAL at CIN
Note: Edwards didn't get the goal line carries last week after JK Dobbins got hurt, but he'll be in the consideration going forward now that Dobbins is out for the season.
|59.
|*Tyler Lockett SEA at DET
Note: Lockett briefly left while being checked for a concussion but later returned.
|60.
|Terry McLaurin WAS at DEN
|61.
|Zay Jones JAC vs. KC
|62.
|Jordan Addison MIN at PHI
|63.
|Jahan Dotson WAS at DEN
|64.
|*Cam Akers LA vs. SF
Note: Akers was incredibly inefficient, netting 29 yards on 22 carries. At least he got a touchdown, but Kyren Williams was the more efficient ballcarrier.
|65.
|Khalil Herbert CHI at TB
|66.
|*D'Andre Swift PHI vs. MIN
Note: Somehow going to the Eagles from the Lions was worse for Swift - he only had two touches in Week 1.
|67.
|Isiah Pacheco KC at JAX
|68.
|*Kadarius Toney KC at JAX
Note: I have a gut feeling that Toney bounces back after the Thursday night disaster.
|69.
|Marquise Brown ARZ vs. NYG
|70.
|Michael Thomas NO at CAR
|71.
|Darren Waller NYG at ARI
|72.
|Evan Engram JAC vs. KC
|73.
|George Kittle SF at LAR
|74.
|Jamaal Williams NO at CAR
|75.
|Tyler Allgeier ATL vs. GB
|76.
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA at DET
|77.
|Gabe Davis BUF vs. LV
|78.
|Christian Kirk JAC vs. KC
|79.
|Brandin Cooks DAL vs. NYJ
|80.
|*Jahmyr Gibbs DET vs. SEA
Note: Gibbs looked great, for those fleeting moments that we saw him.
|81.
|Dalvin Cook NYJ at DAL
|82.
|Rachaad White TB vs. CHI
|83.
|AJ Dillon GB at ATL
|84.
|Kyle Pitts ATL vs. GB
|85.
|*Dallas Goedert PHI vs. MIN
Note: Goedert only had one target in the rain in Foxboro, but coach Nick Sirianni specifically cited Goedert's lack of targets as something that would be addressed in future game plans.
Kickers
|1.
|Justin Tucker BAL at CIN
|2.
|Harrison Butker KC at JAX
|3.
|Daniel Carlson LV at BUF
|4.
|*Tyler Bass BUF vs. LV
Note: Barely kicked in a 50-yard field goal in the rain to tie the game Monday night, giving him three makes on the night.
|5.
|Evan McPherson CIN vs. BAL
|6.
|Jason Sanders MIA at NE
|7.
|*Brandon Aubrey DAL vs. NYJ
Note: Missed his first extra-point attempt, but then was perfect on his remaining extra points and field goals on Sunday night.
|8.
|Jake Moody SF at LAR
|9.
|Riley Patterson DET vs. SEA
|10.
|Cameron Dicker LAC at TEN
|11.
|Jake Elliott PHI vs. MIN
|12.
|Wil Lutz DEN vs. WAS
|13.
|Younghoe Koo ATL vs. GB
|14.
|Brandon McManus JAC vs. KC
|15.
|Chris Boswell PIT vs. CLE
|16.
|Greg Zuerlein NYJ at DAL
|17.
|Jason Myers SEA at DET
|18.
|Matt Gay IND at HOU
|19.
|Greg Joseph MIN at PHI
|20.
|Dustin Hopkins CLE at PIT
|21.
|*Matt Prater ARZ vs. NYG
Note: Prater nailed a 54-yarder among his three field goals on Sunday.
|22.
|Joey Slye WAS at DEN
|23.
|Blake Grupe NO at CAR
|24.
|Nick Folk TEN vs. LAC
|25.
|Anders Carlson GB at ATL
|26.
|Cairo Santos CHI at TB
|27.
|Chad Ryland NE vs. MIA
|28.
|Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU vs. IND
|29.
|Chase McLaughlin TB vs. CHI
|30.
|Brett Maher LA vs. SF
|31.
|Eddy Pineiro CAR vs. NO
|32.
|*Graham Gano NYG at ARI
Note: Gano suffered a calf injury in the loss to the Cowboys. The Giants will address his status on Wednesday.
Defenses
|1.
|*Dallas Cowboys vs. NYJ
Note: Dominant performance against one New York team, and now they get to go face Zach Wilson.
|2.
|Philadelphia Eagles vs. MIN
|3.
|*San Francisco 49ers at LAR
Note: It's the second week on the road for the Niners, and the Rams looked good in Seattle, but I'd still roll with their defense without hesitation.
|4.
|New York Giants at ARI
|5.
|Cleveland Browns at PIT
|6.
|Buffalo Bills vs. LV
|7.
|New Orleans Saints at CAR
|8.
|Denver Broncos vs. WAS
|9.
|Baltimore Ravens at CIN
|10.
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. CHI
|11.
|Cincinnati Bengals vs. BAL
|12.
|Indianapolis Colts at HOU
|13.
|Green Bay Packers at ATL
|14.
|New York Jets at DAL
|15.
|Detroit Lions vs. SEA
|16.
|Miami Dolphins at NE
|17.
|Washington Commanders at DEN
|18.
|Arizona Cardinals vs. NYG
|19.
|Atlanta Falcons vs. GB
|20.
|Carolina Panthers vs. NO
|21.
|*Kansas City Chiefs at JAX
Note: The Chiefs will get Chris Jones back.
|22.
|Pittsburgh Steelers vs. CLE
|23.
|Seattle Seahawks at DET
|24.
|Los Angeles Rams vs. SF
|25.
|Houston Texans vs. IND
|26.
|Jacksonville Jaguars vs. KC
|27.
|New England Patriots vs. MIA
|28.
|Los Angeles Chargers at TEN
|29.
|Tennessee Titans vs. LAC
|30.
|Chicago Bears at TB
|31.
|Minnesota Vikings at PHI
|32.
|Las Vegas Raiders at BUF