Weekly Rankings: Week 4 Value Meter

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.
Flex Rankings will be up in the morning
Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.
Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:
- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.
These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Eli Manning?"
These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.
Starting after Week 1, the rankings for the subsequent week will first post on Tuesday nights. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.
When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.
Quarterbacks
|1.
|*Josh Allen BUF
Quarterbacks
|1.
|*Josh Allen BUF at BAL
Note: Allen suffered a minor injury to his throwing hand on Sunday, but is now only experiencing some soreness.
|2.
|*Jalen Hurts PHI vs. JAX
Note: I'm nitpicking, but that's two games in a row where Hurts was amazing in the first half and did very little in the second half. I wonder if it's a case of protecting a big lead and going into a shell, or are teams making halftime adjustments?
|3.
|*Lamar Jackson BAL vs. BUF
Note: For those that were concerned about Jackson's running while playing for a contract, those fears have been more than quelled.
|4.
|Patrick Mahomes KC at TB
|5.
|Joe Burrow CIN vs. MIA
|6.
|*Kyler Murray ARZ at CAR
Note: Ignore the 314 passing yards last week - he needed 58 attempts to get there.
|7.
|*Justin Herbert LAC at HOU
Note: Herbert (ribs) hardly looked 100 percent in the loss to the Jags, but at least he didn't suffer any injury setbacks.
|8.
|Trevor Lawrence JAC at PHI
|9.
|Aaron Rodgers GB vs. NE
|10.
|*Tom Brady TB vs. KC
Note: The Bucs will move their practices to Miami once the hurricane passes through there. Whether they play their Sunday game in Tampa remains uncertain.
|11.
|Jared Goff DET vs. SEA
|12.
|Derek Carr LV vs. DEN
|13.
|Kirk Cousins MIN at NO
|14.
|Matthew Stafford LA at SF
|15.
|*Russell Wilson DEN at LV
Note: Wilson struggled again against the Niners. This week should provide a better matchup against the Raiders, but then again, neither the Seahawks nor the Texans were scary matchups going in.
|16.
|*Marcus Mariota ATL vs. CLE
Note: Mariota only had 20 passing attempts in the win over the Seahawks - that will limit his upside in games where the Falcons are protecting a lead.
|17.
|*Cooper Rush DAL vs. WAS
Note: Rush will likely get one more start, with Dak pushing to return for Week 5.
|18.
|*Tua Tagovailoa MIA at CIN
Note: Tagovailoa isn't in the concussion protocol, though the league is examining the Dolphins' application of that regarding his quick return in the win over the Bills. He did sit out Monday's estimated practice with back and ankle issues, and he's listed as questionable for Thursday night. Teddy Bridgewater is the backup.
|19.
|*Carson Wentz WAS at DAL
Note: Wentz was stymied by the pass rush by the Eagles, and it doesn't get much easier this week against the Cowboys.
|20.
|Jameis Winston NO vs. MIN
|21.
|Jacoby Brissett CLE at ATL
|22.
|Ryan Tannehill TEN at IND
|23.
|*Jimmy Garoppolo SF vs. LAR
Note: Garoppolo struggled from the second quarter on in Sunday night's loss to the Broncos and will be without Trent Williams for a good chunk of time it appears.
|24.
|*Matt Ryan IND vs. TEN
Note: The late game-winning drive, aided by an unsportsmanlike penalty after a sack. salvaged Ryan's day. I'm not persuaded that he nor the Colts are out of the woods yet.
|25.
|Daniel Jones NYG vs. CHI
|26.
|Davis Mills HOU vs. LAC
|27.
|Geno Smith SEA at DET
|28.
|Mitch Trubisky PIT vs. NYJ
|29.
|*Justin Fields CHI at NYG
Note: We can no longer blame the monsoon for the Bears' passing woes with Fields. His mobility helps the running game, but he's difficult to start even in Superflex leagues.
|30.
|*Zach Wilson NYJ at PIT
Note: Wilson (knee) is expected to return this week against Pittsburgh.
|31.
|Baker Mayfield CAR vs. ARI
|32.
|*Brian Hoyer NE at GB
Note: Hoyer will likely start in place of Mac Jones (ankle) this week.
|33.
|Teddy Bridgewater MIA at CIN
|34.
|*Joe Flacco NYJ at PIT
Note: Once again the Jets had Flacco throw the ball over 50 times in a losing effort, and this was by far his worst performance. It looks like Zach Wilson will be back this week against Pittsburgh.
|35.
|*Dak Prescott DAL vs. WAS
Note: Prescott got the stitches off of his throwing hand - he hasn't been ruled out yet this week, but it seems as if the goal is Week 5 against the Rams.
|36.
|*Mac Jones NE at GB
Note: Jones suffered a high-ankle sprain at the end of Sunday's loss to the Ravens, and it's severe enough that he might need surgery. Brian Hoyer is the backup.
Running Backs
|1.
|Jonathan Taylor IND vs. TEN
|2.
|Saquon Barkley NYG vs. CHI
|3.
|Christian McCaffrey CAR vs. ARI
|4.
|Derrick Henry TEN at IND
|5.
|Nick Chubb CLE at ATL
|6.
|*Austin Ekeler LAC at HOU
Note: Could the Texans' run defense be the cure for Ekeler and the Chargers' ailments? Maybe, but check on the status of Linsley and Slater before being too confident.
|7.
|Leonard Fournette TB vs. KC
|8.
|Aaron Jones GB vs. NE
|9.
|James Robinson JAC at PHI
|10.
|Najee Harris PIT vs. NYJ
|11.
|Javonte Williams DEN at LV
|12.
|*Joe Mixon CIN vs. MIA
Note: Mixon 'nicked' his ankle in the win over the Jets, but he's expected to be fine for Thursday night.
|13.
|Ezekiel Elliott DAL vs. WAS
|14.
|Miles Sanders PHI vs. JAX
|15.
|Antonio Gibson WAS at DAL
|16.
|*Alvin Kamara NO vs. MIN
Note: Kamara's early fumble was a big point in the loss to the Panthers.
|17.
|Cordarrelle Patterson ATL vs. CLE
|18.
|*Alexander Mattison MIN at NO
Note: Mattison took over late after Dalvin Cook's injury. Cook is day-to-day for their game against the Saints, playing in London.
|19.
|*Jamaal Williams DET vs. SEA
Note: Williams looks primed for a lead back role the next two weeks if the Lions rest D'Andre Swift (ankle, shoulder).
|20.
|*Khalil Herbert CHI at NYG
Note: Herbert had a monster game after Montgomery's injury - it's hard to see how the Bears could put the genie back in the bottle after this one.
|21.
|*Dameon Pierce HOU vs. LAC
Note: Nice breakout game for Pierce, who even had two catches, though Rex Burkhead still gets the majority of the passing downs.
|22.
|AJ Dillon GB vs. NE
|23.
|*Jeff Wilson SF vs. LAR
Note: Wilson had a decent game (12-for-75, with three catches for 31 yards), but his late fumble killed the Niners chances.
|24.
|Rhamondre Stevenson NE at GB
|25.
|Josh Jacobs LV vs. DEN
|26.
|Cam Akers LA at SF
|27.
|*Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC at TB
Note: CEH had an even snap split with Jerick McKinnon and couldn't get going on the ground.
|28.
|Breece Hall NYJ at PIT
|29.
|Damien Harris NE at GB
|30.
|James Conner ARZ at CAR
|31.
|Kareem Hunt CLE at ATL
|32.
|Devin Singletary BUF at BAL
|33.
|*J.K. Dobbins BAL vs. BUF
Note: Dobbins was eased back in, with nine touches in his first game back.
|34.
|*Chase Edmonds MIA at CIN
Note: It was interesting to see Edmonds get the goal line carries instead of Mostert.
|35.
|Tony Pollard DAL vs. WAS
|36.
|Melvin Gordon DEN at LV
|37.
|Travis Etienne JAC at PHI
|38.
|Michael Carter NYJ at PIT
|39.
|Raheem Mostert MIA at CIN
|40.
|J.D. McKissic WAS at DAL
|41.
|Mark Ingram NO vs. MIN
|42.
|*Rashaad Penny SEA at DET
Note: Penny was back to a lead-back role last week, getting 14 of the Seahawks' 21 total RB carries.
|43.
|*Darrell Henderson LA at SF
Note: Though Henderson was on the field as often as Akers, 24 snaps apiece, he took a backseat to Akers in terms of touches.
|44.
|Nyheim Hines IND vs. TEN
|45.
|*Kenneth Walker SEA at DET
Note: Walker played only nine offensive snaps, but touched the ball on six of them.
|46.
|*Justice Hill BAL vs. BUF
Note: Hill was the most effective back for the Ravens last week, but I think he'll eventually cede ground to Dobbins, who had his workload managed in his first game back.
|47.
|Jerick McKinnon KC at TB
|48.
|Kenneth Gainwell PHI vs. JAX
|49.
|*Kenyan Drake BAL vs. BUF
Note: I'd say that Drake is now behind Justice Hill in the pecking order.
|50.
|Samaje Perine CIN vs. MIA
|51.
|Tyler Allgeier ATL vs. CLE
|52.
|*Rex Burkhead HOU vs. LAC
Note: Pierce is the clear lead back, though Burkhead (five targets) still gets lots of work in the passing game.
|53.
|Brandon Bolden LV vs. DEN
|54.
|Jaylen Warren PIT vs. NYJ
|55.
|Zack Moss BUF at BAL
|56.
|Craig Reynolds DET vs. SEA
|57.
|Trestan Ebner CHI at NYG
|58.
|Sony Michel LAC at HOU
|59.
|Darrel Williams ARZ at CAR
|60.
|*Jordan Mason SF vs. LAR
Note: Mason had only one carry and five offensive snaps in the loss to the Broncos.
|61.
|Dontrell Hilliard TEN at IND
|62.
|*Rachaad White TB vs. KC
Note: So much for the notion that White might get more work with Fournette limited in practice last week.
|63.
|Ameer Abdullah LV vs. DEN
|64.
|Eno Benjamin ARZ at CAR
|65.
|Boston Scott PHI vs. JAX
|66.
|Isiah Pacheco KC at TB
|67.
|James Cook BUF at BAL
|68.
|D'Onta Foreman CAR vs. ARI
|69.
|Tony Jones NO vs. MIN
|70.
|Hassan Haskins TEN at IND
|71.
|*Dalvin Cook MIN at NO
Note: Cook has a sublimed shoulder injury and is day-to-day. His shoulder is in and out of his socket. I'm putting him at the bottom of the position rankings for now, until we learn more from the practice reports.
|72.
|*D'Andre Swift DET vs. SEA
Note: Swift (ankle/shoulder) might be held out until after the Lions bye in Week 6, or he might even play this week. His current state is up in the air.
|73.
|*David Montgomery CHI at NYG
Note: Montgomery is day-to-day with knee/ankle issues, after leaving early in the win over the Texans. As good as Khalil Herbert looked, Montgomery might be encouraged to fully heal before returning.
|74.
|*Travis Homer SEA at DET
Note: Homer suffered a rib injury in the loss to the Falcons and is day-to-day.
|75.
|Pierre Strong NE at GB
|76.
|Marlon Mack SF vs. LAR
Wide Receivers
|1.
|Cooper Kupp LA at SF
|2.
|*Stefon Diggs BUF at BAL
Note: Diggs dealt with cramping late in the loss to the Dolphins and was seen laying on the sidelines briefly.
|3.
|Justin Jefferson MIN at NO
|4.
|A.J. Brown PHI vs. JAX
|5.
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. MIA
|6.
|Tyreek Hill MIA at CIN
|7.
|Deebo Samuel SF vs. LAR
|8.
|Davante Adams LV vs. DEN
|9.
|*Mike Evans TB vs. KC
Note: Back from his one-week suspension, not a moment too soon.
|10.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. WAS
|11.
|Diontae Johnson PIT vs. NYJ
|12.
|Michael Pittman IND vs. TEN
|13.
|*Michael Thomas NO vs. MIN
Note: Thomas suffered a toe injury on Sunday, but it doesn't appear to be serious.
|14.
|*Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. SEA
Note: Rolled his ankle in the loss to the Vikings. Brown shouldn't have a long-term issue, but Week 4 is in question.
|15.
|Courtland Sutton DEN at LV
|16.
|*Jaylen Waddle MIA at CIN
Note: Waddle (groin) was limited at Tuesday's walk-through, though that was an improvement from Monday.
|17.
|Christian Kirk JAC at PHI
|18.
|Marquise Brown ARZ at CAR
|19.
|Mike Williams LAC at HOU
|20.
|Chris Olave NO vs. MIN
|21.
|Terry McLaurin WAS at DAL
|22.
|*Tee Higgins CIN vs. MIA
Note: Higgins (toe) practiced fully Tuesday. He also took another head shot in Week 3, sparking fears of a second concussion, but that concern passed.
|23.
|Drake London ATL vs. CLE
|24.
|DK Metcalf SEA at DET
|25.
|DeVonta Smith PHI vs. JAX
|26.
|Amari Cooper CLE at ATL
|27.
|Rashod Bateman BAL vs. BUF
|28.
|JuJu Smith-Schuster KC at TB
|29.
|Curtis Samuel WAS at DAL
|30.
|Garrett Wilson NYJ at PIT
|31.
|Brandin Cooks HOU vs. LAC
|32.
|Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. LAR
|33.
|DJ Moore CAR vs. ARI
|34.
|Tyler Boyd CIN vs. MIA
|35.
|Adam Thielen MIN at NO
|36.
|Allen Lazard GB vs. NE
|37.
|Gabe Davis BUF at BAL
|38.
|Jerry Jeudy DEN at LV
|39.
|*Allen Robinson LA at SF
Note: Dropped what would have been a TD reception last week.
|40.
|Isaiah McKenzie BUF at BAL
|41.
|Chase Claypool PIT vs. NYJ
|42.
|Tyler Lockett SEA at DET
|43.
|Elijah Moore NYJ at PIT
|44.
|Jahan Dotson WAS at DAL
|45.
|*Jarvis Landry NO vs. MIN
Note: Landry is battling foot soreness, after initially being reported as having an ankle injury. He's day-to-day.
|46.
|Darnell Mooney CHI at NYG
|47.
|Mack Hollins LV vs. DEN
|48.
|Romeo Doubs GB vs. NE
|49.
|*Greg Dortch ARZ at CAR
Note: Dortch could be productive again this week against Carolina, especially with A.J. Green looking unlikely to play.
|50.
|Breshad Perriman TB vs. KC
|51.
|*Joshua Palmer LAC at HOU
Note: Teammate Jalen Guyton suffered a torn ACL and is out for the year, increasing the chances that Palmer will continue to drop copious targets.
|52.
|Nico Collins HOU vs. LAC
|53.
|*Devin Duvernay BAL vs. BUF
Note: Duvernay found a way to score again in the win over the Pats.
|54.
|Zay Jones JAC at PHI
|55.
|DJ Chark DET vs. SEA
|56.
|Robert Woods TEN at IND
|57.
|Richie James NYG vs. CHI
|58.
|Robbie Anderson CAR vs. ARI
|59.
|*DeVante Parker NE at GB
Note: Parker had a massive yardage game after getting shut out the previous week.
|60.
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC at TB
|61.
|Noah Brown DAL vs. WAS
|62.
|Nelson Agholor NE at GB
|63.
|George Pickens PIT vs. NYJ
|64.
|K.J. Osborn MIN at NO
|65.
|Mecole Hardman KC at TB
|66.
|Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE at ATL
|67.
|Treylon Burks TEN at IND
|68.
|*Keenan Allen LAC at HOU
Note: The Chargers expect that Allen (hamstring) will be able to return to practice this week and get on the path to playing in Week 4. I'll move him up accordingly when he actually practices.
|69.
|Alec Pierce IND vs. TEN
|70.
|Russell Gage TB vs. KC
|71.
|Corey Davis NYJ at PIT
|72.
|KJ Hamler DEN at LV
|73.
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN at IND
|74.
|Marvin Jones JAC at PHI
|75.
|DeAndre Carter LAC at HOU
|76.
|David Sills NYG vs. CHI
|77.
|Ashton Dulin IND vs. TEN
|78.
|Parris Campbell IND vs. TEN
|79.
|*Michael Gallup DAL vs. WAS
Note: Gallup (knee) was ultimately held out Monday night after it looked like he would play. The Cowboys are saying that he'll get a bunch of work in practice this week and that they're hopeful that he plays. I'll be more circumspect this week until he actually plays.
|80.
|*A.J. Green ARZ at CAR
Note: Green suffered a bone bruise in his knee and could sit out this week.
|81.
|*Jakobi Meyers NE at GB
|82.
|*Christian Watson GB vs. NE
|83.
|*Julio Jones TB vs. KC
Note: The Bucs are optimistic that Jones (knee) will be able to return this week. Good information from practices might difficult to come by due to the hurricane.
|84.
|*Kyle Philips TEN at IND
|85.
|*Kadarius Toney NYG vs. CHI
Note: Toney (hamstring) sat out last week and it's not looking great for Week 4.
|86.
|*Chris Godwin TB vs. KC
|87.
|*Rondale Moore ARZ at CAR
|88.
|*Hunter Renfrow LV vs. DEN
|89.
|*Wan'Dale Robinson NYG vs. CHI
Note: Robinson (knee) isn't likely to return for Week 4.
|90.
|*Van Jefferson LA at SF
|91.
|*Sterling Shepard NYG vs. CHI
Note: Tore his ACL on a non-contact play and is out for the season.
Tight Ends
|1.
|Travis Kelce KC at TB
|2.
|Mark Andrews BAL vs. BUF
|3.
|Darren Waller LV vs. DEN
|4.
|*Dallas Goedert PHI vs. JAX
Note: Briefly left after injuring his shin but later returned.
|5.
|Kyle Pitts ATL vs. CLE
|6.
|Zach Ertz ARZ at CAR
|7.
|George Kittle SF vs. LAR
|8.
|T.J. Hockenson DET vs. SEA
|9.
|David Njoku CLE at ATL
|10.
|Tyler Higbee LA at SF
|11.
|Gerald Everett LAC at HOU
|12.
|Tyler Conklin NYJ at PIT
|13.
|Pat Freiermuth PIT vs. NYJ
|14.
|Logan Thomas WAS at DAL
|15.
|*Hayden Hurst CIN vs. MIA
Note: Hurst (groin) was a full participant in Tuesday's practice.
|16.
|Dawson Knox BUF at BAL
|17.
|Irv Smith MIN at NO
|18.
|Robert Tonyan GB vs. NE
|19.
|Evan Engram JAC at PHI
|20.
|Cole Kmet CHI at NYG
|21.
|Cameron Brate TB vs. KC
|22.
|Geoff Swaim TEN at IND
|23.
|Taysom Hill NO vs. MIN
|24.
|Noah Fant SEA at DET
|25.
|Hunter Henry NE at GB
|26.
|Mike Gesicki MIA at CIN
|27.
|*Austin Hooper TEN at IND
Note: Hooper is getting fewer snaps than teammate Geoff Swaim.
|28.
|Jelani Woods IND vs. TEN
|29.
|Albert Okwuegbunam DEN at LV
|30.
|*Mo Alie-Cox IND vs. TEN
Note: Unfortunately it's been Less Alie-Cox in the passing game this year, with Jelani Woods turning the Colts tight end position into a three-headed monster.
|31.
|Trey McBride ARZ at CAR
|32.
|Isaiah Likely BAL vs. BUF
|33.
|C.J. Uzomah NYJ at PIT
|34.
|*Dalton Schultz DAL vs. WAS
Note: Schultz (knee) sat out Monday night.
Flex (RB/WR/TE)
Kickers
|1.
|Evan McPherson CIN vs. MIA
|2.
|Daniel Carlson LV vs. DEN
|3.
|*Tyler Bass BUF at BAL
Note: Critical missed field goal in the loss to Miami.
|4.
|Justin Tucker BAL vs. BUF
|5.
|Matt Gay LA at SF
|6.
|Ryan Succop TB vs. KC
|7.
|Chris Boswell PIT vs. NYJ
|8.
|Dustin Hopkins LAC at HOU
|9.
|Matt Prater ARZ at CAR
|10.
|Jason Sanders MIA at CIN
|11.
|Robbie Gould SF vs. LAR
|12.
|Jake Elliott PHI vs. JAX
|13.
|Austin Seibert DET vs. SEA
|14.
|*Wil Lutz NO vs. MIN
Note: Missed one field goal attempt and had another blocked.
|15.
|Brandon McManus DEN at LV
|16.
|Greg Joseph MIN at NO
|17.
|Cade York CLE at ATL
|18.
|Greg Zuerlein NYJ at PIT
|19.
|Nick Folk NE at GB
|20.
|*Harrison Butker KC at TB
Note: The Chiefs really missed Butker in the loss to the Colts. Matt Ammendola missed an extra point and a field goal attempt that would have stretched their lead to seven points in the fourth quarter.
|21.
|Younghoe Koo ATL vs. CLE
|22.
|Graham Gano NYG vs. CHI
|23.
|Riley Patterson JAC at PHI
|24.
|Randy Bullock TEN at IND
|25.
|Mason Crosby GB vs. NE
|26.
|*Chase McLaughlin IND vs. TEN
Note: Reverted back to the practice squad after the win over the Chiefs, by rule.
|27.
|Brett Maher DAL vs. WAS
|28.
|Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU vs. LAC
|29.
|Jason Myers SEA at DET
|30.
|Joey Slye WAS at DAL
|31.
|Cairo Santos CHI at NYG
|32.
|Eddy Pineiro CAR vs. ARI
|33.
|*Matt Ammendola at
Note: Released by the Chiefs on Monday.
Defenses
|1.
|*Green Bay Packers vs. NE
Note: Probably facing Brian Hoyer.
|2.
|Dallas Cowboys vs. WAS
|3.
|*Pittsburgh Steelers vs. NYJ
Note: Likely getting to face Zach Wilson this week, but Minkah Fitzpatrick is in the concussion protocol.
|4.
|Philadelphia Eagles vs. JAX
|5.
|Los Angeles Rams at SF
|6.
|San Francisco 49ers vs. LAR
|7.
|*Los Angeles Chargers at HOU
Note: Could be without Joey Bosa (groin).
|8.
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. KC
|9.
|New York Giants vs. CHI
|10.
|Detroit Lions vs. SEA
|11.
|New Orleans Saints vs. MIN
|12.
|Chicago Bears at NYG
|13.
|Kansas City Chiefs at TB
|14.
|Buffalo Bills at BAL
|15.
|Cleveland Browns at ATL
|16.
|Minnesota Vikings at NO
|17.
|*Cincinnati Bengals vs. MIA
Note: Losing D.J. Reader (knee) will really hurt against the run.
|18.
|Denver Broncos at LV
|19.
|Miami Dolphins at CIN
|20.
|Indianapolis Colts vs. TEN
|21.
|Arizona Cardinals at CAR
|22.
|Atlanta Falcons vs. CLE
|23.
|Carolina Panthers vs. ARI
|24.
|New York Jets at PIT
|25.
|Tennessee Titans at IND
|26.
|New England Patriots at GB
|27.
|Washington Commanders at DAL
|28.
|Baltimore Ravens vs. BUF
|29.
|Las Vegas Raiders vs. DEN
|30.
|Jacksonville Jaguars at PHI
|31.
|Houston Texans vs. LAC
|32.
|Seattle Seahawks at DET