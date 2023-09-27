Weekly Rankings: Week 4 Value Meter

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.
Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.
Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:
- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.
These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"
These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.
Each week, the first set of rankings will be posted on Tuesday night. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.
When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.
I welcome debate on the rankings in the comments. Please keep it friendly.
Quarterbacks
|1.
|Jalen
Quarterbacks
|1.
|Jalen Hurts PHI vs. WAS
|2.
|Josh Allen BUF vs. MIA
|3.
|Justin Herbert LAC vs. LV
|4.
|*Patrick Mahomes KC at NYJ
Note: Mahomes appear to get his ankle rolled at the end of the first half, but he emerged Monday with no injury concerns.
|5.
|*Tua Tagovailoa MIA at BUF
Note: No Waddle, no problem.
|6.
|Lamar Jackson BAL at CLE
|7.
|Kirk Cousins MIN at CAR
|8.
|Jared Goff DET at GB
|9.
|Trevor Lawrence JAC vs. ATL
|10.
|Deshaun Watson CLE vs. BAL
|11.
|*Joe Burrow CIN at TEN
Note: Burrow (calf) was able to grind through the win on Monday night, averaging just 5.3 yards per attempt on 49 attempts.
|12.
|Matthew Stafford LA at IND
|13.
|Dak Prescott DAL vs. NE
|14.
|Russell Wilson DEN at CHI
|15.
|Geno Smith SEA at NYG
|16.
|Brock Purdy SF vs. ARI
|17.
|*C.J. Stroud HOU vs. PIT
Note: Seemingly improving each week - he was superb in Week 3's upset win over the Jaguars.
|18.
|Daniel Jones NYG vs. SEA
|19.
|Justin Fields CHI vs. DEN
|20.
|*Andy Dalton CAR vs. MIN
Note: Dalton threw it a whopping 58 times in the loss to the Seahawks as the Panthers tried to catch up between false starts in the second half.
|21.
|Jordan Love GB vs. DET
|22.
|Baker Mayfield TB at NO
|23.
|Desmond Ridder ATL at JAX
|24.
|*Sam Howell WAS at PHI
Note: Howell was under siege all day, but he was also slow to get ride of the ball and made numerous bad decisions.
|25.
|Kenny Pickett PIT at HOU
|26.
|Gardner Minshew IND vs. LAR
|27.
|*Jameis Winston NO vs. TB
Note: Winston is likely starting this week with Derek Carr (shoulder) week-to-week.
|28.
|Mac Jones NE at DAL
|29.
|Joshua Dobbs ARZ at SF
|30.
|Ryan Tannehill TEN vs. CIN
|31.
|*Brian Hoyer LV at LAC
Note: Hoyer would be next in line if Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion) can't play this week.
|32.
|*Zach Wilson NYJ vs. KC
Note: The Jets went and got a veteran backup for Wilson - Trevor Siemian.
|33.
|Taysom Hill NO vs. TB
|34.
|Anthony Richardson IND vs. LAR
|35.
|Bryce Young CAR vs. MIN
|36.
|*Derek Carr NO vs. TB
Note: Carr suffered a sprained AC joint in his shoulder and is considered 'week-to-week' and unlikely to play this week against the Bucs.
|37.
|*Jimmy Garoppolo LV at LAC
Note: Garoppolo has been placed in the concussion protocol. Brian Hoyer and Aidan O'Connell are the backups.
Running Backs
|1.
|Christian McCaffrey SF vs. ARI
|2.
|Tony Pollard DAL vs. NE
|3.
|Kenneth Walker SEA at NYG
|4.
|Bijan Robinson ATL at JAX
|5.
|Travis Etienne JAC vs. ATL
|6.
|D'Andre Swift PHI vs. WAS
|7.
|Raheem Mostert MIA at BUF
|8.
|*Javonte Williams DEN at CHI
Note: Williams was a bright spot in the disaster against the Dolphins.
|9.
|*Zack Moss IND vs. LAR
Note: The 122 rushing yards against the Ravens were great, but what really caught my eye was the wheel-route touchdown reception. I didn't think that was in his toolbag.
|10.
|*Derrick Henry TEN vs. CIN
Note: Henry (toe) couldn't get going against the Browns, nor could anyone else against the Titans. Their offensive issues could drag him down for most of the season.
|11.
|Josh Jacobs LV at LAC
|12.
|Brian Robinson WAS at PHI
|13.
|James Conner ARZ at SF
|14.
|Alexander Mattison MIN at CAR
|15.
|Joe Mixon CIN at TEN
|16.
|James Cook BUF vs. MIA
|17.
|*Rhamondre Stevenson NE at DAL
Note: Stevenson had two bad drops and was the less efficient of the two Pats running backs on the ground in the win over the Jets.
|18.
|Miles Sanders CAR vs. MIN
|19.
|Jerome Ford CLE vs. BAL
|20.
|*Kyren Williams LA at IND
Note: Williams had a disappointing game, with the Rams abandoning the run on Monday night.
|21.
|Jahmyr Gibbs DET at GB
|22.
|De'Von Achane MIA at BUF
|23.
|*Dameon Pierce HOU vs. PIT
Note: Pierce hasn't gotten unlocked on the ground, going 14-31-1 last week. The Texans are missing four starting offensive linemen.
|24.
|*Joshua Kelley LAC vs. LV
Note: Kelley couldn't come through in a great spot, rushing 11 times for 12 yards, and failing on a big fourth-down run in the fourth quarter.
|25.
|Najee Harris PIT at HOU
|26.
|Rachaad White TB at NO
|27.
|Kenneth Gainwell PHI vs. WAS
|28.
|Matt Breida NYG vs. SEA
|29.
|Breece Hall NYJ vs. KC
|30.
|Jaylen Warren PIT at HOU
|31.
|*Alvin Kamara NO vs. TB
Note: Kamara was reinstated from his suspension on Monday.
|32.
|*Isiah Pacheco KC at NYJ
Note: Pacheco (hamstring) had 15 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown despite entering the game as questionable last week.
|33.
|Tyler Allgeier ATL at JAX
|34.
|Roschon Johnson CHI vs. DEN
|35.
|Tyjae Spears TEN vs. CIN
|36.
|*Antonio Gibson WAS at PHI
Note: Gibson lost another fumble in the loss to the Bills.
|37.
|*Zach Charbonnet SEA at NYG
Note: Charbonnet is starting to get more snaps, getting nine carries in the win over the Panthers.
|38.
|Ezekiel Elliott NE at DAL
|39.
|*AJ Dillon GB vs. DET
Note: Dillon was losing snaps to practice squad back Patrick Taylor in the fourth quarter of the comeback win against the Saints.
|40.
|Jerick McKinnon KC at NYJ
|41.
|Elijah Mitchell SF vs. ARI
|42.
|Samaje Perine DEN at CHI
|43.
|Dalvin Cook NYJ vs. KC
|44.
|Khalil Herbert CHI vs. DEN
|45.
|Tank Bigsby JAC vs. ATL
|46.
|*Melvin Gordon BAL at CLE
Note: Gordon reverted back to the practice squad, by rule, on Monday. But he's a good bet to get elevated again this week with Gus Edwards and Justice Hill both in question this week.
|47.
|Kareem Hunt CLE vs. BAL
|48.
|Gary Brightwell NYG vs. SEA
|49.
|Tony Jones NO vs. TB
|50.
|Chuba Hubbard CAR vs. MIN
|51.
|*Kendre Miller NO vs. TB
Note: The Saints eased Miller into the mix, having him split snaps with Tony Jones, and now Alvin Kamara is back.
|52.
|Craig Reynolds DET at GB
|53.
|Sean Tucker TB at NO
|54.
|Damien Harris BUF vs. MIA
|55.
|Devin Singletary HOU vs. PIT
|56.
|Rico Dowdle DAL vs. NE
|57.
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC at NYJ
|58.
|*Patrick Taylor at
Note: Taylor played 29 snaps on Sunday and was on the field for a good stretch of the second half when the Packers made their comeback against the Saints. He's reverted back to the practice squad, but I suspect that they'll add him full-time to the roster.
|59.
|Pierre Strong CLE vs. BAL
|60.
|Zamir White LV at LAC
|61.
|Keaontay Ingram ARZ at SF
|62.
|Latavius Murray BUF vs. MIA
|63.
|Deuce Vaughn DAL vs. NE
|64.
|Michael Carter NYJ vs. KC
|65.
|Ty Chandler MIN at CAR
|66.
|Elijah Dotson LAC vs. LV
|67.
|Emanuel Wilson GB vs. DET
|68.
|Isaiah Spiller LAC vs. LV
|69.
|Zonovan Knight DET at GB
|70.
|Ronnie Rivers LA at IND
|71.
|*Gus Edwards BAL at CLE
Note: Edwards exited last week's game while being evaluated for a concussion.
|72.
|*Rashaad Penny PHI vs. WAS
Note: Penny was active but didn't play a single snap in Week 3.
|73.
|*Cordarrelle Patterson ATL at JAX
|74.
|*Cam Akers MIN at CAR
|75.
|*Salvon Ahmed MIA at BUF
|76.
|*Justice Hill BAL at CLE
|77.
|*Saquon Barkley NYG vs. SEA
Note: Barkley's sprained right ankle is 'getting better,' but we'll let the practice reports do the talking before moving him up.
|78.
|*Austin Ekeler LAC vs. LV
|79.
|*Aaron Jones GB vs. DET
Note: Jones (hamstring) was listed as limited in Tuesday's walk-through practice. The Packers play on Thursday.
|80.
|*David Montgomery DET at GB
Note: Montgomery (thigh) was limited at Tuesday's walk-through. Coach Dan Campbell is 'starting to feel pretty good' about Montgomery's availability. If he is cleared from the injury report, Montgomery will go up to somewhere around 20th. If he's a game-time decision, then it'll be closer to 30th.
|81.
|*Boston Scott PHI vs. WAS
Wide Receivers
|1.
|Justin Jefferson MIN at CAR
|2.
|Tyreek Hill MIA at BUF
|3.
|Keenan Allen LAC vs. LV
|4.
|Davante Adams LV at LAC
|5.
|Stefon Diggs BUF vs. MIA
|6.
|Chris Olave NO vs. TB
|7.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at GB
|8.
|*A.J. Brown PHI vs. WAS
Note: Brown had a big yardage game on Monday night, but missed out on two potential touchdown receptions.
|9.
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN at TEN
|10.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. NE
|11.
|DK Metcalf SEA at NYG
|12.
|*Deebo Samuel SF vs. ARI
Note: Samuel suffered sore ribs from Thursday's yeoman-like effort and did not practice Monday.
|13.
|*Mike Evans TB at NO
Note: I'm looking forward to the next Mike Evans vs. Marshon Lattimore installment.
|14.
|Amari Cooper CLE vs. BAL
|15.
|*Calvin Ridley JAC vs. ATL
Note: Ridley had an awful day, dropping two passes, including one for a touchdown on the opening drive. He also had two false start penalties.
|16.
|*Tee Higgins CIN at TEN
Note: Not all of Higgins's struggles in his two down games can be blamed on Joe Burrow - he's had a couple of bad drops already this season.
|17.
|George Pickens PIT at HOU
|18.
|DeVonta Smith PHI vs. WAS
|19.
|Puka Nacua LA at IND
|20.
|Chris Godwin TB at NO
|21.
|Romeo Doubs GB vs. DET
|22.
|Michael Pittman IND vs. LAR
|23.
|*Courtland Sutton DEN at CHI
Note: Sutton had a weird day - he caught one touchdown and had a couple of highlight-level catches, had a touchdown reversed on a slightly debatable call, and lost two fumbles.
|24.
|Nico Collins HOU vs. PIT
|25.
|Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. KC
|26.
|DJ Moore CHI vs. DEN
|27.
|Terry McLaurin WAS at PHI
|28.
|Christian Kirk JAC vs. ATL
|29.
|*Tutu Atwell LA at IND
Note: An overturn of a run initially deemed a touchdown marred an otherwise excellent fantasy night on Monday.
|30.
|Marquise Brown ARZ at SF
|31.
|Gabe Davis BUF vs. MIA
|32.
|Zay Flowers BAL at CLE
|33.
|Tyler Lockett SEA at NYG
|34.
|DeAndre Hopkins TEN vs. CIN
|35.
|Tank Dell HOU vs. PIT
|36.
|*Joshua Palmer LAC vs. LV
Note: Palmer is the short-term upgrade for the Chargers with Mike Williams out for the season, though I think we'll finally start seeing Quentin Johnston more involved.
|37.
|Adam Thielen CAR vs. MIN
|38.
|Jordan Addison MIN at CAR
|39.
|Skyy Moore KC at NYJ
|40.
|Michael Thomas NO vs. TB
|41.
|Drake London ATL at JAX
|42.
|Jerry Jeudy DEN at CHI
|43.
|Jahan Dotson WAS at PHI
|44.
|Kendrick Bourne NE at DAL
|45.
|Robert Woods HOU vs. PIT
|46.
|*Josh Reynolds DET at GB
Note: Reynolds (hamstring) was on the field for 48 snaps last week, but didn't get a single target. He was listed as questionable coming into the game.
|47.
|Tyler Boyd CIN at TEN
|48.
|Rashid Shaheed NO vs. TB
|49.
|Marvin Mims DEN at CHI
|50.
|Curtis Samuel WAS at PHI
|51.
|Elijah Moore CLE vs. BAL
|52.
|*Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA at NYG
Note: Smith-Njigba was limited to 31 snaps and only three targets in Sunday's win over the Panthers.
|53.
|Allen Lazard NYJ vs. KC
|54.
|Jayden Reed GB vs. DET
|55.
|Jakobi Meyers LV at LAC
|56.
|Rashee Rice KC at NYJ
|57.
|Treylon Burks TEN vs. CIN
|58.
|DJ Chark CAR vs. MIN
|59.
|Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE vs. BAL
|60.
|Rondale Moore ARZ at SF
|61.
|JuJu Smith-Schuster NE at DAL
|62.
|Calvin Austin PIT at HOU
|63.
|Brandin Cooks DAL vs. NE
|64.
|*Nelson Agholor BAL at CLE
Note: Agholor had the second most WR snaps for the Ravens last week and teammate Rashod Bateman is dealing with a tight hamstring.
|65.
|Jauan Jennings SF vs. ARI
|66.
|DeVante Parker NE at DAL
|67.
|*Quentin Johnston LAC vs. LV
Note: Johnston only played 16 snaps last week, but with Mike Williams out for the season he should get more snaps and eventually more targets.
|68.
|Josh Downs IND vs. LAR
|69.
|Jalin Hyatt NYG vs. SEA
|70.
|Isaiah Hodgins NYG vs. SEA
|71.
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN vs. CIN
|72.
|Darnell Mooney CHI vs. DEN
|73.
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC at NYJ
|74.
|K.J. Osborn MIN at CAR
|75.
|Kadarius Toney KC at NYJ
|76.
|Michael Wilson ARZ at SF
|77.
|Van Jefferson LA at IND
|78.
|Alec Pierce IND vs. LAR
|79.
|Michael Gallup DAL vs. NE
|80.
|Hunter Renfrow LV at LAC
|81.
|Mack Hollins ATL at JAX
|82.
|Parris Campbell NYG vs. SEA
|83.
|Jalen Tolbert DAL vs. NE
|84.
|*Rashod Bateman BAL at CLE
Note: Bateman's hamstring tightened up on him in Sunday's loss to the Colts.
|85.
|*Allen Robinson PIT at HOU
Note: Robinson is dealing with an ankle injury.
|86.
|*Jonathan Mingo CAR vs. MIN
Note: Mingo left Sunday's loss to Seattle with a concussion.
|87.
|*Zay Jones JAC vs. ATL
|88.
|*Odell Beckham BAL at CLE
|89.
|*Jaylen Waddle MIA at BUF
Note: Waddle was still in the concussion protocol on Monday.
|90.
|*Christian Watson GB vs. DET
Note: Watson (hamstring) is not yet medically cleared and was limited in Tuesday's walk-through.
|91.
|*Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. ARI
Note: Aiyuk (shoulder) was present at Monday's practice, though his activity level was uncertain. Later practice reports will help clarify the uncertainty here.
|92.
|*Mike Williams LAC vs. LV
Note: Williams suffered a torn ACL in the win over the Vikings and is out for the season.
Tight Ends
|1.
|Travis Kelce KC at NYJ
|2.
|T.J. Hockenson MIN at CAR
|3.
|Mark Andrews BAL at CLE
|4.
|George Kittle SF vs. ARI
|5.
|Evan Engram JAC vs. ATL
|6.
|*Sam LaPorta DET at GB
Note: LaPorta caught his first touchdown, and caught eight of 11 targets for 84 yards in the Lions' win over the Falcons.
|7.
|Tyler Higbee LA at IND
|8.
|Darren Waller NYG vs. SEA
|9.
|Dallas Goedert PHI vs. WAS
|10.
|Kyle Pitts ATL at JAX
|11.
|Jake Ferguson DAL vs. NE
|12.
|Hayden Hurst CAR vs. MIN
|13.
|Hunter Henry NE at DAL
|14.
|David Njoku CLE vs. BAL
|15.
|Pat Freiermuth PIT at HOU
|16.
|Luke Musgrave GB vs. DET
|17.
|Donald Parham LAC vs. LV
|18.
|*Zach Ertz ARZ at SF
Note: After being a target-monster early on this season, Ertz netted just two targets last week, probably because the Cardinals were running the ball so effectively and playing with a lead.
|19.
|Dalton Schultz HOU vs. PIT
|20.
|Dalton Kincaid BUF vs. MIA
|21.
|Gerald Everett LAC vs. LV
|22.
|Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN vs. CIN
|23.
|*Cole Turner WAS at PHI
Note: Turner led the team with seven targets last week with Logan Thomas out with a concussion.
|24.
|Juwan Johnson NO vs. TB
|25.
|Noah Fant SEA at NYG
|26.
|Cole Kmet CHI vs. DEN
|27.
|Kylen Granson IND vs. LAR
|28.
|Cade Otton TB at NO
|29.
|Adam Trautman DEN at CHI
|30.
|Dawson Knox BUF vs. MIA
|31.
|Isaiah Likely BAL at CLE
|32.
|Daniel Bellinger NYG vs. SEA
|33.
|John Bates WAS at PHI
|34.
|Mike Gesicki NE at DAL
|35.
|Trey McBride ARZ at SF
|36.
|Drew Sample CIN at TEN
|37.
|Michael Mayer LV at LAC
|38.
|Noah Gray KC at NYJ
|39.
|Tyler Conklin NYJ vs. KC
|40.
|*Irv Smith CIN at TEN
Note: Smith (hamstring) sat out Monday night's win over the Rams.
|41.
|*Logan Thomas WAS at PHI
Flex (RB/WR/TE)
|1.
|Christian McCaffrey SF vs. ARI
|2.
|Justin Jefferson MIN at CAR
|3.
|Tyreek Hill MIA at BUF
|4.
|Tony Pollard DAL vs. NE
|5.
|Keenan Allen LAC vs. LV
|6.
|Davante Adams LV at LAC
|7.
|Stefon Diggs BUF vs. MIA
|8.
|Kenneth Walker SEA at NYG
|9.
|Travis Kelce KC at NYJ
|10.
|Bijan Robinson ATL at JAX
|11.
|Chris Olave NO vs. TB
|12.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at GB
|13.
|*A.J. Brown PHI vs. WAS
Note: Brown had a big yardage game on Monday night, but missed out on two potential touchdown receptions.
|14.
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN at TEN
|15.
|Raheem Mostert MIA at BUF
|16.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. NE
|17.
|DK Metcalf SEA at NYG
|18.
|*Deebo Samuel SF vs. ARI
Note: Samuel suffered sore ribs from Thursday's yeoman-like effort and did not practice Monday.
|19.
|*Javonte Williams DEN at CHI
Note: Williams was a bright spot in the disaster against the Dolphins.
|20.
|*Zack Moss IND vs. LAR
Note: The 122 rushing yards against the Ravens were great, but what really caught my eye was the wheel-route touchdown reception. I didn't think that was in his toolbag.
|21.
|*Mike Evans TB at NO
Note: I'm looking forward to the next Mike Evans vs. Marshon Lattimore installment.
|22.
|Amari Cooper CLE vs. BAL
|23.
|Travis Etienne JAC vs. ATL
|24.
|D'Andre Swift PHI vs. WAS
|25.
|*Calvin Ridley JAC vs. ATL
Note: Ridley had an awful day, dropping two passes, including one for a touchdown on the opening drive. He also had two false start penalties.
|26.
|*Tee Higgins CIN at TEN
Note: Not all of Higgins's struggles in his two down games can be blamed on Joe Burrow - he's had a couple of bad drops already this season.
|27.
|*Derrick Henry TEN vs. CIN
Note: Henry (toe) couldn't get going against the Browns, nor could anyone else against the Titans. Their offensive issues could drag him down for most of the season.
|28.
|Josh Jacobs LV at LAC
|29.
|Brian Robinson WAS at PHI
|30.
|James Conner ARZ at SF
|31.
|George Pickens PIT at HOU
|32.
|DeVonta Smith PHI vs. WAS
|33.
|Romeo Doubs GB vs. DET
|34.
|Michael Pittman IND vs. LAR
|35.
|*Courtland Sutton DEN at CHI
Note: Sutton had a weird day - he caught one touchdown and had a couple of highlight-level catches, had a touchdown reversed on a slightly debatable call, and lost two fumbles.
|36.
|Alexander Mattison MIN at CAR
|37.
|Joe Mixon CIN at TEN
|38.
|James Cook BUF vs. MIA
|39.
|Miles Sanders CAR vs. MIN
|40.
|T.J. Hockenson MIN at CAR
|41.
|Mark Andrews BAL at CLE
|42.
|Puka Nacua LA at IND
|43.
|Chris Godwin TB at NO
|44.
|Nico Collins HOU vs. PIT
|45.
|*Rhamondre Stevenson NE at DAL
Note: Stevenson had two bad drops and was the less efficient of the two Pats running backs on the ground in the win over the Jets.
|46.
|Jerome Ford CLE vs. BAL
|47.
|*Kyren Williams LA at IND
Note: Williams had a disappointing game, with the Rams abandoning the run on Monday night.
|48.
|Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. KC
|49.
|DJ Moore CHI vs. DEN
|50.
|Terry McLaurin WAS at PHI
|51.
|Christian Kirk JAC vs. ATL
|52.
|*Tutu Atwell LA at IND
Note: An overturn of a run initially deemed a touchdown marred an otherwise excellent fantasy night on Monday.
|53.
|Marquise Brown ARZ at SF
|54.
|*Dameon Pierce HOU vs. PIT
Note: Pierce hasn't gotten unlocked on the ground, going 14-31-1 last week. The Texans are missing four starting offensive linemen.
|55.
|De'Von Achane MIA at BUF
|56.
|Jahmyr Gibbs DET at GB
|57.
|*Joshua Kelley LAC vs. LV
Note: Kelley couldn't come through in a great spot, rushing 11 times for 12 yards, and failing on a big fourth-down run in the fourth quarter.
|58.
|Najee Harris PIT at HOU
|59.
|Gabe Davis BUF vs. MIA
|60.
|Zay Flowers BAL at CLE
|61.
|Tyler Lockett SEA at NYG
|62.
|DeAndre Hopkins TEN vs. CIN
|63.
|George Kittle SF vs. ARI
|64.
|Rachaad White TB at NO
|65.
|Kenneth Gainwell PHI vs. WAS
|66.
|Evan Engram JAC vs. ATL
|67.
|Tank Dell HOU vs. PIT
|68.
|*Joshua Palmer LAC vs. LV
Note: Palmer is the short-term upgrade for the Chargers with Mike Williams out for the season, though I think we'll finally start seeing Quentin Johnston more involved.
|69.
|*Isiah Pacheco KC at NYJ
Note: Pacheco (hamstring) had 15 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown despite entering the game as questionable last week.
|70.
|Adam Thielen CAR vs. MIN
|71.
|Jordan Addison MIN at CAR
|72.
|*Sam LaPorta DET at GB
Note: LaPorta caught his first touchdown, and caught eight of 11 targets for 84 yards in the Lions' win over the Falcons.
|73.
|Skyy Moore KC at NYJ
|74.
|Matt Breida NYG vs. SEA
|75.
|Breece Hall NYJ vs. KC
|76.
|Jaylen Warren PIT at HOU
|77.
|*Alvin Kamara NO vs. TB
Note: Kamara was reinstated from his suspension on Monday.
|78.
|Michael Thomas NO vs. TB
|79.
|Drake London ATL at JAX
|80.
|Tyler Allgeier ATL at JAX
|81.
|Roschon Johnson CHI vs. DEN
|82.
|Jerry Jeudy DEN at CHI
|83.
|Jahan Dotson WAS at PHI
|84.
|Kendrick Bourne NE at DAL
|85.
|Robert Woods HOU vs. PIT
|86.
|*Josh Reynolds DET at GB
Note: Reynolds (hamstring) was on the field for 48 snaps last week, but didn't get a single target. He was listed as questionable coming into the game.
|87.
|Tyler Boyd CIN at TEN
|88.
|Rashid Shaheed NO vs. TB
|89.
|Marvin Mims DEN at CHI
|90.
|*AJ Dillon GB vs. DET
Note: Dillon was losing snaps to practice squad back Patrick Taylor in the fourth quarter of the comeback win against the Saints.
Kickers
|1.
|Tyler Bass BUF vs. MIA
|2.
|Justin Tucker BAL at CLE
|3.
|Harrison Butker KC at NYJ
|4.
|Daniel Carlson LV at LAC
|5.
|Brandon Aubrey DAL vs. NE
|6.
|Jason Sanders MIA at BUF
|7.
|Jake Moody SF vs. ARI
|8.
|Riley Patterson DET at GB
|9.
|Jason Myers SEA at NYG
|10.
|*Matt Gay IND vs. LAR
Note: Gay highlighted another huge day for kickers, with four kicks over 50 yards, including the game-winner in overtime.
|11.
|Evan McPherson CIN at TEN
|12.
|Jake Elliott PHI vs. WAS
|13.
|Cameron Dicker LAC vs. LV
|14.
|Wil Lutz DEN at CHI
|15.
|*Younghoe Koo ATL at JAX
Note: Koo has missed kicks in back-to-back games, prompting the Falcons to work out Elliott Fry, likely just as motivation and precaution.
|16.
|*Brandon McManus JAC vs. ATL
Note: Tough day - missed a 48-yard attempt on the first drive, and then had a 51-yard attempt blocked.
|17.
|Eddy Pineiro CAR vs. MIN
|18.
|Chris Boswell PIT at HOU
|19.
|Greg Joseph MIN at CAR
|20.
|Dustin Hopkins CLE vs. BAL
|21.
|Matt Prater ARZ at SF
|22.
|Anders Carlson GB vs. DET
|23.
|Joey Slye WAS at PHI
|24.
|*Blake Grupe NO vs. TB
Note: Grupe missed a potential 46-yard game-winner last week.
|25.
|Graham Gano NYG vs. SEA
|26.
|Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU vs. PIT
|27.
|Brett Maher LA at IND
|28.
|Chad Ryland NE at DAL
|29.
|Nick Folk TEN vs. CIN
|30.
|Greg Zuerlein NYJ vs. KC
|31.
|Cairo Santos CHI vs. DEN
|32.
|Chase McLaughlin TB at NO
Defenses
|1.
|*Philadelphia Eagles vs. WAS
Note: The Eagles now get to face a quarterback that was sacked nine times and intercepted four times. Seems great.
|2.
|San Francisco 49ers vs. ARI
|3.
|Cleveland Browns vs. BAL
|4.
|Kansas City Chiefs at NYJ
|5.
|Dallas Cowboys vs. NE
|6.
|Pittsburgh Steelers at HOU
|7.
|New Orleans Saints vs. TB
|8.
|Baltimore Ravens at CLE
|9.
|Cincinnati Bengals at TEN
|10.
|Jacksonville Jaguars vs. ATL
|11.
|*Minnesota Vikings at CAR
Note: This week's classic 'bad defense' vs. 'bad offense' matchup.
|12.
|Indianapolis Colts vs. LAR
|13.
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NO
|14.
|Seattle Seahawks at NYG
|15.
|Los Angeles Rams at IND
|16.
|Detroit Lions at GB
|17.
|Atlanta Falcons at JAX
|18.
|Green Bay Packers vs. DET
|19.
|Tennessee Titans vs. CIN
|20.
|New England Patriots at DAL
|21.
|Los Angeles Chargers vs. LV
|22.
|New York Giants vs. SEA
|23.
|Houston Texans vs. PIT
|24.
|Carolina Panthers vs. MIN
|25.
|Buffalo Bills vs. MIA
|26.
|Miami Dolphins at BUF
|27.
|New York Jets vs. KC
|28.
|Denver Broncos at CHI
|29.
|Washington Commanders at PHI
|30.
|Las Vegas Raiders at LAC
|31.
|Arizona Cardinals at SF
|32.
|Chicago Bears vs. DEN