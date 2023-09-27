Fantasy Football
Weekly Rankings: Week 4 Value Meter

Weekly Rankings: Week 4 Value Meter

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
September 27, 2023

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.

Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.

Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:

- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.

These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"

These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.

Each week, the first set of rankings will be posted on Tuesday night. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.

When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.

I welcome debate on the rankings in the comments. Please keep it friendly.

Quarterbacks

Quarterbacks

1.Jalen Hurts PHI vs. WAS
2.Josh Allen BUF vs. MIA
3.Justin Herbert LAC vs. LV
4.*Patrick Mahomes KC at NYJ
Note: Mahomes appear to get his ankle rolled at the end of the first half, but he emerged Monday with no injury concerns.
5.*Tua Tagovailoa MIA at BUF
Note: No Waddle, no problem.
6.Lamar Jackson BAL at CLE
7.Kirk Cousins MIN at CAR
8.Jared Goff DET at GB
9.Trevor Lawrence JAC vs. ATL
10.Deshaun Watson CLE vs. BAL
11.*Joe Burrow CIN at TEN
Note: Burrow (calf) was able to grind through the win on Monday night, averaging just 5.3 yards per attempt on 49 attempts.
12.Matthew Stafford LA at IND
13.Dak Prescott DAL vs. NE
14.Russell Wilson DEN at CHI
15.Geno Smith SEA at NYG
16.Brock Purdy SF vs. ARI
17.*C.J. Stroud HOU vs. PIT
Note: Seemingly improving each week - he was superb in Week 3's upset win over the Jaguars.
18.Daniel Jones NYG vs. SEA
19.Justin Fields CHI vs. DEN
20.*Andy Dalton CAR vs. MIN
Note: Dalton threw it a whopping 58 times in the loss to the Seahawks as the Panthers tried to catch up between false starts in the second half.
21.Jordan Love GB vs. DET
22.Baker Mayfield TB at NO
23.Desmond Ridder ATL at JAX
24.*Sam Howell WAS at PHI
Note: Howell was under siege all day, but he was also slow to get ride of the ball and made numerous bad decisions.
25.Kenny Pickett PIT at HOU
26.Gardner Minshew IND vs. LAR
27.*Jameis Winston NO vs. TB
Note: Winston is likely starting this week with Derek Carr (shoulder) week-to-week.
28.Mac Jones NE at DAL
29.Joshua Dobbs ARZ at SF
30.Ryan Tannehill TEN vs. CIN
31.*Brian Hoyer LV at LAC
Note: Hoyer would be next in line if Jimmy Garoppolo (concussion) can't play this week.
32.*Zach Wilson NYJ vs. KC
Note: The Jets went and got a veteran backup for Wilson - Trevor Siemian.
33.Taysom Hill NO vs. TB
34.Anthony Richardson IND vs. LAR
35.Bryce Young CAR vs. MIN
36.*Derek Carr NO vs. TB
Note: Carr suffered a sprained AC joint in his shoulder and is considered 'week-to-week' and unlikely to play this week against the Bucs.
37.*Jimmy Garoppolo LV at LAC
Note: Garoppolo has been placed in the concussion protocol. Brian Hoyer and Aidan O'Connell are the backups.

Running Backs

1.Christian McCaffrey SF vs. ARI
2.Tony Pollard DAL vs. NE
3.Kenneth Walker SEA at NYG
4.Bijan Robinson ATL at JAX
5.Travis Etienne JAC vs. ATL
6.D'Andre Swift PHI vs. WAS
7.Raheem Mostert MIA at BUF
8.*Javonte Williams DEN at CHI
Note: Williams was a bright spot in the disaster against the Dolphins.
9.*Zack Moss IND vs. LAR
Note: The 122 rushing yards against the Ravens were great, but what really caught my eye was the wheel-route touchdown reception. I didn't think that was in his toolbag.
10.*Derrick Henry TEN vs. CIN
Note: Henry (toe) couldn't get going against the Browns, nor could anyone else against the Titans. Their offensive issues could drag him down for most of the season.
11.Josh Jacobs LV at LAC
12.Brian Robinson WAS at PHI
13.James Conner ARZ at SF
14.Alexander Mattison MIN at CAR
15.Joe Mixon CIN at TEN
16.James Cook BUF vs. MIA
17.*Rhamondre Stevenson NE at DAL
Note: Stevenson had two bad drops and was the less efficient of the two Pats running backs on the ground in the win over the Jets.
18.Miles Sanders CAR vs. MIN
19.Jerome Ford CLE vs. BAL
20.*Kyren Williams LA at IND
Note: Williams had a disappointing game, with the Rams abandoning the run on Monday night.
21.Jahmyr Gibbs DET at GB
22.De'Von Achane MIA at BUF
23.*Dameon Pierce HOU vs. PIT
Note: Pierce hasn't gotten unlocked on the ground, going 14-31-1 last week. The Texans are missing four starting offensive linemen.
24.*Joshua Kelley LAC vs. LV
Note: Kelley couldn't come through in a great spot, rushing 11 times for 12 yards, and failing on a big fourth-down run in the fourth quarter.
25.Najee Harris PIT at HOU
26.Rachaad White TB at NO
27.Kenneth Gainwell PHI vs. WAS
28.Matt Breida NYG vs. SEA
29.Breece Hall NYJ vs. KC
30.Jaylen Warren PIT at HOU
31.*Alvin Kamara NO vs. TB
Note: Kamara was reinstated from his suspension on Monday.
32.*Isiah Pacheco KC at NYJ
Note: Pacheco (hamstring) had 15 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown despite entering the game as questionable last week.
33.Tyler Allgeier ATL at JAX
34.Roschon Johnson CHI vs. DEN
35.Tyjae Spears TEN vs. CIN
36.*Antonio Gibson WAS at PHI
Note: Gibson lost another fumble in the loss to the Bills.
37.*Zach Charbonnet SEA at NYG
Note: Charbonnet is starting to get more snaps, getting nine carries in the win over the Panthers.
38.Ezekiel Elliott NE at DAL
39.*AJ Dillon GB vs. DET
Note: Dillon was losing snaps to practice squad back Patrick Taylor in the fourth quarter of the comeback win against the Saints.
40.Jerick McKinnon KC at NYJ
41.Elijah Mitchell SF vs. ARI
42.Samaje Perine DEN at CHI
43.Dalvin Cook NYJ vs. KC
44.Khalil Herbert CHI vs. DEN
45.Tank Bigsby JAC vs. ATL
46.*Melvin Gordon BAL at CLE
Note: Gordon reverted back to the practice squad, by rule, on Monday. But he's a good bet to get elevated again this week with Gus Edwards and Justice Hill both in question this week.
47.Kareem Hunt CLE vs. BAL
48.Gary Brightwell NYG vs. SEA
49.Tony Jones NO vs. TB
50.Chuba Hubbard CAR vs. MIN
51.*Kendre Miller NO vs. TB
Note: The Saints eased Miller into the mix, having him split snaps with Tony Jones, and now Alvin Kamara is back.
52.Craig Reynolds DET at GB
53.Sean Tucker TB at NO
54.Damien Harris BUF vs. MIA
55.Devin Singletary HOU vs. PIT
56.Rico Dowdle DAL vs. NE
57.Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC at NYJ
58.*Patrick Taylor at
Note: Taylor played 29 snaps on Sunday and was on the field for a good stretch of the second half when the Packers made their comeback against the Saints. He's reverted back to the practice squad, but I suspect that they'll add him full-time to the roster.
59.Pierre Strong CLE vs. BAL
60.Zamir White LV at LAC
61.Keaontay Ingram ARZ at SF
62.Latavius Murray BUF vs. MIA
63.Deuce Vaughn DAL vs. NE
64.Michael Carter NYJ vs. KC
65.Ty Chandler MIN at CAR
66.Elijah Dotson LAC vs. LV
67.Emanuel Wilson GB vs. DET
68.Isaiah Spiller LAC vs. LV
69.Zonovan Knight DET at GB
70.Ronnie Rivers LA at IND
71.*Gus Edwards BAL at CLE
Note: Edwards exited last week's game while being evaluated for a concussion.
72.*Rashaad Penny PHI vs. WAS
Note: Penny was active but didn't play a single snap in Week 3.
73.*Cordarrelle Patterson ATL at JAX
74.*Cam Akers MIN at CAR
75.*Salvon Ahmed MIA at BUF
76.*Justice Hill BAL at CLE
77.*Saquon Barkley NYG vs. SEA
Note: Barkley's sprained right ankle is 'getting better,' but we'll let the practice reports do the talking before moving him up.
78.*Austin Ekeler LAC vs. LV
79.*Aaron Jones GB vs. DET
Note: Jones (hamstring) was listed as limited in Tuesday's walk-through practice. The Packers play on Thursday.
80.*David Montgomery DET at GB
Note: Montgomery (thigh) was limited at Tuesday's walk-through. Coach Dan Campbell is 'starting to feel pretty good' about Montgomery's availability. If he is cleared from the injury report, Montgomery will go up to somewhere around 20th. If he's a game-time decision, then it'll be closer to 30th.
81.*Boston Scott PHI vs. WAS

Wide Receivers

1.Justin Jefferson MIN at CAR
2.Tyreek Hill MIA at BUF
3.Keenan Allen LAC vs. LV
4.Davante Adams LV at LAC
5.Stefon Diggs BUF vs. MIA
6.Chris Olave NO vs. TB
7.Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at GB
8.*A.J. Brown PHI vs. WAS
Note: Brown had a big yardage game on Monday night, but missed out on two potential touchdown receptions.
9.Ja'Marr Chase CIN at TEN
10.CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. NE
11.DK Metcalf SEA at NYG
12.*Deebo Samuel SF vs. ARI
Note: Samuel suffered sore ribs from Thursday's yeoman-like effort and did not practice Monday.
13.*Mike Evans TB at NO
Note: I'm looking forward to the next Mike Evans vs. Marshon Lattimore installment.
14.Amari Cooper CLE vs. BAL
15.*Calvin Ridley JAC vs. ATL
Note: Ridley had an awful day, dropping two passes, including one for a touchdown on the opening drive. He also had two false start penalties.
16.*Tee Higgins CIN at TEN
Note: Not all of Higgins's struggles in his two down games can be blamed on Joe Burrow - he's had a couple of bad drops already this season.
17.George Pickens PIT at HOU
18.DeVonta Smith PHI vs. WAS
19.Puka Nacua LA at IND
20.Chris Godwin TB at NO
21.Romeo Doubs GB vs. DET
22.Michael Pittman IND vs. LAR
23.*Courtland Sutton DEN at CHI
Note: Sutton had a weird day - he caught one touchdown and had a couple of highlight-level catches, had a touchdown reversed on a slightly debatable call, and lost two fumbles.
24.Nico Collins HOU vs. PIT
25.Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. KC
26.DJ Moore CHI vs. DEN
27.Terry McLaurin WAS at PHI
28.Christian Kirk JAC vs. ATL
29.*Tutu Atwell LA at IND
Note: An overturn of a run initially deemed a touchdown marred an otherwise excellent fantasy night on Monday.
30.Marquise Brown ARZ at SF
31.Gabe Davis BUF vs. MIA
32.Zay Flowers BAL at CLE
33.Tyler Lockett SEA at NYG
34.DeAndre Hopkins TEN vs. CIN
35.Tank Dell HOU vs. PIT
36.*Joshua Palmer LAC vs. LV
Note: Palmer is the short-term upgrade for the Chargers with Mike Williams out for the season, though I think we'll finally start seeing Quentin Johnston more involved.
37.Adam Thielen CAR vs. MIN
38.Jordan Addison MIN at CAR
39.Skyy Moore KC at NYJ
40.Michael Thomas NO vs. TB
41.Drake London ATL at JAX
42.Jerry Jeudy DEN at CHI
43.Jahan Dotson WAS at PHI
44.Kendrick Bourne NE at DAL
45.Robert Woods HOU vs. PIT
46.*Josh Reynolds DET at GB
Note: Reynolds (hamstring) was on the field for 48 snaps last week, but didn't get a single target. He was listed as questionable coming into the game.
47.Tyler Boyd CIN at TEN
48.Rashid Shaheed NO vs. TB
49.Marvin Mims DEN at CHI
50.Curtis Samuel WAS at PHI
51.Elijah Moore CLE vs. BAL
52.*Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA at NYG
Note: Smith-Njigba was limited to 31 snaps and only three targets in Sunday's win over the Panthers.
53.Allen Lazard NYJ vs. KC
54.Jayden Reed GB vs. DET
55.Jakobi Meyers LV at LAC
56.Rashee Rice KC at NYJ
57.Treylon Burks TEN vs. CIN
58.DJ Chark CAR vs. MIN
59.Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE vs. BAL
60.Rondale Moore ARZ at SF
61.JuJu Smith-Schuster NE at DAL
62.Calvin Austin PIT at HOU
63.Brandin Cooks DAL vs. NE
64.*Nelson Agholor BAL at CLE
Note: Agholor had the second most WR snaps for the Ravens last week and teammate Rashod Bateman is dealing with a tight hamstring.
65.Jauan Jennings SF vs. ARI
66.DeVante Parker NE at DAL
67.*Quentin Johnston LAC vs. LV
Note: Johnston only played 16 snaps last week, but with Mike Williams out for the season he should get more snaps and eventually more targets.
68.Josh Downs IND vs. LAR
69.Jalin Hyatt NYG vs. SEA
70.Isaiah Hodgins NYG vs. SEA
71.Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN vs. CIN
72.Darnell Mooney CHI vs. DEN
73.Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC at NYJ
74.K.J. Osborn MIN at CAR
75.Kadarius Toney KC at NYJ
76.Michael Wilson ARZ at SF
77.Van Jefferson LA at IND
78.Alec Pierce IND vs. LAR
79.Michael Gallup DAL vs. NE
80.Hunter Renfrow LV at LAC
81.Mack Hollins ATL at JAX
82.Parris Campbell NYG vs. SEA
83.Jalen Tolbert DAL vs. NE
84.*Rashod Bateman BAL at CLE
Note: Bateman's hamstring tightened up on him in Sunday's loss to the Colts.
85.*Allen Robinson PIT at HOU
Note: Robinson is dealing with an ankle injury.
86.*Jonathan Mingo CAR vs. MIN
Note: Mingo left Sunday's loss to Seattle with a concussion.
87.*Zay Jones JAC vs. ATL
88.*Odell Beckham BAL at CLE
89.*Jaylen Waddle MIA at BUF
Note: Waddle was still in the concussion protocol on Monday.
90.*Christian Watson GB vs. DET
Note: Watson (hamstring) is not yet medically cleared and was limited in Tuesday's walk-through.
91.*Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. ARI
Note: Aiyuk (shoulder) was present at Monday's practice, though his activity level was uncertain. Later practice reports will help clarify the uncertainty here.
92.*Mike Williams LAC vs. LV
Note: Williams suffered a torn ACL in the win over the Vikings and is out for the season.

Tight Ends

1.Travis Kelce KC at NYJ
2.T.J. Hockenson MIN at CAR
3.Mark Andrews BAL at CLE
4.George Kittle SF vs. ARI
5.Evan Engram JAC vs. ATL
6.*Sam LaPorta DET at GB
Note: LaPorta caught his first touchdown, and caught eight of 11 targets for 84 yards in the Lions' win over the Falcons.
7.Tyler Higbee LA at IND
8.Darren Waller NYG vs. SEA
9.Dallas Goedert PHI vs. WAS
10.Kyle Pitts ATL at JAX
11.Jake Ferguson DAL vs. NE
12.Hayden Hurst CAR vs. MIN
13.Hunter Henry NE at DAL
14.David Njoku CLE vs. BAL
15.Pat Freiermuth PIT at HOU
16.Luke Musgrave GB vs. DET
17.Donald Parham LAC vs. LV
18.*Zach Ertz ARZ at SF
Note: After being a target-monster early on this season, Ertz netted just two targets last week, probably because the Cardinals were running the ball so effectively and playing with a lead.
19.Dalton Schultz HOU vs. PIT
20.Dalton Kincaid BUF vs. MIA
21.Gerald Everett LAC vs. LV
22.Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN vs. CIN
23.*Cole Turner WAS at PHI
Note: Turner led the team with seven targets last week with Logan Thomas out with a concussion.
24.Juwan Johnson NO vs. TB
25.Noah Fant SEA at NYG
26.Cole Kmet CHI vs. DEN
27.Kylen Granson IND vs. LAR
28.Cade Otton TB at NO
29.Adam Trautman DEN at CHI
30.Dawson Knox BUF vs. MIA
31.Isaiah Likely BAL at CLE
32.Daniel Bellinger NYG vs. SEA
33.John Bates WAS at PHI
34.Mike Gesicki NE at DAL
35.Trey McBride ARZ at SF
36.Drew Sample CIN at TEN
37.Michael Mayer LV at LAC
38.Noah Gray KC at NYJ
39.Tyler Conklin NYJ vs. KC
40.*Irv Smith CIN at TEN
Note: Smith (hamstring) sat out Monday night's win over the Rams.
41.*Logan Thomas WAS at PHI

Flex (RB/WR/TE)

1.Christian McCaffrey SF vs. ARI
2.Justin Jefferson MIN at CAR
3.Tyreek Hill MIA at BUF
4.Tony Pollard DAL vs. NE
5.Keenan Allen LAC vs. LV
6.Davante Adams LV at LAC
7.Stefon Diggs BUF vs. MIA
8.Kenneth Walker SEA at NYG
9.Travis Kelce KC at NYJ
10.Bijan Robinson ATL at JAX
11.Chris Olave NO vs. TB
12.Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at GB
13.*A.J. Brown PHI vs. WAS
Note: Brown had a big yardage game on Monday night, but missed out on two potential touchdown receptions.
14.Ja'Marr Chase CIN at TEN
15.Raheem Mostert MIA at BUF
16.CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. NE
17.DK Metcalf SEA at NYG
18.*Deebo Samuel SF vs. ARI
Note: Samuel suffered sore ribs from Thursday's yeoman-like effort and did not practice Monday.
19.*Javonte Williams DEN at CHI
Note: Williams was a bright spot in the disaster against the Dolphins.
20.*Zack Moss IND vs. LAR
Note: The 122 rushing yards against the Ravens were great, but what really caught my eye was the wheel-route touchdown reception. I didn't think that was in his toolbag.
21.*Mike Evans TB at NO
Note: I'm looking forward to the next Mike Evans vs. Marshon Lattimore installment.
22.Amari Cooper CLE vs. BAL
23.Travis Etienne JAC vs. ATL
24.D'Andre Swift PHI vs. WAS
25.*Calvin Ridley JAC vs. ATL
Note: Ridley had an awful day, dropping two passes, including one for a touchdown on the opening drive. He also had two false start penalties.
26.*Tee Higgins CIN at TEN
Note: Not all of Higgins's struggles in his two down games can be blamed on Joe Burrow - he's had a couple of bad drops already this season.
27.*Derrick Henry TEN vs. CIN
Note: Henry (toe) couldn't get going against the Browns, nor could anyone else against the Titans. Their offensive issues could drag him down for most of the season.
28.Josh Jacobs LV at LAC
29.Brian Robinson WAS at PHI
30.James Conner ARZ at SF
31.George Pickens PIT at HOU
32.DeVonta Smith PHI vs. WAS
33.Romeo Doubs GB vs. DET
34.Michael Pittman IND vs. LAR
35.*Courtland Sutton DEN at CHI
Note: Sutton had a weird day - he caught one touchdown and had a couple of highlight-level catches, had a touchdown reversed on a slightly debatable call, and lost two fumbles.
36.Alexander Mattison MIN at CAR
37.Joe Mixon CIN at TEN
38.James Cook BUF vs. MIA
39.Miles Sanders CAR vs. MIN
40.T.J. Hockenson MIN at CAR
41.Mark Andrews BAL at CLE
42.Puka Nacua LA at IND
43.Chris Godwin TB at NO
44.Nico Collins HOU vs. PIT
45.*Rhamondre Stevenson NE at DAL
Note: Stevenson had two bad drops and was the less efficient of the two Pats running backs on the ground in the win over the Jets.
46.Jerome Ford CLE vs. BAL
47.*Kyren Williams LA at IND
Note: Williams had a disappointing game, with the Rams abandoning the run on Monday night.
48.Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. KC
49.DJ Moore CHI vs. DEN
50.Terry McLaurin WAS at PHI
51.Christian Kirk JAC vs. ATL
52.*Tutu Atwell LA at IND
Note: An overturn of a run initially deemed a touchdown marred an otherwise excellent fantasy night on Monday.
53.Marquise Brown ARZ at SF
54.*Dameon Pierce HOU vs. PIT
Note: Pierce hasn't gotten unlocked on the ground, going 14-31-1 last week. The Texans are missing four starting offensive linemen.
55.De'Von Achane MIA at BUF
56.Jahmyr Gibbs DET at GB
57.*Joshua Kelley LAC vs. LV
Note: Kelley couldn't come through in a great spot, rushing 11 times for 12 yards, and failing on a big fourth-down run in the fourth quarter.
58.Najee Harris PIT at HOU
59.Gabe Davis BUF vs. MIA
60.Zay Flowers BAL at CLE
61.Tyler Lockett SEA at NYG
62.DeAndre Hopkins TEN vs. CIN
63.George Kittle SF vs. ARI
64.Rachaad White TB at NO
65.Kenneth Gainwell PHI vs. WAS
66.Evan Engram JAC vs. ATL
67.Tank Dell HOU vs. PIT
68.*Joshua Palmer LAC vs. LV
Note: Palmer is the short-term upgrade for the Chargers with Mike Williams out for the season, though I think we'll finally start seeing Quentin Johnston more involved.
69.*Isiah Pacheco KC at NYJ
Note: Pacheco (hamstring) had 15 carries for 62 yards and a touchdown despite entering the game as questionable last week.
70.Adam Thielen CAR vs. MIN
71.Jordan Addison MIN at CAR
72.*Sam LaPorta DET at GB
Note: LaPorta caught his first touchdown, and caught eight of 11 targets for 84 yards in the Lions' win over the Falcons.
73.Skyy Moore KC at NYJ
74.Matt Breida NYG vs. SEA
75.Breece Hall NYJ vs. KC
76.Jaylen Warren PIT at HOU
77.*Alvin Kamara NO vs. TB
Note: Kamara was reinstated from his suspension on Monday.
78.Michael Thomas NO vs. TB
79.Drake London ATL at JAX
80.Tyler Allgeier ATL at JAX
81.Roschon Johnson CHI vs. DEN
82.Jerry Jeudy DEN at CHI
83.Jahan Dotson WAS at PHI
84.Kendrick Bourne NE at DAL
85.Robert Woods HOU vs. PIT
86.*Josh Reynolds DET at GB
Note: Reynolds (hamstring) was on the field for 48 snaps last week, but didn't get a single target. He was listed as questionable coming into the game.
87.Tyler Boyd CIN at TEN
88.Rashid Shaheed NO vs. TB
89.Marvin Mims DEN at CHI
90.*AJ Dillon GB vs. DET
Note: Dillon was losing snaps to practice squad back Patrick Taylor in the fourth quarter of the comeback win against the Saints.

Kickers

1.Tyler Bass BUF vs. MIA
2.Justin Tucker BAL at CLE
3.Harrison Butker KC at NYJ
4.Daniel Carlson LV at LAC
5.Brandon Aubrey DAL vs. NE
6.Jason Sanders MIA at BUF
7.Jake Moody SF vs. ARI
8.Riley Patterson DET at GB
9.Jason Myers SEA at NYG
10.*Matt Gay IND vs. LAR
Note: Gay highlighted another huge day for kickers, with four kicks over 50 yards, including the game-winner in overtime.
11.Evan McPherson CIN at TEN
12.Jake Elliott PHI vs. WAS
13.Cameron Dicker LAC vs. LV
14.Wil Lutz DEN at CHI
15.*Younghoe Koo ATL at JAX
Note: Koo has missed kicks in back-to-back games, prompting the Falcons to work out Elliott Fry, likely just as motivation and precaution.
16.*Brandon McManus JAC vs. ATL
Note: Tough day - missed a 48-yard attempt on the first drive, and then had a 51-yard attempt blocked.
17.Eddy Pineiro CAR vs. MIN
18.Chris Boswell PIT at HOU
19.Greg Joseph MIN at CAR
20.Dustin Hopkins CLE vs. BAL
21.Matt Prater ARZ at SF
22.Anders Carlson GB vs. DET
23.Joey Slye WAS at PHI
24.*Blake Grupe NO vs. TB
Note: Grupe missed a potential 46-yard game-winner last week.
25.Graham Gano NYG vs. SEA
26.Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU vs. PIT
27.Brett Maher LA at IND
28.Chad Ryland NE at DAL
29.Nick Folk TEN vs. CIN
30.Greg Zuerlein NYJ vs. KC
31.Cairo Santos CHI vs. DEN
32.Chase McLaughlin TB at NO

Defenses

1.*Philadelphia Eagles vs. WAS
Note: The Eagles now get to face a quarterback that was sacked nine times and intercepted four times. Seems great.
2.San Francisco 49ers vs. ARI
3.Cleveland Browns vs. BAL
4.Kansas City Chiefs at NYJ
5.Dallas Cowboys vs. NE
6.Pittsburgh Steelers at HOU
7.New Orleans Saints vs. TB
8.Baltimore Ravens at CLE
9.Cincinnati Bengals at TEN
10.Jacksonville Jaguars vs. ATL
11.*Minnesota Vikings at CAR
Note: This week's classic 'bad defense' vs. 'bad offense' matchup.
12.Indianapolis Colts vs. LAR
13.Tampa Bay Buccaneers at NO
14.Seattle Seahawks at NYG
15.Los Angeles Rams at IND
16.Detroit Lions at GB
17.Atlanta Falcons at JAX
18.Green Bay Packers vs. DET
19.Tennessee Titans vs. CIN
20.New England Patriots at DAL
21.Los Angeles Chargers vs. LV
22.New York Giants vs. SEA
23.Houston Texans vs. PIT
24.Carolina Panthers vs. MIN
25.Buffalo Bills vs. MIA
26.Miami Dolphins at BUF
27.New York Jets vs. KC
28.Denver Broncos at CHI
29.Washington Commanders at PHI
30.Las Vegas Raiders at LAC
31.Arizona Cardinals at SF
32.Chicago Bears vs. DEN
