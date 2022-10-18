Weekly Rankings: Week 7 Value Meter

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.
Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.
Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:
- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.
These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Eli Manning?"
These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.
Starting after Week 1, the rankings for the subsequent week will first post on Tuesday nights. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.
When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.
Quarterbacks
|1.
|Patrick Mahomes KC at SF
|2.
|Justin Herbert LAC vs. SEA
|3.
|Lamar Jackson BAL vs. CLE
|4.
|Joe Burrow CIN vs. ATL
|5.
|Derek Carr LV vs. HOU
|6.
|*Tua Tagovailoa MIA vs. PIT
Note: Tagovailoa (concussion) is expected to regain the starting QB role Sunday night against the Steelers. Teddy Bridgewater was able to play last week, and Skylar Thompson now has a thumb injury.
|7.
|Tom Brady TB at CAR
|8.
|*Kyler Murray ARZ vs. NO
Note: Murray had a lot more designed runs against Seattle, netting 100 rushing yards, but the passing game was completely inefficient against a weak opponent. The Cardinals managed only one scoring drive all day, frequently stalling in Seattle territory.
|9.
|*Dak Prescott DAL vs. DET
Note: Prescott (thumb) is in line to get medically cleared and then fully practice Wednesday, with the assumption that he'll start Sunday against the Lions.
|10.
|*Aaron Rodgers GB at WAS
Note: Rodgers had an awful game against the Jets and now is without Randall Cobb (ankle), though at least the matchup should be better.
|11.
|*Geno Smith SEA at LAC
Note: The 'ticket-to-the-carnival' never really materialized for Smith against the Cardinals, as he managed to throw for only 197 yards and no touchdowns. At least he ran for 48 yards to help mitigate an otherwise awful fantasy game.
|12.
|*Jimmy Garoppolo SF vs. KC
Note: The Falcons managed to take away the Niners' running game to force Garoppolo to beat them instead, and he came up short (with a lot of 'help' from the Niners' pass-catchers) in the effort.
|13.
|Daniel Jones NYG at JAX
|14.
|Ryan Tannehill TEN vs. IND
|15.
|*Trevor Lawrence JAC vs. NYG
Note: We can't blame Lawrence for the Jags' latest loss, as he was nearly perfect, completely 20 of 22 passes, nearly all short attempts.
|16.
|*Matt Ryan IND at TEN
Note: Avoided getting sacked in the win over Jacksonville.
|17.
|Marcus Mariota ATL at CIN
|18.
|Davis Mills HOU at LV
|19.
|Jared Goff DET at DAL
|20.
|*Russell Wilson DEN vs. NYJ
Note: Wilson underwent an MRI for a hamstring injury suffered Monday night, without some concern that it's a 'fairly significant' injury. Brett Rypien is the backup.
|21.
|*Andy Dalton NO at ARI
Note: Dalton showed up on the injury report with a back injury for Monday's estimated practice report. Dalton and not Winston took first-team reps on Tuesday.
|22.
|*Jacoby Brissett CLE at BAL
Note: Brissett was awful against the Pats in a blowout loss.
|23.
|*Kenny Pickett PIT at MIA
Note: Pickett has been cleared to fully participate in practice Wednesday even though he remains in the concussion protocol. Coach Mike Tomlin said that Pickett will start if he clears the protocol in time for Sunday night's game.
|24.
|Mac Jones NE vs. CHI
|25.
|*Taylor Heinicke WAS vs. GB
Note: Heinicke will start Week 7 with Sam Howell backing him up, as Carson Wentz underwent surgery to repair a broken ring finger on his throwing hand and will be out 4-to-6 weeks.
|26.
|*Zach Wilson NYJ at DEN
Note: Wilson couldn't get untracked against the Packers last week, and now faces another tough passing defense in the Broncos this week.
|27.
|*Justin Fields CHI at NE
Note: Fields aggravated a previously injured left shoulder in the Thursday night loss to the Commanders.
|28.
|*PJ Walker CAR vs. TB
Note: Walker suffered a neck injury in the loss to the Rams and gave way to Jacob Eason. It looks like there's a chance that teammate Sam Darnold could return this week.
|29.
|*Jameis Winston NO at ARI
Note: Wilson (back/ankle) was listed as a limited participant in Monday's estimated practice report. Meanwhile, teammate Andy Dalton is dealing with a back injury.
|30.
|*Bailey Zappe NE vs. CHI
Note: Zappe led the Pats to two wins as a starter, throwing for over 300 yards last week. But he could give back the starting job to Mac Jones (ankle) this week.
|31.
|*Mitch Trubisky PIT at MIA
Note: Played well (9-for-12 for 144 yards and a touchdown) in relief of Kenny Pickett.
|32.
|*Cooper Rush DAL vs. DET
Note: Rush was exposed against a good pass rush on Sunday night against the Eagles, quieting any possibility that he could hold off a healthy Dak Prescott.
|33.
|*Teddy Bridgewater MIA vs. PIT
Note: Bridgewater should revert back to being the primary backup behind Tua Tagovailoa this week.
|34.
|*Sam Darnold CAR vs. TB
Note: Darnold (ankle) is expected to return from IR and practice this week, though it's uncertain whether he'll be ready to play. If so, he's likely to start over Baker Mayfield (ankle) and P.J. Walker (neck).
|35.
|*Brett Rypien DEN vs. NYJ
Note: Rypien is the Broncos' backup in case Russell Wilson (hamstring, bad chef) can't play.
|36.
|*Baker Mayfield CAR vs. TB
Note: An MRI on Mayfield's ankle revealed ligament damage and he is considered 'week-to-week.' PJ Walker suffered a neck injury against the Rams last week, leaving Jacob Eason and the possibility of Sam Darnold's return from an ankle injury as pivots.
|37.
|*Jacob Eason at
Note: Eason reverted back to the Panthers' practice squad Monday after seeing game action in the loss to the Rams.
|38.
|*Carson Wentz WAS vs. GB
Note: Wentz is out 4-to-6 weeks with a broken ring finger on his throwing hand.
|39.
|Jalen Hurts PHI at
|40.
|Matthew Stafford LA at
Running Backs
|1.
|*Derrick Henry TEN vs. IND
Note: Look for a heavy workload with the Titans coming off the bye week.
|2.
|*Saquon Barkley NYG at JAX
Note: Barkley seemed to be favoring his shoulder at points in the game, but he was still in there at the end.
|3.
|Nick Chubb CLE at BAL
|4.
|*Christian McCaffrey CAR vs. TB
Note: The buzz about a possible trade has gotten louder as the Panthers' season continues to circle down the drain.
|5.
|Austin Ekeler LAC vs. SEA
|6.
|Leonard Fournette TB at CAR
|7.
|Josh Jacobs LV vs. HOU
|8.
|Alvin Kamara NO at ARI
|9.
|Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. CHI
|10.
|Dameon Pierce HOU at LV
|11.
|Breece Hall NYJ at DEN
|12.
|Aaron Jones GB at WAS
|13.
|Joe Mixon CIN vs. ATL
|14.
|Kenneth Walker SEA at LAC
|15.
|Travis Etienne JAC vs. NYG
|16.
|Ezekiel Elliott DAL vs. DET
|17.
|Najee Harris PIT at MIA
|18.
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC at SF
|19.
|Jamaal Williams DET at DAL
|20.
|*Eno Benjamin ARZ vs. NO
Note: Benjamin (foot) was limited in practice on Tuesday. Teammate James Conner (ribs) hasn't practiced yet this week.
|21.
|*Jeff Wilson SF vs. KC
Note: Wilson had to be the biggest disappointment of the week, running seven times for 25 yards while losing a fumble-six.
|22.
|Kareem Hunt CLE at BAL
|23.
|*Latavius Murray DEN vs. NYJ
Note: Murray ended up being Denver's primary back on Monday night, though it looks like Mike Boone will be in there on passing downs.
|24.
|David Montgomery CHI at NE
|25.
|James Robinson JAC vs. NYG
|26.
|*Kenyan Drake BAL vs. CLE
Note: Drake took over after J.K. Dobbins' knee tightened up last week.
|27.
|Brian Robinson WAS vs. GB
|28.
|AJ Dillon GB at WAS
|29.
|Raheem Mostert MIA vs. PIT
|30.
|*Melvin Gordon DEN vs. NYJ
Note: Gordon claimed he was healthy following Monday's loss to the Chargers, but he only had three carries in the game, none after the first half.
|31.
|Tyler Allgeier ATL at CIN
|32.
|Khalil Herbert CHI at NE
|33.
|Antonio Gibson WAS vs. GB
|34.
|Tony Pollard DAL vs. DET
|35.
|J.D. McKissic WAS vs. GB
|36.
|Jerick McKinnon KC at SF
|37.
|*Michael Carter NYJ at DEN
Note: Limited to seven touches, as he's clearly behind Breece Hall now.
|38.
|Mike Boone DEN vs. NYJ
|39.
|Rex Burkhead HOU at LV
|40.
|*Sony Michel LAC vs. SEA
Note: Michel's role will increase with Joshua Kelley out multiple weeks.
|41.
|*Mark Ingram NO at ARI
Note: Ingram's reps have been capped so far this week with a sore knee.
|42.
|Rachaad White TB at CAR
|43.
|Jaylen Warren PIT at MIA
|44.
|Dontrell Hilliard TEN vs. IND
|45.
|DeeJay Dallas SEA at LAC
|46.
|Tevin Coleman SF vs. KC
|47.
|Samaje Perine CIN vs. ATL
|48.
|Isiah Pacheco KC at SF
|49.
|*Chase Edmonds MIA vs. PIT
Note: Edmonds had just four touches in the loss to Minnesota, but at least he was active, unlike Myles Gaskin.
|50.
|D'Onta Foreman CAR vs. TB
|51.
|*Deon Jackson IND at TEN
Note: Jackson suffered a quad injury in the win over the Jaguars, but he showed that he had a lot of juice before he got hurt.
|52.
|*Damien Harris NE vs. CHI
Note: We'll have to wait until Monday to see if Harris (hamstring) will be scratched again.
|53.
|*James Conner ARZ vs. NO
Note: Conner (ribs) was listed as a non-participant so far this week, and the Cardinals play on Thursday.
|54.
|Jonathan Taylor IND at TEN
|55.
|Gus Edwards BAL vs. CLE
|56.
|*J.K. Dobbins BAL vs. CLE
Note: Dobbins's knee tightened up on him and he sat out the second half.
|57.
|Nyheim Hines IND at TEN
|58.
|*Darrel Williams ARZ vs. NO
Note: Williams (knee) hasn't started practicing yet.
|59.
|Justice Hill BAL vs. CLE
|60.
|*D'Andre Swift DET at DAL
Note: I'm going to wait until Swift returns to full practice before moving him back up.
|61.
|*Joshua Kelley LAC vs. SEA
Note: Kelley suffered an MCL sprain and will be out multiple weeks.
|62.
|Miles Sanders PHI at
|63.
|Darrell Henderson LA at
|64.
|Boston Scott PHI at
|65.
|Kenneth Gainwell PHI at
|66.
|Malcolm Brown LA at
|67.
|Cam Akers LA at
Wide Receivers
|1.
|Deebo Samuel SF vs. KC
|2.
|*Tyreek Hill MIA vs. PIT
Note: Hill very briefly left last week's game, missing two or three plays.
|3.
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. ATL
|4.
|Mike Evans TB at CAR
|5.
|Davante Adams LV vs. HOU
|6.
|Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. PIT
|7.
|Michael Pittman IND at TEN
|8.
|*DK Metcalf SEA at LAC
Note: Tough day in what appeared to be a good matchup - Smith missed an open Metcalf in the end zone in the first quarter, and Metcalf didn't get his first catch until the fourth quarter.
|9.
|Chris Godwin TB at CAR
|10.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. DET
|11.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at DAL
|12.
|Amari Cooper CLE at BAL
|13.
|Mike Williams LAC vs. SEA
|14.
|Tee Higgins CIN vs. ATL
|15.
|*Chris Olave NO at ARI
Note: Olave (concussion) wasn't listed on Monday's injury report after missing Sunday's game - he appears ready to go for Thursday night.
|16.
|Allen Lazard GB at WAS
|17.
|Christian Kirk JAC vs. NYG
|18.
|Diontae Johnson PIT at MIA
|19.
|*Courtland Sutton DEN vs. NYJ
Note: Sutton shockingly managed just three targets Monday night in a game that went to overtime.
|20.
|*DeAndre Hopkins ARZ vs. NO
Note: Hopkins is back from his suspension this week. How much does he have left in the tank?
|21.
|Drake London ATL at CIN
|22.
|Jakobi Meyers NE vs. CHI
|23.
|JuJu Smith-Schuster KC at SF
|24.
|Terry McLaurin WAS vs. GB
|25.
|Jerry Jeudy DEN vs. NYJ
|26.
|Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. KC
|27.
|Darnell Mooney CHI at NE
|28.
|Curtis Samuel WAS vs. GB
|29.
|Tyler Lockett SEA at LAC
|30.
|Brandin Cooks HOU at LV
|31.
|Joshua Palmer LAC vs. SEA
|32.
|Chase Claypool PIT at MIA
|33.
|Tyler Boyd CIN vs. ATL
|34.
|*Rondale Moore ARZ vs. NO
Note: Moore saw lots of work last week, albeit almost all on short routes.
|35.
|Robert Woods TEN vs. IND
|36.
|George Pickens PIT at MIA
|37.
|DJ Moore CAR vs. TB
|38.
|Hunter Renfrow LV vs. HOU
|39.
|Marquez Callaway NO at ARI
|40.
|Alec Pierce IND at TEN
|41.
|Zay Jones JAC vs. NYG
|42.
|Corey Davis NYJ at DEN
|43.
|Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE at BAL
|44.
|Nico Collins HOU at LV
|45.
|Michael Gallup DAL vs. DET
|46.
|Josh Reynolds DET at DAL
|47.
|Mecole Hardman KC at SF
|48.
|DeVante Parker NE vs. CHI
|49.
|Wan'Dale Robinson NYG at JAX
|50.
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN vs. IND
|51.
|Tre'Quan Smith NO at ARI
|52.
|Garrett Wilson NYJ at DEN
|53.
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC at SF
|54.
|*Tyquan Thornton NE vs. CHI
Note: Thornton had two touchdowns, one rushing, one receiving, and was on the field for 40 of 70 snaps. It's a crowded receiving corps, and Thornton might still be behind Devante Parker, let alone Jakobi Meyers, but he might also provide a skill set that others might not have.
|55.
|*Jamal Agnew JAC vs. NYG
Note: Agnew suffered a knee injury in the loss to the Colts and is day-to-day.
|56.
|Olamide Zaccheaus ATL at CIN
|57.
|*Darius Slayton NYG at JAX
Note: Slayton had just three targets in the comeback win over the Ravens.
|58.
|Russell Gage TB at CAR
|59.
|Romeo Doubs GB at WAS
|60.
|Mack Hollins LV vs. HOU
|61.
|*Robbie Anderson ARZ vs. NO
Note: Traded to the Cardinals in the wake of (a) his sideline tantrum and subsequent benching, and (b) the Cardinals losing Marquise Brown for an extended period of time.
|62.
|Devin Duvernay BAL vs. CLE
|63.
|*Elijah Moore NYJ at DEN
Note: Moore wasn't even targeted in the win over the Packers.
|64.
|Greg Dortch ARZ vs. NO
|65.
|Breshad Perriman TB at CAR
|66.
|Noah Brown DAL vs. DET
|67.
|Richie James NYG at JAX
|68.
|KJ Hamler DEN vs. NYJ
|69.
|A.J. Green ARZ vs. NO
|70.
|DeAndre Carter LAC vs. SEA
|71.
|Terrace Marshall CAR vs. TB
|72.
|*Rashod Bateman BAL vs. CLE
Note: Coach John Harbaugh revealed that Bateman's injury is a sprained left foot and that Bateman is close to returning.
|73.
|Dyami Brown WAS vs. GB
|74.
|Marvin Jones JAC vs. NYG
|75.
|Christian Watson GB at WAS
|76.
|Nelson Agholor NE vs. CHI
|77.
|Kadarius Toney NYG at JAX
|78.
|*Michael Thomas NO at ARI
Note: Thomas (foot) still hasn't practiced since Week 3, making him unlikely to play on Thursday night.
|79.
|*Jarvis Landry NO at ARI
Note: Landry (ankle) hasn't practiced yet this week.
|80.
|*Keenan Allen LAC vs. SEA
Note: Allen (hamstring) is on pace to return to full practices this week. I'll move him up later in the week if that comes to fruition.
|81.
|Jahan Dotson WAS vs. GB
|82.
|Julio Jones TB at CAR
|83.
|DJ Chark DET at DAL
|84.
|Kalif Raymond DET at DAL
|85.
|*Randall Cobb GB at WAS
Note: Cobb sprained his right ankle in the loss to the Jets and will be out two-to-four weeks.
|86.
|*Marquise Brown ARZ vs. NO
Note: Brown is out indefinitely due to his left foot injury - many have speculated he's out at least six weeks.
|87.
|Cooper Kupp LA at
|88.
|A.J. Brown PHI at
|89.
|DeVonta Smith PHI at
|90.
|Allen Robinson LA at
Tight Ends
|1.
|Travis Kelce KC at SF
|2.
|Mark Andrews BAL vs. CLE
|3.
|Zach Ertz ARZ vs. NO
|4.
|George Kittle SF vs. KC
|5.
|Darren Waller LV vs. HOU
|6.
|David Njoku CLE at BAL
|7.
|Kyle Pitts ATL at CIN
|8.
|T.J. Hockenson DET at DAL
|9.
|Taysom Hill NO at ARI
|10.
|Hayden Hurst CIN vs. ATL
|11.
|Robert Tonyan GB at WAS
|12.
|*Gerald Everett LAC vs. SEA
Note: Everett was losing some targets to teammate Donald Parham, but then Parham had to go into the concussion protocol - keep in mind that Parham had a particularly nasty concussion before.
|13.
|Daniel Bellinger NYG at JAX
|14.
|Evan Engram JAC vs. NYG
|15.
|Tyler Conklin NYJ at DEN
|16.
|Hunter Henry NE vs. CHI
|17.
|Cade Otton TB at CAR
|18.
|Greg Dulcich DEN vs. NYJ
|19.
|Mike Gesicki MIA vs. PIT
|20.
|Cole Kmet CHI at NE
|21.
|Eric Saubert DEN vs. NYJ
|22.
|Kylen Granson IND at TEN
|23.
|Noah Fant SEA at LAC
|24.
|Will Dissly SEA at LAC
|25.
|Jelani Woods IND at TEN
|26.
|C.J. Uzomah NYJ at DEN
|27.
|Austin Hooper TEN vs. IND
|28.
|Isaiah Likely BAL vs. CLE
|29.
|Geoff Swaim TEN vs. IND
|30.
|Logan Thomas WAS vs. GB
|31.
|*Cameron Brate TB at CAR
Note: Brate suffered a scary neck strain and had to be stretchered off in the loss to the Steelers.
|32.
|*Adam Trautman NO at ARI
Note: Trautman injured his ankle Sunday against the Bengals and has been held out of practice so far this week.
|33.
|*Pat Freiermuth PIT at MIA
Note: Freiermuth is in the concussion protocol still, though his projected activity is set to increase.
|34.
|*Dalton Schultz DAL vs. DET
Note: Schultz 'tweaked' his PCL injury on Saturday and that's why he was a scratch Sunday night, at least according to the Cowboys after the fact.
|35.
|Dallas Goedert PHI at
|36.
|Tyler Higbee LA at
Flex (RB/WR/TE)
|1.
|*Derrick Henry TEN vs. IND
Note: Look for a heavy workload with the Titans coming off the bye week.
|2.
|*Saquon Barkley NYG at JAX
Note: Barkley seemed to be favoring his shoulder at points in the game, but he was still in there at the end.
|3.
|Nick Chubb CLE at BAL
|4.
|Deebo Samuel SF vs. KC
|5.
|Travis Kelce KC at SF
|6.
|*Christian McCaffrey CAR vs. TB
Note: The buzz about a possible trade has gotten louder as the Panthers' season continues to circle down the drain.
|7.
|*Tyreek Hill MIA vs. PIT
Note: Hill very briefly left last week's game, missing two or three plays.
|8.
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. ATL
|9.
|Austin Ekeler LAC vs. SEA
|10.
|Leonard Fournette TB at CAR
|11.
|Josh Jacobs LV vs. HOU
|12.
|Mark Andrews BAL vs. CLE
|13.
|Mike Evans TB at CAR
|14.
|Davante Adams LV vs. HOU
|15.
|Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. PIT
|16.
|Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. CHI
|17.
|Dameon Pierce HOU at LV
|18.
|Breece Hall NYJ at DEN
|19.
|Michael Pittman IND at TEN
|20.
|Alvin Kamara NO at ARI
|21.
|*DK Metcalf SEA at LAC
Note: Tough day in what appeared to be a good matchup - Smith missed an open Metcalf in the end zone in the first quarter, and Metcalf didn't get his first catch until the fourth quarter.
|22.
|Chris Godwin TB at CAR
|23.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. DET
|24.
|Aaron Jones GB at WAS
|25.
|Joe Mixon CIN vs. ATL
|26.
|Kenneth Walker SEA at LAC
|27.
|Ezekiel Elliott DAL vs. DET
|28.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at DAL
|29.
|Amari Cooper CLE at BAL
|30.
|Travis Etienne JAC vs. NYG
|31.
|Najee Harris PIT at MIA
|32.
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC at SF
|33.
|Mike Williams LAC vs. SEA
|34.
|Tee Higgins CIN vs. ATL
|35.
|*Chris Olave NO at ARI
Note: Olave (concussion) wasn't listed on Monday's injury report after missing Sunday's game - he appears ready to go for Thursday night.
|36.
|Allen Lazard GB at WAS
|37.
|Jamaal Williams DET at DAL
|38.
|*Eno Benjamin ARZ vs. NO
Note: Benjamin (foot) was limited in practice on Tuesday. Teammate James Conner (ribs) hasn't practiced yet this week.
|39.
|*Jeff Wilson SF vs. KC
Note: Wilson had to be the biggest disappointment of the week, running seven times for 25 yards while losing a fumble-six.
|40.
|Christian Kirk JAC vs. NYG
|41.
|Diontae Johnson PIT at MIA
|42.
|*Courtland Sutton DEN vs. NYJ
Note: Sutton shockingly managed just three targets Monday night in a game that went to overtime.
|43.
|*DeAndre Hopkins ARZ vs. NO
Note: Hopkins is back from his suspension this week. How much does he have left in the tank?
|44.
|Drake London ATL at CIN
|45.
|Jakobi Meyers NE vs. CHI
|46.
|JuJu Smith-Schuster KC at SF
|47.
|Terry McLaurin WAS vs. GB
|48.
|Kareem Hunt CLE at BAL
|49.
|*Latavius Murray DEN vs. NYJ
Note: Murray ended up being Denver's primary back on Monday night, though it looks like Mike Boone will be in there on passing downs.
|50.
|David Montgomery CHI at NE
|51.
|Zach Ertz ARZ vs. NO
|52.
|George Kittle SF vs. KC
|53.
|Jerry Jeudy DEN vs. NYJ
|54.
|Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. KC
|55.
|Darnell Mooney CHI at NE
|56.
|Curtis Samuel WAS vs. GB
|57.
|Tyler Lockett SEA at LAC
|58.
|Brandin Cooks HOU at LV
|59.
|Joshua Palmer LAC vs. SEA
|60.
|James Robinson JAC vs. NYG
|61.
|*Kenyan Drake BAL vs. CLE
Note: Drake took over after J.K. Dobbins' knee tightened up last week.
|62.
|Brian Robinson WAS vs. GB
|63.
|Darren Waller LV vs. HOU
|64.
|Chase Claypool PIT at MIA
|65.
|AJ Dillon GB at WAS
|66.
|Raheem Mostert MIA vs. PIT
|67.
|Tyler Boyd CIN vs. ATL
|68.
|*Rondale Moore ARZ vs. NO
Note: Moore saw lots of work last week, albeit almost all on short routes.
|69.
|Robert Woods TEN vs. IND
|70.
|George Pickens PIT at MIA
|71.
|DJ Moore CAR vs. TB
|72.
|Hunter Renfrow LV vs. HOU
|73.
|Marquez Callaway NO at ARI
|74.
|Alec Pierce IND at TEN
|75.
|David Njoku CLE at BAL
|76.
|Kyle Pitts ATL at CIN
|77.
|*Melvin Gordon DEN vs. NYJ
Note: Gordon claimed he was healthy following Monday's loss to the Chargers, but he only had three carries in the game, none after the first half.
|78.
|Tyler Allgeier ATL at CIN
|79.
|Khalil Herbert CHI at NE
Kickers
|1.
|Daniel Carlson LV vs. HOU
|2.
|Justin Tucker BAL vs. CLE
|3.
|Evan McPherson CIN vs. ATL
|4.
|Ryan Succop TB at CAR
|5.
|Graham Gano NYG at JAX
|6.
|Harrison Butker KC at SF
|7.
|Brett Maher DAL vs. DET
|8.
|Jason Sanders MIA vs. PIT
|9.
|Robbie Gould SF vs. KC
|10.
|Brandon McManus DEN vs. NYJ
|11.
|Cade York CLE at BAL
|12.
|Chris Boswell PIT at MIA
|13.
|Greg Zuerlein NYJ at DEN
|14.
|Wil Lutz NO at ARI
|15.
|Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU at LV
|16.
|Riley Patterson JAC vs. NYG
|17.
|Taylor Bertolet LAC vs. SEA
|18.
|Mason Crosby GB at WAS
|19.
|Randy Bullock TEN vs. IND
|20.
|Nick Folk NE vs. CHI
|21.
|Chase McLaughlin IND at TEN
|22.
|Younghoe Koo ATL at CIN
|23.
|Cairo Santos CHI at NE
|24.
|Jason Myers SEA at LAC
|25.
|Joey Slye WAS vs. GB
|26.
|Eddy Pineiro CAR vs. TB
|27.
|*Matt Prater ARZ vs. NO
Note: Prater (hip) didn't practice on Monday or Tuesday. If he can't go, they Cardinals will promote Rodrigo Blankenship from their practice squad, after releasing Matt Ammendola.
|28.
|Rodrigo Blankenship at
|29.
|Matt Gay LA at
|30.
|Jake Elliott PHI at
|31.
|*Dustin Hopkins LAC vs. SEA
Note: Hopkins aggravated his hamstring on Monday night but stayed in to kick four field goals. He's going to be out two-to-four weeks, however. The Chargers are expected to promote Taylor Bertolet from its practice squad again.
Defenses
|1.
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers at CAR
|2.
|New England Patriots vs. CHI
|3.
|Miami Dolphins vs. PIT
|4.
|*Denver Broncos vs. NYJ
Note: For all of their problems on offense, the Broncos' defense remains an elite unit.
|5.
|*Green Bay Packers at WAS
Note: Facing Taylor Heinicke this week - how big of a downgrade is that from Carson Wentz?
|6.
|Dallas Cowboys vs. DET
|7.
|*New York Jets at DEN
Note: The Broncos might not have Russell Wilson.
|8.
|*Cincinnati Bengals vs. ATL
Note: Already down D.J. Reader, now Logan Wilson is hurt.
|9.
|Los Angeles Chargers vs. SEA
|10.
|Arizona Cardinals vs. NO
|11.
|New York Giants at JAX
|12.
|Washington Commanders vs. GB
|13.
|Kansas City Chiefs at SF
|14.
|Baltimore Ravens vs. CLE
|15.
|Chicago Bears at NE
|16.
|Jacksonville Jaguars vs. NYG
|17.
|Tennessee Titans vs. IND
|18.
|Las Vegas Raiders vs. HOU
|19.
|Indianapolis Colts at TEN
|20.
|Atlanta Falcons at CIN
|21.
|Pittsburgh Steelers at MIA
|22.
|Carolina Panthers vs. TB
|23.
|San Francisco 49ers vs. KC
|24.
|Cleveland Browns at BAL
|25.
|New Orleans Saints at ARI
|26.
|Seattle Seahawks at LAC
|27.
|Detroit Lions at DAL
|28.
|Houston Texans at LV