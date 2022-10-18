Fantasy Football
Weekly Rankings: Week 7 Value Meter

Weekly Rankings: Week 7 Value Meter

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
October 18, 2022

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.

Quarterbacks

1.Patrick Mahomes KC at SF
2.Justin Herbert LAC vs. SEA
3.Lamar Jackson BAL vs. CLE
4.Joe Burrow CIN vs. ATL
5.Derek Carr LV vs. HOU
6.*Tua Tagovailoa MIA vs. PIT
Note: Tagovailoa (concussion) is expected to regain the starting QB role Sunday night against the Steelers. Teddy Bridgewater was able to play last week, and Skylar Thompson now has a thumb injury.
7.Tom Brady TB at CAR
8.*Kyler Murray ARZ vs. NO
Note: Murray had a lot more designed runs against Seattle, netting 100 rushing yards, but the passing game was completely inefficient against a weak opponent. The Cardinals managed only one scoring drive all day, frequently stalling in Seattle territory.
9.*Dak Prescott DAL vs. DET
Note: Prescott (thumb) is in line to get medically cleared and then fully practice Wednesday, with the assumption that he'll start Sunday against the Lions.
10.*Aaron Rodgers GB at WAS
Note: Rodgers had an awful game against the Jets and now is without Randall Cobb (ankle), though at least the matchup should be better.
11.*Geno Smith SEA at LAC
Note: The 'ticket-to-the-carnival' never really materialized for Smith against the Cardinals, as he managed to throw for only 197 yards and no touchdowns. At least he ran for 48 yards to help mitigate an otherwise awful fantasy game.
12.*Jimmy Garoppolo SF vs. KC
Note: The Falcons managed to take away the Niners' running game to force Garoppolo to beat them instead, and he came up short (with a lot of 'help' from the Niners' pass-catchers) in the effort.
13.Daniel Jones NYG at JAX
14.Ryan Tannehill TEN vs. IND
15.*Trevor Lawrence JAC vs. NYG
Note: We can't blame Lawrence for the Jags' latest loss, as he was nearly perfect, completely 20 of 22 passes, nearly all short attempts.
16.*Matt Ryan IND at TEN
Note: Avoided getting sacked in the win over Jacksonville.
17.Marcus Mariota ATL at CIN
18.Davis Mills HOU at LV
19.Jared Goff DET at DAL
20.*Russell Wilson DEN vs. NYJ
Note: Wilson underwent an MRI for a hamstring injury suffered Monday night, without some concern that it's a 'fairly significant' injury. Brett Rypien is the backup.
21.*Andy Dalton NO at ARI
Note: Dalton showed up on the injury report with a back injury for Monday's estimated practice report. Dalton and not Winston took first-team reps on Tuesday.
22.*Jacoby Brissett CLE at BAL
Note: Brissett was awful against the Pats in a blowout loss.
23.*Kenny Pickett PIT at MIA
Note: Pickett has been cleared to fully participate in practice Wednesday even though he remains in the concussion protocol. Coach Mike Tomlin said that Pickett will start if he clears the protocol in time for Sunday night's game.
24.Mac Jones NE vs. CHI
25.*Taylor Heinicke WAS vs. GB
Note: Heinicke will start Week 7 with Sam Howell backing him up, as Carson Wentz underwent surgery to repair a broken ring finger on his throwing hand and will be out 4-to-6 weeks.
26.*Zach Wilson NYJ at DEN
Note: Wilson couldn't get untracked against the Packers last week, and now faces another tough passing defense in the Broncos this week.
27.*Justin Fields CHI at NE
Note: Fields aggravated a previously injured left shoulder in the Thursday night loss to the Commanders.
28.*PJ Walker CAR vs. TB
Note: Walker suffered a neck injury in the loss to the Rams and gave way to Jacob Eason. It looks like there's a chance that teammate Sam Darnold could return this week.
29.*Jameis Winston NO at ARI
Note: Wilson (back/ankle) was listed as a limited participant in Monday's estimated practice report. Meanwhile, teammate Andy Dalton is dealing with a back injury.
30.*Bailey Zappe NE vs. CHI
Note: Zappe led the Pats to two wins as a starter, throwing for over 300 yards last week. But he could give back the starting job to Mac Jones (ankle) this week.
31.*Mitch Trubisky PIT at MIA
Note: Played well (9-for-12 for 144 yards and a touchdown) in relief of Kenny Pickett.
32.*Cooper Rush DAL vs. DET
Note: Rush was exposed against a good pass rush on Sunday night against the Eagles, quieting any possibility that he could hold off a healthy Dak Prescott.
33.*Teddy Bridgewater MIA vs. PIT
Note: Bridgewater should revert back to being the primary backup behind Tua Tagovailoa this week.
34.*Sam Darnold CAR vs. TB
Note: Darnold (ankle) is expected to return from IR and practice this week, though it's uncertain whether he'll be ready to play. If so, he's likely to start over Baker Mayfield (ankle) and P.J. Walker (neck).
35.*Brett Rypien DEN vs. NYJ
Note: Rypien is the Broncos' backup in case Russell Wilson (hamstring, bad chef) can't play.
36.*Baker Mayfield CAR vs. TB
Note: An MRI on Mayfield's ankle revealed ligament damage and he is considered 'week-to-week.' PJ Walker suffered a neck injury against the Rams last week, leaving Jacob Eason and the possibility of Sam Darnold's return from an ankle injury as pivots.
37.*Jacob Eason at
Note: Eason reverted back to the Panthers' practice squad Monday after seeing game action in the loss to the Rams.
38.*Carson Wentz WAS vs. GB
Note: Wentz is out 4-to-6 weeks with a broken ring finger on his throwing hand.
39.Jalen Hurts PHI at
40.Matthew Stafford LA at

Running Backs

1.*Derrick Henry TEN vs. IND
Note: Look for a heavy workload with the Titans coming off the bye week.
2.*Saquon Barkley NYG at JAX
Note: Barkley seemed to be favoring his shoulder at points in the game, but he was still in there at the end.
3.Nick Chubb CLE at BAL
4.*Christian McCaffrey CAR vs. TB
Note: The buzz about a possible trade has gotten louder as the Panthers' season continues to circle down the drain.
5.Austin Ekeler LAC vs. SEA
6.Leonard Fournette TB at CAR
7.Josh Jacobs LV vs. HOU
8.Alvin Kamara NO at ARI
9.Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. CHI
10.Dameon Pierce HOU at LV
11.Breece Hall NYJ at DEN
12.Aaron Jones GB at WAS
13.Joe Mixon CIN vs. ATL
14.Kenneth Walker SEA at LAC
15.Travis Etienne JAC vs. NYG
16.Ezekiel Elliott DAL vs. DET
17.Najee Harris PIT at MIA
18.Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC at SF
19.Jamaal Williams DET at DAL
20.*Eno Benjamin ARZ vs. NO
Note: Benjamin (foot) was limited in practice on Tuesday. Teammate James Conner (ribs) hasn't practiced yet this week.
21.*Jeff Wilson SF vs. KC
Note: Wilson had to be the biggest disappointment of the week, running seven times for 25 yards while losing a fumble-six.
22.Kareem Hunt CLE at BAL
23.*Latavius Murray DEN vs. NYJ
Note: Murray ended up being Denver's primary back on Monday night, though it looks like Mike Boone will be in there on passing downs.
24.David Montgomery CHI at NE
25.James Robinson JAC vs. NYG
26.*Kenyan Drake BAL vs. CLE
Note: Drake took over after J.K. Dobbins' knee tightened up last week.
27.Brian Robinson WAS vs. GB
28.AJ Dillon GB at WAS
29.Raheem Mostert MIA vs. PIT
30.*Melvin Gordon DEN vs. NYJ
Note: Gordon claimed he was healthy following Monday's loss to the Chargers, but he only had three carries in the game, none after the first half.
31.Tyler Allgeier ATL at CIN
32.Khalil Herbert CHI at NE
33.Antonio Gibson WAS vs. GB
34.Tony Pollard DAL vs. DET
35.J.D. McKissic WAS vs. GB
36.Jerick McKinnon KC at SF
37.*Michael Carter NYJ at DEN
Note: Limited to seven touches, as he's clearly behind Breece Hall now.
38.Mike Boone DEN vs. NYJ
39.Rex Burkhead HOU at LV
40.*Sony Michel LAC vs. SEA
Note: Michel's role will increase with Joshua Kelley out multiple weeks.
41.*Mark Ingram NO at ARI
Note: Ingram's reps have been capped so far this week with a sore knee.
42.Rachaad White TB at CAR
43.Jaylen Warren PIT at MIA
44.Dontrell Hilliard TEN vs. IND
45.DeeJay Dallas SEA at LAC
46.Tevin Coleman SF vs. KC
47.Samaje Perine CIN vs. ATL
48.Isiah Pacheco KC at SF
49.*Chase Edmonds MIA vs. PIT
Note: Edmonds had just four touches in the loss to Minnesota, but at least he was active, unlike Myles Gaskin.
50.D'Onta Foreman CAR vs. TB
51.*Deon Jackson IND at TEN
Note: Jackson suffered a quad injury in the win over the Jaguars, but he showed that he had a lot of juice before he got hurt.
52.*Damien Harris NE vs. CHI
Note: We'll have to wait until Monday to see if Harris (hamstring) will be scratched again.
53.*James Conner ARZ vs. NO
Note: Conner (ribs) was listed as a non-participant so far this week, and the Cardinals play on Thursday.
54.Jonathan Taylor IND at TEN
55.Gus Edwards BAL vs. CLE
56.*J.K. Dobbins BAL vs. CLE
Note: Dobbins's knee tightened up on him and he sat out the second half.
57.Nyheim Hines IND at TEN
58.*Darrel Williams ARZ vs. NO
Note: Williams (knee) hasn't started practicing yet.
59.Justice Hill BAL vs. CLE
60.*D'Andre Swift DET at DAL
Note: I'm going to wait until Swift returns to full practice before moving him back up.
61.*Joshua Kelley LAC vs. SEA
Note: Kelley suffered an MCL sprain and will be out multiple weeks.
62.Miles Sanders PHI at
63.Darrell Henderson LA at
64.Boston Scott PHI at
65.Kenneth Gainwell PHI at
66.Malcolm Brown LA at
67.Cam Akers LA at

Wide Receivers

1.Deebo Samuel SF vs. KC
2.*Tyreek Hill MIA vs. PIT
Note: Hill very briefly left last week's game, missing two or three plays.
3.Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. ATL
4.Mike Evans TB at CAR
5.Davante Adams LV vs. HOU
6.Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. PIT
7.Michael Pittman IND at TEN
8.*DK Metcalf SEA at LAC
Note: Tough day in what appeared to be a good matchup - Smith missed an open Metcalf in the end zone in the first quarter, and Metcalf didn't get his first catch until the fourth quarter.
9.Chris Godwin TB at CAR
10.CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. DET
11.Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at DAL
12.Amari Cooper CLE at BAL
13.Mike Williams LAC vs. SEA
14.Tee Higgins CIN vs. ATL
15.*Chris Olave NO at ARI
Note: Olave (concussion) wasn't listed on Monday's injury report after missing Sunday's game - he appears ready to go for Thursday night.
16.Allen Lazard GB at WAS
17.Christian Kirk JAC vs. NYG
18.Diontae Johnson PIT at MIA
19.*Courtland Sutton DEN vs. NYJ
Note: Sutton shockingly managed just three targets Monday night in a game that went to overtime.
20.*DeAndre Hopkins ARZ vs. NO
Note: Hopkins is back from his suspension this week. How much does he have left in the tank?
21.Drake London ATL at CIN
22.Jakobi Meyers NE vs. CHI
23.JuJu Smith-Schuster KC at SF
24.Terry McLaurin WAS vs. GB
25.Jerry Jeudy DEN vs. NYJ
26.Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. KC
27.Darnell Mooney CHI at NE
28.Curtis Samuel WAS vs. GB
29.Tyler Lockett SEA at LAC
30.Brandin Cooks HOU at LV
31.Joshua Palmer LAC vs. SEA
32.Chase Claypool PIT at MIA
33.Tyler Boyd CIN vs. ATL
34.*Rondale Moore ARZ vs. NO
Note: Moore saw lots of work last week, albeit almost all on short routes.
35.Robert Woods TEN vs. IND
36.George Pickens PIT at MIA
37.DJ Moore CAR vs. TB
38.Hunter Renfrow LV vs. HOU
39.Marquez Callaway NO at ARI
40.Alec Pierce IND at TEN
41.Zay Jones JAC vs. NYG
42.Corey Davis NYJ at DEN
43.Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE at BAL
44.Nico Collins HOU at LV
45.Michael Gallup DAL vs. DET
46.Josh Reynolds DET at DAL
47.Mecole Hardman KC at SF
48.DeVante Parker NE vs. CHI
49.Wan'Dale Robinson NYG at JAX
50.Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN vs. IND
51.Tre'Quan Smith NO at ARI
52.Garrett Wilson NYJ at DEN
53.Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC at SF
54.*Tyquan Thornton NE vs. CHI
Note: Thornton had two touchdowns, one rushing, one receiving, and was on the field for 40 of 70 snaps. It's a crowded receiving corps, and Thornton might still be behind Devante Parker, let alone Jakobi Meyers, but he might also provide a skill set that others might not have.
55.*Jamal Agnew JAC vs. NYG
Note: Agnew suffered a knee injury in the loss to the Colts and is day-to-day.
56.Olamide Zaccheaus ATL at CIN
57.*Darius Slayton NYG at JAX
Note: Slayton had just three targets in the comeback win over the Ravens.
58.Russell Gage TB at CAR
59.Romeo Doubs GB at WAS
60.Mack Hollins LV vs. HOU
61.*Robbie Anderson ARZ vs. NO
Note: Traded to the Cardinals in the wake of (a) his sideline tantrum and subsequent benching, and (b) the Cardinals losing Marquise Brown for an extended period of time.
62.Devin Duvernay BAL vs. CLE
63.*Elijah Moore NYJ at DEN
Note: Moore wasn't even targeted in the win over the Packers.
64.Greg Dortch ARZ vs. NO
65.Breshad Perriman TB at CAR
66.Noah Brown DAL vs. DET
67.Richie James NYG at JAX
68.KJ Hamler DEN vs. NYJ
69.A.J. Green ARZ vs. NO
70.DeAndre Carter LAC vs. SEA
71.Terrace Marshall CAR vs. TB
72.*Rashod Bateman BAL vs. CLE
Note: Coach John Harbaugh revealed that Bateman's injury is a sprained left foot and that Bateman is close to returning.
73.Dyami Brown WAS vs. GB
74.Marvin Jones JAC vs. NYG
75.Christian Watson GB at WAS
76.Nelson Agholor NE vs. CHI
77.Kadarius Toney NYG at JAX
78.*Michael Thomas NO at ARI
Note: Thomas (foot) still hasn't practiced since Week 3, making him unlikely to play on Thursday night.
79.*Jarvis Landry NO at ARI
Note: Landry (ankle) hasn't practiced yet this week.
80.*Keenan Allen LAC vs. SEA
Note: Allen (hamstring) is on pace to return to full practices this week. I'll move him up later in the week if that comes to fruition.
81.Jahan Dotson WAS vs. GB
82.Julio Jones TB at CAR
83.DJ Chark DET at DAL
84.Kalif Raymond DET at DAL
85.*Randall Cobb GB at WAS
Note: Cobb sprained his right ankle in the loss to the Jets and will be out two-to-four weeks.
86.*Marquise Brown ARZ vs. NO
Note: Brown is out indefinitely due to his left foot injury - many have speculated he's out at least six weeks.
87.Cooper Kupp LA at
88.A.J. Brown PHI at
89.DeVonta Smith PHI at
90.Allen Robinson LA at

Tight Ends

1.Travis Kelce KC at SF
2.Mark Andrews BAL vs. CLE
3.Zach Ertz ARZ vs. NO
4.George Kittle SF vs. KC
5.Darren Waller LV vs. HOU
6.David Njoku CLE at BAL
7.Kyle Pitts ATL at CIN
8.T.J. Hockenson DET at DAL
9.Taysom Hill NO at ARI
10.Hayden Hurst CIN vs. ATL
11.Robert Tonyan GB at WAS
12.*Gerald Everett LAC vs. SEA
Note: Everett was losing some targets to teammate Donald Parham, but then Parham had to go into the concussion protocol - keep in mind that Parham had a particularly nasty concussion before.
13.Daniel Bellinger NYG at JAX
14.Evan Engram JAC vs. NYG
15.Tyler Conklin NYJ at DEN
16.Hunter Henry NE vs. CHI
17.Cade Otton TB at CAR
18.Greg Dulcich DEN vs. NYJ
19.Mike Gesicki MIA vs. PIT
20.Cole Kmet CHI at NE
21.Eric Saubert DEN vs. NYJ
22.Kylen Granson IND at TEN
23.Noah Fant SEA at LAC
24.Will Dissly SEA at LAC
25.Jelani Woods IND at TEN
26.C.J. Uzomah NYJ at DEN
27.Austin Hooper TEN vs. IND
28.Isaiah Likely BAL vs. CLE
29.Geoff Swaim TEN vs. IND
30.Logan Thomas WAS vs. GB
31.*Cameron Brate TB at CAR
Note: Brate suffered a scary neck strain and had to be stretchered off in the loss to the Steelers.
32.*Adam Trautman NO at ARI
Note: Trautman injured his ankle Sunday against the Bengals and has been held out of practice so far this week.
33.*Pat Freiermuth PIT at MIA
Note: Freiermuth is in the concussion protocol still, though his projected activity is set to increase.
34.*Dalton Schultz DAL vs. DET
Note: Schultz 'tweaked' his PCL injury on Saturday and that's why he was a scratch Sunday night, at least according to the Cowboys after the fact.
35.Dallas Goedert PHI at
36.Tyler Higbee LA at

Flex (RB/WR/TE)

1.*Derrick Henry TEN vs. IND
Note: Look for a heavy workload with the Titans coming off the bye week.
2.*Saquon Barkley NYG at JAX
Note: Barkley seemed to be favoring his shoulder at points in the game, but he was still in there at the end.
3.Nick Chubb CLE at BAL
4.Deebo Samuel SF vs. KC
5.Travis Kelce KC at SF
6.*Christian McCaffrey CAR vs. TB
Note: The buzz about a possible trade has gotten louder as the Panthers' season continues to circle down the drain.
7.*Tyreek Hill MIA vs. PIT
Note: Hill very briefly left last week's game, missing two or three plays.
8.Ja'Marr Chase CIN vs. ATL
9.Austin Ekeler LAC vs. SEA
10.Leonard Fournette TB at CAR
11.Josh Jacobs LV vs. HOU
12.Mark Andrews BAL vs. CLE
13.Mike Evans TB at CAR
14.Davante Adams LV vs. HOU
15.Jaylen Waddle MIA vs. PIT
16.Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. CHI
17.Dameon Pierce HOU at LV
18.Breece Hall NYJ at DEN
19.Michael Pittman IND at TEN
20.Alvin Kamara NO at ARI
21.*DK Metcalf SEA at LAC
Note: Tough day in what appeared to be a good matchup - Smith missed an open Metcalf in the end zone in the first quarter, and Metcalf didn't get his first catch until the fourth quarter.
22.Chris Godwin TB at CAR
23.CeeDee Lamb DAL vs. DET
24.Aaron Jones GB at WAS
25.Joe Mixon CIN vs. ATL
26.Kenneth Walker SEA at LAC
27.Ezekiel Elliott DAL vs. DET
28.Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at DAL
29.Amari Cooper CLE at BAL
30.Travis Etienne JAC vs. NYG
31.Najee Harris PIT at MIA
32.Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC at SF
33.Mike Williams LAC vs. SEA
34.Tee Higgins CIN vs. ATL
35.*Chris Olave NO at ARI
Note: Olave (concussion) wasn't listed on Monday's injury report after missing Sunday's game - he appears ready to go for Thursday night.
36.Allen Lazard GB at WAS
37.Jamaal Williams DET at DAL
38.*Eno Benjamin ARZ vs. NO
Note: Benjamin (foot) was limited in practice on Tuesday. Teammate James Conner (ribs) hasn't practiced yet this week.
39.*Jeff Wilson SF vs. KC
Note: Wilson had to be the biggest disappointment of the week, running seven times for 25 yards while losing a fumble-six.
40.Christian Kirk JAC vs. NYG
41.Diontae Johnson PIT at MIA
42.*Courtland Sutton DEN vs. NYJ
Note: Sutton shockingly managed just three targets Monday night in a game that went to overtime.
43.*DeAndre Hopkins ARZ vs. NO
Note: Hopkins is back from his suspension this week. How much does he have left in the tank?
44.Drake London ATL at CIN
45.Jakobi Meyers NE vs. CHI
46.JuJu Smith-Schuster KC at SF
47.Terry McLaurin WAS vs. GB
48.Kareem Hunt CLE at BAL
49.*Latavius Murray DEN vs. NYJ
Note: Murray ended up being Denver's primary back on Monday night, though it looks like Mike Boone will be in there on passing downs.
50.David Montgomery CHI at NE
51.Zach Ertz ARZ vs. NO
52.George Kittle SF vs. KC
53.Jerry Jeudy DEN vs. NYJ
54.Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. KC
55.Darnell Mooney CHI at NE
56.Curtis Samuel WAS vs. GB
57.Tyler Lockett SEA at LAC
58.Brandin Cooks HOU at LV
59.Joshua Palmer LAC vs. SEA
60.James Robinson JAC vs. NYG
61.*Kenyan Drake BAL vs. CLE
Note: Drake took over after J.K. Dobbins' knee tightened up last week.
62.Brian Robinson WAS vs. GB
63.Darren Waller LV vs. HOU
64.Chase Claypool PIT at MIA
65.AJ Dillon GB at WAS
66.Raheem Mostert MIA vs. PIT
67.Tyler Boyd CIN vs. ATL
68.*Rondale Moore ARZ vs. NO
Note: Moore saw lots of work last week, albeit almost all on short routes.
69.Robert Woods TEN vs. IND
70.George Pickens PIT at MIA
71.DJ Moore CAR vs. TB
72.Hunter Renfrow LV vs. HOU
73.Marquez Callaway NO at ARI
74.Alec Pierce IND at TEN
75.David Njoku CLE at BAL
76.Kyle Pitts ATL at CIN
77.*Melvin Gordon DEN vs. NYJ
Note: Gordon claimed he was healthy following Monday's loss to the Chargers, but he only had three carries in the game, none after the first half.
78.Tyler Allgeier ATL at CIN
79.Khalil Herbert CHI at NE

Kickers

1.Daniel Carlson LV vs. HOU
2.Justin Tucker BAL vs. CLE
3.Evan McPherson CIN vs. ATL
4.Ryan Succop TB at CAR
5.Graham Gano NYG at JAX
6.Harrison Butker KC at SF
7.Brett Maher DAL vs. DET
8.Jason Sanders MIA vs. PIT
9.Robbie Gould SF vs. KC
10.Brandon McManus DEN vs. NYJ
11.Cade York CLE at BAL
12.Chris Boswell PIT at MIA
13.Greg Zuerlein NYJ at DEN
14.Wil Lutz NO at ARI
15.Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU at LV
16.Riley Patterson JAC vs. NYG
17.Taylor Bertolet LAC vs. SEA
18.Mason Crosby GB at WAS
19.Randy Bullock TEN vs. IND
20.Nick Folk NE vs. CHI
21.Chase McLaughlin IND at TEN
22.Younghoe Koo ATL at CIN
23.Cairo Santos CHI at NE
24.Jason Myers SEA at LAC
25.Joey Slye WAS vs. GB
26.Eddy Pineiro CAR vs. TB
27.*Matt Prater ARZ vs. NO
Note: Prater (hip) didn't practice on Monday or Tuesday. If he can't go, they Cardinals will promote Rodrigo Blankenship from their practice squad, after releasing Matt Ammendola.
28.Rodrigo Blankenship at
29.Matt Gay LA at
30.Jake Elliott PHI at
31.*Dustin Hopkins LAC vs. SEA
Note: Hopkins aggravated his hamstring on Monday night but stayed in to kick four field goals. He's going to be out two-to-four weeks, however. The Chargers are expected to promote Taylor Bertolet from its practice squad again.

Defenses

1.Tampa Bay Buccaneers at CAR
2.New England Patriots vs. CHI
3.Miami Dolphins vs. PIT
4.*Denver Broncos vs. NYJ
Note: For all of their problems on offense, the Broncos' defense remains an elite unit.
5.*Green Bay Packers at WAS
Note: Facing Taylor Heinicke this week - how big of a downgrade is that from Carson Wentz?
6.Dallas Cowboys vs. DET
7.*New York Jets at DEN
Note: The Broncos might not have Russell Wilson.
8.*Cincinnati Bengals vs. ATL
Note: Already down D.J. Reader, now Logan Wilson is hurt.
9.Los Angeles Chargers vs. SEA
10.Arizona Cardinals vs. NO
11.New York Giants at JAX
12.Washington Commanders vs. GB
13.Kansas City Chiefs at SF
14.Baltimore Ravens vs. CLE
15.Chicago Bears at NE
16.Jacksonville Jaguars vs. NYG
17.Tennessee Titans vs. IND
18.Las Vegas Raiders vs. HOU
19.Indianapolis Colts at TEN
20.Atlanta Falcons at CIN
21.Pittsburgh Steelers at MIA
22.Carolina Panthers vs. TB
23.San Francisco 49ers vs. KC
24.Cleveland Browns at BAL
25.New Orleans Saints at ARI
26.Seattle Seahawks at LAC
27.Detroit Lions at DAL
28.Houston Texans at LV
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
