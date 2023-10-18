Weekly Rankings: Week 7 Value Meter

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.
Bye Weeks: CAR, CIN, DAL, HOU, NYJ, TEN
Flex Rankings will be up in the morning once I get more injury info.
Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.
Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:
- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.
These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"
These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.
Each week, the first set of rankings will be posted on Tuesday night. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.
When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your
I welcome debate on the rankings in the comments. Please keep it friendly.
Quarterbacks
|1.
|Patrick Mahomes KC vs. LAC
|2.
|*Jalen Hurts PHI vs. MIA
Note: Hurts is coming off of his worst game of the season, and his third interception led to the Jets getting the go-ahead score against the Eagles.
|3.
|Tua Tagovailoa MIA at PHI
|4.
|*Josh Allen BUF at NE
Note: Allen was checked for a head injury in the win over the Giants, but he's apparently also dealing with a shoulder injury, which has him listed as day-to-day.
|5.
|Justin Herbert LAC at KC
|6.
|Jared Goff DET at BAL
|7.
|Lamar Jackson BAL vs. DET
|8.
|*Geno Smith SEA vs. ARI
Note: Smith had a rough day in the red zone, getting picked off twice and getting sacked multiple times when attempting to lead the Seahawks on go-ahead scores.
|9.
|Sam Howell WAS at NYG
|10.
|Matthew Stafford LA vs. PIT
|11.
|Russell Wilson DEN vs. GB
|12.
|*Baker Mayfield TB vs. ATL
Note: Mayfield is dealing with a contusion on his left (non-throwing) hand.
|13.
|*Derek Carr NO vs. JAX
Note: Carr (chest/shoulder) was a full participant in Tuesday's walkthrough. He and the Saints host Jacksonville on Thursday.
|14.
|Jordan Love GB at DEN
|15.
|Desmond Ridder ATL at TB
|16.
|Kenny Pickett PIT at LAR
|17.
|Brock Purdy SF at MIN
|18.
|Joshua Dobbs ARZ at SEA
|19.
|*Kirk Cousins MIN vs. SF
Note: Cousins had very modest numbers without Justin Jefferson in a great matchup against the Bears - how will he fare in a much tougher matchup against the Niners?
|20.
|Tyrod Taylor NYG vs. WAS
|21.
|*Gardner Minshew IND vs. CLE
Note: Teammate Anthony Richardson (shoulder) is likely done for the season. Minshew committed four turnovers (three interceptions, one fumble) and was lucky that it wasn't more in the loss to the Jaguars.
|22.
|*PJ Walker CLE at IND
Note: By rule, Walker reverted back to the practice squad on Monday, but should Deshaun Watson need to miss another game, Walker would presumably be the man again after the Browns upset the Niners last week.
|23.
|*C.J. Beathard JAC at NO
Note: Beathard took more of the first-team snaps Tuesday, but the Jaguars are still hopeful that Trevor Lawrence can play Thursday.
|24.
|*Mac Jones NE vs. BUF
Note: The Pats expect that Jones will start again this week against the Bills. But once again, that they have to answer the question in the first place speaks volumes.
|25.
|*Brian Hoyer LV at CHI
Note: Took over for Jimmy Garoppolo (back) and protected the ball well, leading the Raiders on two drives that led to field goals in the second half.
|26.
|*Tyson Bagent CHI vs. LV
Note: Bagent led the Bears on a scoring drive that resulted in his rushing touchdown, but also committed two killer turnovers, including a fumble-six for the Vikings. He'll likely start this week with Justin Fields (thumb) doubtful.
|27.
|Taysom Hill NO vs. JAX
|28.
|*Trevor Lawrence JAC at NO
Note: Lawrence (knee) was limited in Tuesday's practice, but the Jaguars are hopeful that he can play Thursday. C.J. Beathard took more snaps with the first-team on Tuesday.
|29.
|*Daniel Jones NYG vs. WAS
Note: Jones said that his neck is feeling a lot better, and he's hopeful he can play this week against the Commanders.
|30.
|*Jimmy Garoppolo LV at CHI
Note: Garoppolo was taken to a local hospital to get more exams done on his injured back Sunday and was set for more tests Monday. Brian Hoyer replaced him last week, as Aidan O'Connell, who started Week 4, was inactive.
|31.
|Deshaun Watson CLE at IND
|32.
|*Justin Fields CHI vs. LV
Note: Fields suffered a dislocated right thumb in the loss to the Vikings. He's doubtful for this week as he's unlikely to have enough grip strength. Tyson Bagent is in line to start in his place.
Running Backs
|1.
|Kenneth Walker SEA vs. ARI
|2.
|Travis Etienne JAC at NO
|3.
|D'Andre Swift PHI vs. MIA
|4.
|Bijan Robinson ATL at TB
|5.
|Raheem Mostert MIA at PHI
|6.
|Alvin Kamara NO vs. JAX
|7.
|Saquon Barkley NYG vs. WAS
|8.
|*Austin Ekeler LAC at KC
Note: Ekeler struggled to get going against the Cowboys' defense Monday night, but the good news is that he appeared to make it out of the game unscathed, despite having 18 touches.
|9.
|Josh Jacobs LV at CHI
|10.
|Aaron Jones GB at DEN
|11.
|Isiah Pacheco KC vs. LAC
|12.
|Brian Robinson WAS at NYG
|13.
|Jonathan Taylor IND vs. CLE
|14.
|Javonte Williams DEN vs. GB
|15.
|*Jerome Ford CLE at IND
Note: Hunt was the starter last week, and Ford was the finisher, with a number of big fourth-quarter runs.
|16.
|Najee Harris PIT at LAR
|17.
|James Cook BUF at NE
|18.
|Alexander Mattison MIN vs. SF
|19.
|D'Onta Foreman CHI vs. LV
|20.
|Rachaad White TB vs. ATL
|21.
|*Jordan Mason SF at MIN
Note: Mason scored last week after McCaffrey left with an injury.
|22.
|*Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. BUF
Note: Briefly left last week's game to get checked out for a concussion, but later returned and scored.
|23.
|Justice Hill BAL vs. DET
|24.
|*Keaontay Ingram ARZ at SEA
Note: Ingram was solid in the first half, though he ceded snaps to Demercado in the second half as the Cardinals abandoned the running game.
|25.
|Zack Moss IND vs. CLE
|26.
|*Zach Evans LA vs. PIT
Note: Evans is next in line to start for the Rams, though they've brought in Royce Freeman and Myles Gaskin, and added Darrell Henderson to the practice squad. Hopefully this doesn't play out like the Arizona RB situation last week.
|27.
|*Craig Reynolds DET at BAL
Note: Reynolds is in line to possibly start with David Montgomery expected to miss time with a rib injury. It looks like Jahmyr Gibbs will be back, however.
|28.
|Tyler Allgeier ATL at TB
|29.
|Kareem Hunt CLE at IND
|30.
|AJ Dillon GB at DEN
|31.
|Kenneth Gainwell PHI vs. MIA
|32.
|Antonio Gibson WAS at NYG
|33.
|*Ezekiel Elliott NE vs. BUF
Note: Elliott had his first Pats touchdown but had another long touchdown catch wiped out due to penalty.
|34.
|Gus Edwards BAL vs. DET
|35.
|*Salvon Ahmed MIA at PHI
Note: Ahmed scored a touchdown late in the win over the Panthers and could get more work this week against the Eagles, unless Jeff Wilson returns.
|36.
|Jaylen Warren PIT at LAR
|37.
|*Latavius Murray BUF at NE
Note: Murray saw 12 carries on Sunday night and could see a similar workload going forward, with Damien Harris out.
|38.
|Jaleel McLaughlin DEN vs. GB
|39.
|Elijah Mitchell SF at MIN
|40.
|Samaje Perine DEN vs. GB
|41.
|Jerick McKinnon KC vs. LAC
|42.
|*Darrynton Evans CHI vs. LV
Note: Evans had 10 touches in the loss to the Vikings but could get relegated out of a meaningful role if Roschon Johnson (concussion) returns this week.
|43.
|Zach Charbonnet SEA vs. ARI
|44.
|Tank Bigsby JAC at NO
|45.
|Kendre Miller NO vs. JAX
|46.
|*Emari Demercado ARZ at SEA
Note: Demercado had the largest snap share of the Arizona running backs, but managed only three touches despite being on the field for 43 percent of the snaps.
|47.
|Cam Akers MIN vs. SF
|48.
|Matt Breida NYG vs. WAS
|49.
|*Royce Freeman LA vs. PIT
Note: Promoted from the Rams' practice squad.
|50.
|Joshua Kelley LAC at KC
|51.
|*Keaton Mitchell BAL vs. DET
Note: Despite being activated before the game, Mitchell didn't play any offensive snaps in the win over the Titans.
|52.
|Gary Brightwell NYG vs. WAS
|53.
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC vs. LAC
|54.
|*Myles Gaskin LA vs. PIT
Note: The Rams claimed Gaskin off the Vikings' practice squad.
|55.
|Pierre Strong CLE at IND
|56.
|Zamir White LV at CHI
|57.
|Boston Scott PHI vs. MIA
|58.
|Cordarrelle Patterson ATL at TB
|59.
|*Ke'Shawn Vaughn TB vs. ATL
Note: Vaughn and not Sean Tucker served as the Bucs' number two back, though he struggled with six carries for nine yards.
|60.
|*Christian McCaffrey SF at MIN
Note: McCaffrey left with oblique and rib injuries. The team doesn't consider the injuries to be long-term, and there's a chance he plays Monday night at Minnesota, but for now we'll leave him as if he's not playing until we hear more information.
|61.
|*Jahmyr Gibbs DET at BAL
Note: Gibbs (hamstring) is trending towards playing this week against the Ravens. Once he upgrades to a full practice, I'll probably move him up to around 20-25 in the rankings. I think he'll still share time with Craig Reynolds.
|62.
|*David Montgomery DET at BAL
Note: Montgomery (ribs) is expected to 'miss some time' with his latest injury.
|63.
|*Kyren Williams LA vs. PIT
Note: Though Williams doesn't appear to have a long-term absence with his ankle sprain, he's also not expected to play this week against the Steelers.
|64.
|*Roschon Johnson CHI vs. LV
Note: Awaiting Johnson's status vis-a-vis the concussion protocol.
|65.
|Jeff Wilson MIA at PHI
|66.
|*Damien Harris BUF at NE
Note: Harris suffered a concussion and neck sprain Sunday night in a scary incident that had him taken off the field in an ambulance after an extended time being looked at.
|67.
|*Ronnie Rivers LA vs. PIT
Note: Rivers is out four-to-five weeks with a PCL sprain.
|68.
|*Chris Brooks MIA at PHI
Note: Brooks is week-to-week with the ankle sprain suffered late in the win over the Panthers.
Wide Receivers
|1.
|*Tyreek Hill MIA at PHI
Note: Hill briefly left with a cramp in the second half of Miami's win over Carolina but later returned.
|2.
|Stefon Diggs BUF at NE
|3.
|Cooper Kupp LA vs. PIT
|4.
|A.J. Brown PHI vs. MIA
|5.
|Keenan Allen LAC at KC
|6.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at BAL
|7.
|Davante Adams LV at CHI
|8.
|Brandon Aiyuk SF at MIN
|9.
|Chris Godwin TB vs. ATL
|10.
|Calvin Ridley JAC at NO
|11.
|*DK Metcalf SEA vs. ARI
Note: Metcalf briefly left Sunday's loss to the Bengals with a hip injury, but later returned.
|12.
|Puka Nacua LA vs. PIT
|13.
|*Chris Olave NO vs. JAX
Note: Olave (toe) had his reps capped in Tuesday's walk-through practice.
|14.
|Jaylen Waddle MIA at PHI
|15.
|Mike Evans TB vs. ATL
|16.
|Amari Cooper CLE at IND
|17.
|Terry McLaurin WAS at NYG
|18.
|Michael Pittman IND vs. CLE
|19.
|George Pickens PIT at LAR
|20.
|DeVonta Smith PHI vs. MIA
|21.
|Drake London ATL at TB
|22.
|Jordan Addison MIN vs. SF
|23.
|Tyler Lockett SEA vs. ARI
|24.
|Christian Watson GB at DEN
|25.
|Christian Kirk JAC at NO
|26.
|Zay Flowers BAL vs. DET
|27.
|*DJ Moore CHI vs. LV
Note: Moore was having a low-output day even before Justin Fields got hurt, and it's probably going to be pretty rough this week for him.
|28.
|Courtland Sutton DEN vs. GB
|29.
|Jakobi Meyers LV at CHI
|30.
|Gabe Davis BUF at NE
|31.
|K.J. Osborn MIN vs. SF
|32.
|Rashid Shaheed NO vs. JAX
|33.
|Marquise Brown ARZ at SEA
|34.
|Michael Thomas NO vs. JAX
|35.
|Jerry Jeudy DEN vs. GB
|36.
|Michael Wilson ARZ at SEA
|37.
|Josh Downs IND vs. CLE
|38.
|Kendrick Bourne NE vs. BUF
|39.
|Josh Reynolds DET at BAL
|40.
|Rashee Rice KC vs. LAC
|41.
|Nelson Agholor BAL vs. DET
|42.
|Skyy Moore KC vs. LAC
|43.
|Joshua Palmer LAC at KC
|44.
|Romeo Doubs GB at DEN
|45.
|Elijah Moore CLE at IND
|46.
|Darnell Mooney CHI vs. LV
|47.
|Curtis Samuel WAS at NYG
|48.
|*Wan'Dale Robinson NYG vs. WAS
Note: Caught all eight targets in loss to the Bills.
|49.
|Kadarius Toney KC vs. LAC
|50.
|Rondale Moore ARZ at SEA
|51.
|*Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA vs. ARI
Note: Smith-Njigba had four catches for 48 yards on five targets in his first game after the bye.
|52.
|Jameson Williams DET at BAL
|53.
|*Trey Palmer TB vs. ATL
Note: Palmer was targeted seven times in the loss to the Lions, and twice Baker Mayfield overthrew him on deep patterns when he had at least a step on the defender.
|54.
|Tutu Atwell LA vs. PIT
|55.
|*Jahan Dotson WAS at NYG
Note: Dotson saw only one target on a season-low 40 snaps in the win over the Falcons.
|56.
|DeVante Parker NE vs. BUF
|57.
|Jauan Jennings SF at MIN
|58.
|Jayden Reed GB at DEN
|59.
|Kalif Raymond DET at BAL
|60.
|Brandon Powell MIN vs. SF
|61.
|Van Jefferson ATL at TB
|62.
|Odell Beckham BAL vs. DET
|63.
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC vs. LAC
|64.
|Rashod Bateman BAL vs. DET
|65.
|Marvin Mims DEN vs. GB
|66.
|Isaiah Hodgins NYG vs. WAS
|67.
|Allen Robinson PIT at LAR
|68.
|Mack Hollins ATL at TB
|69.
|Quentin Johnston LAC at KC
|70.
|Parris Campbell NYG vs. WAS
|71.
|*Deebo Samuel SF at MIN
Note: Samuel spent the second half in street clothes after suffering a shoulder injury. He's currently day-to-day.
|72.
|*Zay Jones JAC at NO
Note: Jones (knee) missed last week's game against the Colts and sat out Tuesday's practice.
|73.
|JuJu Smith-Schuster NE vs. BUF
|74.
|*Diontae Johnson PIT at LAR
Note: Johnson (hamstring) has been designated to return from IR.
Tight Ends
|1.
|Travis Kelce KC vs. LAC
|2.
|Mark Andrews BAL vs. DET
|3.
|Sam LaPorta DET at BAL
|4.
|Evan Engram JAC at NO
|5.
|T.J. Hockenson MIN vs. SF
|6.
|George Kittle SF at MIN
|7.
|Kyle Pitts ATL at TB
|8.
|Dallas Goedert PHI vs. MIA
|9.
|Darren Waller NYG vs. WAS
|10.
|Michael Mayer LV at CHI
|11.
|Logan Thomas WAS at NYG
|12.
|Cole Kmet CHI vs. LV
|13.
|Zach Ertz ARZ at SEA
|14.
|*Tyler Higbee LA vs. PIT
Note: Higbee dropped a potential touchdown pass in the win over the Cardinals.
|15.
|David Njoku CLE at IND
|16.
|Gerald Everett LAC at KC
|17.
|Jonnu Smith ATL at TB
|18.
|*Hunter Henry NE vs. BUF
Note: Henry briefly left last week's loss to the Raiders with an ankle injury but later returned.
|19.
|Luke Musgrave GB at DEN
|20.
|Dawson Knox BUF at NE
|21.
|*Pat Freiermuth PIT at LAR
Note: Freiermuth (hamstring) is expected to practice Wednesday.
|22.
|Foster Moreau NO vs. JAX
|23.
|Donald Parham LAC at KC
|24.
|Noah Fant SEA vs. ARI
|25.
|Adam Trautman DEN vs. GB
|26.
|Isaiah Likely BAL vs. DET
|27.
|Cade Otton TB vs. ATL
|28.
|Noah Gray KC vs. LAC
|29.
|Darnell Washington PIT at LAR
|30.
|*Dalton Kincaid BUF at NE
Note: Kincaid missed the Sunday night game against the Giants and remained in the concussion protocol on Monday.
|31.
|*Kylen Granson IND vs. CLE
Note: Branson suffered a concussion in the loss to the Jaguars.
|32.
|*Juwan Johnson NO vs. JAX
Note: Johnson (calf) still isn't practicing, which makes it likely he'll miss another game on Thursday.
Flex (RB/WR/TE)
Kickers
|1.
|*Justin Tucker BAL vs. DET
Note: Tucker benefited from the Ravens' red zone woes, nailing six field goals in the win over the Titans.
|2.
|Harrison Butker KC vs. LAC
|3.
|Tyler Bass BUF at NE
|4.
|Jason Sanders MIA at PHI
|5.
|Matt Gay IND vs. CLE
|6.
|Jake Elliott PHI vs. MIA
|7.
|Daniel Carlson LV at CHI
|8.
|Jason Myers SEA vs. ARI
|9.
|*Jake Moody SF at MIN
Note: Barely missed the game-winner against the Browns, one of two misses. Gets a dome this week at least.
|10.
|Anders Carlson GB at DEN
|11.
|Brandon McManus JAC at NO
|12.
|Cameron Dicker LAC at KC
|13.
|Riley Patterson DET at BAL
|14.
|Wil Lutz DEN vs. GB
|15.
|Younghoe Koo ATL at TB
|16.
|*Blake Grupe NO vs. JAX
Note: Two critical misses in the loss to the Texans, the second one from short distance.
|17.
|Chase McLaughlin TB vs. ATL
|18.
|Chris Boswell PIT at LAR
|19.
|Greg Joseph MIN vs. SF
|20.
|Brett Maher LA vs. PIT
|21.
|Matt Prater ARZ at SEA
|22.
|Graham Gano NYG vs. WAS
|23.
|Joey Slye WAS at NYG
|24.
|Dustin Hopkins CLE at IND
|25.
|Cairo Santos CHI vs. LV
|26.
|Chad Ryland NE vs. BUF
Defenses
|1.
|Buffalo Bills at NE
|2.
|Seattle Seahawks vs. ARI
|3.
|San Francisco 49ers at MIN
|4.
|*Cleveland Browns at IND
Note: Nearly matchup proof, though it helped to face the Niners in horrific weather in Cleveland.
|5.
|Las Vegas Raiders at CHI
|6.
|Los Angeles Rams vs. PIT
|7.
|New Orleans Saints vs. JAX
|8.
|Washington Commanders at NYG
|9.
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. ATL
|10.
|Baltimore Ravens vs. DET
|11.
|Jacksonville Jaguars at NO
|12.
|New York Giants vs. WAS
|13.
|Chicago Bears vs. LV
|14.
|Indianapolis Colts vs. CLE
|15.
|Atlanta Falcons at TB
|16.
|Kansas City Chiefs vs. LAC
|17.
|Pittsburgh Steelers at LAR
|18.
|Detroit Lions at BAL
|19.
|Philadelphia Eagles vs. MIA
|20.
|Denver Broncos vs. GB
|21.
|Miami Dolphins at PHI
|22.
|New England Patriots vs. BUF
|23.
|Minnesota Vikings vs. SF
|24.
|Los Angeles Chargers at KC
|25.
|Arizona Cardinals at SEA
|26.
|Green Bay Packers at DEN