Weekly Rankings: Week 7 Value Meter

Patriots-Jaguars is the London game, beginning at 9:30a ET.
Week 7 Byes: Chicago, Dallas
Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.
Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:
- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.
These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Bryce Young?"
These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.
Each week after Week 1, the first set of rankings will be posted late on Tuesday night. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.
When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.
I welcome debate on the rankings in the comments. Please keep it friendly.
Quarterbacks
|1.
|*Lamar Jackson BAL at TB
Note: Jackson now has a fun matchup against the Bucs - it should be another high-scoring affair.
|2.
|*Josh Allen BUF vs. TEN
Note: Allen just got another weapon to throw to in Amari Cooper.
|3.
|Jayden Daniels WAS vs. CAR
|4.
|Joe Burrow CIN at CLE
|5.
|Jalen Hurts PHI at NYG
|6.
|*Kyler Murray ARZ vs. LAC
Note: Murray struggled in the rain against the Packers, who did well to contain his running ability.
|7.
|Jordan Love GB vs. HOU
|8.
|Brock Purdy SF vs. KC
|9.
|C.J. Stroud HOU at GB
|10.
|*Baker Mayfield TB vs. BAL
Note: We got the full Baker experience this week against the Saints, with him throwing for 325 yards and four touchdowns, but also three interceptions.
|11.
|Patrick Mahomes KC at SF
|12.
|*Kirk Cousins ATL vs. SEA
Note: Cousins played fine, but the game flow worked against him, with the Falcons running the ball so readily. They might run wild again this week against Seattle, but the passing game could also be potent.
|13.
|Jared Goff DET at MIN
|14.
|Sam Darnold MIN vs. DET
|15.
|Geno Smith SEA at ATL
|16.
|*Anthony Richardson IND vs. MIA
Note: Richardson (oblique) was close to starting last week against Tennessee but will start this week, barring a setback.
|17.
|Justin Herbert LAC at ARI
|18.
|Matthew Stafford LA vs. LV
|19.
|*Trevor Lawrence JAC vs. NE
Note: Of Lawrence's 12 incompletions in the loss to the Bears were four dropped potential touchdowns.
|20.
|Andy Dalton CAR at WAS
|21.
|*Drake Maye NE at JAX
Note: Maye had three turnovers but also generated three touchdowns in the loss to the Texans. At least he'll have a decent matchup against the Jaguars this week.
|22.
|Daniel Jones NYG vs. PHI
|23.
|*Aaron Rodgers NYJ at PIT
Note: Rodgers gets old friend Davante Adams (hamstring) into the fold - how quickly will he be able to ramp up?
|24.
|Bo Nix DEN at NO
|25.
|*Russell Wilson PIT vs. NYJ
Note: It appears that Wilson is likely to start against the Jets on Sunday night, getting first-team reps on Wednesday.
|26.
|*Spencer Rattler NO vs. DEN
Note: Rattler is expected to start again this week, with Carr due to be out 3-to-4 weeks.
|27.
|*Will Levis TEN at BUF
Note: Levis was pretty awful again against the Colts and now has a tough matchup against the Bills. His hold on the starting role must be tenuous by now.
|28.
|*Tyler Huntley MIA at IND
Note: Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) is expected to play again this season, but won't play this week. Huntley will get another start.
|29.
|*Deshaun Watson CLE vs. CIN
Note: Watson won't be benched this week against the Bengals, but now he's down his top wideout in Amari Cooper.
|30.
|Aidan O'Connell LV at LAR
|31.
|*Justin Fields PIT vs. NYJ
Note: Fields could lose his starting job to Russell Wilson this week, though coach Mike Tomlin didn't fully commit to that decision, saying that both will see first-team reps in practice.
|32.
|*Joe Flacco IND vs. MIA
Note: Flacco will likely retreat to the bench this week, as coach Shane Steichen said that Anthony Richardson will start this week, barring a setback in practice.
|33.
|*Derek Carr NO vs. DEN
Note: Carr (oblique) hasn't officially been ruled out, but the expectation last week was that he'd miss 3-to-4 games.
|34.
Running Backs
|1.
|Kyren Williams LA vs. LV
|2.
|Derrick Henry BAL at TB
|3.
|Bijan Robinson ATL vs. SEA
|4.
|*Saquon Barkley PHI at NYG
Note: Barkley had a hard time against the Browns, frequently not converting on 2nd or 3rd-and-short, missing a block on a blitz pickup and not picking up a first down on a play to the outside where it looked like he had the advantage to do so.
|5.
|*Alvin Kamara NO vs. DEN
Note: Kamara (hand) was a limited participant on Monday's estimated injury report.
|6.
|Joe Mixon HOU at GB
|7.
|*Breece Hall NYJ at PIT
Note: The Jets re-committed to using Hall, and he rewarded them with a combined 169 yards.
|8.
|Jahmyr Gibbs DET at MIN
|9.
|Josh Jacobs GB vs. HOU
|10.
|Tony Pollard TEN at BUF
|11.
|Kenneth Walker SEA at ATL
|12.
|David Montgomery DET at MIN
|13.
|*Isaac Guerendo SF vs. KC
Note: Guerendo would take over the lead back duties if Jordan Mason (shoulder) can't play against the Chiefs.
|14.
|James Conner ARZ vs. LAC
|15.
|Kareem Hunt KC at SF
|16.
|*Chuba Hubbard CAR at WAS
Note: Hubbard's run as the lead back might come to an end soon, pending how quickly the Panthers activate Jonathon Brooks (knee) once his practice window opens.
|17.
|J.K. Dobbins LAC at ARI
|18.
|Tank Bigsby JAC vs. NE
|19.
|Najee Harris PIT vs. NYJ
|20.
|Bucky Irving TB vs. BAL
|21.
|*Ray Davis BUF vs. TEN
Note: Davis proved to be quite viable with James Cook (toe) out on Monday night, with a combined 152 rushing and receiving yards.
|22.
|*Chase Brown CIN at CLE
Note: Brown took over the lead back duties against the Giants on Sunday night, but draws a tough assignment against the Browns this week.
|23.
|*Tyrone Tracy NYG vs. PHI
Note: The Giants might just have lost LT Andrew Thomas to a foot injury.
|24.
|Raheem Mostert MIA at IND
|25.
|Antonio Gibson NE at JAX
|26.
|Ty Chandler MIN vs. DET
|27.
|Austin Ekeler WAS vs. CAR
|28.
|Jaylen Wright MIA at IND
|29.
|*Nick Chubb CLE vs. CIN
Note: Chubb (knee) is expected to return to game action this week, while teammate Jerome Ford is week-to-week with a hamstring injury.
|30.
|Alexander Mattison LV at LAR
|31.
|Javonte Williams DEN at NO
|32.
|Tyler Allgeier ATL vs. SEA
|33.
|*Trey Sermon IND vs. MIA
Note: Very inefficient in the win over the Titans. You can see the qualitative difference between Sermon and Jonathan Taylor with Sermon getting the first back carries.
|34.
|*Sean Tucker TB vs. BAL
Note: Tucker likely earned future player time even after Rachaad White (foot) returns with a monster game against the Saints. I'd caution against high expectations this week against the Ravens, however - while some of Tucker's production was early, a big portion of it was late in 'hitter's counts' against a tired Saints team.
|35.
|Jaylen Warren PIT vs. NYJ
|36.
|Justice Hill BAL at TB
|37.
|Jeremy McNichols WAS vs. CAR
|38.
|Dameon Pierce HOU at GB
|39.
|*Zack Moss CIN at CLE
Note: Benched after losing a fumble in the third quarter - I would presume Chase Brown will continue to extend his lead over Moss this week against the Browns.
|40.
|*Braelon Allen NYJ at PIT
Note: Allen reverted back to a traditional backup role under the new coaching regime, though he still retained some goal line duties. He had a rushing touchdown called back due to a holding penalty.
|41.
|Tyler Goodson IND vs. MIA
|42.
|D'Ernest Johnson JAC vs. NE
|43.
|Zach Charbonnet SEA at ATL
|44.
|*Ty Johnson BUF vs. TEN
Note: Johnson got the first carry on Monday night with James Cook out, but took a backseat to Ray Davis.
|45.
|*Kimani Vidal LAC at ARI
Note: Scored on his first touch on a sweet wheel route.
|46.
|Dare Ogunbowale HOU at GB
|47.
|D'Onta Foreman CLE vs. CIN
|48.
|Pierre Strong CLE vs. CIN
|49.
|Jaleel McLaughlin DEN at NO
|50.
|Samaje Perine KC at SF
|51.
|Miles Sanders CAR at WAS
|52.
|Blake Corum LA vs. LV
|53.
|Emanuel Wilson GB vs. HOU
|54.
|Carson Steele KC at SF
|55.
|Trey Benson ARZ vs. LAC
|56.
|Ameer Abdullah LV at LAR
|57.
|Jamaal Williams NO vs. DEN
|58.
|Kenneth Gainwell PHI at NYG
|59.
|JaMycal Hasty NE at JAX
|60.
|*Cam Akers MIN vs. DET
Note: The Vikings traded for Akers on Tuesday.
|61.
|Patrick Taylor SF vs. KC
|62.
|Emari Demercado ARZ vs. LAC
|63.
|*Kendre Miller NO vs. DEN
Note: Miller (hamstring) wasn't listed on Monday's estimated injury report.
|64.
|*Jordan Mason SF vs. KC
Note: Mason suffered an AC shoulder joint sprain on Thursday night. He was in a non-contact jersey in Monday's walk-through and is day-to-day.
|65.
|*Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC at SF
Note: CEH was added to the Chiefs' active roster on Tuesday.
|66.
|*James Cook BUF vs. TEN
Note: Cook is optimistic that Cook (toe) will return after missing Monday night's win over the Jets.
|67.
|*Jerome Ford CLE vs. CIN
Note: Ford left in the first quarter with a hamstring injury and has been deemed day-to-day.
|68.
|Rachaad White TB vs. BAL
|69.
|*De'Von Achane MIA at IND
Note: Achane (concussion) wore a non-contact jersey in Monday's walk-through.
|70.
|*Travis Etienne JAC vs. NE
Note: Etienne (hamstring) is week-to-week after exiting for the final time last week in the third quarter.
|71.
|*Tyjae Spears TEN at BUF
Note: Spears is week-to-week with the hamstring injury suffered against the Colts.
|72.
|Zamir White LV at LAR
|73.
|Devin Singletary NYG vs. PHI
|74.
|Jonathan Taylor IND vs. MIA
|75.
|Rhamondre Stevenson NE at JAX
|76.
|Cordarrelle Patterson PIT vs. NYJ
|77.
|Brian Robinson WAS vs. CAR
|78.
|Christian McCaffrey SF vs. KC
|79.
|*Aaron Jones MIN vs. DET
Note: Jones (hip) was on the field for the Vikings' 'light bonus session' Monday.
|80.
|*Jonathon Brooks CAR at WAS
Note: Brooks (knee) will begin his 21-day practice window to return this week - the Panthers can then activate him from the PUP list at any point.
|81.
|82.
|83.
Wide Receivers
|1.
|Justin Jefferson MIN vs. DET
|2.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at MIN
|3.
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN at CLE
|4.
|A.J. Brown PHI at NYG
|5.
|Drake London ATL vs. SEA
|6.
|Chris Godwin TB vs. BAL
|7.
|Stefon Diggs HOU at GB
|8.
|Tee Higgins CIN at CLE
|9.
|Terry McLaurin WAS vs. CAR
|10.
|DK Metcalf SEA at ATL
|11.
|Mike Evans TB vs. BAL
|12.
|Deebo Samuel SF vs. KC
|13.
|Zay Flowers BAL at TB
|14.
|*Garrett Wilson NYJ at PIT
Note: Wilson had a 37 percent target share the last two weeks, a figure that will decrease significantly with Davante Adams onboard.
|15.
|Michael Pittman IND vs. MIA
|16.
|DeVonta Smith PHI at NYG
|17.
|Romeo Doubs GB vs. HOU
|18.
|*Davante Adams NYJ at PIT
Note: Adams (hamstring) was traded to the Jets and passed his physical on Tuesday. He's expected to play this week.
|19.
|Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. KC
|20.
|Brian Thomas JAC vs. NE
|21.
|*Tyreek Hill MIA at IND
Note: I think that the Dolphins will have used the bye week to find some ways to free up Hill even with Huntley at QB.
|22.
|Jameson Williams DET at MIN
|23.
|George Pickens PIT vs. NYJ
|24.
|JuJu Smith-Schuster KC at SF
|25.
|Diontae Johnson CAR at WAS
|26.
|Christian Watson GB vs. HOU
|27.
|*Amari Cooper BUF vs. TEN
Note: Traded to the Bills - how quickly can he pick up their offense?
|28.
|Jaylen Waddle MIA at IND
|29.
|Wan'Dale Robinson NYG vs. PHI
|30.
|Jordan Addison MIN vs. DET
|31.
|Courtland Sutton DEN at NO
|32.
|Josh Downs IND vs. MIA
|33.
|Darnell Mooney ATL vs. SEA
|34.
|*Michael Wilson ARZ vs. LAC
Note: Wilson could see a lot more targets this week if Marvin Harrison Jr. (concussion) is forced to sit out.
|35.
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA at ATL
|36.
|Christian Kirk JAC vs. NE
|37.
|Tank Dell HOU at GB
|38.
|Jordan Whittington LA vs. LV
|39.
|Xavier Worthy KC at SF
|40.
|*Khalil Shakir BUF vs. TEN
Note: Shakir moves down a notch with the acquisition of Amari Cooper.
|41.
|*Jerry Jeudy CLE vs. CIN
Note: Jeudy should garner more targets now that Amari Cooper has been traded.
|42.
|Allen Lazard NYJ at PIT
|43.
|Ladd McConkey LAC at ARI
|44.
|Calvin Ridley TEN at BUF
|45.
|DeAndre Hopkins TEN at BUF
|46.
|Tyler Lockett SEA at ATL
|47.
|*DeMario Douglas NE at JAX
Note: Getting unlocked with Maye?
|48.
|Tutu Atwell LA vs. LV
|49.
|Alec Pierce IND vs. MIA
|50.
|Keon Coleman BUF vs. TEN
|51.
|Jauan Jennings SF vs. KC
|52.
|Darius Slayton NYG vs. PHI
|53.
|*Tre Tucker LV at LAR
Note: Tucker was on the field for 60 snaps, but only got two targets against the Steelers.
|54.
|Ray-Ray McCloud ATL vs. SEA
|55.
|Rashod Bateman BAL at TB
|56.
|*Quentin Johnston LAC at ARI
Note: Johnston hurt his ankle in the win over the Broncos but later returned.
|57.
|Adonai Mitchell IND vs. MIA
|58.
|*Bub Means NO vs. DEN
Note: The last man standing in New Orleans.
|59.
|Gabe Davis JAC vs. NE
|60.
|*Elijah Moore CLE vs. CIN
Note: Moore is dealing with a rib injury, which might push Cedric Tillman into a bigger role.
|61.
|*Mike Williams NYJ at PIT
Note: Williams was evaluated for a concussion following Monday's loss to the Bills. He ran the wrong route on the Jets' game-finishing interception. He's likely on the trade block with Davante Adams on the team.
|62.
|Cedric Tillman CLE vs. CIN
|63.
|Xavier Hutchinson HOU at GB
|64.
|*Sterling Shepard TB vs. BAL
Note: Shepard has emerged as the Bucs' solid No. 3 receiver.
|65.
|Joshua Palmer LAC at ARI
|66.
|Tim Patrick DET at MIN
|67.
|Greg Dortch ARZ vs. LAC
|68.
|DJ Turner LV at LAR
|69.
|Andrei Iosivas CIN at CLE
|70.
|Olamide Zaccheaus WAS vs. CAR
|71.
|Devaughn Vele DEN at NO
|72.
|Dyami Brown WAS vs. CAR
|73.
|Xavier Legette CAR at WAS
|74.
|Kayshon Boutte NE at JAX
|75.
|Ja'Lynn Polk NE at JAX
|76.
|Curtis Samuel BUF vs. TEN
|77.
|Demarcus Robinson LA vs. LV
|78.
|Noah Brown WAS vs. CAR
|79.
|*Marvin Harrison ARZ vs. LAC
Note: Suffered a concussion in the loss to the Packers.
|80.
|*Rashid Shaheed NO vs. DEN
Note: Shaheed has missed the first two practices of the week with a knee injury.
|81.
|*Chris Olave NO vs. DEN
Note: Olave suffered a concussion in the first quarter of Sunday's loss to the Bucs. It's the fourth documented concussion for Olave dating back to college.
|82.
|*Jayden Reed GB vs. HOU
Note: Reed's ankle will merit monitoring during practice this week.
|83.
|*Dontayvion Wicks GB vs. HOU
Note: Wicks is week-to-week with a shoulder injury.
|84.
|*Jakobi Meyers LV at LAR
|85.
|*Malik Nabers NYG vs. PHI
|86.
|*Cooper Kupp LA vs. LV
Note: Kupp (ankle) was scheduled to work out with trainers on Monday - there's a possibility that he could return this week. He seems to be ahead of Puka Nacua (knee).
|87.
|88.
|89.
Tight Ends
|1.
|Trey McBride ARZ vs. LAC
|2.
|George Kittle SF vs. KC
|3.
|Travis Kelce KC at SF
|4.
|*Brock Bowers LV at LAR
Note: Bowers had 10 targets while the Raiders played without Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers (ankle). Now that Adams is gone, Bowers' target share is pretty well locked in.
|5.
|Evan Engram JAC vs. NE
|6.
|Sam LaPorta DET at MIN
|7.
|Dalton Kincaid BUF vs. TEN
|8.
|Kyle Pitts ATL vs. SEA
|9.
|Tucker Kraft GB vs. HOU
|10.
|Pat Freiermuth PIT vs. NYJ
|11.
|Cade Otton TB vs. BAL
|12.
|Dalton Schultz HOU at GB
|13.
|*Mark Andrews BAL at TB
Note: Andrews had his first target bounce off his hands for an interception, but he rebounded to catch three passes for 66 yards and a touchdown. The snap count is still relatively low, but there are some positive signs and the Ravens might be in a shootout with the Bucs.
|14.
|*David Njoku CLE vs. CIN
Note: Njoku could be the Browns' top targeted pass-catcher, so long as he can stay on the field.
|15.
|Hunter Henry NE at JAX
|16.
|Isaiah Likely BAL at TB
|17.
|Zach Ertz WAS vs. CAR
|18.
|Colby Parkinson LA vs. LV
|19.
|Mo Alie-Cox IND vs. MIA
|20.
|*Tyler Conklin NYJ at PIT
Note: Conklin played through a hip injury in the loss to the Bills.
|21.
|Chigoziem Okonkwo TEN at BUF
|22.
|Foster Moreau NO vs. DEN
|23.
|Mike Gesicki CIN at CLE
|24.
|Brenton Strange JAC vs. NE
|25.
|Noah Fant SEA at ATL
|26.
|Jonnu Smith MIA at IND
|27.
|Grant Calcaterra PHI at NYG
|28.
|Juwan Johnson NO vs. DEN
|29.
|Will Dissly LAC at ARI
|30.
|Noah Gray KC at SF
|31.
|Dawson Knox BUF vs. TEN
|32.
|Erick All CIN at CLE
|33.
|Charlie Kolar BAL at TB
|34.
|*Dallas Goedert PHI at NYG
Note: Goedert injured his hamstring on the Eagles' first drive of the game.
|35.
|*Taysom Hill NO vs. DEN
Note: Hill (ribs) has been limited on Monday and Tuesday.
|36.
|T.J. Hockenson MIN vs. DET
|37.
Flex (RB/WR/TE)
|1.
|Justin Jefferson MIN vs. DET
|2.
|Amon-Ra St. Brown DET at MIN
|3.
|Ja'Marr Chase CIN at CLE
|4.
|Kyren Williams LA vs. LV
|5.
|Derrick Henry BAL at TB
|6.
|Bijan Robinson ATL vs. SEA
|7.
|A.J. Brown PHI at NYG
|8.
|*Saquon Barkley PHI at NYG
Note: Barkley had a hard time against the Browns, frequently not converting on 2nd or 3rd-and-short, missing a block on a blitz pickup and not picking up a first down on a play to the outside where it looked like he had the advantage to do so.
|9.
|*Alvin Kamara NO vs. DEN
Note: Kamara (hand) was a limited participant on Monday's estimated injury report.
|10.
|Joe Mixon HOU at GB
|11.
|*Breece Hall NYJ at PIT
Note: The Jets re-committed to using Hall, and he rewarded them with a combined 169 yards.
|12.
|Drake London ATL vs. SEA
|13.
|Chris Godwin TB vs. BAL
|14.
|Stefon Diggs HOU at GB
|15.
|Jahmyr Gibbs DET at MIN
|16.
|Josh Jacobs GB vs. HOU
|17.
|Tee Higgins CIN at CLE
|18.
|Terry McLaurin WAS vs. CAR
|19.
|Trey McBride ARZ vs. LAC
|20.
|George Kittle SF vs. KC
|21.
|Tony Pollard TEN at BUF
|22.
|Kenneth Walker SEA at ATL
|23.
|David Montgomery DET at MIN
|24.
|DK Metcalf SEA at ATL
|25.
|Mike Evans TB vs. BAL
|26.
|Deebo Samuel SF vs. KC
|27.
|Zay Flowers BAL at TB
|28.
|Travis Kelce KC at SF
|29.
|*Garrett Wilson NYJ at PIT
Note: Wilson had a 37 percent target share the last two weeks, a figure that will decrease significantly with Davante Adams onboard.
|30.
|Michael Pittman IND vs. MIA
|31.
|DeVonta Smith PHI at NYG
|32.
|*Brock Bowers LV at LAR
Note: Bowers had 10 targets while the Raiders played without Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers (ankle). Now that Adams is gone, Bowers' target share is pretty well locked in.
|33.
|Romeo Doubs GB vs. HOU
|34.
|*Isaac Guerendo SF vs. KC
Note: Guerendo would take over the lead back duties if Jordan Mason (shoulder) can't play against the Chiefs.
|35.
|James Conner ARZ vs. LAC
|36.
|*Davante Adams NYJ at PIT
Note: Adams (hamstring) was traded to the Jets and passed his physical on Tuesday. He's expected to play this week.
|37.
|Brandon Aiyuk SF vs. KC
|38.
|Brian Thomas JAC vs. NE
|39.
|Evan Engram JAC vs. NE
|40.
|Kareem Hunt KC at SF
|41.
|*Chuba Hubbard CAR at WAS
Note: Hubbard's run as the lead back might come to an end soon, pending how quickly the Panthers activate Jonathon Brooks (knee) once his practice window opens.
|42.
|J.K. Dobbins LAC at ARI
|43.
|*Tyreek Hill MIA at IND
Note: I think that the Dolphins will have used the bye week to find some ways to free up Hill even with Huntley at QB.
|44.
|Jameson Williams DET at MIN
|45.
|George Pickens PIT vs. NYJ
|46.
|Tank Bigsby JAC vs. NE
|47.
|Najee Harris PIT vs. NYJ
|48.
|JuJu Smith-Schuster KC at SF
|49.
|Diontae Johnson CAR at WAS
|50.
|Christian Watson GB vs. HOU
|51.
|Bucky Irving TB vs. BAL
|52.
|*Ray Davis BUF vs. TEN
Note: Davis proved to be quite viable with James Cook (toe) out on Monday night, with a combined 152 rushing and receiving yards.
|53.
|*Chase Brown CIN at CLE
Note: Brown took over the lead back duties against the Giants on Sunday night, but draws a tough assignment against the Browns this week.
|54.
|*Tyrone Tracy NYG vs. PHI
Note: The Giants might just have lost LT Andrew Thomas to a foot injury.
|55.
|Raheem Mostert MIA at IND
|56.
|Sam LaPorta DET at MIN
|57.
|Dalton Kincaid BUF vs. TEN
|58.
|*Amari Cooper BUF vs. TEN
Note: Traded to the Bills - how quickly can he pick up their offense?
|59.
|Jaylen Waddle MIA at IND
|60.
|Wan'Dale Robinson NYG vs. PHI
|61.
|Antonio Gibson NE at JAX
|62.
|Ty Chandler MIN vs. DET
|63.
|Jordan Addison MIN vs. DET
|64.
|Courtland Sutton DEN at NO
|65.
|Josh Downs IND vs. MIA
|66.
|Darnell Mooney ATL vs. SEA
|67.
|*Michael Wilson ARZ vs. LAC
Note: Wilson could see a lot more targets this week if Marvin Harrison Jr. (concussion) is forced to sit out.
|68.
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba SEA at ATL
|69.
|Christian Kirk JAC vs. NE
|70.
|Tank Dell HOU at GB
Kickers
|1.
|Justin Tucker BAL at TB
|2.
|Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU at GB
|3.
|Younghoe Koo ATL vs. SEA
|4.
|Harrison Butker KC at SF
|5.
|Chris Boswell PIT vs. NYJ
|6.
|Will Reichard MIN vs. DET
|7.
|Cameron Dicker LAC at ARI
|8.
|Tyler Bass BUF vs. TEN
|9.
|Jake Elliott PHI at NYG
|10.
|Evan McPherson CIN at CLE
|11.
|Joshua Karty LA vs. LV
|12.
|Austin Seibert WAS vs. CAR
|13.
|Jake Bates DET at MIN
|14.
|*Matthew Wright SF vs. KC
Note: Wright hurt his shoulder in the win over the Seahawks, but he expects to be available if needed this week. Just in case neither Wright nor Jake Moody (who is likely out for a month due to an ankle injury) can't go, the Niners signed Anders Carlson to their practice squad.
|15.
|Greg Zuerlein NYJ at PIT
|16.
|Chase McLaughlin TB vs. BAL
|17.
|Jason Myers SEA at ATL
|18.
|*Brandon McManus GB vs. HOU
Note: The Packers signed McManus to replace Brayden Narveson.
|19.
|Daniel Carlson LV at LAR
|20.
|Cam Little JAC vs. NE
|21.
|Matt Gay IND vs. MIA
|22.
|Joey Slye NE at JAX
|23.
|Dustin Hopkins CLE vs. CIN
|24.
|Wil Lutz DEN at NO
|25.
|Jason Sanders MIA at IND
|26.
|Blake Grupe NO vs. DEN
|27.
|Nick Folk TEN at BUF
|28.
|Eddy Pineiro CAR at WAS
|29.
|*Greg Joseph NYG vs. PHI
Note: Joseph missed two field goals in the loss to the Bengals. He'll be the kicker if Graham Gano (hamstring) isn't ready to return.
|30.
|*Chad Ryland ARZ vs. LAC
Note: Ryland was added permanently to the 53-man roster from the Cardinals' practice squad, with Matt Prater (knee) heading to the IR list.
|31.
|*Jake Moody SF vs. KC
|32.
|*Graham Gano NYG vs. PHI
Note: The Giants don't yet know if Gano (hamstring) can come off the IR this week, but he's eligible.
|33.
|34.
|*Matt Prater ARZ vs. LAC
Note: Prater (knee) has been placed on IR.
|35.
Note: Narveson was waived by the Packers on Tuesday and replaced by Brandon McManus.
|36.
Defenses
|1.
|Buffalo Bills vs. TEN
|2.
|Denver Broncos at NO
|3.
|*Los Angeles Rams vs. LV
Note: The Rams are another lousy defense with a great matchup, but at least they're coming off the bye.
|4.
|Pittsburgh Steelers vs. NYJ
|5.
|Philadelphia Eagles at NYG
|6.
|New Orleans Saints vs. DEN
|7.
|New York Jets at PIT
|8.
|*Cincinnati Bengals at CLE
Note: The Bengals' defense is getting healthier, and they're facing a historically bad Browns offense. And yet, I'm still not super confident that the Bengals' defense will produce.
|9.
|*Jacksonville Jaguars vs. NE
Note: On one hand, Drake Maye is playing behind a horrible offensive line and turned it over thrice last week. On the other hand, the Jaguars are terrible.
|10.
|Los Angeles Chargers at ARI
|11.
|Indianapolis Colts vs. MIA
|12.
|Atlanta Falcons vs. SEA
|13.
|Washington Commanders vs. CAR
|14.
|Baltimore Ravens at TB
|15.
|Cleveland Browns vs. CIN
|16.
|Miami Dolphins at IND
|17.
|Houston Texans at GB
|18.
|Green Bay Packers vs. HOU
|19.
|Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. BAL
|20.
|*Detroit Lions at MIN
Note: Aidan Hutchinson (tibia) is out for the season.
|21.
|Las Vegas Raiders at LAR
|22.
|San Francisco 49ers vs. KC
|23.
|Tennessee Titans at BUF
|24.
|Kansas City Chiefs at SF
|25.
|New York Giants vs. PHI
|26.
|Minnesota Vikings vs. DET
|27.
|Arizona Cardinals vs. LAC
|28.
|New England Patriots at JAX
|29.
|Seattle Seahawks at ATL
|30.
|Carolina Panthers at WAS