Weekly Rankings: Week 9 Value Meter

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.
Six Teams on Bye - CLE, DAL, DEN, NYG, PIT, SF
Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.
Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:
- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.
These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Eli Manning?"
These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.
Starting after Week 1, the rankings for the subsequent week will first post on Tuesday nights. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.
When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.
Quarterbacks
|1.
Six Teams on Bye - CLE, DAL, DEN, NYG, PIT, SF
Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.
Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:
- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.
These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Eli Manning?"
These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.
Starting after Week 1, the rankings for the subsequent week will first post on Tuesday nights. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.
When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.
Quarterbacks
|1.
|Josh Allen BUF at NYJ
|2.
|Patrick Mahomes KC vs. TEN
|3.
|Justin Herbert LAC at ATL
|4.
|Jalen Hurts PHI at HOU
|5.
|Kyler Murray ARZ vs. SEA
|6.
|*Kirk Cousins MIN at WAS
Note: The Vikings upgraded at tight end in grabbing T.J. Hockenson, with Irv Smith suffering a major injury.
|7.
|*Tua Tagovailoa MIA at CHI
Note: For the second week in a row, Tagovailoa draws a favorable matchup on the road - there should be a lot of scoring in this one.
|8.
|Lamar Jackson BAL at NO
|9.
|*Joe Burrow CIN vs. CAR
Note: Life without Ja'Marr Chase was miserable, and LT Jonah Williams helped make it worse.
|10.
|*Justin Fields CHI vs. MIA
Note: The Bears took away from the defense (Roquan Smith) and added to the offense, trading for Chase Claypool.
|11.
|Tom Brady TB vs. LAR
|12.
|Aaron Rodgers GB at DET
|13.
|Geno Smith SEA at ARI
|14.
|Taylor Heinicke WAS vs. MIN
|15.
|Matthew Stafford LA at TB
|16.
|*PJ Walker CAR at CIN
Note: Walker will draw another start this week - not a surprise after the 62-yard touchdown pass that actually had 76 Air Yards. There's no way that Baker Mayfield or Sam Darnold makes that throw. For the second week in a row he draws a defense that will be down at least one starting corner, as Chidobe Awuzie will be out for the season with a torn ACL.
|17.
|Andy Dalton NO vs. BAL
|18.
|*Jared Goff DET vs. GB
Note: In case it wasn't clear that the Lions were on the short path to a top-three pick, they traded away one of Goff's top targets in T.J. Hockenson.
|19.
|*Marcus Mariota ATL vs. LAC
Note: The Falcons actually turned Mariota loose a little bit, with mixed results - three touchdown passes, and two interceptions, the latter of which really should have been a game-ender in overtime, but Carolina missed the OT kick. They may revert back to their running ways against the Chargers this week.
|20.
|*Ryan Tannehill TEN at KC
Note: I'm assuming that Tannehill (ankle) will return this week for the big game against the Chiefs.
|21.
|*Derek Carr LV at JAX
Note: Couldn't lead the Raiders past midfield even once in the loss to the Saints.
|22.
|*Trevor Lawrence JAC vs. LV
Note: In a scenario all-too-familiar to Jags fans, Lawrence committed the type of mistake you just can't make, with his goal line interception against the Broncos.
|23.
|Sam Ehlinger IND at NE
|24.
|*Davis Mills HOU vs. PHI
Note: Mills was held under 100 yards until the final drive, and now has a tough test against the Eagles on Thursday night.
|25.
|*Mac Jones NE vs. IND
Note: Jones was not at all impressive in the win over the Jets, aided by a controversial flag that reversed a pick-six, and the Jets' own failures on offense.
|26.
|*Zach Wilson NYJ vs. BUF
Note: Wilson might have had the worst 355-yard passing game ever - he threw three interceptions and countless throw-aways in the face of pressure, and the second of his two touchdowns was in the final minute.
|27.
|*Malik Willis TEN at KC
Note: The Titans limited Willis to 10 attempts (plus three sacks), and luckily they didn't need more from him with the rushing game and defense running so well.
|28.
|Dak Prescott DAL at
|29.
|Jimmy Garoppolo SF at
|30.
|Daniel Jones NYG at
|31.
|Russell Wilson DEN at
|32.
|Jacoby Brissett CLE at
|33.
|Kenny Pickett PIT at
Running Backs
|1.
|Austin Ekeler LAC at ATL
|2.
|Derrick Henry TEN at KC
|3.
|Dalvin Cook MIN at WAS
|4.
|Kenneth Walker SEA at ARI
|5.
|Josh Jacobs LV at JAX
|6.
|Alvin Kamara NO vs. BAL
|7.
|Aaron Jones GB at DET
|8.
|Travis Etienne JAC vs. LV
|9.
|Jonathan Taylor IND at NE
|10.
|Leonard Fournette TB vs. LAR
|11.
|Miles Sanders PHI at HOU
|12.
|Dameon Pierce HOU vs. PHI
|13.
|D'Onta Foreman CAR at CIN
|14.
|Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. IND
|15.
|Raheem Mostert MIA at CHI
|16.
|Joe Mixon CIN vs. CAR
|17.
|Devin Singletary BUF at NYJ
|18.
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC vs. TEN
|19.
|Jamaal Williams DET vs. GB
|20.
|David Montgomery CHI vs. MIA
|21.
|Eno Benjamin ARZ vs. SEA
|22.
|Antonio Gibson WAS vs. MIN
|23.
|D'Andre Swift DET vs. GB
|24.
|Khalil Herbert CHI vs. MIA
|25.
|Kenyan Drake BAL at NO
|26.
|Nyheim Hines BUF at NYJ
|27.
|Tyler Allgeier ATL vs. LAC
|28.
|Michael Carter NYJ vs. BUF
|29.
|Damien Harris NE vs. IND
|30.
|Brian Robinson WAS vs. MIN
|31.
|Alexander Mattison MIN at WAS
|32.
|Darrell Henderson LA at TB
|33.
|Deon Jackson IND at NE
|34.
|*Jeff Wilson MIA at CHI
Note: Traded to the Dolphins for a fifth-round pick - he's got a better chance of earning significant playing time there than in San Francisco with a healthy McCaffrey.
|35.
|AJ Dillon GB at DET
|36.
|Jerick McKinnon KC vs. TEN
|37.
|James Robinson NYJ vs. BUF
|38.
|Rachaad White TB vs. LAR
|39.
|Boston Scott PHI at HOU
|40.
|Justice Hill BAL at NO
|41.
|J.D. McKissic WAS vs. MIN
|42.
|DeeJay Dallas SEA at ARI
|43.
|Isiah Pacheco KC vs. TEN
|44.
|Caleb Huntley ATL vs. LAC
|45.
|JaMycal Hasty JAC vs. LV
|46.
|Rex Burkhead HOU vs. PHI
|47.
|Dontrell Hilliard TEN at KC
|48.
|James Cook BUF at NYJ
|49.
|Keaontay Ingram ARZ vs. SEA
|50.
|Kenneth Gainwell PHI at HOU
|51.
|Chris Evans CIN vs. CAR
|52.
|Ty Johnson NYJ vs. BUF
|53.
|Malcolm Brown LA at TB
|54.
|Samaje Perine CIN vs. CAR
|55.
|Raheem Blackshear CAR at CIN
|56.
|Zack Moss IND at NE
|57.
|Chuba Hubbard CAR at CIN
|58.
|James Conner ARZ vs. SEA
|59.
|Gus Edwards BAL at NO
|60.
|Kyren Williams LA at TB
|61.
|Cordarrelle Patterson ATL vs. LAC
|62.
|Cam Akers LA at TB
|63.
|Mark Ingram NO vs. BAL
|64.
|Saquon Barkley NYG at
|65.
|Nick Chubb CLE at
|66.
|Christian McCaffrey SF at
|67.
|Tony Pollard DAL at
|68.
|Najee Harris PIT at
|69.
|Ezekiel Elliott DAL at
|70.
|Kareem Hunt CLE at
|71.
|Melvin Gordon DEN at
|72.
|Latavius Murray DEN at
|73.
|D'Ernest Johnson CLE at
|74.
|Jaylen Warren PIT at
|75.
|Chase Edmonds DEN at
|76.
|Sony Michel LAC at ATL
Wide Receivers
|1.
|Justin Jefferson MIN at WAS
|2.
|Stefon Diggs BUF at NYJ
|3.
|*Cooper Kupp LA at TB
Note: Kupp injured his ankle on the last series of the loss to the Niners. Initial reports suggest that he'll be able to play this week.
|4.
|A.J. Brown PHI at HOU
|5.
|Tyreek Hill MIA at CHI
|6.
|DeAndre Hopkins ARZ vs. SEA
|7.
|Mike Evans TB vs. LAR
|8.
|Jaylen Waddle MIA at CHI
|9.
|Davante Adams LV at JAX
|10.
|Tee Higgins CIN vs. CAR
|11.
|Terry McLaurin WAS vs. MIN
|12.
|Gabe Davis BUF at NYJ
|13.
|Chris Godwin TB vs. LAR
|14.
|Chris Olave NO vs. BAL
|15.
|Tyler Boyd CIN vs. CAR
|16.
|DJ Moore CAR at CIN
|17.
|DK Metcalf SEA at ARI
|18.
|JuJu Smith-Schuster KC vs. TEN
|19.
|*Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. GB
Note: St. Brown will get all the targets with Hockenson out, but he's also going to draw all the coverage.
|20.
|Michael Pittman IND at NE
|21.
|Jakobi Meyers NE vs. IND
|22.
|Christian Kirk JAC vs. LV
|23.
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC vs. TEN
|24.
|*Tyler Lockett SEA at ARI
Note: I like how Geno Smith went right back to Lockett after his awful drop.
|25.
|DeVonta Smith PHI at HOU
|26.
|*Darnell Mooney CHI vs. MIA
Note: Mooney could be helped by the addition of Claypool, but only if the Bears throw frequently enough for it to matter.
|27.
|Adam Thielen MIN at WAS
|28.
|Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. BUF
|29.
|*Brandin Cooks HOU vs. PHI
Note: Shockingly not traded at the deadline, but it seems that his $18M guaranteed next season was a hurdle that no team could overcome.
|30.
|Terrace Marshall CAR at CIN
|31.
|*Chase Claypool CHI vs. MIA
Note: We'll see how quickly Claypool acclimates to the Bears' offense. Usually receivers are on a limited snap count in their first week with a team.
|32.
|Parris Campbell IND at NE
|33.
|Allen Robinson LA at TB
|34.
|Rondale Moore ARZ vs. SEA
|35.
|*Joshua Palmer LAC at ATL
Note: Sat out Week 7 with a concussion.
|36.
|Curtis Samuel WAS vs. MIN
|37.
|Zay Jones JAC vs. LV
|38.
|Drake London ATL vs. LAC
|39.
|Robert Woods TEN at KC
|40.
|Isaiah McKenzie BUF at NYJ
|41.
|Marquise Goodwin SEA at ARI
|42.
|Hunter Renfrow LV at JAX
|43.
|Mecole Hardman KC vs. TEN
|44.
|Marquez Callaway NO vs. BAL
|45.
|Alec Pierce IND at NE
|46.
|Josh Reynolds DET vs. GB
|47.
|Julio Jones TB vs. LAR
|48.
|*Elijah Moore NYJ vs. BUF
Note: Not dealt at the trade deadline - not a shocker, considering that the Jets said that they were not looking to trade him.
|49.
|DeVante Parker NE vs. IND
|50.
|Romeo Doubs GB at DET
|51.
|Mack Hollins LV at JAX
|52.
|Kadarius Toney KC vs. TEN
|53.
|Mike Thomas CIN vs. CAR
|54.
|DeAndre Carter LAC at ATL
|55.
|Tre'Quan Smith NO vs. BAL
|56.
|Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN at KC
|57.
|Sammy Watkins GB at DET
|58.
|Tyquan Thornton NE vs. IND
|59.
|Samori Toure GB at DET
|60.
|Greg Dortch ARZ vs. SEA
|61.
|Kalif Raymond DET vs. GB
|62.
|Olamide Zaccheaus ATL vs. LAC
|63.
|Khalil Shakir BUF at NYJ
|64.
|Van Jefferson LA at TB
|65.
|Devin Duvernay BAL at NO
|66.
|Marvin Jones JAC vs. LV
|67.
|K.J. Osborn MIN at WAS
|68.
|Nelson Agholor NE vs. IND
|69.
|Phillip Dorsett HOU vs. PHI
|70.
|Chris Moore HOU vs. PHI
|71.
|*Keenan Allen LAC at ATL
Note: Allen (hamstring) didn't practice Monday.
|72.
|*Allen Lazard GB at DET
|73.
|*Christian Watson GB at DET
Note: Watson suffered a concussion in the loss to the Bills.
|74.
|*Russell Gage TB vs. LAR
|75.
|*Nico Collins HOU vs. PHI
|76.
|*Dyami Brown WAS vs. MIN
|77.
|*Jahan Dotson WAS vs. MIN
|78.
|*Corey Davis NYJ vs. BUF
|79.
|*Michael Thomas NO vs. BAL
|80.
|*Jarvis Landry NO vs. BAL
|81.
|*Jamal Agnew JAC vs. LV
|82.
|*Rashod Bateman BAL at NO
Note: Bateman will miss multiple weeks with his foot injury.
|83.
|CeeDee Lamb DAL at
|84.
|Brandon Aiyuk SF at
|85.
|Jerry Jeudy DEN at
|86.
|Amari Cooper CLE at
|87.
|Diontae Johnson PIT at
|88.
|Courtland Sutton DEN at
|89.
|George Pickens PIT at
|90.
|Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE at
|91.
|Darius Slayton NYG at
|92.
|Wan'Dale Robinson NYG at
|93.
|Michael Gallup DAL at
|94.
|Ray-Ray McCloud SF at
|95.
|KJ Hamler DEN at
|96.
|Noah Brown DAL at
|97.
|Deebo Samuel SF at
Tight Ends
|1.
|Travis Kelce KC vs. TEN
|2.
|Dallas Goedert PHI at HOU
|3.
|Zach Ertz ARZ vs. SEA
|4.
|Tyler Higbee LA at TB
|5.
|*T.J. Hockenson MIN at WAS
Note: Hockenson was traded to the Vikings on Tuesday morning - with Irv Smith out for perhaps the rest of the regular season, Hockenson could step in and play a big role immediately.
|6.
|Kyle Pitts ATL vs. LAC
|7.
|Taysom Hill NO vs. BAL
|8.
|Robert Tonyan GB at DET
|9.
|*Isaiah Likely BAL at NO
Note: Likely took on a big role after injuries knocked out Mark Andrews (shoulder) and Rashod Bateman (foot).
|10.
|Hayden Hurst CIN vs. CAR
|11.
|Evan Engram JAC vs. LV
|12.
|Gerald Everett LAC at ATL
|13.
|Cade Otton TB vs. LAR
|14.
|Dawson Knox BUF at NYJ
|15.
|Noah Fant SEA at ARI
|16.
|Mike Gesicki MIA at CHI
|17.
|Hunter Henry NE vs. IND
|18.
|Cole Kmet CHI vs. MIA
|19.
|Juwan Johnson NO vs. BAL
|20.
|Tyler Conklin NYJ vs. BUF
|21.
|Foster Moreau LV at JAX
|22.
|Logan Thomas WAS vs. MIN
|23.
|Will Dissly SEA at ARI
|24.
|Austin Hooper TEN at KC
|25.
|Kylen Granson IND at NE
|26.
|Jonnu Smith NE vs. IND
|27.
|Tommy Tremble CAR at CIN
|28.
|Jelani Woods IND at NE
|29.
|*Darren Waller LV at JAX
Note: The Raiders decided after pregame warmups that Waller (hamstring) wasn't yet ready.
|30.
|*Mark Andrews BAL at NO
Note: Andrews picked up a shoulder injury in the Thursday night win over the Bucs.
|31.
|Cameron Brate TB vs. LAR
|32.
|*Irv Smith MIN at WAS
Note: Smith suffered a high-ankle sprain and will be out 8-to-10 weeks.
|33.
|George Kittle SF at
|34.
|Pat Freiermuth PIT at
|35.
|Dalton Schultz DAL at
|36.
|David Njoku CLE at
|37.
|Greg Dulcich DEN at
|38.
|Harrison Bryant CLE at
Flex (RB/WR/TE)
|1.
|Austin Ekeler LAC at ATL
|2.
|Derrick Henry TEN at KC
|3.
|Justin Jefferson MIN at WAS
|4.
|Stefon Diggs BUF at NYJ
|5.
|Dalvin Cook MIN at WAS
|6.
|Travis Kelce KC vs. TEN
|7.
|Kenneth Walker SEA at ARI
|8.
|A.J. Brown PHI at HOU
|9.
|Tyreek Hill MIA at CHI
|10.
|DeAndre Hopkins ARZ vs. SEA
|11.
|Mike Evans TB vs. LAR
|12.
|Jaylen Waddle MIA at CHI
|13.
|Josh Jacobs LV at JAX
|14.
|Alvin Kamara NO vs. BAL
|15.
|Aaron Jones GB at DET
|16.
|Travis Etienne JAC vs. LV
|17.
|Davante Adams LV at JAX
|18.
|Tee Higgins CIN vs. CAR
|19.
|Terry McLaurin WAS vs. MIN
|20.
|Gabe Davis BUF at NYJ
|21.
|Chris Godwin TB vs. LAR
|22.
|Chris Olave NO vs. BAL
|23.
|Tyler Boyd CIN vs. CAR
|24.
|DJ Moore CAR at CIN
|25.
|DK Metcalf SEA at ARI
|26.
|Jonathan Taylor IND at NE
|27.
|Leonard Fournette TB vs. LAR
|28.
|Miles Sanders PHI at HOU
|29.
|Dallas Goedert PHI at HOU
|30.
|JuJu Smith-Schuster KC vs. TEN
|31.
|*Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. GB
Note: St. Brown will get all the targets with Hockenson out, but he's also going to draw all the coverage.
|32.
|Dameon Pierce HOU vs. PHI
|33.
|D'Onta Foreman CAR at CIN
|34.
|Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. IND
|35.
|Raheem Mostert MIA at CHI
|36.
|Joe Mixon CIN vs. CAR
|37.
|Michael Pittman IND at NE
|38.
|Jakobi Meyers NE vs. IND
|39.
|Christian Kirk JAC vs. LV
|40.
|Devin Singletary BUF at NYJ
|41.
|Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC vs. TEN
|42.
|Jamaal Williams DET vs. GB
|43.
|Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC vs. TEN
|44.
|*Tyler Lockett SEA at ARI
Note: I like how Geno Smith went right back to Lockett after his awful drop.
|45.
|David Montgomery CHI vs. MIA
|46.
|Eno Benjamin ARZ vs. SEA
|47.
|Antonio Gibson WAS vs. MIN
|48.
|Zach Ertz ARZ vs. SEA
|49.
|D'Andre Swift DET vs. GB
|50.
|Khalil Herbert CHI vs. MIA
|51.
|DeVonta Smith PHI at HOU
|52.
|*Darnell Mooney CHI vs. MIA
Note: Mooney could be helped by the addition of Claypool, but only if the Bears throw frequently enough for it to matter.
|53.
|Adam Thielen MIN at WAS
|54.
|Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. BUF
|55.
|Kenyan Drake BAL at NO
|56.
|Nyheim Hines BUF at NYJ
|57.
|Tyler Allgeier ATL vs. LAC
|58.
|Michael Carter NYJ vs. BUF
|59.
|*Brandin Cooks HOU vs. PHI
Note: Shockingly not traded at the deadline, but it seems that his $18M guaranteed next season was a hurdle that no team could overcome.
|60.
|Terrace Marshall CAR at CIN
|61.
|*Chase Claypool CHI vs. MIA
Note: We'll see how quickly Claypool acclimates to the Bears' offense. Usually receivers are on a limited snap count in their first week with a team.
|62.
|Tyler Higbee LA at TB
|63.
|*T.J. Hockenson MIN at WAS
Note: Hockenson was traded to the Vikings on Tuesday morning - with Irv Smith out for perhaps the rest of the regular season, Hockenson could step in and play a big role immediately.
|64.
|Damien Harris NE vs. IND
|65.
|Brian Robinson WAS vs. MIN
|66.
|Alexander Mattison MIN at WAS
|67.
|Parris Campbell IND at NE
|68.
|Allen Robinson LA at TB
|69.
|Rondale Moore ARZ vs. SEA
|70.
|*Joshua Palmer LAC at ATL
Note: Sat out Week 7 with a concussion.
|71.
|Curtis Samuel WAS vs. MIN
|72.
|Kyle Pitts ATL vs. LAC
|73.
|Taysom Hill NO vs. BAL
|74.
|Darrell Henderson LA at TB
|75.
|Deon Jackson IND at NE
|76.
|Zay Jones JAC vs. LV
|77.
|Drake London ATL vs. LAC
|78.
|Robert Woods TEN at KC
Kickers
|1.
|Justin Tucker BAL at NO
|2.
|Tyler Bass BUF at NYJ
|3.
|Harrison Butker KC vs. TEN
|4.
|Nick Folk NE vs. IND
|5.
|Jason Sanders MIA at CHI
|6.
|*Daniel Carlson LV at JAX
Note: When we said that the Raiders needed to stop relying on field goals, this is not what we meant. Carlson's only kick last week was on the second half kickoff.
|7.
|Evan McPherson CIN vs. CAR
|8.
|Greg Joseph MIN at WAS
|9.
|Chase McLaughlin IND at NE
|10.
|Ryan Succop TB vs. LAR
|11.
|Jason Myers SEA at ARI
|12.
|Matt Gay LA at TB
|13.
|Wil Lutz NO vs. BAL
|14.
|Cairo Santos CHI vs. MIA
|15.
|Matt Prater ARZ vs. SEA
|16.
|Jake Elliott PHI at HOU
|17.
|Randy Bullock TEN at KC
|18.
|Mason Crosby GB at DET
|19.
|Greg Zuerlein NYJ vs. BUF
|20.
|Joey Slye WAS vs. MIN
|21.
|Younghoe Koo ATL vs. LAC
|22.
|*Eddy Pineiro CAR at CIN
Note: D.J. Moore got more blame than he deserved for Carolina's loss - yes, he should know better about taking his helmet off on the field during the celebration, but it's a dumb rule. Even still, Pineiro's missed extra point was from 48 yards - not a chippie, but not impossible in today's NFL, let alone in a dome. And then of course Pineiro completely missed a shorter game-winning field goal in overtime.
|23.
|Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU vs. PHI
|24.
|Michael Badgley DET vs. GB
|25.
|Riley Patterson JAC vs. LV
|26.
|*Taylor Bertolet at
Note: Possible replacement for Dustin Hopkins again this week.
|27.
|*Dustin Hopkins LAC at ATL
Note: Hopkins (hamstring) was projected to be out 2-to-4 weeks prior to the bye week. We'll see if he's ready to go or if the Chargers will turn to Taylor Bertolet again.
|28.
|Graham Gano NYG at
|29.
|Brett Maher DAL at
|30.
|Robbie Gould SF at
|31.
|Cade York CLE at
|32.
|Brandon McManus DEN at
|33.
|Chris Boswell PIT at
Defenses
|1.
|Philadelphia Eagles at HOU
|2.
|Buffalo Bills at NYJ
|3.
|New England Patriots vs. IND
|4.
|*Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. LAR
Note: The Rams can't run the ball, but the Bucs can no longer stop the run - what will give?
|5.
|Kansas City Chiefs vs. TEN
|6.
|*Miami Dolphins at CHI
Note: The Dolphins made the biggest swing on the defensive side at the trade deadline, adding Bradley Chubb.
|7.
|Indianapolis Colts at NE
|8.
|*Baltimore Ravens at NO
Note: Roquan Smith is a really nice fit in the Ravens' defense, in a division that's now suddenly looking like one where the Ravens can start to pull away with the Bengals wounded.
|9.
|Los Angeles Rams at TB
|10.
|Green Bay Packers at DET
|11.
|Los Angeles Chargers at ATL
|12.
|Minnesota Vikings at WAS
|13.
|*Cincinnati Bengals vs. CAR
Note: Chidobe Awuzie (ACL) is the latest huge injury for the Bengals. They need Eli Apple back this week, especially after they failed to add anyone at the trade deadline.
|14.
|Jacksonville Jaguars vs. LV
|15.
|Carolina Panthers at CIN
|16.
|Seattle Seahawks at ARI
|17.
|Washington Commanders vs. MIN
|18.
|New Orleans Saints vs. BAL
|19.
|Atlanta Falcons vs. LAC
|20.
|*Chicago Bears vs. MIA
Note: Bears games should be high-scoring affairs going forward, after they traded away both Robert Quinn and now Roquan Smith.
|21.
|Arizona Cardinals vs. SEA
|22.
|Las Vegas Raiders at JAX
|23.
|Tennessee Titans at KC
|24.
|New York Jets vs. BUF
|25.
|Detroit Lions vs. GB
|26.
|Houston Texans vs. PHI