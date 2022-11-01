Fantasy Football
Weekly Rankings: Week 9 Value Meter

Weekly Rankings: Week 9 Value Meter

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
November 1, 2022

This article is part of our Weekly Rankings series.

Six Teams on Bye - CLE, DAL, DEN, NYG, PIT, SF

Welcome to the Weekly Value Meter Rankings. This is a guide to help you decide who to start and sit in a given week. It's is not a season-long ranking nor a draft guide, and it's also not really intended as a free agent guide. While I appreciate that you want my opinion on pickups, every league is different, and your decision on whether to add/drop a particular player might also be dictated by other factors than who is rated higher in a given week.

Here are my operating assumptions for the rankings:

- The RB/WR/TE position rankings are for PPR leagues.
- The Flex rankings are for Standard leagues.
- 1 point per 10 rushing/receiving yards.
- 1 point per 20 passing yards.
- 4 points per passing touchdowns.

These are the rankings I use when I make my start/sit decisions. Please consult the rankings first before asking "Should I start Patrick Mahomes or Eli Manning?"

These are my particular rankings. If you want a second opinion elsewhere on the site, you can see our Weekly Projections.

Starting after Week 1, the rankings for the subsequent week will first post on Tuesday nights. I will then do a set of updates before kickoff on Thursday, and again before kickoff on Sunday morning.

When setting your lineups, make sure to refer to the NFL inactives to ensure all of your players are set to receive snaps.

Quarterbacks

1.

1.Josh Allen BUF at NYJ
2.Patrick Mahomes KC vs. TEN
3.Justin Herbert LAC at ATL
4.Jalen Hurts PHI at HOU
5.Kyler Murray ARZ vs. SEA
6.*Kirk Cousins MIN at WAS
Note: The Vikings upgraded at tight end in grabbing T.J. Hockenson, with Irv Smith suffering a major injury.
7.*Tua Tagovailoa MIA at CHI
Note: For the second week in a row, Tagovailoa draws a favorable matchup on the road - there should be a lot of scoring in this one.
8.Lamar Jackson BAL at NO
9.*Joe Burrow CIN vs. CAR
Note: Life without Ja'Marr Chase was miserable, and LT Jonah Williams helped make it worse.
10.*Justin Fields CHI vs. MIA
Note: The Bears took away from the defense (Roquan Smith) and added to the offense, trading for Chase Claypool.
11.Tom Brady TB vs. LAR
12.Aaron Rodgers GB at DET
13.Geno Smith SEA at ARI
14.Taylor Heinicke WAS vs. MIN
15.Matthew Stafford LA at TB
16.*PJ Walker CAR at CIN
Note: Walker will draw another start this week - not a surprise after the 62-yard touchdown pass that actually had 76 Air Yards. There's no way that Baker Mayfield or Sam Darnold makes that throw. For the second week in a row he draws a defense that will be down at least one starting corner, as Chidobe Awuzie will be out for the season with a torn ACL.
17.Andy Dalton NO vs. BAL
18.*Jared Goff DET vs. GB
Note: In case it wasn't clear that the Lions were on the short path to a top-three pick, they traded away one of Goff's top targets in T.J. Hockenson.
19.*Marcus Mariota ATL vs. LAC
Note: The Falcons actually turned Mariota loose a little bit, with mixed results - three touchdown passes, and two interceptions, the latter of which really should have been a game-ender in overtime, but Carolina missed the OT kick. They may revert back to their running ways against the Chargers this week.
20.*Ryan Tannehill TEN at KC
Note: I'm assuming that Tannehill (ankle) will return this week for the big game against the Chiefs.
21.*Derek Carr LV at JAX
Note: Couldn't lead the Raiders past midfield even once in the loss to the Saints.
22.*Trevor Lawrence JAC vs. LV
Note: In a scenario all-too-familiar to Jags fans, Lawrence committed the type of mistake you just can't make, with his goal line interception against the Broncos.
23.Sam Ehlinger IND at NE
24.*Davis Mills HOU vs. PHI
Note: Mills was held under 100 yards until the final drive, and now has a tough test against the Eagles on Thursday night.
25.*Mac Jones NE vs. IND
Note: Jones was not at all impressive in the win over the Jets, aided by a controversial flag that reversed a pick-six, and the Jets' own failures on offense.
26.*Zach Wilson NYJ vs. BUF
Note: Wilson might have had the worst 355-yard passing game ever - he threw three interceptions and countless throw-aways in the face of pressure, and the second of his two touchdowns was in the final minute.
27.*Malik Willis TEN at KC
Note: The Titans limited Willis to 10 attempts (plus three sacks), and luckily they didn't need more from him with the rushing game and defense running so well.
28.Dak Prescott DAL at
29.Jimmy Garoppolo SF at
30.Daniel Jones NYG at
31.Russell Wilson DEN at
32.Jacoby Brissett CLE at
33.Kenny Pickett PIT at

Running Backs

1.Austin Ekeler LAC at ATL
2.Derrick Henry TEN at KC
3.Dalvin Cook MIN at WAS
4.Kenneth Walker SEA at ARI
5.Josh Jacobs LV at JAX
6.Alvin Kamara NO vs. BAL
7.Aaron Jones GB at DET
8.Travis Etienne JAC vs. LV
9.Jonathan Taylor IND at NE
10.Leonard Fournette TB vs. LAR
11.Miles Sanders PHI at HOU
12.Dameon Pierce HOU vs. PHI
13.D'Onta Foreman CAR at CIN
14.Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. IND
15.Raheem Mostert MIA at CHI
16.Joe Mixon CIN vs. CAR
17.Devin Singletary BUF at NYJ
18.Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC vs. TEN
19.Jamaal Williams DET vs. GB
20.David Montgomery CHI vs. MIA
21.Eno Benjamin ARZ vs. SEA
22.Antonio Gibson WAS vs. MIN
23.D'Andre Swift DET vs. GB
24.Khalil Herbert CHI vs. MIA
25.Kenyan Drake BAL at NO
26.Nyheim Hines BUF at NYJ
27.Tyler Allgeier ATL vs. LAC
28.Michael Carter NYJ vs. BUF
29.Damien Harris NE vs. IND
30.Brian Robinson WAS vs. MIN
31.Alexander Mattison MIN at WAS
32.Darrell Henderson LA at TB
33.Deon Jackson IND at NE
34.*Jeff Wilson MIA at CHI
Note: Traded to the Dolphins for a fifth-round pick - he's got a better chance of earning significant playing time there than in San Francisco with a healthy McCaffrey.
35.AJ Dillon GB at DET
36.Jerick McKinnon KC vs. TEN
37.James Robinson NYJ vs. BUF
38.Rachaad White TB vs. LAR
39.Boston Scott PHI at HOU
40.Justice Hill BAL at NO
41.J.D. McKissic WAS vs. MIN
42.DeeJay Dallas SEA at ARI
43.Isiah Pacheco KC vs. TEN
44.Caleb Huntley ATL vs. LAC
45.JaMycal Hasty JAC vs. LV
46.Rex Burkhead HOU vs. PHI
47.Dontrell Hilliard TEN at KC
48.James Cook BUF at NYJ
49.Keaontay Ingram ARZ vs. SEA
50.Kenneth Gainwell PHI at HOU
51.Chris Evans CIN vs. CAR
52.Ty Johnson NYJ vs. BUF
53.Malcolm Brown LA at TB
54.Samaje Perine CIN vs. CAR
55.Raheem Blackshear CAR at CIN
56.Zack Moss IND at NE
57.Chuba Hubbard CAR at CIN
58.James Conner ARZ vs. SEA
59.Gus Edwards BAL at NO
60.Kyren Williams LA at TB
61.Cordarrelle Patterson ATL vs. LAC
62.Cam Akers LA at TB
63.Mark Ingram NO vs. BAL
64.Saquon Barkley NYG at
65.Nick Chubb CLE at
66.Christian McCaffrey SF at
67.Tony Pollard DAL at
68.Najee Harris PIT at
69.Ezekiel Elliott DAL at
70.Kareem Hunt CLE at
71.Melvin Gordon DEN at
72.Latavius Murray DEN at
73.D'Ernest Johnson CLE at
74.Jaylen Warren PIT at
75.Chase Edmonds DEN at
76.Sony Michel LAC at ATL

Wide Receivers

1.Justin Jefferson MIN at WAS
2.Stefon Diggs BUF at NYJ
3.*Cooper Kupp LA at TB
Note: Kupp injured his ankle on the last series of the loss to the Niners. Initial reports suggest that he'll be able to play this week.
4.A.J. Brown PHI at HOU
5.Tyreek Hill MIA at CHI
6.DeAndre Hopkins ARZ vs. SEA
7.Mike Evans TB vs. LAR
8.Jaylen Waddle MIA at CHI
9.Davante Adams LV at JAX
10.Tee Higgins CIN vs. CAR
11.Terry McLaurin WAS vs. MIN
12.Gabe Davis BUF at NYJ
13.Chris Godwin TB vs. LAR
14.Chris Olave NO vs. BAL
15.Tyler Boyd CIN vs. CAR
16.DJ Moore CAR at CIN
17.DK Metcalf SEA at ARI
18.JuJu Smith-Schuster KC vs. TEN
19.*Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. GB
Note: St. Brown will get all the targets with Hockenson out, but he's also going to draw all the coverage.
20.Michael Pittman IND at NE
21.Jakobi Meyers NE vs. IND
22.Christian Kirk JAC vs. LV
23.Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC vs. TEN
24.*Tyler Lockett SEA at ARI
Note: I like how Geno Smith went right back to Lockett after his awful drop.
25.DeVonta Smith PHI at HOU
26.*Darnell Mooney CHI vs. MIA
Note: Mooney could be helped by the addition of Claypool, but only if the Bears throw frequently enough for it to matter.
27.Adam Thielen MIN at WAS
28.Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. BUF
29.*Brandin Cooks HOU vs. PHI
Note: Shockingly not traded at the deadline, but it seems that his $18M guaranteed next season was a hurdle that no team could overcome.
30.Terrace Marshall CAR at CIN
31.*Chase Claypool CHI vs. MIA
Note: We'll see how quickly Claypool acclimates to the Bears' offense. Usually receivers are on a limited snap count in their first week with a team.
32.Parris Campbell IND at NE
33.Allen Robinson LA at TB
34.Rondale Moore ARZ vs. SEA
35.*Joshua Palmer LAC at ATL
Note: Sat out Week 7 with a concussion.
36.Curtis Samuel WAS vs. MIN
37.Zay Jones JAC vs. LV
38.Drake London ATL vs. LAC
39.Robert Woods TEN at KC
40.Isaiah McKenzie BUF at NYJ
41.Marquise Goodwin SEA at ARI
42.Hunter Renfrow LV at JAX
43.Mecole Hardman KC vs. TEN
44.Marquez Callaway NO vs. BAL
45.Alec Pierce IND at NE
46.Josh Reynolds DET vs. GB
47.Julio Jones TB vs. LAR
48.*Elijah Moore NYJ vs. BUF
Note: Not dealt at the trade deadline - not a shocker, considering that the Jets said that they were not looking to trade him.
49.DeVante Parker NE vs. IND
50.Romeo Doubs GB at DET
51.Mack Hollins LV at JAX
52.Kadarius Toney KC vs. TEN
53.Mike Thomas CIN vs. CAR
54.DeAndre Carter LAC at ATL
55.Tre'Quan Smith NO vs. BAL
56.Nick Westbrook-Ikhine TEN at KC
57.Sammy Watkins GB at DET
58.Tyquan Thornton NE vs. IND
59.Samori Toure GB at DET
60.Greg Dortch ARZ vs. SEA
61.Kalif Raymond DET vs. GB
62.Olamide Zaccheaus ATL vs. LAC
63.Khalil Shakir BUF at NYJ
64.Van Jefferson LA at TB
65.Devin Duvernay BAL at NO
66.Marvin Jones JAC vs. LV
67.K.J. Osborn MIN at WAS
68.Nelson Agholor NE vs. IND
69.Phillip Dorsett HOU vs. PHI
70.Chris Moore HOU vs. PHI
71.*Keenan Allen LAC at ATL
Note: Allen (hamstring) didn't practice Monday.
72.*Allen Lazard GB at DET
73.*Christian Watson GB at DET
Note: Watson suffered a concussion in the loss to the Bills.
74.*Russell Gage TB vs. LAR
75.*Nico Collins HOU vs. PHI
76.*Dyami Brown WAS vs. MIN
77.*Jahan Dotson WAS vs. MIN
78.*Corey Davis NYJ vs. BUF
79.*Michael Thomas NO vs. BAL
80.*Jarvis Landry NO vs. BAL
81.*Jamal Agnew JAC vs. LV
82.*Rashod Bateman BAL at NO
Note: Bateman will miss multiple weeks with his foot injury.
83.CeeDee Lamb DAL at
84.Brandon Aiyuk SF at
85.Jerry Jeudy DEN at
86.Amari Cooper CLE at
87.Diontae Johnson PIT at
88.Courtland Sutton DEN at
89.George Pickens PIT at
90.Donovan Peoples-Jones CLE at
91.Darius Slayton NYG at
92.Wan'Dale Robinson NYG at
93.Michael Gallup DAL at
94.Ray-Ray McCloud SF at
95.KJ Hamler DEN at
96.Noah Brown DAL at
97.Deebo Samuel SF at

Tight Ends

1.Travis Kelce KC vs. TEN
2.Dallas Goedert PHI at HOU
3.Zach Ertz ARZ vs. SEA
4.Tyler Higbee LA at TB
5.*T.J. Hockenson MIN at WAS
Note: Hockenson was traded to the Vikings on Tuesday morning - with Irv Smith out for perhaps the rest of the regular season, Hockenson could step in and play a big role immediately.
6.Kyle Pitts ATL vs. LAC
7.Taysom Hill NO vs. BAL
8.Robert Tonyan GB at DET
9.*Isaiah Likely BAL at NO
Note: Likely took on a big role after injuries knocked out Mark Andrews (shoulder) and Rashod Bateman (foot).
10.Hayden Hurst CIN vs. CAR
11.Evan Engram JAC vs. LV
12.Gerald Everett LAC at ATL
13.Cade Otton TB vs. LAR
14.Dawson Knox BUF at NYJ
15.Noah Fant SEA at ARI
16.Mike Gesicki MIA at CHI
17.Hunter Henry NE vs. IND
18.Cole Kmet CHI vs. MIA
19.Juwan Johnson NO vs. BAL
20.Tyler Conklin NYJ vs. BUF
21.Foster Moreau LV at JAX
22.Logan Thomas WAS vs. MIN
23.Will Dissly SEA at ARI
24.Austin Hooper TEN at KC
25.Kylen Granson IND at NE
26.Jonnu Smith NE vs. IND
27.Tommy Tremble CAR at CIN
28.Jelani Woods IND at NE
29.*Darren Waller LV at JAX
Note: The Raiders decided after pregame warmups that Waller (hamstring) wasn't yet ready.
30.*Mark Andrews BAL at NO
Note: Andrews picked up a shoulder injury in the Thursday night win over the Bucs.
31.Cameron Brate TB vs. LAR
32.*Irv Smith MIN at WAS
Note: Smith suffered a high-ankle sprain and will be out 8-to-10 weeks.
33.George Kittle SF at
34.Pat Freiermuth PIT at
35.Dalton Schultz DAL at
36.David Njoku CLE at
37.Greg Dulcich DEN at
38.Harrison Bryant CLE at

Flex (RB/WR/TE)

1.Austin Ekeler LAC at ATL
2.Derrick Henry TEN at KC
3.Justin Jefferson MIN at WAS
4.Stefon Diggs BUF at NYJ
5.Dalvin Cook MIN at WAS
6.Travis Kelce KC vs. TEN
7.Kenneth Walker SEA at ARI
8.A.J. Brown PHI at HOU
9.Tyreek Hill MIA at CHI
10.DeAndre Hopkins ARZ vs. SEA
11.Mike Evans TB vs. LAR
12.Jaylen Waddle MIA at CHI
13.Josh Jacobs LV at JAX
14.Alvin Kamara NO vs. BAL
15.Aaron Jones GB at DET
16.Travis Etienne JAC vs. LV
17.Davante Adams LV at JAX
18.Tee Higgins CIN vs. CAR
19.Terry McLaurin WAS vs. MIN
20.Gabe Davis BUF at NYJ
21.Chris Godwin TB vs. LAR
22.Chris Olave NO vs. BAL
23.Tyler Boyd CIN vs. CAR
24.DJ Moore CAR at CIN
25.DK Metcalf SEA at ARI
26.Jonathan Taylor IND at NE
27.Leonard Fournette TB vs. LAR
28.Miles Sanders PHI at HOU
29.Dallas Goedert PHI at HOU
30.JuJu Smith-Schuster KC vs. TEN
31.*Amon-Ra St. Brown DET vs. GB
Note: St. Brown will get all the targets with Hockenson out, but he's also going to draw all the coverage.
32.Dameon Pierce HOU vs. PHI
33.D'Onta Foreman CAR at CIN
34.Rhamondre Stevenson NE vs. IND
35.Raheem Mostert MIA at CHI
36.Joe Mixon CIN vs. CAR
37.Michael Pittman IND at NE
38.Jakobi Meyers NE vs. IND
39.Christian Kirk JAC vs. LV
40.Devin Singletary BUF at NYJ
41.Clyde Edwards-Helaire KC vs. TEN
42.Jamaal Williams DET vs. GB
43.Marquez Valdes-Scantling KC vs. TEN
44.*Tyler Lockett SEA at ARI
Note: I like how Geno Smith went right back to Lockett after his awful drop.
45.David Montgomery CHI vs. MIA
46.Eno Benjamin ARZ vs. SEA
47.Antonio Gibson WAS vs. MIN
48.Zach Ertz ARZ vs. SEA
49.D'Andre Swift DET vs. GB
50.Khalil Herbert CHI vs. MIA
51.DeVonta Smith PHI at HOU
52.*Darnell Mooney CHI vs. MIA
Note: Mooney could be helped by the addition of Claypool, but only if the Bears throw frequently enough for it to matter.
53.Adam Thielen MIN at WAS
54.Garrett Wilson NYJ vs. BUF
55.Kenyan Drake BAL at NO
56.Nyheim Hines BUF at NYJ
57.Tyler Allgeier ATL vs. LAC
58.Michael Carter NYJ vs. BUF
59.*Brandin Cooks HOU vs. PHI
Note: Shockingly not traded at the deadline, but it seems that his $18M guaranteed next season was a hurdle that no team could overcome.
60.Terrace Marshall CAR at CIN
61.*Chase Claypool CHI vs. MIA
Note: We'll see how quickly Claypool acclimates to the Bears' offense. Usually receivers are on a limited snap count in their first week with a team.
62.Tyler Higbee LA at TB
63.*T.J. Hockenson MIN at WAS
Note: Hockenson was traded to the Vikings on Tuesday morning - with Irv Smith out for perhaps the rest of the regular season, Hockenson could step in and play a big role immediately.
64.Damien Harris NE vs. IND
65.Brian Robinson WAS vs. MIN
66.Alexander Mattison MIN at WAS
67.Parris Campbell IND at NE
68.Allen Robinson LA at TB
69.Rondale Moore ARZ vs. SEA
70.*Joshua Palmer LAC at ATL
Note: Sat out Week 7 with a concussion.
71.Curtis Samuel WAS vs. MIN
72.Kyle Pitts ATL vs. LAC
73.Taysom Hill NO vs. BAL
74.Darrell Henderson LA at TB
75.Deon Jackson IND at NE
76.Zay Jones JAC vs. LV
77.Drake London ATL vs. LAC
78.Robert Woods TEN at KC

Kickers

1.Justin Tucker BAL at NO
2.Tyler Bass BUF at NYJ
3.Harrison Butker KC vs. TEN
4.Nick Folk NE vs. IND
5.Jason Sanders MIA at CHI
6.*Daniel Carlson LV at JAX
Note: When we said that the Raiders needed to stop relying on field goals, this is not what we meant. Carlson's only kick last week was on the second half kickoff.
7.Evan McPherson CIN vs. CAR
8.Greg Joseph MIN at WAS
9.Chase McLaughlin IND at NE
10.Ryan Succop TB vs. LAR
11.Jason Myers SEA at ARI
12.Matt Gay LA at TB
13.Wil Lutz NO vs. BAL
14.Cairo Santos CHI vs. MIA
15.Matt Prater ARZ vs. SEA
16.Jake Elliott PHI at HOU
17.Randy Bullock TEN at KC
18.Mason Crosby GB at DET
19.Greg Zuerlein NYJ vs. BUF
20.Joey Slye WAS vs. MIN
21.Younghoe Koo ATL vs. LAC
22.*Eddy Pineiro CAR at CIN
Note: D.J. Moore got more blame than he deserved for Carolina's loss - yes, he should know better about taking his helmet off on the field during the celebration, but it's a dumb rule. Even still, Pineiro's missed extra point was from 48 yards - not a chippie, but not impossible in today's NFL, let alone in a dome. And then of course Pineiro completely missed a shorter game-winning field goal in overtime.
23.Ka'imi Fairbairn HOU vs. PHI
24.Michael Badgley DET vs. GB
25.Riley Patterson JAC vs. LV
26.*Taylor Bertolet at
Note: Possible replacement for Dustin Hopkins again this week.
27.*Dustin Hopkins LAC at ATL
Note: Hopkins (hamstring) was projected to be out 2-to-4 weeks prior to the bye week. We'll see if he's ready to go or if the Chargers will turn to Taylor Bertolet again.
28.Graham Gano NYG at
29.Brett Maher DAL at
30.Robbie Gould SF at
31.Cade York CLE at
32.Brandon McManus DEN at
33.Chris Boswell PIT at

Defenses

1.Philadelphia Eagles at HOU
2.Buffalo Bills at NYJ
3.New England Patriots vs. IND
4.*Tampa Bay Buccaneers vs. LAR
Note: The Rams can't run the ball, but the Bucs can no longer stop the run - what will give?
5.Kansas City Chiefs vs. TEN
6.*Miami Dolphins at CHI
Note: The Dolphins made the biggest swing on the defensive side at the trade deadline, adding Bradley Chubb.
7.Indianapolis Colts at NE
8.*Baltimore Ravens at NO
Note: Roquan Smith is a really nice fit in the Ravens' defense, in a division that's now suddenly looking like one where the Ravens can start to pull away with the Bengals wounded.
9.Los Angeles Rams at TB
10.Green Bay Packers at DET
11.Los Angeles Chargers at ATL
12.Minnesota Vikings at WAS
13.*Cincinnati Bengals vs. CAR
Note: Chidobe Awuzie (ACL) is the latest huge injury for the Bengals. They need Eli Apple back this week, especially after they failed to add anyone at the trade deadline.
14.Jacksonville Jaguars vs. LV
15.Carolina Panthers at CIN
16.Seattle Seahawks at ARI
17.Washington Commanders vs. MIN
18.New Orleans Saints vs. BAL
19.Atlanta Falcons vs. LAC
20.*Chicago Bears vs. MIA
Note: Bears games should be high-scoring affairs going forward, after they traded away both Robert Quinn and now Roquan Smith.
21.Arizona Cardinals vs. SEA
22.Las Vegas Raiders at JAX
23.Tennessee Titans at KC
24.New York Jets vs. BUF
25.Detroit Lions vs. GB
26.Houston Texans vs. PHI
