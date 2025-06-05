Aaron Rodgers News: Deal made official

Rodgers signed a one-year deal with the Steelers on Thursday.

News broke earlier in the day that Rodgers had informed the Steelers of his intention to sign with the team and report for mandatory minicamp next week. However, the deal is now official, and he'll ascend to the top of a previously uninspiring quarterback depth chart in Pittsburgh. Though Rodgers is well past his prime both in on-field and fantasy contributions, his arrival should be good news for the likes of DK Metcalf and Pat Freiermuth.