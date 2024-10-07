Ainias Smith Injury: Designated to return

Smith (ankle) was designated to return from injured reserve Monday.

The 2024 fifth-round pick has been sidelined for the first five weeks of the Eagles' 2024 campaign after sustaining an ankle injury in late August. However, with his practice window being opened Monday, it appears he's nearing a return to the field. Philadelphia will now have 21 days to activate Smith to its active roster before he reverts back to IR. Given the injuries in the Eagles' wide receiver room, Smith could have the opportunity to see some offensive work as soon as he returns from injury.