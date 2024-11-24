Eagles at Rams: Sunday Night Football Odds, Picks, and Predictions

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Betting Odds Picks and Predictions for Sunday Night Football, Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams

An Eagles squad looking to keep pace with a juggernaut Lions team in the NFC makes the cross-country trek to face off with a Rams team fighting to remain in the playoff conversation in a key Week 12 clash.

Let's dive into the latest odds plus bets and predictions for the prime time conference battle.

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams Betting Odds

*Best lines at time of writing listed

Moneyline: Eagles -146 (FanDuel Sportsbook)/ Rams +130 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Point spread: Eagles -3 (+100 Caesars Sportsbook)/ Rams +3 (-115 BetMGM Sportsbook)

Totals: Under 49.0 points (DraftKings Sportsbook)/ Over 48.5 points (FanDuel Sportsbook)

The spread has remained stable since last week, with the Rams sticking as home underdogs throughout but within a tight range. Los Angeles listed as a 2.5-point underdog to start the week, and the number bumped up to +3 even after the Rams' win over the Patriots in Week 11. It's subsequently toggled between that and +2.5

The total has seen more fluctuation, as it sat at 47 points to start the week, but was quickly bet all the way up to 50.5 by midweek. However, there was a correction at that point that resulted in a two-point drop in the latter portion of the week before a slight bump back up to 49 at some sportsbooks heading into the weekend. That happened despite the announcement that DeVonta Smith will miss the game for the Eagles due to a hamstring injury.

Philadelphia Eagles @ Los Angeles Rams Betting Picks

The Eagles have enjoyed a season of relative stability and appear to have hit their stride just as the stretch run begins. They'll enter Sunday night having prevailed in six consecutive games in a stretch that includes three runaway road victories over the Giants, Bengals and Cowboys.

However, matters will change on a couple of fronts in this cross-country matchup. The big X-factor is the absence of Smith at a position the where the Eagles appear to have near-zero quality depth. While A.J. Brown and Smith make for one of the most dynamic receiver duos in the league, preseason addition Jahan Dotson has proven next to nothing despite occasional opportunities for a bigger role. Dotson does have a catch in three straight games, but the mere fact that's noteworthy illustrates the low bar for him now.

Then, rookie sixth-round pick Johnny Wilson scored a five-yard touchdown two games ago, but that was only his second catch of the season. Fifth-rounder Ainias Smith has remained equally anonymous with a 3-6 receiving line thus far in his brief NFL career. While a Brown-focused receiving corps supplemented by the efforts of Saquon Barkley and tight ends Dallas Goedert and Grant Calcaterra might provide enough to skate by lesser opponents, keeping up with a full-strength Rams offense is another matter altogether.

Matthew Stafford threw for four touchdowns against the Pats, the second time in four games that he hit that mark. And that was on a short week and a multi-time-zone road trip for Los Angeles. Cooper Kupp and Puka Nacua each exceeded 100 receiving yards and Kyren Williams offered great balance on the ground with 86 rushing yards on just 15 carries. The challenge gets steeper for all of those impressive skill-position assets against an Eagles team allowing an NFL-low 273.1 yards per game. But the Rams in their present healthy state look as potent and competent as any offense Philadelphia has faced this season.

The Eagles will be the team adjusting their body clocks this week, although they've at least had extra time to rest since they played on TNF in Week 11. Nevertheless, without the speed threat and pass-catching contributions of Smith, the offense changes a good bit. Meanwhile the the Rams have played appreciably better defense at home (315.8 YPG allowed). As such, I will go with L.A. covering the +3 number at minimum. For those with more risk tolerance, I also like a same-game parlay that banks on a Rams outright upset as Brown clearing a very easy threshold without Smith.

Rams +3 (-120 on Caesars Sportsbook)

SGP: Rams moneyline and A.J. Brown 4+ receptions (+131 on FanDuel Sportsbook)

Philadelphia Eagles at Los Angeles Rams Prediction

Rams 24, Eagles 21

There is ample offensive talent on either sideline in this matchup, even with Smith's absence. Both teams should remain aggressive in their offensive approaches as a result, and each should have their fair share of success despite solid players throughout both defenses. I'll give the Rams a chance to pull off the home upset here in a relatively high-scoring affair, but as indicated above in the best bets, I expect Los Angeles to keep it close at minimum.