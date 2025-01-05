Ainias Smith News: Snags first career TD

Smith caught four of six targets for 35 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-13 win over the Giants. He added four rushing yards on his only carry.

The 2024 fifth-round pick saw a bigger role with A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith getting rested ahead of the postseason, and the younger Smith took advantage by hauling in his first career TD to open the scoring on a 15-yard toss from Tanner McKee in the first quarter. Smith hadn't caught a pass since Week 10 prior to making a splash Sunday, and he should return to a depth role next weekend when the Eagles host the Packers in the wild-card round.