A.J. Brown headshot

A.J. Brown Injury: Back at practice Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 16, 2025 at 11:41am

Brown (knee/rest) returned to practice Thursday, Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports Philadelphia reports.

Brown officially was a non-participant at Wednesday's session, after which he told Zangaro that he planned to mix into drills Thursday. While this has manifested itself, Brown's activity level won't be known until the Eagles post their second injury report of the week. Brown has been tending to a knee injury since Week 16 prep but otherwise has played through it, aside from sitting out Week 18 along with a number of starters.

A.J. Brown
Philadelphia Eagles
