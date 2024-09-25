A.J. Brown Injury: Not practicing Wednesday

Brown (hamstring) was not spotted on the field in the portion of Wednesday's walk-through practice that was open to the media, Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com reports.

Brown and DeVonta Smith (concussion) are both sitting out Wednesday's walkthrough practice. Brown has missed consecutive games and hasn't practiced since Sept. 13, while Smith remains in the concussion protocol due to a hit to the head suffered in Philadelphia's win over New Orleans this past weekend. While Brown's activity will need to be monitored Thursday and Friday to get a better sense of his availability for Sunday's game against the Buccaneers, it's worth noting that the Eagles are on bye Week 5. If the Eagles have any lingering concerns about the star wide receiver's hamstring, he could be rested for another game before potentially making his return to action Week 6 versus Cleveland.