A.J. Brown Injury: Not seen at practice

Brown (knee/rest) wasn't spotted during the media-access portion of Thursday's practice, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

After Wednesday's session, Brown was listed as limited due to knee/rest, which has been the norm for the wide receiver stretching back to Week 16 prep. While he played Weeks 16 and 17, he was held out of the Eagles' regular-season finale against the Giants along with a number of other starters. According to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer, there's an expectation that Brown will suit up for Sunday's wild-card game against the Packers, so his potential absence Thursday may be related to maintenance. Philadelphia's upcoming injury report ultimately will reveal Brown's activity level, or lack thereof.