Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
A.J. Brown headshot

A.J. Brown Injury: Not seen at practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 9, 2025 at 11:47am

Brown (knee/rest) wasn't spotted during the media-access portion of Thursday's practice, Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer reports.

After Wednesday's session, Brown was listed as limited due to knee/rest, which has been the norm for the wide receiver stretching back to Week 16 prep. While he played Weeks 16 and 17, he was held out of the Eagles' regular-season finale against the Giants along with a number of other starters. According to Jeff McLane of The Philadelphia Inquirer, there's an expectation that Brown will suit up for Sunday's wild-card game against the Packers, so his potential absence Thursday may be related to maintenance. Philadelphia's upcoming injury report ultimately will reveal Brown's activity level, or lack thereof.

A.J. Brown
Philadelphia Eagles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now