A.J. Brown Injury: Not spotted at practice

Brown (hamstring) wasn't present at the start of Thursday's practice, Brooks Kubena of The Athletic reports.

Brown hasn't taken part in drills since injuring his hamstring on Friday, Sept. 13, missing two games in the process. If he's listed as a non-participant again Thursday, he'll have just one more opportunity for on-field work this week. The same can be said for DeVonta Smith, who suffered a concussion this past Sunday in New Orleans. With Britain Covey (shoulder) landing on injured reserve Tuesday, Jahan Dotson and Johnny Wilson are the current healthy wide receivers on the Eagles' active roster.