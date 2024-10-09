Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
A.J. Brown headshot

A.J. Brown Injury: Practicing Wednesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 9, 2024

Brown (hamstring) was spotted at Wednesday's padded practice, Brooks Kubena of The Athletic reports.

Brown tweaked his hamstring in advance of a Week 2 matchup with the Falcons and didn't get back on the practice field until Friday, Sept. 27. He then was ruled out one day later for a Week 4 visit to Tampa Bay, marking his third absence in a row. With the benefit of the Eagles' Week 5 bye, Brown and fellow WR DeVonta Smith (concussion) were participants at Wednesday's session, but their respective activity levels won't become known until the team posts its first Week 6 injury report.

A.J. Brown
Philadelphia Eagles
More Stats & News