A.J. Brown Injury: Practicing Wednesday

Brown (hamstring) was spotted at Wednesday's padded practice, Brooks Kubena of The Athletic reports.

Brown tweaked his hamstring in advance of a Week 2 matchup with the Falcons and didn't get back on the practice field until Friday, Sept. 27. He then was ruled out one day later for a Week 4 visit to Tampa Bay, marking his third absence in a row. With the benefit of the Eagles' Week 5 bye, Brown and fellow WR DeVonta Smith (concussion) were participants at Wednesday's session, but their respective activity levels won't become known until the team posts its first Week 6 injury report.