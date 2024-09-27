A.J. Brown Injury: Questionable after practicing

Brown (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay.

Brown returned to practice Friday as a limited participant, which could set up a game-time decision ahead of the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday. Fellow Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (concussion) has been ruled out after missing practice all week, but he'll have a good chance to avoid multiple absences thanks to a Week 5 bye. It's possible the upcoming bye influences the team's approach to Brown, knowing he'll have two weeks to continue his recovery before the next game if he doesn't play this Sunday.