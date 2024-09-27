Fantasy Football
A.J. Brown

A.J. Brown Injury: Questionable after practicing

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on September 27, 2024 at 2:46pm

Brown (hamstring) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay.

Brown returned to practice Friday as a limited participant, which could set up a game-time decision ahead of the 1:00 p.m. ET kickoff Sunday. Fellow Eagles wide receiver DeVonta Smith (concussion) has been ruled out after missing practice all week, but he'll have a good chance to avoid multiple absences thanks to a Week 5 bye. It's possible the upcoming bye influences the team's approach to Brown, knowing he'll have two weeks to continue his recovery before the next game if he doesn't play this Sunday.

A.J. Brown
Philadelphia Eagles
