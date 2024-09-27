A.J. Brown Injury: Returning to practice

Brown (hamstring) is stretching with his teammates and preparing to practice Friday, Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com reports.

The extent of Brown's participation and how he feels afterward will determine whether he's given a real chance to return for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay. It's his first practice since Sept. 13, when he initially injured his hamstring a few days before the Eagles' Week 2 contest. Fellow Eagles WR DeVonta Smith (concussion) seems to be absent again Friday, making him unlikely to play this Sunday in Tampa.