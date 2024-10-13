A.J. Brown News: Big day in return to lineup

Brown caught six of nine targets for 116 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 20-16 win over the Browns.

Seeing his first action since straining a hamstring in the Eagles' season opener, Brown immediately re-established his chemistry with quarterback Jalen Hurts, with the wideout's return highlighted by a 22-yard TD in the second quarter. Brown has a stunning 11-235-2 line on 19 targets in his two games this year, and with Philly's passing game roaring to life, he could pop again in Week 7 against the Giants.