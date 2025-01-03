Fantasy Football
Alvin Kamara headshot

Alvin Kamara Injury: Doubtful for Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on January 3, 2025 at 12:14pm

Kamara (groin) is doubtful for Sunday's game at Tampa Bay, Jeff Nowak of WWLAM FM reports.

Kamara didn't practice this week, but coach Darren Rizzi said the running back will go through a workout Saturday morning to give him once last chance to prove he's healthy enough to play. Kamara mentioned wanting to play earlier this week, and he's just 50 yards away from the first 1,000-yard rushing season of his career. As much as he'd like to play, it sounds like his injury situation isn't cooperating.

Alvin Kamara
New Orleans Saints
More Stats & News
