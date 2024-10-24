Alvin Kamara Injury: Limited again Thursday

Kamara (hand/rib) was limited at Thursday's practice, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

Kamara continues to be plagued by a broken hand and rib fractures, which has resulted in back-to-back capped sessions to begin Week 8 prep. He'll thus have Friday's practice to get back to full participation or otherwise risk heading into the weekend with a designation for Sunday's contest at the Chargers. Assuming he's able to suit up, per usual, Kamara should be good for his usual 20.7 touches per game on the season.