Alvin Kamara headshot

Alvin Kamara Injury: Limited again Thursday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 24, 2024

Kamara (hand/rib) was limited at Thursday's practice, John Hendrix of SI.com reports.

Kamara continues to be plagued by a broken hand and rib fractures, which has resulted in back-to-back capped sessions to begin Week 8 prep. He'll thus have Friday's practice to get back to full participation or otherwise risk heading into the weekend with a designation for Sunday's contest at the Chargers. Assuming he's able to suit up, per usual, Kamara should be good for his usual 20.7 touches per game on the season.

Alvin Kamara
New Orleans Saints
