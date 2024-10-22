Alvin Kamara News: Extending stay in Big Easy

Kamara and the Saints agreed on two-year, $24.5 million extension Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Days after Kamara took to X and shut down rumors he requested a trade, he doubled down on those sentiments via an extension. The dynamic back is now under contract with the Saints through 2026. The 2017 third-round pick recorded a career-low 694 rushing yards in 2023, but he has bounced back nicely through seven games this year. Kamara has already tallied 438 yards and six touchdowns on the ground, as well as 34 receptions on 43 targets for 252 yards and one touchdown.