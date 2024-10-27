Alvin Kamara News: Shows some burst in loss

Kamara posted 10 carries for 67 yards and gathered in six of 11 targets for 55 yards during Sunday's 26-8 loss to the Chargers.

Kamara added a spark to this listless Saints offense Week 8. The 29-year-old is still working his dealing with a broken hand suffered Week 5 and broken ribs suffered Week 3, but neither appeared to affect him as he logged three explosive plays Sunday. This included a team-long 37-yard reception on a screen pass and a 24-yard carry on which he fought through multiple defenders. Kamara still logged his second-fewest carries of any game this season, and he's now averaged 10.3 rushing attempts and 8.5 targets per game over the last four weeks. While his workload has taken a slight dip recently, Kamara should still play a significant role during next week's game versus the Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 3.