Alvin Kamara News: Shows some burst in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on October 27, 2024

Kamara posted 10 carries for 67 yards and gathered in six of 11 targets for 55 yards during Sunday's 26-8 loss to the Chargers.

Kamara added a spark to this listless Saints offense Week 8. The 29-year-old is still working his dealing with a broken hand suffered Week 5 and broken ribs suffered Week 3, but neither appeared to affect him as he logged three explosive plays Sunday. This included a team-long 37-yard reception on a screen pass and a 24-yard carry on which he fought through multiple defenders. Kamara still logged his second-fewest carries of any game this season, and he's now averaged 10.3 rushing attempts and 8.5 targets per game over the last four weeks. While his workload has taken a slight dip recently, Kamara should still play a significant role during next week's game versus the Panthers on Sunday, Nov. 3.

