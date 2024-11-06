CeeDee Lamb Injury: Limited practice Wednesday

Lamb (shoulder) practiced in a limited capacity Wednesday, Joe Hoyt of AllDLLS.com reports.

Lamb played through the pain this past Sunday in Atlanta and eventually was diagnosed with an AC joint injury in his shoulder following an MRI. He's considered week-to-week, but there's optimism from the Cowboys that he'll miss no time as a result of the injury. With a light practice under his belt so far this week, Lamb at least has put himself in a position to do just that, and his status will continue to be monitored to get a sense of his potential to play Sunday versus the Eagles.