CeeDee Lamb

CeeDee Lamb Injury: Set for limited practice

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 5, 2024

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy said that Lamb will be a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Jon Machota of The Athletic reports.

Despite benefiting from a longer turnaround for this Monday's game against the Bengals after the Cowboys hosted the Giants on Thanksgiving Day in Week 13, Lamb's shoulder is still bothering him, according to McCarthy. The coach didn't suggest that Lamb's status for Monday's game was in any danger, but the Cowboys will take it easy on the star wideout to begin Week 14 prep by managing his reps. So long as Lamb is able to put in a full practice by Saturday, he should be on track to handle his typical allotment of snaps against the Bengals.

CeeDee Lamb
Dallas Cowboys

