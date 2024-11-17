CeeDee Lamb Injury: Tracking toward playing Monday

Lamb (back) remains listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Texans, but he appears likely to play, barring a setback while warming up for the contest, Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reports.

The star wideout didn't appear on the Cowboys' Week 11 injury report until Saturday, when he was listed as a limited participant in practice due to what Pelissero describes as a back spasm. Pelissero adds that Lamb was back in the Cowboys' facility early Sunday to receive further treatment, with the wideout seemingly showing enough improvement with the injury for the team to feel optimistic about his chances of playing Monday. Though his rest-of-season fantasy outlook has taken a hit with Cooper Rush taking over at quarterback for the injured Dak Prescott (hamstring), Lamb still looks like a must-start option in lineups due to the heavy volume he'll continue to draw in the passing game, albeit with lower efficiency.