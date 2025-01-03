Chris Brooks News: Cleared to play Sunday

Brooks (ankle) doesn't carry an injury designation into Sunday's game against the Bears.

Brooks was limited in practice Wednesday and Thursday but is good to go for the regular-season finale against Chicago. With Green Bay likely (73.9 percent) ticketed for the No. 7 seed in the NFC, there's a chance Brooks sees an uptick in playing time against the Bears, as Josh Jacobs has already stated he doesn't believe he's going to play his full workload. Green Bay could use more of Emanuel Wilson and Brooks out of the backfield, allowing Jacobs to rest a bit more ahead of next weekend's playoff opener.