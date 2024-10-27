Christian Kirk Injury: Out for season with collarbone injury

Kirk fractured his collarbone in Sunday's 30-27 loss to the Packers and will miss the remainder of the season, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Kirk had his left arm in a sling after the game after exiting in the second half with what the Jaguars originally termed a shoulder injury, but it turned out to be a fractured collarbone. He will finish the 2024 season with 27 catches for 379 yards and one touchdown on 47 targets in eight games. More opportunities will likely open up for Parker Washington in a Jacksonville wide receiver room that also saw Brian Thomas (chest) and Gabe Davis (shoulder) made early exits in Week 8.