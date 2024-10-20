Christian Kirk News: Chunk gain on one catch

Kirk brought in one of three targets for 24 yards in the Jaguars' 32-16 win over the Patriots on Sunday in London.

Kirk made one of his signature chunk gains on his one reception, and although the modest target total was disappointing, the veteran wideout was partly a victim of circumstance. Trevor Lawrence only put up 20 pass attempts due to the way game script unfolded, helping lead to Kirk's third one-catch tally of the season. Kirk figures to have to be much more involved in a Week 8 home matchup against the Packers.