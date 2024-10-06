Christian Kirk News: Strong yardage output in win

Kirk brought in all four targets for 88 yards in the Jaguars' 37-34 win over the Colts on Sunday.

Kirk finished with the second-highest receiving yardage total on the afternoon for Jacksonville with a figure that also served as a new season high. The veteran wideout has left a forgettable start to the season firmly in the dust, as he now boasts a 19-228-1 line over his last three games after recording only two receptions for 29 yards in the first two contests of the campaign. Kirk next takes aim at a tough Bears defense in a Week 6 matchup in London.