Dallas Goedert Injury: Not spotted at practice

Goedert (undisclosed) is not participating in the early portion of Wednesday's walkthrough practice open to the media, Brooks Kubena of The Athletic reports.

Goedert is catching passes off to the side Wednesday, while A.J. Brown (hamstring) and DeVonta Smith (concussion) both also remain sidelined. The starting tight end is coming off a career-best Week 3 performance against the Saints in which he secured 10 of 11 targets for 170 yards, and his availability will again be paramount Sunday versus Tampa Bay if either or both of Brown and Smith can't go. Wednesday's official practice report, to be released this afternoon, will provide clarity on Goedert's health and reveal any injuries he's dealing with.