DaRon Bland Injury: DNP coming out of bye week

Bland (foot) was listed as a DNP on the Cowboys' injury report Wednesday.

Bland's 21-day practice window opened Oct. 9, and he started that week out strong with two consecutive full practices. However, he was downgraded to a DNP for the last session of the week and was unable to suit up against the Lions in Week 6. Despite Dallas coming off a Week 7 bye, Bland's DNP to start the week doesn't bode well for his chances of being activated off injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game against the 49ers, but he'll have a chance to return to practice Thursday or Friday. Bland has to be activated off IR before Oct. 30, otherwise the All-Pro cornerback would be forced to sit out for the rest of the 2024 campaign.