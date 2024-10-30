DaRon Bland Injury: DNP on Wednesday

Bland (foot) did not practice Wednesday, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

Bland began the regular season on injured reserve due to a stress fracture in his left foot that he sustained during training camp. His 21-day practice window to return from IR opened Oct. 9, but despite not being able to practice, the Cowboys activated the 2022 fifth-round pick from injured reserve Wednesday. Clarence E. Hill Jr. of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported Wednesday that Bland is working with the rehab group this week, which could mean that he will be sidelined for Sunday's game against Atlanta.