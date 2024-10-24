DeAndre Hopkins Injury: Trade official

The Chiefs acquired Hopkins (lower leg) from the Titans on Thursday in exchange for a 2025 fifth-round pick after the receiver passed a physical, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

As Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site points out, two areas where the addition of Hopkins should make the team better are in the red zone and on third downs. Titans head coach Brian Callahan had previously said that Hopkins was dealing with lower leg soreness coming out of a Week 7 loss to the Bills, but the receiver's ability to pass a physical suggests that the injury is not a major concern. In any case, Hopkins' practice activity will bear monitoring the next two days before he potentially makes his Chiefs debut this Sunday in Las Vegas.